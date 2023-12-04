ADVERTISEMENT

It's hard to describe to non-dog owners the potential of destruction a dog has. One example I always like to show my friends is the Marley & Me movie. People think the dog's shenanigans in that film are an exaggeration for comedic effect. But once you have such a dog yourself, you know it's not fiction. It's reality.

Dogs are going to bark, howl, chew and eat things you didn't know could be eaten. Just look at this collection of pictures we here at Bored Panda have picked out for you. These doggies ripped through paper, furniture, and even walls to get their point across. What was that point? Maybe "I do it 'cause I can"?...

#1

Dog Dragged The Sprinkler Inside

Dog Dragged The Sprinkler Inside

Radiowarsaw Report

#2

Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework

paulathekoala95 Report

#3

Well, That Didn't Work

Well, That Didn't Work

I would definitely be asking for a refund on this!

DanGarBruce Report

#4

Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night

Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night

franklegsTV Report

#5

My Cousin Said Brownie Is A Well-Behaved Dog. I Came Home To This, And I Can't Stop Laughing

My Cousin Said Brownie Is A Well-Behaved Dog. I Came Home To This, And I Can't Stop Laughing

DogsTrippingOnAcid Report

#6

We Completed A New Puzzle, But Our Puppy Managed To Snag A Piece And Destroy It, So We Had To Improvise

We Completed A New Puzzle, But Our Puppy Managed To Snag A Piece And Destroy It, So We Had To Improvise

boyinawell Report

#7

Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper

Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper

RumbleDumblee Report

#8

When You’re In The Middle Of Your Crime Scene, Pretend You’re A Victim. I Think It’s Hilarious, Although I Wouldn’t Want To Be The One Who Had To Clean It Up

When You’re In The Middle Of Your Crime Scene, Pretend You’re A Victim. I Think It’s Hilarious, Although I Wouldn’t Want To Be The One Who Had To Clean It Up

AlexandraLSmit2 Report

#9

Just Baked This Cake And Ate One Piece, Came Back And The Dog Licked The Icing Off As Far As She Could Reach

Just Baked This Cake And Ate One Piece, Came Back And The Dog Licked The Icing Off As Far As She Could Reach

gwarfunkle Report

#10

My Puppy Ate My Passport

My Puppy Ate My Passport

reddit.com Report

#11

And They Say Money Can't Buy Happiness. Look At That Smile

And They Say Money Can't Buy Happiness. Look At That Smile

JacobLevenson Report

#12

My In-Law’s Dog Got To My Favorite Pair Of Shoes

My In-Law’s Dog Got To My Favorite Pair Of Shoes

Quite a Christmas dinner for the pup! She seems happy with herself for now, and I’m not going to hold it against her.

snafumistress Report

#13

It's Going To Be A Rough 24 Hours For Both Of Us

It's Going To Be A Rough 24 Hours For Both Of Us

grumpheartjenny Report

#14

My Brother Did Something Very Brave Today And Saved His Hoomans From Exploding Couches

My Brother Did Something Very Brave Today And Saved His Hoomans From Exploding Couches

howaboutsomecake Report

#15

I'm At Work Right Now, And I Decided To Check Up On My Puppy On My New Home Security Camera. All I Can Do Is Watch

I'm At Work Right Now, And I Decided To Check Up On My Puppy On My New Home Security Camera. All I Can Do Is Watch

SomeChickkkk Report

#16

My Dog Ate All Of My Games Yesterday While I Was Gone. Including My Copy Of Doom Signed By The Entire Development Team

My Dog Ate All Of My Games Yesterday While I Was Gone. Including My Copy Of Doom Signed By The Entire Development Team

freddytylerpaul Report

#17

Our Dogs, Who Rarely Misbehave, Decided To Eat $500 Worth Of Books While We Were At Work Today

Our Dogs, Who Rarely Misbehave, Decided To Eat $500 Worth Of Books While We Were At Work Today

SuloBruh Report

#18

She Has A Separation Anxiety

She Has A Separation Anxiety

Aubu Report

#19

Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work

Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work

AtticusVoid Report

#20

Forget The Excuse Of Your Dog Eating Your Homework. My Dog Ate My PhD

Forget The Excuse Of Your Dog Eating Your Homework. My Dog Ate My PhD

KLJones_Science Report

#21

Tell Me How My Dog Chewed Everything She Could Find In My Room But The Only Thing She Didn't Chew Was Her Obedience School Certificate

Tell Me How My Dog Chewed Everything She Could Find In My Room But The Only Thing She Didn't Chew Was Her Obedience School Certificate

WaiteLindsay Report

#22

Recently, I Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard, And I Have Two Puppies

Recently, I Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard, And I Have Two Puppies

Mckinzel Report

#23

A Little Reminder To You All To Be Careful Because Sometimes Couch Cushions Explode Completely On Their Own For No Reason

A Little Reminder To You All To Be Careful Because Sometimes Couch Cushions Explode Completely On Their Own For No Reason

rogueandreckless Report

#24

I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning

I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning

yhandi Report

#25

I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could

I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could

He jumped up on the stove trying to get the cookies and ignited 2 of the burners.

