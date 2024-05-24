ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that it’s dogs that hold the title of man’s best friend, and they have for quite some time now. But before they became the lazy, unbearably cute and seemingly always snackish creatures we now share our sofas with, they were animals confidently roaming the wild. (Yes, that’s probably difficult to imagine looking at your dog trying to break free of yet another weird position or place it found itself stuck in.)

Nowadays, every dog owner’s camera roll is brimming with proof of said critter being a human’s loyal companion. But if you’d like to see some images dating tens if not hundreds of years back, scroll down to find some of the best posts shared by ‘A History Of Dogs’ Instagram account, and enjoy.

#1

A Caribou Inuit Girl Holds Her Canadian Eskimo Puppy

Norbert Rosing Report

#2

The TV Reporter Gerd Ruge Interviews Bastian, The English Basset Belonging To West German Chancellor Willy Brandt, In Front Of The West German Parliament In Bonn, Germany, On June 4, 1972

ahistoryofdogs Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you been told, sir, that you are an exceptionally talented good boi?

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Dog Of Randall The Jeweler, Ca. 1875

ahistoryofdogs Report

#4

The Concierge’s Dog. Paris, 1929.⁣⁣ Photo By André Kertész

ahistoryofdogs Report

#5

“Kitten And Foster Mother”⁣ Photo Postcard C. 1915

ahistoryofdogs Report

#6

In 1942, Pepito Von Zalez Became The First Chihuahua To Climb Mount Everest

ahistoryofdogs Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was that even healthy for the wee thing? Or is this a joke that just zoomed over my head here at ground elevation?

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

An Award Winning Photographer, Piccoli Is A Master At Capturing Dogs In Motion

@claudiopiccoliphotographer Report

#8

Portrait Of Harold Lloyd Sitting And Holding His Dog Specks In His Lap. The Dog And Harold Are Wearing Matching Eyeglasses. Date Unknown

Wisconsin Historical Society Report

#9

Knife Grinders In France In The Early 1900s.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The Workers Laid Face Down To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched Over All Day. They Brought Their Dogs To Lay On Their Legs For Warmth

ahistoryofdogs Report

#10

Writer Kurt Vonnegut And His Dog Pumpkin

ahistoryofdogs Report

#11

In 1968, The Beatles Released The White Album, And With It, A Song Called “Martha My Dear.”⁣⁣ It Was Inspired By And Written About Martha, Mccartney’s Dog

ahistoryofdogs Report

#12

Manchester Terrier With Cape, 1905

ahistoryofdogs Report

#13

“All Ears.” NYC, 1980

@jamelshabazz Report

#14

The Year Was 1962, The Mets Played Terribly, And Their Original Official Mascot Was A Floppy-Eared Beagle Named Homer

ahistoryofdogs Report

#15

As Ashley Grew, Stein Realized The Precocious Pup’s Talents For Catching Flying Discs

ahistoryofdogs Report

editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In later years it was rumoured that Ashley had caught an alien spaceship.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#16

Family Portrait

ahistoryofdogs Report

#17

"Poodle On A Writing Desk" By Jacques-Barthélemy Delamarreby. Oil On Canvas.⁣ Late 18th Century

ahistoryofdogs Report

#18

Fully-Packed Londoners Leave Town, Carrying Golf Clubs And A Happy Dog, For An Easter Holiday Break In 1930

Austrian Archives/Imagno Report

#19

On March 16, 1938, Hyde Park’s Own Shepherd LED His Sheep Along The Serpentine Pathway To New Grazing Grounds Elsewhere In The London Park. His Dog Has Taken To The Water To Prevent The Sheep From Swimming Away

George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive Report

#20

Gary Mead, Age 5, Rides His Pyrenean Mountain Dog The Half Mile To School Each Morning In Plumstead, London. 1960s

ahistoryofdogs Report

#21

Tatler Magazine, London, May 16, 1928

ahistoryofdogs Report

#22

Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956

ahistoryofdogs Report

#23

Dog School, California, Ca. 1929

ahistoryofdogs Report

#24

Jackie Robinson, His Dog, And His Wife Rachel At Their Home In Stamford, Connecticut, Shortly After He Was Voted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame In 1962

ahistoryofdogs Report

#25

Kato, Nicole Brown Simpson's Akita In Laguna Beach. February 18, 1995

ahistoryofdogs Report

#26

Cabinet Card Terrier C. 1890.⁣ Photo By W. Humphries

ahistoryofdogs Report

#27

In 1966, Life Magazine Featured A Photo Essay About Bellybutton, A 3-Year-Old Shorthaired Pointer With Amazing Underwater Abilities. He Could Go As Deep As 20 Feet And Would Remain Submerged For Up To 15 Seconds

ahistoryofdogs Report

#28

18-Year-Old Alice Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt's Eldest Daughter, In 1902 With Her Dog, Leo, A Long-Haired Chihuahua

ahistoryofdogs Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this woman. Apparently, she was wild. Wore trousers (gasp!), smoked, drank, gambled. Her dad - the President - once said 'I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both'.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

