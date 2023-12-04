118 Dogs Who Decided To Destroy Something Just Because They Could And Got Caught Red-Handed
It's hard to describe to non-dog owners the potential of destruction a dog has. One example I always like to show my friends is the Marley & Me movie. People think the dog's shenanigans in that film are an exaggeration for comedic effect. But once you have such a dog yourself, you know it's not fiction. It's reality.
Dogs are going to bark, howl, chew and eat things you didn't know could be eaten. Just look at this collection of pictures we here at Bored Panda have picked out for you. These doggies ripped through paper, furniture, and even walls to get their point across. What was that point? Maybe "I do it 'cause I can"?...
Dog Dragged The Sprinkler Inside
Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework
Well, That Didn't Work
I would definitely be asking for a refund on this!
Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night
My Cousin Said Brownie Is A Well-Behaved Dog. I Came Home To This, And I Can't Stop Laughing
We Completed A New Puzzle, But Our Puppy Managed To Snag A Piece And Destroy It, So We Had To Improvise
Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper
When You’re In The Middle Of Your Crime Scene, Pretend You’re A Victim. I Think It’s Hilarious, Although I Wouldn’t Want To Be The One Who Had To Clean It Up
Just Baked This Cake And Ate One Piece, Came Back And The Dog Licked The Icing Off As Far As She Could Reach
My Puppy Ate My Passport
"That way you'll never be able to leave me. Eh eh eh."
And They Say Money Can't Buy Happiness. Look At That Smile
My In-Law’s Dog Got To My Favorite Pair Of Shoes
Quite a Christmas dinner for the pup! She seems happy with herself for now, and I’m not going to hold it against her.
It's Going To Be A Rough 24 Hours For Both Of Us
My Brother Did Something Very Brave Today And Saved His Hoomans From Exploding Couches
I'm At Work Right Now, And I Decided To Check Up On My Puppy On My New Home Security Camera. All I Can Do Is Watch
My Dog Ate All Of My Games Yesterday While I Was Gone. Including My Copy Of Doom Signed By The Entire Development Team
Our Dogs, Who Rarely Misbehave, Decided To Eat $500 Worth Of Books While We Were At Work Today
She Has A Separation Anxiety
Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work
Forget The Excuse Of Your Dog Eating Your Homework. My Dog Ate My PhD
Tell Me How My Dog Chewed Everything She Could Find In My Room But The Only Thing She Didn't Chew Was Her Obedience School Certificate
Recently, I Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard, And I Have Two Puppies
A Little Reminder To You All To Be Careful Because Sometimes Couch Cushions Explode Completely On Their Own For No Reason
I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning
I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could
He jumped up on the stove trying to get the cookies and ignited 2 of the burners.
Heard My Dogs Were Getting Rowdy In The Other Room And Didn’t Think Much Of It. This Was Their Dog Bed
My Dog Found My Rainy Day Stash And Ate It
My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy
When You Own An Expensive Car And A Naughty Dog
Just Walking Through A Door
When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket
I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out
Dad, I’m Not Really Sure How To Say This But... I Screwed Up. I’m Sorry
My Housemate's Dog Got Into My 6-Hour Butter Chicken. No Dinner For Me Tonight
Probably The Most Expensive Treat He’s Ever Gotten
Dogsitting For A Week. They Told Me To Keep The Dogs In The Basement
For The Most Part Having A Dog Is Awesome. But Sometimes It's Like Living With A Jerk Who Wrecks All Your Stuff When You're Not Around. Total Wrecked Sunglasses Count: 7
My Dog Ate My Brand New AirPods, So I Bought The Pros
My Puppy Chewed Up My Passport Days Before International Travel
Our Boxer Puppy Got Into A Bag Of Flour, Took It To The Sofa And Did This
My Dog Was A Little Too Exited To See Me When I Got Home From Work
My Dogs Decided To Eat A Pen Today
My Dog Ate My Wife's Hyperbyte To Straighten Her Teeth, It's $700
My Dog Got The Zoomies. He Likes To Run To His Bed And Back. He Went A Little Too Hard This Time. Dog Is Fine, But The Wall Is Not
I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted, So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter
Dear IKEA, I Think My Dog Enjoys Your Pillow More Than I Ever Could
Dog Walked On My Fresh Pour
Our 10-Month-Old Puppy Found The Packet Of Toilet Paper On The Table While We Were At The Supermarket
We don't have the courage to fight because it was our fault and also because he's really cute.
