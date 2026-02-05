ADVERTISEMENT

Selfies have become somewhat of a competitive sport nowadays. Perfect lighting, flawless skin, just the right amount of pout, and perhaps even a ring light thrown in for good measure. Seven takes later, and you should be good to go…

But “ain’t nobody got time for that,” a wise woman once said. For every Gen Z selfie queen is a tired mom, just happy to find two spare seconds to shine on camera. Horizon skew? Who cares? Camera so close you can measure my pores? It matters not. Many mothers are in a league of their own when it comes to taking and posting photos on social media. For them, it’s vibes over likes.

It took just one brave person to try it out, and “Facebook mom” suddenly became the aesthetic we never knew we needed. Everyone (almost) and their aunts have been taking to the socials to show off their attempt at taking photos like a Facebook mom. The verdict: “never felt more freedom.” Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the funniest posts from this viral trend to inspire you to live a little more and care a lot less about what other people think.

#1

Collage of unreasonably hilarious selfies capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media during a Eurotrip.

ericfeldman9 Report

Between doing laundry, picking the kids up from school, cooking, cleaning and all that other jazz, moms somehow still manage to find time for scrolling.

In fact, they’re carving out an average of 4:04 hours a day to use the internet, according to a January 2024 survey by Edison Research. That figure is up from 3:34 in 2018, and no, they’re not searching for recipes for tonight’s dinner. They’re spending much of that time (like many of the rest of us) on social media.

But unlike many of the rest of us, it seems mamas tend to use their social media time quite productively.
    #2

    Young man taking unbothered selfies in front of scenic mountain and ornate building, capturing chaotic energy of a mom selfie style.

    glebtheglebious Report

    #3

    Woman taking hilarious selfies at famous landmarks, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media with thumbs up.

    notmakenalaurelle Report

    One study, conducted by Pew Research, found that 83% of mothers polled browse their social media timelines for parenting information. 80% of mothers said they use social media to get support for a parenting issue, while 77% are going online to share their experience or respond to parenting questions.

    Interestingly, another study found that more than 93% of mothers use social media compared with 69.7% of all women.

    “Social media is a major source of community support for mothers. Among millennial and Gen Z mothers, 46.3% turn to local community groups and online forums for assistance," reveals the Ignite Social Media site.
    #4

    Mom taking a funny chaotic energy selfie with ancient stone columns and clear blue sky in the background.

    ellery serbinowski Report

    #5

    Two side-by-side selfies of a young man in green, humorously capturing chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    u.r.m.o.m423 Report

    #6

    Young woman taking unreasonably hilarious selfies outdoors, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    iloveeedr.pepper Report

    While many people have moved on from Facebook and found joy on other platforms, the vast majority of moms have not. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the most popular social media platforms among U.S. parents are (in this order), YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

    "Mothers appeared more likely to use Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and TikTok while fathers appeared more likely to use Twitter and Reddit," reveals the CDC. "Younger parents appeared more likely to use several platforms, especially Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, but appeared less likely to use Pinterest."
    #7

    Mom taking hilarious selfies by the beach and lake, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    salomeikaaa Report

    #8

    Group of women posing for unposed chaotic mom selfies at a restaurant, capturing the hectic energy of a mom on social media.

    user66168293592639502 Report

    #9

    A man taking unreasonably hilarious selfies outdoors and indoors, capturing chaotic energy similar to a mom on social media.

    stay.at.home.tomm Report

    Among the American parents who said they're social media users, more than half said they're on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and/or Snapchat every day. Most of the daily users are spending their time on Facebook.

    Are they busy uploading mom selfies, perhaps? Not quite...

    For some, social media has actually been a lifesaver. Take Melissa Guida-Richards, for example. In a blog post titled, I'm a Better Mom Because of Social Media - Here's Why, she explains how going online has helped her find parenting advice she might not have received elsewhere.
    #10

    Young man wearing sunglasses and a white shirt posing with thumbs up in lush greenery, capturing chaotic energy of mom selfies.

    glebtheglebious Report

    #11

    Woman with serious expression surrounded by colorful flowers and water effects, capturing chaotic energy of a mom selfie on social media.

    emsunnyside Report

    #12

    Happy woman taking a chaotic energy mom selfie in front of Big Ben on a clear sunny day in London.

    Gabriela Report

    "Now, I know that some moms have a close relationship with parents, aunts, and grandparents who are fountains of advice, but for those of us with families with intergenerational trauma, even the most well-intentioned guidance is not always the best (or safest) option for our situation," writes the mom.

    Social media, says Guida-Richards, allows her to "bypass uncomfortable conversations and connect to a dozen experts in nutrition, mental health, and milestones who have created resources for parents like me."
    #13

    Woman taking a chaotic mom selfie with large sunglasses overlooking ancient ruins and historic architecture in the background.