This Is The Official Nasa Portrait For Now Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin

ahistoryofdogs Report

#30

On June 19, 1944, W.n. Ely`s American Foxhound, Lena, Of Ambler, Pa., Gave Birth To 23 Healthy Puppies. It Was Her First Litter, And It Gave Her The World Record For The Largest Litter Of Puppies To Survive

ahistoryofdogs Report

#31

Dog On The Cover Of Life Magazine

ahistoryofdogs Report

#32

Konrad The Dachshund Sits On Some Of His Winnings From The Gaines Dog Food “Lucky Dog” Contest, 1949

ahistoryofdogs Report

#33

At The Dawn Of Sound In Motion Pictures, A New Genre Of Short Films With Synchronized Sound Called "Talkies" Became Popular.“ In Response, Mgm Studios Came Up With “Barkies.”

ahistoryofdogs Report

#34

Irish Wolfhounds Were Documented In Rome As Early As 391 A.d

AKC Report

#35

Steven Tyler, His Mother, And His Dog

ahistoryofdogs Report

#36

Henri Matisse, His Dog, And His Monstera

ahistoryofdogs Report

#37

A Young Lady And Her Baby, Spring Fair, Long Beach, 1951

ahistoryofdogs Report

#38

The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn't Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929

ahistoryofdogs Report

#39

A Woman And Her Dog In Harlem, NY. 1943

Gordon Parks Report

#40

Betty White At Home With Her Dog, 1957

ahistoryofdogs Report

#41

The Final Exam For German Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, 1987

ahistoryofdogs Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#42

Dog Eating Ice Cream Cone Hidden Behind Boy’s Back. New York, 1949

William Milnarik Report

#43

“A Very Small Dog”, Jamie Wyeth, 1980, Oil On Canvas

ahistoryofdogs Report

gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perfectly encapsulates the manic energy of a lap dog

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

A Grave At The Pet Memorial Park In Wantagh, New York

@mikesspics Report

#45

Madonna Photographed By Steven Meisel For Versace, 1995

ahistoryofdogs Report

#46

Photos Of Chilean Riot Dog Rucio Capucha. Rucio, A Stray Dog, Frequently Joined Protests, And Became A Target Of Deliberate Police Violence. After Being Injured By A Police Water Cannon During A Protest In Santiago, He Was Adopted By A Family

ahistoryofdogs Report

#47

The Coronation Of Pope Pius III, 1509

ahistoryofdogs Report

#48

One Stray Dog Was A Constant During Protests In Chile, And Spotted Joining Protestors Against The Police. His Name Is El Vaquita, Meaning “Little Cow"

ahistoryofdogs Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He wanted play and maybe be a part of the community, hope he found a home.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#49

Femme Au Chien, 1962. By Pablo Picasso.⁣ ⁣ The Painting Features Picasso's Afghan Hound Kaboul, Named After The Afghan Capital, And Jacqueline Roque, His Second Wife

ahistoryofdogs Report

#50

A Dog Named Messi Took Home His Own Unofficial Prize — The Palm Dog At The Cannes Film Festival

ahistoryofdogs Report

#51

David Hasselhoff And Dogs

ahistoryofdogs Report

#52

Humphrey Bogart And His Third Wife, Mayo Methot, With Their Dog, 1944

ahistoryofdogs Report

#53

Countess Phyllis Della Faille De Leverghem, Photographed In 1950 By Jack Bims, Is Shown In The Bedroom Of Her Villa In Morocco, Reclining Amidst Her Numerous Chihuahuas, An Afghan Dog, And Her Parrots

Jack Bims for Life Magazine Report

#54

Portrait Of Ivan Drašković Found In Trakošća Castle, Located In Northern Croatia

ahistoryofdogs Report

#55

Brittany Murphy For New York Times Magazine. September 1, 2002

ahistoryofdogs Report

#56

Bluey Was A Female Australian Cattle Dog Born On June 7, 1910. She Herded Cattle And Sheep For 20 Years

ahistoryofdogs Report

#57

Wally Atkenson, 6 Years Old Of Palos Park, Ill. Sits Between Dogs Members Of The Chicagoland Dalmatian Club, Watching The Movie “One Hundred And One Dalmatians” In The 7th Fl. Screening Room Of The Chicago Theater. Feb. 7, 1961

ahistoryofdogs Report

#58

A "Dog's Bar" In Paris, Maintained At Claridge's Hotel In The Champs Élysées

ahistoryofdogs Report

#59

Burt Reynolds Polishing His Star After It Was Unveiled On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Los Angeles, 1978