Physical_Month_548 Report

#26

Heard My Dogs Were Getting Rowdy In The Other Room And Didn’t Think Much Of It. This Was Their Dog Bed

Heard My Dogs Were Getting Rowdy In The Other Room And Didn’t Think Much Of It. This Was Their Dog Bed

cynical_310 Report

#27

My Dog Found My Rainy Day Stash And Ate It

My Dog Found My Rainy Day Stash And Ate It

BullfrogOscar22 Report

#28

My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy

My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy

stalnoypirat Report

#29

When You Own An Expensive Car And A Naughty Dog

When You Own An Expensive Car And A Naughty Dog

Aquagenie Report

#30

Just Walking Through A Door

Just Walking Through A Door

AlecWaycaster Report

#31

When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket

When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket

cenabollywood Report

#32

I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out

I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out

thinkscotty Report

#33

Dad, I’m Not Really Sure How To Say This But... I Screwed Up. I’m Sorry

Dad, I’m Not Really Sure How To Say This But... I Screwed Up. I’m Sorry

ssBROhan2 Report

#34

My Housemate's Dog Got Into My 6-Hour Butter Chicken. No Dinner For Me Tonight

My Housemate's Dog Got Into My 6-Hour Butter Chicken. No Dinner For Me Tonight

DopeCalyps0 Report

#35

Probably The Most Expensive Treat He’s Ever Gotten

Probably The Most Expensive Treat He’s Ever Gotten

De-Eh-Team Report

#36

Dogsitting For A Week. They Told Me To Keep The Dogs In The Basement

Dogsitting For A Week. They Told Me To Keep The Dogs In The Basement

2xxChromosome Report

#37

For The Most Part Having A Dog Is Awesome. But Sometimes It's Like Living With A Jerk Who Wrecks All Your Stuff When You're Not Around. Total Wrecked Sunglasses Count: 7

For The Most Part Having A Dog Is Awesome. But Sometimes It's Like Living With A Jerk Who Wrecks All Your Stuff When You're Not Around. Total Wrecked Sunglasses Count: 7

lachtronic333 Report

#38

My Dog Ate My Brand New AirPods, So I Bought The Pros

My Dog Ate My Brand New AirPods, So I Bought The Pros

reddit.com Report

#39

My Puppy Chewed Up My Passport Days Before International Travel

My Puppy Chewed Up My Passport Days Before International Travel

Mpc80 Report

#40

Our Boxer Puppy Got Into A Bag Of Flour, Took It To The Sofa And Did This

Our Boxer Puppy Got Into A Bag Of Flour, Took It To The Sofa And Did This

King_Baboon Report

#41

My Dog Was A Little Too Exited To See Me When I Got Home From Work

My Dog Was A Little Too Exited To See Me When I Got Home From Work

patatmet12345 Report

#42

My Dogs Decided To Eat A Pen Today

My Dogs Decided To Eat A Pen Today

afk1984 Report

#43

My Dog Ate My Wife's Hyperbyte To Straighten Her Teeth, It's $700

My Dog Ate My Wife's Hyperbyte To Straighten Her Teeth, It's $700

ilikemydawgs Report

#44

My Dog Got The Zoomies. He Likes To Run To His Bed And Back. He Went A Little Too Hard This Time. Dog Is Fine, But The Wall Is Not

My Dog Got The Zoomies. He Likes To Run To His Bed And Back. He Went A Little Too Hard This Time. Dog Is Fine, But The Wall Is Not

stitchmaster1127 Report

#45

I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted, So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter

I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted, So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter

Serious-Classroom139 Report

#46

Dear IKEA, I Think My Dog Enjoys Your Pillow More Than I Ever Could

Dear IKEA, I Think My Dog Enjoys Your Pillow More Than I Ever Could

CCbelle_7 Report

#47

Dog Walked On My Fresh Pour

Dog Walked On My Fresh Pour

nbaynerd Report

#48

Our 10-Month-Old Puppy Found The Packet Of Toilet Paper On The Table While We Were At The Supermarket

Our 10-Month-Old Puppy Found The Packet Of Toilet Paper On The Table While We Were At The Supermarket

We don't have the courage to fight because it was our fault and also because he's really cute. 

Objective_Reward_893 Report

#49

My Houseplants Exploded While I Was At Work Today. Dog Says She Didn't See What Happened, But She Put A Blanket On It Just To Be Safe

My Houseplants Exploded While I Was At Work Today. Dog Says She Didn't See What Happened, But She Put A Blanket On It Just To Be Safe

NikKnack1313 Report

#50

This Dog Ate My Neighbor's Food Delivery

This Dog Ate My Neighbor's Food Delivery

Gumpyyy Report

#51

I Don’t Know What Happened, But We Were Just Running Around Playing When The Couch Exploded

I Don’t Know What Happened, But We Were Just Running Around Playing When The Couch Exploded

bigbrownpaws Report

#52

My Dog Broke My Blinds Just So She Can Do This

My Dog Broke My Blinds Just So She Can Do This

YourWarDaddy Report

#53

My Buddy Came Home To A Surprise From The Puppy

My Buddy Came Home To A Surprise From The Puppy

_RainMaker Report

#54

Oh How Wonderful, The Dog Fetched A Delivery Package

Oh How Wonderful, The Dog Fetched A Delivery Package

vo_xv Report

#55

Bittering Agent In Switch Games Proves Ineffective Against My Dog

Bittering Agent In Switch Games Proves Ineffective Against My Dog

Ryder_Alknight Report

Cursed Girl
Cursed Girl
Cursed Girl
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HOW DID THE DOG EAT THOSE? THEY TASTE AWFUL! (i never licked one i promise)

#56

When Your Puppy Chews Your Son’s Big Gift On Christmas Eve

When Your Puppy Chews Your Son’s Big Gift On Christmas Eve

istheresugarinsyrup Report

#57

Dutchie Opened The Window During A Car Wash

Dutchie Opened The Window During A Car Wash

JKreines Report

#58

Finally After A Year I Was Able To Buy A Retail PS5. My Dog Was Super Excited Too

Finally After A Year I Was Able To Buy A Retail PS5. My Dog Was Super Excited Too

waybackwhen15 Report

#59

My Dog Launched Her Foot Off My Unopened Drink On Her Way Out The Car

My Dog Launched Her Foot Off My Unopened Drink On Her Way Out The Car

chashu_bao Report

#60

My Dog Chewed A Hole In My Living Room Wall Last Night. Safe To Say She’s Lost Her Roaming Privileges At Night

My Dog Chewed A Hole In My Living Room Wall Last Night. Safe To Say She’s Lost Her Roaming Privileges At Night

Wordify20 Report

#61

My Puppy Chewed Up My $3,800 Hand-Carved Coffee Table Shipped From Japan

My Puppy Chewed Up My $3,800 Hand-Carved Coffee Table Shipped From Japan

dylanciaga Report

#62

Went Downstairs For Five Minutes

Went Downstairs For Five Minutes

Grammajean33 Report

#63

Archer Decided To Give The Living Room Carpet An Update Before We Had Company Over The Other Day

Archer Decided To Give The Living Room Carpet An Update Before We Had Company Over The Other Day

awfully_piney Report

#64

Doug's Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife

Doug's Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife

ttam281 Report

#65

Sorry But This Is Hilarious

Sorry But This Is Hilarious

nikidemar Report

#66

She Has A Good Fashion Sense

She Has A Good Fashion Sense

ImNotScottySire Report

#67

Get A Dog, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said. Look At This. Then They Got The Nerve To Be Smiling

Get A Dog, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said. Look At This. Then They Got The Nerve To Be Smiling

seauxphie_sophia Report

#68

Just A Day In The Life

Just A Day In The Life

mamasgreenthumb Report

#69

I Came Home From Work To Find Out My Dog Destroyed My Feather Pillow

I Came Home From Work To Find Out My Dog Destroyed My Feather Pillow

lbpcod Report

#70

Have You Ever Wondered If A Large Plant Pot Can Fit Through A Dog Flap?

Have You Ever Wondered If A Large Plant Pot Can Fit Through A Dog Flap?

Apollokaylpto Report

#71

My Puppy Destroyed My Switch

My Puppy Destroyed My Switch

sunshineandmelons Report

#72

My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This

My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This

bruno_sensei Report

#73

The Book’s Title Was “How To Train Your Beagle Puppy”

The Book’s Title Was “How To Train Your Beagle Puppy”

MarqNinja Report

#74

A Neighbor Was Housesitting For My Cat While I Was Away. She Has A Dog. I Told Her The Dog Wasn't Allowed In My House. I Come Back To About 30 Cat Pouches Looking Like This

A Neighbor Was Housesitting For My Cat While I Was Away. She Has A Dog. I Told Her The Dog Wasn't Allowed In My House. I Come Back To About 30 Cat Pouches Looking Like This

She said: "Your cat did it I couldn't stop her". My cat is 14 and has no teeth.

