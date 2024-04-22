Eminem Celebrates His “Sweet 16” Of Being Sober With Tree Of Life AA Sobriety Coin
Trigger warning: substance abuse
Eminem has been sober since April 20, 2008, and he just celebrated the “Sweet 16” of his sobriety, sharing his achievement on social media with one simple picture that meant a thousand words. His photograph garnered support from famous friends, family members, and thousands of “stans.”
The 51-year-old rapper took to his Instagram page on Saturday (April 20) to share a picture of a sobriety coin, also known as a chip, with the number 16 engraved on it.
A sobriety coin is a token given to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), or other twelve-step program members, representing the amount of time the member has remained sober.
Eminem marked 16 years of sobriety with a heartfelt post on Instagram, receiving overwhelming support from fans, friends, and family
Image credits: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The picture, which didn’t need any caption, showed the details of his prize, which represented the Tree of Life.
According to the AA Medalion Store, the chip has a special meaning in recovery, as it highlights how the principles of honesty, hope, faith, and willingness are the sprawling roots of sobriety that lead to a path to shaping a full and abundant life.
Moreover, the branches of the recovery tree highlight all the areas of a person’s life that they get back and how they work together to contribute to a content and meaningful existence.
Image credits: eminem
Many Instagram users flooded the comments section to cheer on the hip-hop star, including his manager, Paul Rosenberg, who commented: “Sweet 16. So proud of you.”
American singer-songwriter, John Mayer, left a fist bump emoji.
RuPaul’s Drag Race star judge Michelle Visage wrote: “Amazing feat.”
Britain’s Supernanny, Jo Frost, penned: “The most Sacred commitment to oneself, congratulations to you!
“And to you all here reaching different milestones & celebrations.”
“Greatest Influence and Mentor,” Eminem’s younger half-brother, Nathan Kane Mathers, added.
A fan chimed in: “You helped me stay sober.
“I have 14 years and listening to your music during that vulnerable first year helped me so much.
“Congrats on your 16 years sober!!!”
Eminem overcame an overdose in 2007, and he has been sober since April 20, 2008
Image credits: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
The Real Slim Shady has been notably open about his struggles with substance abuse in his music and past interviews.
In a 2009 interview with Vibe Magazine, Eminem revealed that he suffered from a devastating drug addiction that led to him downing as many as 20 Vicodin, Ambien, and Valium in a day.
Following his first stint in rehab in 2005, the rapper told the magazine that he nearly overdosed after an acquaintance gave him unidentified blue pills, which a doctor later told him were actually methadone.
“My doctor told me the amount of methadone I’d taken was equivalent to shooting up four bags of heroin,” Eminem said. “I probably wouldn’t have taken it [had I known]. But as bad as I was back then, I can’t even say 100 percent for sure.”
Image credits: eminem
Shortly after detoxing, he suffered a knee injury that required surgery, but because of his drug abuse, he was not prescribed painkillers.
The Missouri native recalled: “I started looking around my house to see if I had a stash box of Vicodin.
“I’m ransacking my house, finally find something in the basement, in a little napkin, seven and a half Vicodin – the big extra strength ones – and a few Valium.”
Eminem subsequently underwent a second relapse before accepting that he suffered from drug addiction.
“It never once hit me that drug addiction runs in my family. Now that I understand that I’m an addict, I definitely have compassion for my mother. I get it,” he said at the time.
In a 2009 interview, Eminem revealed that he would take as many as 20 Vicodin, Ambien, and Valium in a day
Image credits: Brendan_linden
His experience led to his album Relapse, themed around his substance abuse, as exemplified by one of his songs, Déjà Vu, where Eminem rapped: “Now here I am three months later, full-blown relapse
“Just get high until the kids get home from school, homes, relax.
“And since I’m convinced that I’m an insomniac.
“I need these pills to be able to sleep, so I take three naps.
“Just to be able to function throughout the day, let’s see.
“That’s an Ambien each nap, how many Valium? Three?”
Eminem’s 16 years of sobriety continued to garner praise on social media
More celebrity tabloid garbage no one cares about. 👎🗑️
Speak for yourself. As a recovering alcoholic, I take inspiration from other people's recovery journey regardless of who that person is. Step 12 of the AA programme is "having had a spiritual awakening as a result of these steps we tried to carry this message to alcoholics and to practice these principles in all our affairs." If seeing Eminem with 16 years sobriety inspires a still suffering alcoholic or addict to find recovery, then that can only be a good thing.
I'd forgotten just how much the AA is tied up with pseudo-religious beliefs. I now recall that one of its basic tenets is that the alcoholic is powerless, well yes, fair enough I suppose, they've already shown that be becoming alcoholics, but the second point that their addiction can only be overcome by a Greater Power just imposes a belief system that many will find untenable. I'm not an alcoholic (though my father was) but if ever I were, as an atheist I would find it impossible to follow the AA way of thinking.