ahistoryofdogs Report

#60

Charging Thunder, A Sioux Native American From Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show

ahistoryofdogs Report

#61

Johnny Lunchbucket And Friend - "A" Train To Brooklyn, New York, 1940s

Joe Schwartz Report

#62

A Dalmatian With A Disney Artist At The Walt Disney Studio In Burbank

ahistoryofdogs Report

#63

Ju Ju And Her Dog Coppelia. Oil On Canvas Board. Painting By Philip Evergood, 1958

ahistoryofdogs Report

#64

Rembrandt's Baroque-Style Self-Portrait With A Poodle, Circa 1631

ahistoryofdogs Report

#65

The Mummy Of A Hunting Dog, Displayed In The Egyptian Museum In Tahrir

ahistoryofdogs Report

#66

Children Pose On The Front Lawn Of The White House For A Picture With Laddie Boy, The Harding Family Pet Airedale Terrier

ahistoryofdogs Report

#67

This Photograph Was Probably Taken By Either William E. Baker Or James Larry Johnson, Photographers Who Operated A Photographic Studio At 116 1/2 Dexter Avenue In Montgomery, Alabama, From The 1910s To The 1930s

the Alabama Department of Archives & History Report

#68

In The Summer Of 1939, The British Government Began Preparing For The Outbreak Of World War II. Part Of That Preparation Involved The Formation Of The National Air Raid Precautions Animals Committee

ahistoryofdogs Report

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly, the government convinced people that there would be food shortages leading to starving pets, and masses of pets were euthanized unnecessarily before the 'false war'.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#69

During The Victorian Era, A Style Of Photo Called “Hidden Mother” Photography Became Popular. In The Images, Mothers Hide Themselves Under A Piece Of Fabric Strategically Draped Over Their Bodies While Holding Up Their Baby

ahistoryofdogs Report

#70

15 Years Old Stevie Wonder, 1965

Paul Slade Report

#71

In 1963, Lady Greyhound Attended The New York World's Fair Where She Had Her Own Fashion Show And Handed Out Paw-Tographs

ahistoryofdogs Report

#72

A Bronze Statue Of A Dog Named Rex, Lying On A Stone Platform Engraved With His Name. Rex Was The Faithful Companion Of John E. Stow, One Of The City’s Longest Practicing Fruit Merchants, Who Died In 1884

ahistoryofdogs Report

#73

4th Century Bce Greek Mug. Located At The National Etruscan Museum Of Villa Giulia

ahistoryofdogs Report

#74

A Dog At The Funeral Of Martin Luther King Jr, Wearing A Sign That Reads "I Had A Dream, Amen, Amen." April 9, 1968

ahistoryofdogs Report

#75

Liberace Poses Alongside His Beloved Dogs At His Palm Springs Estate In September 1980

ahistoryofdogs Report

#76

Mamie Van Doren And Dog, 1955

ahistoryofdogs Report

#77

Rin Tin Tin Celebrating Christmas In 1927

ahistoryofdogs Report

#78

Marlene Linteau, 17, With Pancho, 6, Showing Off Dog Trailer, La Crescenta, California, 1951

ahistoryofdogs Report

#79

The Colisée Café On The Champs-Elysees, 1951. After Watching A Saturday Afternoon Hollywood Movie, Seven American Girls Stop For Some Cokes

ahistoryofdogs Report

#80

An Afghan Hound In A Saab, 1960s

ahistoryofdogs Report

#81

Anyone Who’s Ever Stayed With Their Dog At The Plaza Hotel Has A Little Dog Named Pinky Panky Poo To Thank

ahistoryofdogs Report

#82

Happy Easter

ahistoryofdogs Report

#83

People And Their Dog In Nebraska

John Johnson Report

#84

C.1880s Cabinet Card Of A White Poodle

Baumgardner Report

#85

Elvis Presley And Duke The Poodle, December 20, 1957

ahistoryofdogs Report

#86

Joan Bradshaw Photographed By Earl Leaf Walking Down Hollywood And Vine, 1957

ahistoryofdogs Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Guess it's not the dog most people are going to look at. /j

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#87

A Dog Featured In “La Visitación” By The Maestro Of Miraflores, 1490

ahistoryofdogs Report

#88

The Salish Wool Dog Is A Prehistoric North American Dog Breed That Lived With Indigenous Peoples In What Is Now Washington State And British Columbia. They Were Valued For Their Thick Coats, Which Were Used To Make Textiles And Blankets

ahistoryofdogs Report

#89

College Football Dog Mascot Uga, University Of Georgia⁣

ahistoryofdogs Report

#90

Happy Halloween

ahistoryofdogs Report

