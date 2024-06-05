Father Punches Comedian In The Face Over “Disgusting” Joke About His Three-Month-Old Son

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, June 3, an enraged father interrupted a comedy set in Madrid by punching the comedian in the face. The incident, caught on video by audience members, stemmed from a sexualized joke the comedian had made about the father’s three-month-old son on X prior to the show.

On Saturday, June 1, Jaime Caravaca, a Spanish comedian known for his participation on the late-night show La Resistencia, replied to a photo the father, Alberto Pugilato, a far-right commentator and musician, had posted of his three-month-old son captioned “Pride and joy.” Though his comment was deleted, Pugilato posted a screenshot to his own page of the joke: “No one will be able to prevent the possibility that he’s gay, and that when he grows up he gorges himself on black c—k.”

The dad responded to the Tweet, saying, “I assure you that you are going to apologize for what you said about my three-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter.”

Image credits: unaRanaBaneada

Image credits: unaRanaBaneada

The self-proclaimed “anti-communist” certainly followed through with his threat. In the video, the “Patriot,” who maintains a following on X of over 40,000, calmly walks onto the stage and throws a single punch at the Madrid-based comic, who then stumbles into his seat in the corner.

Several audience members immediately jump up to confront the aggressor, but he stands them down. The assailant then turns back to Caravaca. “Say it to my face,” he shouts at the comedian. Afterward, he turns to the audience and apologizes. “I’m simply a father defending his children,” he says. “He made sexualized comments about my three-month-old son.” He then turns back to Caravaca and screams, “This has consequences,” before smacking him on the head one last time.

The father previously promised the comedian that he would end up apologizing for the joke that implied his three-month-old child would grow up to be gay

Image credits: RevenRV

After what happened, what was intended as a joke, was ultimately an unfortunate comment and not appropriate on my part. My apologies to the people who feel affected. — Jaime Caravaca (@jaimecomedia) June 4, 2024

According to El Mundo, Alberto Pugilato has not been without prior controversy. Just a few days before Caravaca’s Tweet, the musician, whose X bio describes him as “anti-agenda 2030,” posted a video of someone burning the LGTBQ+ flag while making the Nazi salute. Sometimes called a “neonazi” by critics, he frontlines an eponymous heavy metal band with songs titled “Patria o plomo” (Fatherland or lead) and “Sacrificio y disciplina” (Sacrifice and discipline), among others. Their album covers have been accused of incorporating Nazi symbolism.

In addition to producing music with far-right themes, Pugilato is known for his outspoken and inflammatory stances against the LGBTQ+ community and immigration

Image credits: unaRanaBaneada

Image credits: unaRanaBaneada

Despite the father-of-three’s taboo public persona, most commentators supported his actions. “Good,” read dozens of responses. “I’m a dad and I approve this message,” said one.

Others, however, implored the government to take a tougher stance against the far-right and denounced the fact that “a neonazi … punches a comedian and celebrates it with impunity.”

Acaba de reconocer que se ha equivocado mientras la farándula progre se esmera en justificar comentarios de tinte P-dófi-lo.

Le perdono y no le deseo ningún mal porque rectificar es de sabios. Los niños son sagrados. https://t.co/6AzQoIhl17 — Alberto Pugilato (@Albertopugilat) June 4, 2024

Acabo de hablar con la @policia para preguntarle si el nazi que agredió en un teatro a un cómico ha sido detenido. Me dicen que fueron al teatro se identificó a todo el mundo pero que no hay detención ni actuación porque el agredido no ha querido presentar denuncia. Les he… — AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) June 4, 2024

The celebration in question was a follow-up post by Pugilato showing photos of Spanish ham and a partially eaten steak. “Savoring the job well-done,” the caption read. “Many thanks to everyone who showed solidarity with me and my family.”

Following the confrontation, the comedian publicly apologized for the joke and declined to press charges for the assault

Un padre se enfrenta con el cómico Jaime Caravaca después de que este hiciera comentarios sexuales sobre su hijo de tres meses en redes sociales. pic.twitter.com/bRBgxjcxQx — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) June 3, 2024

Video credits: wallstreetwolverine

The musician’s prediction had proved accurate. Caravaca posted his apology shortly after the incident. “After what happened, what was intended as a joke, was ultimately an unfortunate comment and not appropriate on my part. My apologies to the people who feel affected.”

The father replied with his acceptance of the apology. “I support freedom of expression in the same way I support the right to respond. I wish you no harm and hope this helps others understand that children are sacred.”

Though the police were called to the theater, they did not arrest Pugilato because Caravaca declined to press charges.

The incident spurred vigorous debate online, with many defending the father’s actions over a joke that crossed the line and others condemning the violent response

