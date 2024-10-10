Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Camgirl Puts Pious Sister In Place When She Asks For Money After Disowning Her Because Of Her Job
Family, Relationships

Camgirl Puts Pious Sister In Place When She Asks For Money After Disowning Her Because Of Her Job

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite society’s more accepting stance these days, sex work remains taboo among many people. It becomes especially controversial and unacceptable within the religious community, which takes a more black-and-white view on the matter. 

Such scenarios can also create conflict among families. In this story, a webcam model was disowned by her church-going twin sister because of her chosen profession. But when the latter began struggling financially, she had no choice but to ask for help from her estranged sibling. 

After refusing, the author eventually gave in, but not without exacting petty revenge. She also consulted the AITAH subreddit to ask whether she was being a jerk. 

Work in adult entertainment remains taboo and difficult to accept, especially among religious people

Image credits: alinabuphoto / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

A webcam model was asked for financial help by her religious sister who had disowned her for her chosen profession

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

She eventually decided to help after initially refusing, but not without exacting petty revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Weird-Marzipan-7739

Workers in adult entertainment continue to face discrimination in a supposedly progressive society

Image credits: Level 23 Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s experience of discrimination from her own sister is unfortunately prevalent among those in the adult entertainment industry. This is their harsh reality in a society that is supposedly more progressive

According to a June report by the Global HIV Prevention Coalition, 22% of adult entertainment workers faced some form of discrimination in the past six months. That led to 12% of them avoiding healthcare services to avoid the stigma associated with their line of work. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the same reality for those living in Queensland, where this type of work has been decriminalized since 2022. A Vice report that same year revealed that 72.5% of adult entertainers in the Australian state felt discriminated against. 91% of them decided not to report their experiences. 

Workers in adult entertainment who chose to remain anonymous also spoke with Vice, admitting that they sometimes refuse to reveal the nature of their jobs. Some prefer not to say anything at all to avoid sparking an awkward conversation. 

When it comes to seeking medical attention, one adult entertainment worker claims to have visited “11 different doctors in the space of 12 months” to find one that would willingly provide them treatment. 

Some were denied outright by doctors who assumed they had an STI despite having a clean bill of health for a decade into their profession. 

Advocate for people working in the adult entertainment and Scarlet Alliance CEO Jules Kim finds these societal trends alarming. 

“This is people admitting that they would treat somebody negatively because they’re a sex worker, which is very distressing – the rates are so high,” Kim told Vice. 

The acceptance of reality is one way to deal with an estranged sibling

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano / pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s chosen profession likely won’t sit well with her religious twin, and it’s a reality she may need to live with for a while. Acceptance may be her best first step in dealing with her situation. 

“Let it be, at least for now,” author and family therapist Dr. Kathy McCoy wrote in an article for Psychology Today

What made their situation worse was the sister’s decision to cut ties. It was likely a hurtful experience for the author, who made it the point to rub in her sibling’s face when asked for financial help. 

While she was within reason to refuse to help at first, she could have done away with her petty revenge. As Dr. McCoy suggests, “Don’t let pain define your life.” 

“For the most part, save the continuing discussions of your devastation over the estrangement for sessions with a therapist,” she wrote. 

What’s your take, readers? Was the author out of line for refusing to help? Should she have allowed her “petty side” to take over? 

ADVERTISEMENT

While most commenters sided with the author, a few faulted everyone involved

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

1

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
steicygya avatar
Steïcy Gya
Steïcy Gya
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im guessing it is in US. But in my country, Ive never gone to any church where people needed to know what I did for a living or my personal background. And we are a small country where basically everyone know each other. You have people from all backgrounds coming to church, I know that there are sex workers, ex convicts, or addicts only because I used to work with an association who helps in reinsertions and rehabilitation. Else I wouldn't have known, and it wouldn't be something I would care about as long as I can go to church and pray. Now OP, your revenge is not petty but very disgraceful. Your sister did have the choice to accept or not your lifestyle, but she should be accountable for her decision. If she has chosen to disown you as a sister, then she should not expect you to act as a sister. But this said, it does not remove the fact that what you did by posting on FB makes you a complete a*****e. Not the right place, not the right time and not the right battle.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
steicygya avatar
Steïcy Gya
Steïcy Gya
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im guessing it is in US. But in my country, Ive never gone to any church where people needed to know what I did for a living or my personal background. And we are a small country where basically everyone know each other. You have people from all backgrounds coming to church, I know that there are sex workers, ex convicts, or addicts only because I used to work with an association who helps in reinsertions and rehabilitation. Else I wouldn't have known, and it wouldn't be something I would care about as long as I can go to church and pray. Now OP, your revenge is not petty but very disgraceful. Your sister did have the choice to accept or not your lifestyle, but she should be accountable for her decision. If she has chosen to disown you as a sister, then she should not expect you to act as a sister. But this said, it does not remove the fact that what you did by posting on FB makes you a complete a*****e. Not the right place, not the right time and not the right battle.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 198.6M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.1M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.1M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda