A “wonderful” part of being a woman is accidentally smiling while making eye contact with the wrong man and now he is in love and, even worse, insistent that you must be in love as well. No words, deeds or restraining orders will dissuade him from this thought. Fortunately, folks online have taken to screenshotting messages from these sorts of fellows to name and shame them. 

We’ve gathered some of the most delusional expectations “nice guys” have had of women. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that made you roll your eyes the most and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1

This Guy Who Expected A Relationship With A Woman After He Comforted Her — Also Known As... Just Being A Bare-Minimum Friend

Sandman1025 Report

#2

Why Aren't Women More Superficial?

g1rlchild , BowTiedKong Report

#3

This Nice Guy Who Expected Immediate Replies To His Texts And Then Told The Woman He Was Texting He Was Just Trying To Teach Her A Lesson

sknskskdmdmkdd Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who spams you period, let alone in the middle of the day during normal working hours (when they also should be working), has already shown their true selves. Don't bother replying & block!

For those who are not in the loop, a “nice guy” isn’t just a fantastically underrated Ryan Gosling movie or a man who is nice, it refers to a very specific subset of romantically unsuccessful men. These men, similar to the ones in these screenshots, have a misguided and frankly entitled belief that if they are just nice to women, they will receive love and attention in return.

Given the fact that humans are not vending machines, this has no bearing on reality, but when this fact rears its head, these men tend to get very angry. It’s also worth noting that “nice guys” are not particularly nice in general, equating some conversation and favors to being a “perfect partner.” 
#4

Ngvc: "I Make 100k+ A Year, What Do You Bring To The Table?"

chooseasign Report

#5

This Guy Who Expected To Find A Match Because He Said He Doesn't Care About Looks Or Sex In His Profile... But Then Had This As His Opening Line

Revvan83 Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Have the day you deserve." I will definitely be stealing this.

#6

This Guy Who Felt Entitled To A Date After Putting Down Other Women

deelish22 Report

When told that, actually, being nice via text or internet comment doesn’t make someone instantly fall for you, “nice guys” tend to react with anger. First and foremost, this very quickly shreds any last illusion that they are nice at all. This anger at their delusions being dismissed is almost as ridiculous as some of the demands they have of women who wouldn’t look at them twice. 
#7

Ngvc: “You Got A Nice Set Of Mommy Milkers”

Adorable-Novel8295 Report

#8

That Happened

stanky_one Report

#9

This Guy Who Thought He Deserved Constant Communication With His Dating App Match Simply Because They Matched... A Few Hours Prior

lemontarts526 Report

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet he already knows how many kids they will have and what their names will be.

This is all to say that self-proclaimed “nice guys” tend to be neither nice nor good romantic matches. There have been enough cases where these men, met with rejection, turn to stalking and other forms of harassment that tend to be considerably worse than anything the stereotypical “jerk” might do. 
#10

Ngvc "Decent Guy, Only Wants One Thing From His Date"

Rollo49 Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when your date says they want to see you again thats a good end to a date what is wrong with this moron

#11

Ngvc: "It's A Real Shame Too. I Would've Treated You Like A Princess"

JustMonikaJustDdlc Report

kirstin-peter avatar
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be contacting the police as well as his superiors. It was bad enough that he used her personal information to contact her, but that last text was scary and disturbing.

#12

“Toddlers Are Well Built And Curvy”

throwaway01061124 Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pervert! You DEFINITELY did the right thing! That's creepy as he!!, talking about a toddler that way! Or any child!

The main cause of the issue, as with so much else, is a feeling of entitlement. Not only do these fellows think that having a partner is some sort of God-given right, they also have pretty strong opinions about what this partner should do, think and look like. Naturally, we can probably guess that these men most likely don’t, themselves, fit the bill at all, but that is beyond the point. 
#13

This "Nice And Stable" Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date After Catfishing 200 Women To Try To Prove His Misogynistic Point

That1weirdperson Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

200 women out of 200 were instantly put off when they found you'd already lied to them before they even clicked on your profile. What a surprise.

#14

This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Woman Because Of His Persistence... And Expert Gaslighting Skills

unhelpfulCritic Report

#15

This Classical Music Enthusiast Who Expected A Dm From This Woman After Insulting Her Taste In Music

FernedGemara Report

#16

Ngvc: "I Hope He Dead, He Maybe Doesn't Even Love You, I Do"

Anuyushi Report

#17

Ngvc: "I Sexually Harassed A Woman Who Didn't Have The Ability To Just Walkaway From Me, And She Isn't Happy About It. And You Women Say You Want Nice Guys"

3KidsInTheTrenchCoat Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice guys don't badger a person after they say no. They understand NO means NO!