My Houseplants Exploded While I Was At Work Today. Dog Says She Didn't See What Happened, But She Put A Blanket On It Just To Be Safe
This Dog Ate My Neighbor's Food Delivery
I Don’t Know What Happened, But We Were Just Running Around Playing When The Couch Exploded
My Dog Broke My Blinds Just So She Can Do This
My Buddy Came Home To A Surprise From The Puppy
Oh How Wonderful, The Dog Fetched A Delivery Package
Bittering Agent In Switch Games Proves Ineffective Against My Dog
HOW DID THE DOG EAT THOSE? THEY TASTE AWFUL! (i never licked one i promise)
When Your Puppy Chews Your Son’s Big Gift On Christmas Eve
Dutchie Opened The Window During A Car Wash
Finally After A Year I Was Able To Buy A Retail PS5. My Dog Was Super Excited Too
My Dog Launched Her Foot Off My Unopened Drink On Her Way Out The Car
My Dog Chewed A Hole In My Living Room Wall Last Night. Safe To Say She’s Lost Her Roaming Privileges At Night
My Puppy Chewed Up My $3,800 Hand-Carved Coffee Table Shipped From Japan
Went Downstairs For Five Minutes
Archer Decided To Give The Living Room Carpet An Update Before We Had Company Over The Other Day
Doug's Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife
Sorry But This Is Hilarious
She Has A Good Fashion Sense
Get A Dog, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said. Look At This. Then They Got The Nerve To Be Smiling
Just A Day In The Life
I Came Home From Work To Find Out My Dog Destroyed My Feather Pillow
Have You Ever Wondered If A Large Plant Pot Can Fit Through A Dog Flap?
My Puppy Destroyed My Switch
My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This
The Book’s Title Was “How To Train Your Beagle Puppy”
A Neighbor Was Housesitting For My Cat While I Was Away. She Has A Dog. I Told Her The Dog Wasn't Allowed In My House. I Come Back To About 30 Cat Pouches Looking Like This
She said: "Your cat did it I couldn't stop her". My cat is 14 and has no teeth.
Leaving For Our Honeymoon Today. Dog Chewed It Up, But The Scan Page Is Entirely In Tact Save For A Small Portion Of The Upper Right Corner With Nothing On It. Will We Be Able To Go?
This Dog Didn’t Give A Damn
A Weeks-Worth Of Tips Gone. Got Home After The Last Shift To Find My Puppy Shredded All Of It. Over $750
Dogsitting Our Friend’s Dog And It’s Not Going So Well
My Puppy Ate My BlackShark V2 Headphones, Not Covered By Warranty, But At Least She Has Great Taste In Accessories
Found Out The Hard Way Our New Rescue Has Serious Beef With Windshield Wipers
When Your Dog Eats Your Expensive Pair Of Boots
Patient At Our Eye Clinic Just Got A New Dog
Alright, Let's Play Another Round Of "Spot The Culprit"
My Supervisor Is Out On Vacation And I'm Walking Their Dog While They're Gone. Walked In To Find This. She Looks So Proud Of Her Work
I Stand With Greta
The Dog Was Trying To Get Pretty, Can't Blame Him
I'm So Thankful To My Bomb Dog And His Trusty Sidekick. The Jigsaw Have Once Again Saved Me From An Exploding Couch
My Dog Snuck Off For A Few Minutes, Then Brought Me This
Good Morning To Everyone Except My Dog Who Doesn’t Understand “Expensive Taste” Is Just A Figure Of Speech
Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate Every Single Bite
Bought The Pokeball Plus Today. Excited To Use It, But Came Home To My Dog Chewing It Up
My Dog Won Against A Pen
My Dog Ate My Artwork
My Friend’s 2 Labradors Spent His Stimulus Money While He Was At Work
35 Lbs Beagle Ate The Carrot Cake I Made. With Cream Cheese Frosting. This Is All That Remains. RIP Carrot Cake
Dog Decided My Expensive Remote Was A Chew Toy
Not The First Thing She’s Chewed Up, Not The Last. Here’s Her With A Copy Of Don’t Shoot The Dog
When Your Husband Asks You To Wash His Trainers, So You Leave Them By The Washing Machine. Then, Forget About Them And Later Discover The Pup Has Eaten Them
My Dog Decided To Destroy My "Trash Taste" Tour Hoodie
My Dog Ate My Homework, Now I Have To Do My Work All Over Again
Get A Puppy, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said
Meet My Dog Taco Bell. He Decided To Rip Up My Mom's Bible This Morning
Someone Cannot Be Trusted Alone In The House Anymore
My Only Expensive Shades
My Wife Didn't Put Away Her $300.00 Stetson Hat. Our Dog Reminded Her
Well, We Have Evidence. The Teacher Will Believe It
I Wanted To Share My Puppy Experience. Carpet Was Only A Year Old
My Foster Dog Chewed Up My 2,000-Dollar Couch
Dog Destroyed Two Of My Childhood Books That Have Been With Me Through 30 Moves
My Boss's Dog Tore Up My Mango Plant. Boss Wasn't Present For This, So I Texted Him Letting Him Know, And All He Had To Say Was "How Much Do I Owe You?"
I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Chewing On Something Plastic. Found This
My Puppy Discovered Socks And Toilet Paper
Larry Keeps Stealing Shoes And Refuses To Drop Them
My New Puppy Has A Taste For Eyeglasses
Dog Ran Through Closed Glass Door. Dog Won
Recently Learned These Go For $100 Now That They’re Discontinued. Today My Dog Decided It Was His Next Chew Toy
Also should note he’s only ever chewed up 2-3 items in his life that weren’t toys. Glad he saw the value in this one, I guess.