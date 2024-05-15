45 Men That Showed Their True Colors With Their Weird And Delusional Expectations For Women
A “wonderful” part of being a woman is accidentally smiling while making eye contact with the wrong man and now he is in love and, even worse, insistent that you must be in love as well. No words, deeds or restraining orders will dissuade him from this thought. Fortunately, folks online have taken to screenshotting messages from these sorts of fellows to name and shame them.
We’ve gathered some of the most delusional expectations “nice guys” have had of women. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that made you roll your eyes the most and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
This Guy Who Expected A Relationship With A Woman After He Comforted Her — Also Known As... Just Being A Bare-Minimum Friend
Why Aren't Women More Superficial?
This Nice Guy Who Expected Immediate Replies To His Texts And Then Told The Woman He Was Texting He Was Just Trying To Teach Her A Lesson
For those who are not in the loop, a “nice guy” isn’t just a fantastically underrated Ryan Gosling movie or a man who is nice, it refers to a very specific subset of romantically unsuccessful men. These men, similar to the ones in these screenshots, have a misguided and frankly entitled belief that if they are just nice to women, they will receive love and attention in return.
Given the fact that humans are not vending machines, this has no bearing on reality, but when this fact rears its head, these men tend to get very angry. It’s also worth noting that “nice guys” are not particularly nice in general, equating some conversation and favors to being a “perfect partner.”
Ngvc: "I Make 100k+ A Year, What Do You Bring To The Table?"
Expertly shot down. This was fantastic to read. Marry me.
This Guy Who Expected To Find A Match Because He Said He Doesn't Care About Looks Or Sex In His Profile... But Then Had This As His Opening Line
This Guy Who Felt Entitled To A Date After Putting Down Other Women
When told that, actually, being nice via text or internet comment doesn’t make someone instantly fall for you, “nice guys” tend to react with anger. First and foremost, this very quickly shreds any last illusion that they are nice at all. This anger at their delusions being dismissed is almost as ridiculous as some of the demands they have of women who wouldn’t look at them twice.
Ngvc: “You Got A Nice Set Of Mommy Milkers”
That Happened
This Guy Who Thought He Deserved Constant Communication With His Dating App Match Simply Because They Matched... A Few Hours Prior
Bet he already knows how many kids they will have and what their names will be.
This is all to say that self-proclaimed “nice guys” tend to be neither nice nor good romantic matches. There have been enough cases where these men, met with rejection, turn to stalking and other forms of harassment that tend to be considerably worse than anything the stereotypical “jerk” might do.
Ngvc "Decent Guy, Only Wants One Thing From His Date"
when your date says they want to see you again thats a good end to a date what is wrong with this moron
Ngvc: "It's A Real Shame Too. I Would've Treated You Like A Princess"
I'd be contacting the police as well as his superiors. It was bad enough that he used her personal information to contact her, but that last text was scary and disturbing.
“Toddlers Are Well Built And Curvy”
The main cause of the issue, as with so much else, is a feeling of entitlement. Not only do these fellows think that having a partner is some sort of God-given right, they also have pretty strong opinions about what this partner should do, think and look like. Naturally, we can probably guess that these men most likely don’t, themselves, fit the bill at all, but that is beyond the point.
This "Nice And Stable" Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date After Catfishing 200 Women To Try To Prove His Misogynistic Point
This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Woman Because Of His Persistence... And Expert Gaslighting Skills
This Classical Music Enthusiast Who Expected A Dm From This Woman After Insulting Her Taste In Music
Ngvc: "I Hope He Dead, He Maybe Doesn't Even Love You, I Do"
Ngvc: "I Sexually Harassed A Woman Who Didn't Have The Ability To Just Walkaway From Me, And She Isn't Happy About It. And You Women Say You Want Nice Guys"
This Guy Who Expected A Stranger On The Internet To Want To Date Him Just Because He (Sort Of?) Complimented Her
This Guy Who Thought Buying Someone Drinks Meant They Owe You Sex
If that's how you expected the evening to end A) you should have gone to a professional and B) $20.00 wouldn't begin to be enough.
Ngvc: "I'm Also A Little Older And More Mature Than You (No Offense)"
Step one: get a screenshot. Step two: take it to the school counselor. Step three: prepare to get a restraining order issued if it continues. I've been stalked before. It's not fun.
Ngvc: "Just Trying To Be Nice"
Ngvc "I Am Handsome, Educated And Have Money But Single. What Is The Problem"
Ngvc: "High Value Man"
This Guy Who Expected A Date After Showing A Random Woman At A Bar How Much Was In His Bank Account
Ngvc: “I’m A Really Good Guy… If You Have A Girlfriend I Don’t Associate With You Because I Know You’re A Bad Person”
This Guy Who Mistook A Woman Just Being A Normal Human Being As Romantic Interest And Felt Entitled To A Relationship With Her
Ngvc: "I Can Do Chivalry"
Ngvc "I'm Such An Awesome Guy! Why Won't Girls Date Me"
Ngvc: "I'm Not A Sexist But Females Owe Me Sex"
" I deserve to f*** the females..." No. No you do not deserve it.
Poor Brandon
Ngvc: "I Was So Loving That's How I Lost Her"
This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date Because He Gave This Woman Her "Bong Piece Back"
Ngvc: "I Tried To Be Polite... F**k That B***h"
Ngvc: “I Want To Show You A Good Time”
Ngvc: "I'm A Nice Guy Once You Know Me, But No You Judge A Book By It's Cover"
"women won't sleep with me because they're sl*ts" is a bizarre take.
Ngvc: “I Stopped Caring About Women When I Realised They Have Freaky Seggs With Other Guys That Aren’t Me”
Ngvc: “I Try To Be A Gentleman But Most You Ladies Not Into That”
Ngvc: "But I Asked Nicely"
I know, but I don't know why some of these people just show up randomly to ask for things when websites exist to find people open for participation or, you know, you can pay for it.
Ngvc: “Typical Recycled Niceguy’s Saying”
Hot Tub Offer
At The Local Renaissance Festival Today
Ngvc: “Do Girls Even Like Nice Guys?”
here is something that will blow your mind women do like nice guys your just not a nice as you think you are
This Guy Who Thought He Deserved This Woman's Attention After Telling Her He's Going To Court
I'm Looking For A Large Breasted Sex Nymph... But She Should Want Me Because I'm So Nice And Sweet
Hahahah. This big boobed cis female would like to pass. Not a PARTIAL nymph
What A Fckn Loser
The worst thing about this is a growing number of incel 'communities' mainly online chat groups, who encourage each other to share stories about how they're constantly being rejected by the 'bitches' in favour of 'chads' and how the deserve so much better. They manage to convince themselves that all women are superficial and will only ever date what they (the incels) think is the perfect specimen of manhood.
