Woman Forced To Be Her Family’s Designated Driver For Years, Finally Says No, Gets Insulted For It

Generosity is great and all, but sometimes, it can be a real scam. You offer to help once or twice, and suddenly you’re the go-to person forever. It’s like signing up for a free trial and realizing you accidentally agreed to a lifetime subscription. And when you finally say, “No,” people act like you’ve committed a crime.

That’s exactly what one Redditor experienced when her family took her kindness for granted one too many times. For her, New Year’s Eve was about more than popping champagne—it was about finally saying, “Nope, not today,” to a role she’d been stuck in for way too long: the family designated driver.

Helping others is a beautiful thing—until it turns into a family obligation you can’t escape

One woman stops being the family’s designated driver after 7 years of driving them home after New Year’s Eve parties but gets called selfish when she finally says, “No”

The woman tells her family before the party that she won’t drive them home, as she wants to enjoy herself and have a few drinks, but isn’t taken seriously

At the end of the night, the family asks her to take them home, but she snaps and says she already had a few drinks, then gets insulted for being “selfish”

The woman leaves the party by herself and spends the rest of the night at home with her boyfriend, eating leftovers while her family blows up her phone

Since she was just 19—yes, 19—the OP (original poster) has been the go-to designated driver for the family after New Year’s Eve parties. It didn’t matter that she wasn’t old enough to drink back then or that she wanted to enjoy herself now. Year after year, she was guilted into the role of unpaid chauffeur because, well, someone “had” to do it. Uber, anyone?

This year, though, she decided enough was enough. She warned her family ahead of time: no more designated driver duties. She wanted to let loose, have a few drinks, and enjoy the party like everyone else. But apparently, her family wasn’t ready for this.

The party started off fine—everyone was laughing, sharing embarrassing resolutions, and probably pretending they’d actually follow through with them. But as the night wore on, the guilt parade started rolling in. First up? Her cousin, who, after a few too many cocktails, strolled over to casually ask if she was ready to drive.

When the OP reminded her cousin she wasn’t on chauffeur duty this year, the cousin hit her with the kind of insults that really make you question why you ever bothered showing up.

And, of course, the guilt brigade wasn’t done yet. Her aunt decided to pull her aside for a little heart-to-heart, complete with dramatic sighs and “but we need you!” vibes. Apparently, Ubers are the devil, and the family had “decided” she’d be the designated driver again, but without asking her, of course.

After calmly explaining that she wasn’t the family’s personal chauffeur, our girl told her family she’d already had three beers and wasn’t even legally able to drive. But instead of sympathy or a problem-solving attitude, she got hit with accusations of being selfish and dramatic.

So, she made the bold move: she left the party. Instead of enduring the endless guilt trips, she spent the rest of her night at home with Netflix, leftover pasta, and her boyfriend—a vibe we can all get behind.

But her family didn’t stop there. The texts poured in, calling her selfish and claiming she “ruined” the night. Now, they’re demanding an apology. I don’t know about you, but I think the only thing our Redditor ruined was her family’s habit of taking her for granted.

Being there for someone is one thing, but when that help morphs into an unspoken obligation, it’s a whole other ballgame. Taking someone for granted happens when people stop appreciating the effort behind the kindness and start expecting it as a given.

And let’s be real—there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re less of a person and more of a convenience. Because being the designated driver isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a sacrifice. While it’s generous to help out, it should never be an expectation forced upon someone year after year.

Families should share in the responsibilities and compromise, not expect one member to do the heavy lifting all the time. Because—let’s face it, family life works best when everyone pitches in.

But when someone seems to have an allergy to taking responsibility for their actions, it’s a whole different story. The pros call it Responsibility Deficit Disorder. Though not an actual medical diagnosis, this might be tied to something bigger, like ADHD or depression.

These folks are masters of blame evasion, deflection, and spinning excuses so outlandish they could rival the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster.

The endgame? They sidestep the hard work of taking ownership of their actions, leaving everyone else to deal with the fallout. Imagine a never-ending game of dodgeball, but the ball is labeled “responsibility,” and they’re the undisputed champ at ducking it. Ring any bells when it comes to the OP’s family?

What’s your take on this story? Would you have sacrificed your night to play chauffeur yet again, or would you have put your foot down like our Reddit poster did? Share your thoughts below!

Netizens side with the woman, saying she’s not a jerk for refusing to drive her family home after the party

