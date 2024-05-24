Nowadays, every dog owner’s camera roll is brimming with proof of said critter being a human’s loyal companion. But if you’d like to see some images dating tens if not hundreds of years back, scroll down to find some of the best posts shared by ‘ A History Of Dogs ’ Instagram account, and enjoy.

It’s no secret that it’s dogs that hold the title of man’s best friend, and they have for quite some time now. But before they became the lazy, unbearably cute and seemingly always snackish creatures we now share our sofas with, they were animals confidently roaming the wild. (Yes, that’s probably difficult to imagine looking at your dog trying to break free of yet another weird position or place it found itself stuck in.)

#1 A Caribou Inuit Girl Holds Her Canadian Eskimo Puppy Share icon

#2 The TV Reporter Gerd Ruge Interviews Bastian, The English Basset Belonging To West German Chancellor Willy Brandt, In Front Of The West German Parliament In Bonn, Germany, On June 4, 1972 Share icon

#3 Dog Of Randall The Jeweler, Ca. 1875 Share icon

#4 The Concierge’s Dog. Paris, 1929.⁣⁣ Photo By André Kertész Share icon

#5 “Kitten And Foster Mother”⁣ Photo Postcard C. 1915 Share icon

#6 In 1942, Pepito Von Zalez Became The First Chihuahua To Climb Mount Everest Share icon

#7 An Award Winning Photographer, Piccoli Is A Master At Capturing Dogs In Motion Share icon

#8 Portrait Of Harold Lloyd Sitting And Holding His Dog Specks In His Lap. The Dog And Harold Are Wearing Matching Eyeglasses. Date Unknown Share icon

#9 Knife Grinders In France In The Early 1900s.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The Workers Laid Face Down To Save Their Backs From Being Hunched Over All Day. They Brought Their Dogs To Lay On Their Legs For Warmth Share icon

#10 Writer Kurt Vonnegut And His Dog Pumpkin Share icon

#11 In 1968, The Beatles Released The White Album, And With It, A Song Called “Martha My Dear.”⁣⁣ It Was Inspired By And Written About Martha, Mccartney’s Dog Share icon

#12 Manchester Terrier With Cape, 1905 Share icon

#13 “All Ears.” NYC, 1980 Share icon

#14 The Year Was 1962, The Mets Played Terribly, And Their Original Official Mascot Was A Floppy-Eared Beagle Named Homer Share icon

#15 As Ashley Grew, Stein Realized The Precocious Pup’s Talents For Catching Flying Discs Share icon

#16 Family Portrait Share icon

#17 "Poodle On A Writing Desk" By Jacques-Barthélemy Delamarreby. Oil On Canvas.⁣ Late 18th Century Share icon

#18 Fully-Packed Londoners Leave Town, Carrying Golf Clubs And A Happy Dog, For An Easter Holiday Break In 1930 Share icon

#19 On March 16, 1938, Hyde Park’s Own Shepherd LED His Sheep Along The Serpentine Pathway To New Grazing Grounds Elsewhere In The London Park. His Dog Has Taken To The Water To Prevent The Sheep From Swimming Away Share icon

#20 Gary Mead, Age 5, Rides His Pyrenean Mountain Dog The Half Mile To School Each Morning In Plumstead, London. 1960s Share icon

#21 Tatler Magazine, London, May 16, 1928 Share icon

#22 Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956 Share icon

#23 Dog School, California, Ca. 1929 Share icon

#24 Jackie Robinson, His Dog, And His Wife Rachel At Their Home In Stamford, Connecticut, Shortly After He Was Voted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame In 1962 Share icon

#25 Kato, Nicole Brown Simpson's Akita In Laguna Beach. February 18, 1995 Share icon

#26 Cabinet Card Terrier C. 1890.⁣ Photo By W. Humphries Share icon

#27 In 1966, Life Magazine Featured A Photo Essay About Bellybutton, A 3-Year-Old Shorthaired Pointer With Amazing Underwater Abilities. He Could Go As Deep As 20 Feet And Would Remain Submerged For Up To 15 Seconds Share icon

