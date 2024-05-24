90 Of The Sweetest Dog Photos Taken Throughout History That May Melt Your Heart
It’s no secret that it’s dogs that hold the title of man’s best friend, and they have for quite some time now. But before they became the lazy, unbearably cute and seemingly always snackish creatures we now share our sofas with, they were animals confidently roaming the wild. (Yes, that’s probably difficult to imagine looking at your dog trying to break free of yet another weird position or place it found itself stuck in.)
Nowadays, every dog owner’s camera roll is brimming with proof of said critter being a human’s loyal companion. But if you’d like to see some images dating tens if not hundreds of years back, scroll down to find some of the best posts shared by ‘A History Of Dogs’ Instagram account, and enjoy.
A Caribou Inuit Girl Holds Her Canadian Eskimo Puppy
The TV Reporter Gerd Ruge Interviews Bastian, The English Basset Belonging To West German Chancellor Willy Brandt, In Front Of The West German Parliament In Bonn, Germany, On June 4, 1972
Dog Of Randall The Jeweler, Ca. 1875
The Concierge’s Dog. Paris, 1929. Photo By André Kertész
“Kitten And Foster Mother” Photo Postcard C. 1915
In 1942, Pepito Von Zalez Became The First Chihuahua To Climb Mount Everest
Was that even healthy for the wee thing? Or is this a joke that just zoomed over my head here at ground elevation?
An Award Winning Photographer, Piccoli Is A Master At Capturing Dogs In Motion
Portrait Of Harold Lloyd Sitting And Holding His Dog Specks In His Lap. The Dog And Harold Are Wearing Matching Eyeglasses. Date Unknown
Knife Grinders In France In The Early 1900s. The Workers Laid Face Down To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched Over All Day. They Brought Their Dogs To Lay On Their Legs For Warmth
Writer Kurt Vonnegut And His Dog Pumpkin
In 1968, The Beatles Released The White Album, And With It, A Song Called “Martha My Dear.” It Was Inspired By And Written About Martha, Mccartney’s Dog
Manchester Terrier With Cape, 1905
“All Ears.” NYC, 1980
The Year Was 1962, The Mets Played Terribly, And Their Original Official Mascot Was A Floppy-Eared Beagle Named Homer
As Ashley Grew, Stein Realized The Precocious Pup’s Talents For Catching Flying Discs
In later years it was rumoured that Ashley had caught an alien spaceship.
Family Portrait
"Poodle On A Writing Desk" By Jacques-Barthélemy Delamarreby. Oil On Canvas. Late 18th Century
Fully-Packed Londoners Leave Town, Carrying Golf Clubs And A Happy Dog, For An Easter Holiday Break In 1930
On March 16, 1938, Hyde Park’s Own Shepherd LED His Sheep Along The Serpentine Pathway To New Grazing Grounds Elsewhere In The London Park. His Dog Has Taken To The Water To Prevent The Sheep From Swimming Away
Gary Mead, Age 5, Rides His Pyrenean Mountain Dog The Half Mile To School Each Morning In Plumstead, London. 1960s
Tatler Magazine, London, May 16, 1928
Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956
Dog School, California, Ca. 1929
Jackie Robinson, His Dog, And His Wife Rachel At Their Home In Stamford, Connecticut, Shortly After He Was Voted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame In 1962
Kato, Nicole Brown Simpson's Akita In Laguna Beach. February 18, 1995
Cabinet Card Terrier C. 1890. Photo By W. Humphries
In 1966, Life Magazine Featured A Photo Essay About Bellybutton, A 3-Year-Old Shorthaired Pointer With Amazing Underwater Abilities. He Could Go As Deep As 20 Feet And Would Remain Submerged For Up To 15 Seconds
18-Year-Old Alice Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt's Eldest Daughter, In 1902 With Her Dog, Leo, A Long-Haired Chihuahua
I love this woman. Apparently, she was wild. Wore trousers (gasp!), smoked, drank, gambled. Her dad - the President - once said 'I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both'.
This Is The Official Nasa Portrait For Now Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin
On June 19, 1944, W.n. Ely`s American Foxhound, Lena, Of Ambler, Pa., Gave Birth To 23 Healthy Puppies. It Was Her First Litter, And It Gave Her The World Record For The Largest Litter Of Puppies To Survive
Dog On The Cover Of Life Magazine
Konrad The Dachshund Sits On Some Of His Winnings From The Gaines Dog Food “Lucky Dog” Contest, 1949
At The Dawn Of Sound In Motion Pictures, A New Genre Of Short Films With Synchronized Sound Called "Talkies" Became Popular.“ In Response, Mgm Studios Came Up With “Barkies.”