#18

This Guy Who Expected A Stranger On The Internet To Want To Date Him Just Because He (Sort Of?) Complimented Her

ImAFeminist23 Report

#19

This Guy Who Thought Buying Someone Drinks Meant They Owe You Sex

Upplay Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's how you expected the evening to end A) you should have gone to a professional and B) $20.00 wouldn't begin to be enough.

#20

Ngvc: "I'm Also A Little Older And More Mature Than You (No Offense)"

MisterState Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Step one: get a screenshot. Step two: take it to the school counselor. Step three: prepare to get a restraining order issued if it continues. I've been stalked before. It's not fun.

#21

Ngvc: "Just Trying To Be Nice"

blaquewidow01 Report

#22

Ngvc "I Am Handsome, Educated And Have Money But Single. What Is The Problem"

WhydoIexistlmoa Report

#23

Ngvc: "High Value Man"

The_Amazing_Ammmy Report

jlkooiker avatar
lenka
lenka
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy is clearly not good at his job. Otherwise he would have done his due diligence and properly calculated the risk of being perceived a wanker with an opener like that.

#24

This Guy Who Expected A Date After Showing A Random Woman At A Bar How Much Was In His Bank Account

MeMesman98 Report

#25

Ngvc: “I’m A Really Good Guy… If You Have A Girlfriend I Don’t Associate With You Because I Know You’re A Bad Person”

gaelicpasta3 Report

#26

This Guy Who Mistook A Woman Just Being A Normal Human Being As Romantic Interest And Felt Entitled To A Relationship With Her

jrl_iblogalot Report

#27

Ngvc: "I Can Do Chivalry"

kiitekudasai Report

#28

Ngvc "I'm Such An Awesome Guy! Why Won't Girls Date Me"

f0r3aL84 Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe because you're a pompous, narcissistic douche bag?

#29

Ngvc: "I'm Not A Sexist But Females Owe Me Sex"

Middle_Bug_3699 Report

#30

Poor Brandon

Upwindreflate70 Report

#31

Ngvc: "I Was So Loving That's How I Lost Her"

chels4ever , x.com Report

#32

This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date Because He Gave This Woman Her "Bong Piece Back"

m00nieGx3 Report

#33

Ngvc: "I Tried To Be Polite... F**k That B***h"

Frankensteins_Kid Report

#34

Ngvc: “I Want To Show You A Good Time”

greazywaifu Report

#35

Ngvc: "I'm A Nice Guy Once You Know Me, But No You Judge A Book By It's Cover"

cringequeenjen Report

rayneofsalt avatar
Rayne OfSalt
Rayne OfSalt
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"women won't sleep with me because they're sl*ts" is a bizarre take.

#36

Ngvc: “I Stopped Caring About Women When I Realised They Have Freaky Seggs With Other Guys That Aren’t Me”

Everythingn0w Report

#37

Ngvc: “I Try To Be A Gentleman But Most You Ladies Not Into That”

HipHopSpaceBop Report

#38

Ngvc: "But I Asked Nicely"

Nubacaos Report

ovataacronicta avatar
Ovata Acronicta
Ovata Acronicta
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know, but I don't know why some of these people just show up randomly to ask for things when websites exist to find people open for participation or, you know, you can pay for it.

#39

Ngvc: “Typical Recycled Niceguy’s Saying”

Phospholyne Report

#40

Hot Tub Offer

Twelve-Majestic-Lies Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody report him and get rid of that hottub somehow! This is sketchy af!

#41

At The Local Renaissance Festival Today

I_am_dean Report

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I own TONS of RenFaire stuff, been attending almost ... a really long time. I've never seen this before.

Vote comment up
#42

Ngvc: “Do Girls Even Like Nice Guys?”

Ok_Post675 Report

arranrichards avatar
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here is something that will blow your mind women do like nice guys your just not a nice as you think you are

#43

This Guy Who Thought He Deserved This Woman's Attention After Telling Her He's Going To Court

bzlaiyiar Report

#44

I'm Looking For A Large Breasted Sex Nymph... But She Should Want Me Because I'm So Nice And Sweet

3KidsInTheTrenchCoat Report

elfvibratorglitter avatar
ElfVibratorGlitter
ElfVibratorGlitter
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahahah. This big boobed cis female would like to pass. Not a PARTIAL nymph

#45

What A Fckn Loser

SweethJob Report

