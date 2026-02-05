ADVERTISEMENT

Selfies have become somewhat of a competitive sport nowadays. Perfect lighting, flawless skin, just the right amount of pout, and perhaps even a ring light thrown in for good measure. Seven takes later, and you should be good to go…

But “ain’t nobody got time for that,” a wise woman once said. For every Gen Z selfie queen is a tired mom, just happy to find two spare seconds to shine on camera. Horizon skew? Who cares? Camera so close you can measure my pores? It matters not. Many mothers are in a league of their own when it comes to taking and posting photos on social media. For them, it’s vibes over likes.

It took just one brave person to try it out, and “Facebook mom” suddenly became the aesthetic we never knew we needed. Everyone (almost) and their aunts have been taking to the socials to show off their attempt at taking photos like a Facebook mom. The verdict: “never felt more freedom.” Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the funniest posts from this viral trend to inspire you to live a little more and care a lot less about what other people think.