JinxXedOmens Report

#75

Leaving For Our Honeymoon Today. Dog Chewed It Up, But The Scan Page Is Entirely In Tact Save For A Small Portion Of The Upper Right Corner With Nothing On It. Will We Be Able To Go?

Leaving For Our Honeymoon Today. Dog Chewed It Up, But The Scan Page Is Entirely In Tact Save For A Small Portion Of The Upper Right Corner With Nothing On It. Will We Be Able To Go?

bdn2555 Report

#76

This Dog Didn’t Give A Damn

This Dog Didn’t Give A Damn

Adderall-- Report

#77

A Weeks-Worth Of Tips Gone. Got Home After The Last Shift To Find My Puppy Shredded All Of It. Over $750

A Weeks-Worth Of Tips Gone. Got Home After The Last Shift To Find My Puppy Shredded All Of It. Over $750

stevelang Report

#78

Dogsitting Our Friend’s Dog And It’s Not Going So Well

Dogsitting Our Friend’s Dog And It’s Not Going So Well

beaumonte Report

#79

My Puppy Ate My BlackShark V2 Headphones, Not Covered By Warranty, But At Least She Has Great Taste In Accessories

My Puppy Ate My BlackShark V2 Headphones, Not Covered By Warranty, But At Least She Has Great Taste In Accessories

Pieguy_12 Report

#80

Found Out The Hard Way Our New Rescue Has Serious Beef With Windshield Wipers

Found Out The Hard Way Our New Rescue Has Serious Beef With Windshield Wipers

martiny236 Report

#81

When Your Dog Eats Your Expensive Pair Of Boots

When Your Dog Eats Your Expensive Pair Of Boots

Unique_the_Vision Report

#82

Patient At Our Eye Clinic Just Got A New Dog

Patient At Our Eye Clinic Just Got A New Dog

goatviewdotcom Report

#83

Alright, Let's Play Another Round Of "Spot The Culprit"

Alright, Let's Play Another Round Of "Spot The Culprit"

jelder5591 Report

#84

My Supervisor Is Out On Vacation And I'm Walking Their Dog While They're Gone. Walked In To Find This. She Looks So Proud Of Her Work

My Supervisor Is Out On Vacation And I'm Walking Their Dog While They're Gone. Walked In To Find This. She Looks So Proud Of Her Work

JacobLemongrass Report

#85

I Stand With Greta

I Stand With Greta

mtill50 Report

#86

The Dog Was Trying To Get Pretty, Can't Blame Him

The Dog Was Trying To Get Pretty, Can't Blame Him

KatStuartMusic Report

#87

I'm So Thankful To My Bomb Dog And His Trusty Sidekick. The Jigsaw Have Once Again Saved Me From An Exploding Couch

I'm So Thankful To My Bomb Dog And His Trusty Sidekick. The Jigsaw Have Once Again Saved Me From An Exploding Couch

thenaughtypuppyranch Report

#88

My Dog Snuck Off For A Few Minutes, Then Brought Me This

My Dog Snuck Off For A Few Minutes, Then Brought Me This

bizcat Report

#89

Good Morning To Everyone Except My Dog Who Doesn’t Understand “Expensive Taste” Is Just A Figure Of Speech

Good Morning To Everyone Except My Dog Who Doesn’t Understand “Expensive Taste” Is Just A Figure Of Speech

GunMTL_Grace Report

#90

Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate Every Single Bite

Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate Every Single Bite

Lucia_Unicorn Report

#91

Bought The Pokeball Plus Today. Excited To Use It, But Came Home To My Dog Chewing It Up

Bought The Pokeball Plus Today. Excited To Use It, But Came Home To My Dog Chewing It Up

onlyherewearenot Report

#92

My Dog Won Against A Pen

My Dog Won Against A Pen

PARAN0lA Report

#93

My Dog Ate My Artwork

My Dog Ate My Artwork

DissectionsNDragons Report

#94

My Friend’s 2 Labradors Spent His Stimulus Money While He Was At Work

My Friend’s 2 Labradors Spent His Stimulus Money While He Was At Work

caffeinatedelirium Report

#95

35 Lbs Beagle Ate The Carrot Cake I Made. With Cream Cheese Frosting. This Is All That Remains. RIP Carrot Cake

35 Lbs Beagle Ate The Carrot Cake I Made. With Cream Cheese Frosting. This Is All That Remains. RIP Carrot Cake

reddit.com Report

#96

Dog Decided My Expensive Remote Was A Chew Toy

Dog Decided My Expensive Remote Was A Chew Toy

thelastskookum Report

#97

Not The First Thing She’s Chewed Up, Not The Last. Here’s Her With A Copy Of Don’t Shoot The Dog

