We’ve gathered some of the most delusional expectations “ nice guys ” have had of women. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the ones that made you roll your eyes the most and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

A “wonderful” part of being a woman is accidentally smiling while making eye contact with the wrong man and now he is in love and, even worse, insistent that you must be in love as well. No words, deeds or restraining orders will dissuade him from this thought. Fortunately, folks online have taken to screenshotting messages from these sorts of fellows to name and shame them.

#1 This Guy Who Expected A Relationship With A Woman After He Comforted Her — Also Known As... Just Being A Bare-Minimum Friend Share icon

#2 Why Aren't Women More Superficial? Share icon

#3 This Nice Guy Who Expected Immediate Replies To His Texts And Then Told The Woman He Was Texting He Was Just Trying To Teach Her A Lesson Share icon

For those who are not in the loop, a “nice guy” isn’t just a fantastically underrated Ryan Gosling movie or a man who is nice, it refers to a very specific subset of romantically unsuccessful men. These men, similar to the ones in these screenshots, have a misguided and frankly entitled belief that if they are just nice to women, they will receive love and attention in return. Given the fact that humans are not vending machines, this has no bearing on reality, but when this fact rears its head, these men tend to get very angry. It’s also worth noting that “nice guys” are not particularly nice in general, equating some conversation and favors to being a “perfect partner.”

#4 Ngvc: "I Make 100k+ A Year, What Do You Bring To The Table?" Share icon

#5 This Guy Who Expected To Find A Match Because He Said He Doesn't Care About Looks Or Sex In His Profile... But Then Had This As His Opening Line Share icon

#6 This Guy Who Felt Entitled To A Date After Putting Down Other Women Share icon

When told that, actually, being nice via text or internet comment doesn’t make someone instantly fall for you, “nice guys” tend to react with anger. First and foremost, this very quickly shreds any last illusion that they are nice at all. This anger at their delusions being dismissed is almost as ridiculous as some of the demands they have of women who wouldn’t look at them twice.

#7 Ngvc: “You Got A Nice Set Of Mommy Milkers” Share icon

#8 That Happened Share icon

#9 This Guy Who Thought He Deserved Constant Communication With His Dating App Match Simply Because They Matched... A Few Hours Prior Share icon

This is all to say that self-proclaimed “nice guys” tend to be neither nice nor good romantic matches. There have been enough cases where these men, met with rejection, turn to stalking and other forms of harassment that tend to be considerably worse than anything the stereotypical “jerk” might do.

#10 Ngvc "Decent Guy, Only Wants One Thing From His Date" Share icon

#11 Ngvc: "It's A Real Shame Too. I Would've Treated You Like A Princess" Share icon

#12 “Toddlers Are Well Built And Curvy” Share icon

The main cause of the issue, as with so much else, is a feeling of entitlement. Not only do these fellows think that having a partner is some sort of God-given right, they also have pretty strong opinions about what this partner should do, think and look like. Naturally, we can probably guess that these men most likely don’t, themselves, fit the bill at all, but that is beyond the point.

#13 This "Nice And Stable" Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date After Catfishing 200 Women To Try To Prove His Misogynistic Point Share icon

#14 This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Woman Because Of His Persistence... And Expert Gaslighting Skills Share icon

#15 This Classical Music Enthusiast Who Expected A Dm From This Woman After Insulting Her Taste In Music Share icon

#16 Ngvc: "I Hope He Dead, He Maybe Doesn't Even Love You, I Do" Share icon

#17 Ngvc: "I Sexually Harassed A Woman Who Didn't Have The Ability To Just Walkaway From Me, And She Isn't Happy About It. And You Women Say You Want Nice Guys" Share icon

#18 This Guy Who Expected A Stranger On The Internet To Want To Date Him Just Because He (Sort Of?) Complimented Her Share icon

#19 This Guy Who Thought Buying Someone Drinks Meant They Owe You Sex Share icon

#20 Ngvc: "I'm Also A Little Older And More Mature Than You (No Offense)" Share icon

#21 Ngvc: "Just Trying To Be Nice" Share icon

#22 Ngvc "I Am Handsome, Educated And Have Money But Single. What Is The Problem" Share icon

#23 Ngvc: "High Value Man" Share icon

#24 This Guy Who Expected A Date After Showing A Random Woman At A Bar How Much Was In His Bank Account Share icon

#25 Ngvc: “I’m A Really Good Guy… If You Have A Girlfriend I Don’t Associate With You Because I Know You’re A Bad Person” Share icon

#26 This Guy Who Mistook A Woman Just Being A Normal Human Being As Romantic Interest And Felt Entitled To A Relationship With Her Share icon

#27 Ngvc: "I Can Do Chivalry" Share icon

#28 Ngvc "I'm Such An Awesome Guy! Why Won't Girls Date Me" Share icon

#29 Ngvc: "I'm Not A Sexist But Females Owe Me Sex" Share icon

#30 Poor Brandon Share icon

#31 Ngvc: "I Was So Loving That's How I Lost Her" Share icon

#32 This Guy Who Thought He Deserved A Date Because He Gave This Woman Her "Bong Piece Back" Share icon

#33 Ngvc: "I Tried To Be Polite... F**k That B***h" Share icon

#34 Ngvc: “I Want To Show You A Good Time” Share icon

#35 Ngvc: "I'm A Nice Guy Once You Know Me, But No You Judge A Book By It's Cover" Share icon

#36 Ngvc: “I Stopped Caring About Women When I Realised They Have Freaky Seggs With Other Guys That Aren’t Me” Share icon

#37 Ngvc: “I Try To Be A Gentleman But Most You Ladies Not Into That” Share icon

#38 Ngvc: "But I Asked Nicely" Share icon

#39 Ngvc: “Typical Recycled Niceguy’s Saying” Share icon

#40 Hot Tub Offer Share icon

#41 At The Local Renaissance Festival Today Share icon

#42 Ngvc: “Do Girls Even Like Nice Guys?” Share icon

#43 This Guy Who Thought He Deserved This Woman's Attention After Telling Her He's Going To Court Share icon

#44 I'm Looking For A Large Breasted Sex Nymph... But She Should Want Me Because I'm So Nice And Sweet Share icon