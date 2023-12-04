Dogs are going to bark, howl, chew and eat things you didn't know could be eaten. Just look at this collection of pictures we here at Bored Panda have picked out for you. These doggies ripped through paper, furniture, and even walls to get their point across. What was that point? Maybe "I do it 'cause I can"?...

It's hard to describe to non-dog owners the potential of destruction a dog has. One example I always like to show my friends is the Marley & Me movie. People think the dog's shenanigans in that film are an exaggeration for comedic effect. But once you have such a dog yourself, you know it's not fiction. It's reality.

#1 Dog Dragged The Sprinkler Inside Share

#2 Sorry Class, My Dog Ate Everyone's Homework Share

#3 Well, That Didn't Work Share I would definitely be asking for a refund on this!

#4 Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night Share

#5 My Cousin Said Brownie Is A Well-Behaved Dog. I Came Home To This, And I Can't Stop Laughing Share

#6 We Completed A New Puzzle, But Our Puppy Managed To Snag A Piece And Destroy It, So We Had To Improvise Share

#7 Mother’s Friend Came Home To See Her Dog Had Some Fun With The New Camper Share

#8 When You’re In The Middle Of Your Crime Scene, Pretend You’re A Victim. I Think It’s Hilarious, Although I Wouldn’t Want To Be The One Who Had To Clean It Up Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Just Baked This Cake And Ate One Piece, Came Back And The Dog Licked The Icing Off As Far As She Could Reach Share

#10 My Puppy Ate My Passport Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 And They Say Money Can't Buy Happiness. Look At That Smile Share

#12 My In-Law’s Dog Got To My Favorite Pair Of Shoes Share Quite a Christmas dinner for the pup! She seems happy with herself for now, and I’m not going to hold it against her.

#13 It's Going To Be A Rough 24 Hours For Both Of Us Share

#14 My Brother Did Something Very Brave Today And Saved His Hoomans From Exploding Couches Share

#15 I'm At Work Right Now, And I Decided To Check Up On My Puppy On My New Home Security Camera. All I Can Do Is Watch Share

#16 My Dog Ate All Of My Games Yesterday While I Was Gone. Including My Copy Of Doom Signed By The Entire Development Team Share

#17 Our Dogs, Who Rarely Misbehave, Decided To Eat $500 Worth Of Books While We Were At Work Today Share

#18 She Has A Separation Anxiety Share

#19 Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Forget The Excuse Of Your Dog Eating Your Homework. My Dog Ate My PhD Share

#21 Tell Me How My Dog Chewed Everything She Could Find In My Room But The Only Thing She Didn't Chew Was Her Obedience School Certificate Share

#22 Recently, I Tried An Expensive Rental Clothing Subscription. UPS Threw The Package Of Clothes/Bags Into My Backyard, And I Have Two Puppies Share

#23 A Little Reminder To You All To Be Careful Because Sometimes Couch Cushions Explode Completely On Their Own For No Reason Share

#24 I’ve Been Saving Up For A Switch For A Couple Months Now. I Finally Got It Last Week And Found This In My Dog’s Mouth This Morning Share

#25 I Left A Platter Of Cookies On The Stove And My Dog Decided If He Couldn't Have The Cookies, No One Could Share He jumped up on the stove trying to get the cookies and ignited 2 of the burners.

#26 Heard My Dogs Were Getting Rowdy In The Other Room And Didn’t Think Much Of It. This Was Their Dog Bed Share

#27 My Dog Found My Rainy Day Stash And Ate It Share

#28 My Friend's Dog Thought The Foot On My Prosthesis Was A Chew Toy Share

#29 When You Own An Expensive Car And A Naughty Dog Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Just Walking Through A Door Share

#31 When You Spend The Night At A Friend's House And They Don't Give You A Blanket Share

#32 I Was Outside Taking The Trash Out For 3 Minutes Tops. Bard Was Apparently Busy While I Was Out Share

#33 Dad, I’m Not Really Sure How To Say This But... I Screwed Up. I’m Sorry Share

#34 My Housemate's Dog Got Into My 6-Hour Butter Chicken. No Dinner For Me Tonight Share

#35 Probably The Most Expensive Treat He’s Ever Gotten Share

#36 Dogsitting For A Week. They Told Me To Keep The Dogs In The Basement Share

#37 For The Most Part Having A Dog Is Awesome. But Sometimes It's Like Living With A Jerk Who Wrecks All Your Stuff When You're Not Around. Total Wrecked Sunglasses Count: 7 Share

#38 My Dog Ate My Brand New AirPods, So I Bought The Pros Share

#39 My Puppy Chewed Up My Passport Days Before International Travel Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Our Boxer Puppy Got Into A Bag Of Flour, Took It To The Sofa And Did This Share

