Eminem Spotted Crying In New Video After Learning His Daughter Hailie Is Pregnant

Eminem broke the hearts of his fans after dropping an emotional music video for his song Temporary on Thursday (October 3).

The song, now famous for being dedicated to his daughter and meant to be played once he passes away, is accompanied by heartwarming photos and VHS footage of Hailie growing up, while her father plays, hugs, and comforts her.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever wrote,” the rapper sings at one point, saying that even if he knows the song will make her daughter cry, she needs her to know that everything will be okay even after he’s gone, and pleading for her to find the strength to move on.

The music video mixes Hailie’s childhood images with footage of her wedding to executive Evan McClintock, which took place on May 20, 2024.

The clip also surprised fans by confirming that Hailie is pregnant, with a moving scene of her handing her father the ultrasound of her baby and a blue jersey that read “Grandpa 1.”

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

While the video is brand new, the song is from the artist’s newest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace), which debuted in July 2024.

“A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I’m no longer here,” the rapper says at the beginning of the clip. “So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes.”

Image credits: hailiejade

His words then give way to beautiful lyrics sung by songwriter Skylar Grey, who also acted as a producer for the song.

“That when a heart breaks, it ain’t broken forever. The pieces will grow back together and in time, I’ll be fine.” the song states. “The tears are temporary”

Image credits: EminemMusic

For Eminem, who also previously released a single called Headlights dedicated to his mother, the song serves as a way to leave a positive message in his daughter’s life after his eventual passing, which becomes especially moving when considering the artist’s history of drug addiction and road to recovery.

Towards the end of the video, Hailie reveals to Eminem that he’s going to be a grandfather, by handing him a commemorative jersey and the ultrasound of her baby

Image credits: EminemMusic

In one of the most emotional moments in the video, Hailie surprises her father with a blue sports jersey with the words “Grandpa 1,” and handing him an image of an ultrasound, confirming to him that she’s pregnant and that soon he’ll have a grandkid of his own.

Image credits: EminemMusic

The news opens a new chapter in the rappers’ family life, and comes at the 16th anniversary of his sobriety after his wake-up call incident with an overdose in 2007. Eminem has been sober since April 20, 2008, and shared a picture on his Instagram of a coin commemorating his achievement.

Image credits: EminemMusic

His fans were quick to notice the news and congratulated him for becoming a grandfather, wishing him and his family the best for the future.

“Congratulations on becoming a grandad. You’ll be the best ever!” one fan said.

“Literally cried to this one. Congrats Hailie on the baby!” wrote another.

“Hailey is pregnant? I can’t wait for Slim’s grandchild!”

Hailie’s grew up at a time when Eminem was at the peak of both his fame, and drug-abuse, putting a strain on their relationship

28-year-old Hailie Jade Scott, was born in December of 1995 in Detroit, Michigan. At the time the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, was just starting his career and struggling with substance abuse issues and run-ins with the law.

Image credits: EminemMusic

Eminem and his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, Kim Scott, met when they were both teenagers, being 15 and 13 years old respectively, at a house party. The two had an on and off relationship and even lived together with Eminem’s mother for a time, while the rapper struggled with education and his career.

Image credits: EminemMusic

The immediate years following Hailie’s birth were difficult, with Eminem’s first album being a commercial failure in 1996.



The bump in the road served as motivation for the artist, who in just one year turned his career around by placing second in the 1997 Rap Olympics, and developing his Slim Shady alter ego, which would net him worldwide fame in 1999 after the debut of his eponymous LP.

Image credits: EminemMusic

With fame and success came mounting pressure and stress and the rapper’s already troubled usage of opioid sedatives became even more prevalent. Eminem admitted using a combination of Valium, extra-strength Vicodin, and Ambien during 2002-2008, encompassing most of Hailie’s childhood and early adolescence.

Image credits: hailiejade