#28 18-Year-Old Alice Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt's Eldest Daughter, In 1902 With Her Dog, Leo, A Long-Haired Chihuahua Share icon

#29 This Is The Official Nasa Portrait For Now Retired Astronaut Leland Melvin Share icon

#30 On June 19, 1944, W.n. Ely`s American Foxhound, Lena, Of Ambler, Pa., Gave Birth To 23 Healthy Puppies. It Was Her First Litter, And It Gave Her The World Record For The Largest Litter Of Puppies To Survive Share icon

#31 Dog On The Cover Of Life Magazine Share icon

#32 Konrad The Dachshund Sits On Some Of His Winnings From The Gaines Dog Food “Lucky Dog” Contest, 1949 Share icon

#33 At The Dawn Of Sound In Motion Pictures, A New Genre Of Short Films With Synchronized Sound Called "Talkies" Became Popular.“ In Response, Mgm Studios Came Up With “Barkies.” Share icon

#34 Irish Wolfhounds Were Documented In Rome As Early As 391 A.d Share icon

#35 Steven Tyler, His Mother, And His Dog Share icon

#36 Henri Matisse, His Dog, And His Monstera Share icon

#37 A Young Lady And Her Baby, Spring Fair, Long Beach, 1951 Share icon

#38 The Greyhound Bus Company Might Have Been Founded In 1914, But It Didn't Adopt The Greyhound Name Until 1929 Share icon

#39 A Woman And Her Dog In Harlem, NY. 1943 Share icon

#40 Betty White At Home With Her Dog, 1957 Share icon

#41 The Final Exam For German Police Service Dogs To Remain Calm In Front Of A Cat, 1987 Share icon

#42 Dog Eating Ice Cream Cone Hidden Behind Boy’s Back. New York, 1949 Share icon

#43 “A Very Small Dog”, Jamie Wyeth, 1980, Oil On Canvas Share icon

#44 A Grave At The Pet Memorial Park In Wantagh, New York Share icon

#45 Madonna Photographed By Steven Meisel For Versace, 1995 Share icon

#46 Photos Of Chilean Riot Dog Rucio Capucha. Rucio, A Stray Dog, Frequently Joined Protests, And Became A Target Of Deliberate Police Violence. After Being Injured By A Police Water Cannon During A Protest In Santiago, He Was Adopted By A Family Share icon

#47 The Coronation Of Pope Pius III, 1509 Share icon

#48 One Stray Dog Was A Constant During Protests In Chile, And Spotted Joining Protestors Against The Police. His Name Is El Vaquita, Meaning “Little Cow" Share icon

#49 Femme Au Chien, 1962. By Pablo Picasso.⁣ ⁣ The Painting Features Picasso's Afghan Hound Kaboul, Named After The Afghan Capital, And Jacqueline Roque, His Second Wife Share icon

#50 A Dog Named Messi Took Home His Own Unofficial Prize — The Palm Dog At The Cannes Film Festival Share icon

#51 David Hasselhoff And Dogs Share icon

#52 Humphrey Bogart And His Third Wife, Mayo Methot, With Their Dog, 1944 Share icon

#53 Countess Phyllis Della Faille De Leverghem, Photographed In 1950 By Jack Bims, Is Shown In The Bedroom Of Her Villa In Morocco, Reclining Amidst Her Numerous Chihuahuas, An Afghan Dog, And Her Parrots Share icon

#54 Portrait Of Ivan Drašković Found In Trakošća Castle, Located In Northern Croatia Share icon

#55 Brittany Murphy For New York Times Magazine. September 1, 2002 Share icon

#56 Bluey Was A Female Australian Cattle Dog Born On June 7, 1910. She Herded Cattle And Sheep For 20 Years Share icon

#57 Wally Atkenson, 6 Years Old Of Palos Park, Ill. Sits Between Dogs Members Of The Chicagoland Dalmatian Club, Watching The Movie “One Hundred And One Dalmatians” In The 7th Fl. Screening Room Of The Chicago Theater. Feb. 7, 1961 Share icon