Not The First Thing She’s Chewed Up, Not The Last. Here’s Her With A Copy Of Don’t Shoot The Dog

JacobLevenson Report

#98

When Your Husband Asks You To Wash His Trainers, So You Leave Them By The Washing Machine. Then, Forget About Them And Later Discover The Pup Has Eaten Them

When Your Husband Asks You To Wash His Trainers, So You Leave Them By The Washing Machine. Then, Forget About Them And Later Discover The Pup Has Eaten Them

trishandmax Report

#99

My Dog Decided To Destroy My "Trash Taste" Tour Hoodie

My Dog Decided To Destroy My "Trash Taste" Tour Hoodie

TuterKing Report

#100

My Dog Ate My Homework, Now I Have To Do My Work All Over Again

My Dog Ate My Homework, Now I Have To Do My Work All Over Again

Pure-for-life Report

#101

Get A Puppy, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said

Get A Puppy, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said

Guilty_Collection273 Report

#102

Meet My Dog Taco Bell. He Decided To Rip Up My Mom's Bible This Morning

Meet My Dog Taco Bell. He Decided To Rip Up My Mom's Bible This Morning

cuppamaeve Report

#103

Someone Cannot Be Trusted Alone In The House Anymore

Someone Cannot Be Trusted Alone In The House Anymore

_doggiemom Report

#104

My Only Expensive Shades

My Only Expensive Shades

itistoocoldonmars Report

#105

My Wife Didn't Put Away Her $300.00 Stetson Hat. Our Dog Reminded Her

My Wife Didn't Put Away Her $300.00 Stetson Hat. Our Dog Reminded Her

King_Baboon Report

#106

Well, We Have Evidence. The Teacher Will Believe It

Well, We Have Evidence. The Teacher Will Believe It

2manyparrots Report

#107

I Wanted To Share My Puppy Experience. Carpet Was Only A Year Old

I Wanted To Share My Puppy Experience. Carpet Was Only A Year Old

Its-me-big-dee Report

#108

My Foster Dog Chewed Up My 2,000-Dollar Couch

My Foster Dog Chewed Up My 2,000-Dollar Couch

KitMocahbee Report

#109

Dog Destroyed Two Of My Childhood Books That Have Been With Me Through 30 Moves

Dog Destroyed Two Of My Childhood Books That Have Been With Me Through 30 Moves

saintofhate Report

#110

My Boss's Dog Tore Up My Mango Plant. Boss Wasn't Present For This, So I Texted Him Letting Him Know, And All He Had To Say Was "How Much Do I Owe You?"

My Boss's Dog Tore Up My Mango Plant. Boss Wasn't Present For This, So I Texted Him Letting Him Know, And All He Had To Say Was "How Much Do I Owe You?"

olive-bernie Report

#111

I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Chewing On Something Plastic. Found This

I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Chewing On Something Plastic. Found This

BremboBob Report

#112

My Puppy Discovered Socks And Toilet Paper

My Puppy Discovered Socks And Toilet Paper

Outerbongolia Report

#113

Larry Keeps Stealing Shoes And Refuses To Drop Them

Larry Keeps Stealing Shoes And Refuses To Drop Them

redbell000 Report

#114

My New Puppy Has A Taste For Eyeglasses

My New Puppy Has A Taste For Eyeglasses

Asleep_Yesterday Report

#115

Dog Ran Through Closed Glass Door. Dog Won

Dog Ran Through Closed Glass Door. Dog Won

BlondieMIA Report

#116

Recently Learned These Go For $100 Now That They’re Discontinued. Today My Dog Decided It Was His Next Chew Toy

Recently Learned These Go For $100 Now That They’re Discontinued. Today My Dog Decided It Was His Next Chew Toy

Also should note he’s only ever chewed up 2-3 items in his life that weren’t toys. Glad he saw the value in this one, I guess.

justkttnaround Report

#117

My Dog Ate The Face Off His Toy

My Dog Ate The Face Off His Toy

Seeyoulateraviator Report

#118

My Puppy Decided That My PS5 Controller Was What He Wanted For Lunch

My Puppy Decided That My PS5 Controller Was What He Wanted For Lunch

LoonieToonez Report

