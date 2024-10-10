Camgirl Puts Pious Sister In Place When She Asks For Money After Disowning Her Because Of Her Job

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite society’s more accepting stance these days, sex work remains taboo among many people. It becomes especially controversial and unacceptable within the religious community, which takes a more black-and-white view on the matter.

Such scenarios can also create conflict among families. In this story, a webcam model was disowned by her church-going twin sister because of her chosen profession. But when the latter began struggling financially, she had no choice but to ask for help from her estranged sibling.

After refusing, the author eventually gave in, but not without exacting petty revenge. She also consulted the AITAH subreddit to ask whether she was being a jerk.

She eventually decided to help after initially refusing, but not without exacting petty revenge

Workers in adult entertainment continue to face discrimination in a supposedly progressive society

The author’s experience of discrimination from her own sister is unfortunately prevalent among those in the adult entertainment industry. This is their harsh reality in a society that is supposedly more progressive.

According to a June report by the Global HIV Prevention Coalition, 22% of adult entertainment workers faced some form of discrimination in the past six months. That led to 12% of them avoiding healthcare services to avoid the stigma associated with their line of work.

This is the same reality for those living in Queensland, where this type of work has been decriminalized since 2022. A Vice report that same year revealed that 72.5% of adult entertainers in the Australian state felt discriminated against. 91% of them decided not to report their experiences.

Workers in adult entertainment who chose to remain anonymous also spoke with Vice, admitting that they sometimes refuse to reveal the nature of their jobs. Some prefer not to say anything at all to avoid sparking an awkward conversation.

When it comes to seeking medical attention, one adult entertainment worker claims to have visited “11 different doctors in the space of 12 months” to find one that would willingly provide them treatment.

Some were denied outright by doctors who assumed they had an STI despite having a clean bill of health for a decade into their profession.

Advocate for people working in the adult entertainment and Scarlet Alliance CEO Jules Kim finds these societal trends alarming.

“This is people admitting that they would treat somebody negatively because they’re a sex worker, which is very distressing – the rates are so high,” Kim told Vice.

The author’s chosen profession likely won’t sit well with her religious twin, and it’s a reality she may need to live with for a while. Acceptance may be her best first step in dealing with her situation.

“Let it be, at least for now,” author and family therapist Dr. Kathy McCoy wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

What made their situation worse was the sister’s decision to cut ties. It was likely a hurtful experience for the author, who made it the point to rub in her sibling’s face when asked for financial help.

While she was within reason to refuse to help at first, she could have done away with her petty revenge. As Dr. McCoy suggests, “Don’t let pain define your life.”

“For the most part, save the continuing discussions of your devastation over the estrangement for sessions with a therapist,” she wrote.

What’s your take, readers? Was the author out of line for refusing to help? Should she have allowed her “petty side” to take over?