    ☆Abby☆ Report

    #14

    Woman wearing glasses and headphones taking a chaotic selfie in front of a historic castle capturing mom energy on social media.

    maryedtodamoney Report

    #15

    Two women taking unreasonably hilarious selfies at iconic tourist spots, capturing chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    ecilamarga Report

    For Guida-Richards, social media has also played a big part in helping with her mental health by allowing her to connect with like-minded moms.

    "When I first became a parent, I found it very isolating. We had recently moved out of state from where my husband and I grew up, and finding friends with two children under 2 felt unattainable when I could barely make it out of the house to a doctor’s appointment by myself," reveals the mother.

    #16

    Woman in holiday sweater taking funny selfies, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media with a glowing bow and wine.

    rachaelspam670 Report

    #17

    Woman wearing sunglasses taking a selfie inside a church, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    karolashhka Report

    #18

    Young person with curly hair smiling in a selfie, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    famous.faith7 Report

    She says she wasn't too surprised when she was diagnosed with postpartum depression. Her therapist told her that (like many other moms), she'd been putting herself last for far too long.

    "She encouraged me to find a strong support network," says Guida-Richards. "And one of her recommendations was to utilize social media."

    Through social media, the mom managed to find and follow other moms who were struggling with their mental health.

    "New moms, moms of five plus kids, as well as rockstar moms who were just a joy to follow," she writes. "Opening up to the world of socials wasn’t a step back for my family but a way to open the door to connections that have turned into lasting friendships and career opportunities."
    #19

    Smiling woman taking a selfie with chaotic energy capturing the funny and relatable mom moment on social media.

    eylulwiesond Report

    #20

    Smiling man taking a chaotic mom selfie by a pool with palm trees, capturing the energetic vibe of social media moms.

    italianbach Report

    #21

    Three women taking unposed, chaotic selfies indoors, capturing the humorous chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    hollylloydx Report

    #22

    Man taking playful selfies in front of Eiffel Tower and a historic building, capturing chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    ismo_m Report

    #23

    Man taking funny mom selfies outdoors near waterfalls and a giraffe, capturing chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    nicolus.g Report

    #24

    Young woman wearing sunglasses taking a hilarious mom selfie at a zoo with a giraffe and social media chaotic energy.

    doasirin Report

    #25

    Woman wearing sunglasses taking a hilarious mom selfie with ocean cliffs and waves in the background.

    Souad Report

    #26

    Group of women taking chaotic and hilarious selfies, capturing the energetic and funny moments of a mom on social media.

    chipotle1198/ Report

    #27

    Side-by-side selfies of a smiling teen with text about taking selfies like a Facebook mom, capturing chaotic mom selfie energy.

    brrketonyt Report

    #28

    Two selfies showing a young man with captions about taking selfies like a Facebook mom, capturing chaotic energy.

    preston.leech_ Report

    #29

    Man taking unintentional selfies with chaotic energy, capturing the humorous vibe of a mom on social media.

    themichaelbarrymore Report

    #30

    Young woman taking a selfie in a laundromat, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    joynlife_ Report

    #31

    Collage of selfies humorously capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media in various outdoor and indoor settings.

    max.goatstappen1 Report

    #32

    Young man taking a humorous selfie in front of a historic statue, capturing chaotic energy and selfie moments on social media.

    josh Report

    #33

    Young woman smiling and taking a hilarious selfie outdoors, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    carlaa_ar Report

    #34

    Smiling man taking a selfie outdoors with lush green trees and hills, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    quentinhg Report

    #35

    Young man taking casual selfies outdoors with cityscape and garden backgrounds showing chaotic energy on social media.

    alex1727482 Report

    #36

    Two selfies showing chaotic energy of a mom captured by a young man, one with a clown and one at a tropical location.

    cambensman Report

    #37

    Woman taking a selfie in a kitchen, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media with humorous expression.

    kkeiraa.j Report

    #38

    Woman with curly hair taking a selfie in a crowded outdoor setting, capturing chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    anna.spamx Report

    #39

    Woman with braided hair taking a selfie outdoors at sunset, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    elizabethisqueen_ Report

    #40

    Woman wearing glasses taking a hilarious selfie outside near a golden statue fountain, capturing chaotic mom energy on social media.

    vviollis Report

    #41

    Woman taking unreasonably hilarious selfies in iconic locations, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    @kwazykupkakes Report

    #42

    Woman taking hilarious mom selfie outdoors with horses, capturing the chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    savvyvannagirl Report

    #43

    Two young women taking selfies outdoors near water, capturing candid chaotic energy of a mom on social media.

    oliwiaspamm_ Report

    #44

    Two selfies showing a mom capturing hilarious chaotic energy in everyday moments on social media.

    nar.oruj Report