Irish Wolfhounds Were Documented In Rome As Early As 391 A.d
Steven Tyler, His Mother, And His Dog
Henri Matisse, His Dog, And His Monstera
A Young Lady And Her Baby, Spring Fair, Long Beach, 1951
The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn't Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929
A Woman And Her Dog In Harlem, NY. 1943
Betty White At Home With Her Dog, 1957
The Final Exam For German Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, 1987
Dog Eating Ice Cream Cone Hidden Behind Boy’s Back. New York, 1949
“A Very Small Dog”, Jamie Wyeth, 1980, Oil On Canvas
A Grave At The Pet Memorial Park In Wantagh, New York
Madonna Photographed By Steven Meisel For Versace, 1995
Photos Of Chilean Riot Dog Rucio Capucha. Rucio, A Stray Dog, Frequently Joined Protests, And Became A Target Of Deliberate Police Violence. After Being Injured By A Police Water Cannon During A Protest In Santiago, He Was Adopted By A Family
The Coronation Of Pope Pius III, 1509
One Stray Dog Was A Constant During Protests In Chile, And Spotted Joining Protestors Against The Police. His Name Is El Vaquita, Meaning “Little Cow"
Femme Au Chien, 1962. By Pablo Picasso. The Painting Features Picasso's Afghan Hound Kaboul, Named After The Afghan Capital, And Jacqueline Roque, His Second Wife
A Dog Named Messi Took Home His Own Unofficial Prize — The Palm Dog At The Cannes Film Festival
David Hasselhoff And Dogs
Humphrey Bogart And His Third Wife, Mayo Methot, With Their Dog, 1944
Countess Phyllis Della Faille De Leverghem, Photographed In 1950 By Jack Bims, Is Shown In The Bedroom Of Her Villa In Morocco, Reclining Amidst Her Numerous Chihuahuas, An Afghan Dog, And Her Parrots
Portrait Of Ivan Drašković Found In Trakošća Castle, Located In Northern Croatia
Brittany Murphy For New York Times Magazine. September 1, 2002
Bluey Was A Female Australian Cattle Dog Born On June 7, 1910. She Herded Cattle And Sheep For 20 Years
Wally Atkenson, 6 Years Old Of Palos Park, Ill. Sits Between Dogs Members Of The Chicagoland Dalmatian Club, Watching The Movie “One Hundred And One Dalmatians” In The 7th Fl. Screening Room Of The Chicago Theater. Feb. 7, 1961
A "Dog's Bar" In Paris, Maintained At Claridge's Hotel In The Champs Élysées
Burt Reynolds Polishing His Star After It Was Unveiled On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Los Angeles, 1978
Charging Thunder, A Sioux Native American From Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show
Johnny Lunchbucket And Friend - "A" Train To Brooklyn, New York, 1940s
A Dalmatian With A Disney Artist At The Walt Disney Studio In Burbank
Ju Ju And Her Dog Coppelia. Oil On Canvas Board. Painting By Philip Evergood, 1958
Rembrandt's Baroque-Style Self-Portrait With A Poodle, Circa 1631
The Mummy Of A Hunting Dog, Displayed In The Egyptian Museum In Tahrir
Children Pose On The Front Lawn Of The White House For A Picture With Laddie Boy, The Harding Family Pet Airedale Terrier
This Photograph Was Probably Taken By Either William E. Baker Or James Larry Johnson, Photographers Who Operated A Photographic Studio At 116 1/2 Dexter Avenue In Montgomery, Alabama, From The 1910s To The 1930s
In The Summer Of 1939, The British Government Began Preparing For The Outbreak Of World War II. Part Of That Preparation Involved The Formation Of The National Air Raid Precautions Animals Committee
During The Victorian Era, A Style Of Photo Called “Hidden Mother” Photography Became Popular. In The Images, Mothers Hide Themselves Under A Piece Of Fabric Strategically Draped Over Their Bodies While Holding Up Their Baby
15 Years Old Stevie Wonder, 1965
In 1963, Lady Greyhound Attended The New York World's Fair Where She Had Her Own Fashion Show And Handed Out Paw-Tographs
A Bronze Statue Of A Dog Named Rex, Lying On A Stone Platform Engraved With His Name. Rex Was The Faithful Companion Of John E. Stow, One Of The City’s Longest Practicing Fruit Merchants, Who Died In 1884
4th Century Bce Greek Mug. Located At The National Etruscan Museum Of Villa Giulia
A Dog At The Funeral Of Martin Luther King Jr, Wearing A Sign That Reads "I Had A Dream, Amen, Amen." April 9, 1968
Liberace Poses Alongside His Beloved Dogs At His Palm Springs Estate In September 1980
Mamie Van Doren And Dog, 1955
Rin Tin Tin Celebrating Christmas In 1927
Marlene Linteau, 17, With Pancho, 6, Showing Off Dog Trailer, La Crescenta, California, 1951
The Colisée Café On The Champs-Elysees, 1951. After Watching A Saturday Afternoon Hollywood Movie, Seven American Girls Stop For Some Cokes
An Afghan Hound In A Saab, 1960s
Anyone Who’s Ever Stayed With Their Dog At The Plaza Hotel Has A Little Dog Named Pinky Panky Poo To Thank
Happy Easter
People And Their Dog In Nebraska
C.1880s Cabinet Card Of A White Poodle
Elvis Presley And Duke The Poodle, December 20, 1957
Joan Bradshaw Photographed By Earl Leaf Walking Down Hollywood And Vine, 1957
Guess it's not the dog most people are going to look at. /j