#58 A "Dog's Bar" In Paris, Maintained At Claridge's Hotel In The Champs Élysées Share icon

#59 Burt Reynolds Polishing His Star After It Was Unveiled On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame In Los Angeles, 1978 Share icon

#60 Charging Thunder, A Sioux Native American From Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Share icon

#61 Johnny Lunchbucket And Friend - "A" Train To Brooklyn, New York, 1940s Share icon

#62 A Dalmatian With A Disney Artist At The Walt Disney Studio In Burbank Share icon

#63 Ju Ju And Her Dog Coppelia. Oil On Canvas Board. Painting By Philip Evergood, 1958 Share icon

#64 Rembrandt's Baroque-Style Self-Portrait With A Poodle, Circa 1631 Share icon

#65 The Mummy Of A Hunting Dog, Displayed In The Egyptian Museum In Tahrir Share icon

#66 Children Pose On The Front Lawn Of The White House For A Picture With Laddie Boy, The Harding Family Pet Airedale Terrier Share icon

#67 This Photograph Was Probably Taken By Either William E. Baker Or James Larry Johnson, Photographers Who Operated A Photographic Studio At 116 1/2 Dexter Avenue In Montgomery, Alabama, From The 1910s To The 1930s Share icon

#68 In The Summer Of 1939, The British Government Began Preparing For The Outbreak Of World War II. Part Of That Preparation Involved The Formation Of The National Air Raid Precautions Animals Committee Share icon

#69 During The Victorian Era, A Style Of Photo Called “Hidden Mother” Photography Became Popular. In The Images, Mothers Hide Themselves Under A Piece Of Fabric Strategically Draped Over Their Bodies While Holding Up Their Baby Share icon

#70 15 Years Old Stevie Wonder, 1965 Share icon

#71 In 1963, Lady Greyhound Attended The New York World's Fair Where She Had Her Own Fashion Show And Handed Out Paw-Tographs Share icon

#72 A Bronze Statue Of A Dog Named Rex, Lying On A Stone Platform Engraved With His Name. Rex Was The Faithful Companion Of John E. Stow, One Of The City’s Longest Practicing Fruit Merchants, Who Died In 1884 Share icon

#73 4th Century Bce Greek Mug. Located At The National Etruscan Museum Of Villa Giulia Share icon

#74 A Dog At The Funeral Of Martin Luther King Jr, Wearing A Sign That Reads "I Had A Dream, Amen, Amen." April 9, 1968 Share icon

#75 Liberace Poses Alongside His Beloved Dogs At His Palm Springs Estate In September 1980 Share icon

#76 Mamie Van Doren And Dog, 1955 Share icon

#77 Rin Tin Tin Celebrating Christmas In 1927 Share icon

#78 Marlene Linteau, 17, With Pancho, 6, Showing Off Dog Trailer, La Crescenta, California, 1951 Share icon

#79 The Colisée Café On The Champs-Elysees, 1951. After Watching A Saturday Afternoon Hollywood Movie, Seven American Girls Stop For Some Cokes Share icon

#80 An Afghan Hound In A Saab, 1960s Share icon

#81 Anyone Who’s Ever Stayed With Their Dog At The Plaza Hotel Has A Little Dog Named Pinky Panky Poo To Thank Share icon

#82 Happy Easter Share icon

#83 People And Their Dog In Nebraska Share icon

#84 C.1880s Cabinet Card Of A White Poodle Share icon

#85 Elvis Presley And Duke The Poodle, December 20, 1957 Share icon

#86 Joan Bradshaw Photographed By Earl Leaf Walking Down Hollywood And Vine, 1957 Share icon

#87 A Dog Featured In “La Visitación” By The Maestro Of Miraflores, 1490 Share icon

#88 The Salish Wool Dog Is A Prehistoric North American Dog Breed That Lived With Indigenous Peoples In What Is Now Washington State And British Columbia. They Were Valued For Their Thick Coats, Which Were Used To Make Textiles And Blankets Share icon

#89 College Football Dog Mascot Uga, University Of Georgia⁣ Share icon