#41 My Dog Was A Little Too Exited To See Me When I Got Home From Work Share

#42 My Dogs Decided To Eat A Pen Today Share

#43 My Dog Ate My Wife's Hyperbyte To Straighten Her Teeth, It's $700 Share

#44 My Dog Got The Zoomies. He Likes To Run To His Bed And Back. He Went A Little Too Hard This Time. Dog Is Fine, But The Wall Is Not Share

#45 I Didn’t Get The Job I Wanted, So My Dog Ate My Rejection Letter Share

#46 Dear IKEA, I Think My Dog Enjoys Your Pillow More Than I Ever Could Share

#47 Dog Walked On My Fresh Pour Share

#48 Our 10-Month-Old Puppy Found The Packet Of Toilet Paper On The Table While We Were At The Supermarket Share We don't have the courage to fight because it was our fault and also because he's really cute.

#49 My Houseplants Exploded While I Was At Work Today. Dog Says She Didn't See What Happened, But She Put A Blanket On It Just To Be Safe Share

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 This Dog Ate My Neighbor's Food Delivery Share

#51 I Don’t Know What Happened, But We Were Just Running Around Playing When The Couch Exploded Share

#52 My Dog Broke My Blinds Just So She Can Do This Share

#53 My Buddy Came Home To A Surprise From The Puppy Share

#54 Oh How Wonderful, The Dog Fetched A Delivery Package Share

#55 Bittering Agent In Switch Games Proves Ineffective Against My Dog Share

#56 When Your Puppy Chews Your Son’s Big Gift On Christmas Eve Share

#57 Dutchie Opened The Window During A Car Wash Share

#58 Finally After A Year I Was Able To Buy A Retail PS5. My Dog Was Super Excited Too Share

#59 My Dog Launched Her Foot Off My Unopened Drink On Her Way Out The Car Share

#60 My Dog Chewed A Hole In My Living Room Wall Last Night. Safe To Say She’s Lost Her Roaming Privileges At Night Share

#61 My Puppy Chewed Up My $3,800 Hand-Carved Coffee Table Shipped From Japan Share

#62 Went Downstairs For Five Minutes Share

#63 Archer Decided To Give The Living Room Carpet An Update Before We Had Company Over The Other Day Share

#64 Doug's Valentine's Day Gift For My Wife Share

#65 Sorry But This Is Hilarious Share

#66 She Has A Good Fashion Sense Share

#67 Get A Dog, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said. Look At This. Then They Got The Nerve To Be Smiling Share

#68 Just A Day In The Life Share

#69 I Came Home From Work To Find Out My Dog Destroyed My Feather Pillow Share

#70 Have You Ever Wondered If A Large Plant Pot Can Fit Through A Dog Flap? Share

#71 My Puppy Destroyed My Switch Share

#72 My Boyfriend Wanted To Take A Picture Of That Glass Of Wine, Then My Dog Showed Up In My Window And Did This Share

#73 The Book’s Title Was “How To Train Your Beagle Puppy” Share

#74 A Neighbor Was Housesitting For My Cat While I Was Away. She Has A Dog. I Told Her The Dog Wasn't Allowed In My House. I Come Back To About 30 Cat Pouches Looking Like This Share She said: "Your cat did it I couldn't stop her". My cat is 14 and has no teeth.

#75 Leaving For Our Honeymoon Today. Dog Chewed It Up, But The Scan Page Is Entirely In Tact Save For A Small Portion Of The Upper Right Corner With Nothing On It. Will We Be Able To Go? Share

#76 This Dog Didn’t Give A Damn Share

#77 A Weeks-Worth Of Tips Gone. Got Home After The Last Shift To Find My Puppy Shredded All Of It. Over $750 Share

#78 Dogsitting Our Friend’s Dog And It’s Not Going So Well Share

#79 My Puppy Ate My BlackShark V2 Headphones, Not Covered By Warranty, But At Least She Has Great Taste In Accessories Share

#80 Found Out The Hard Way Our New Rescue Has Serious Beef With Windshield Wipers Share

#81 When Your Dog Eats Your Expensive Pair Of Boots Share

#82 Patient At Our Eye Clinic Just Got A New Dog Share

#83 Alright, Let's Play Another Round Of "Spot The Culprit" Share

#84 My Supervisor Is Out On Vacation And I'm Walking Their Dog While They're Gone. Walked In To Find This. She Looks So Proud Of Her Work Share

#85 I Stand With Greta Share

#86 The Dog Was Trying To Get Pretty, Can't Blame Him Share

#87 I'm So Thankful To My Bomb Dog And His Trusty Sidekick. The Jigsaw Have Once Again Saved Me From An Exploding Couch Share

#88 My Dog Snuck Off For A Few Minutes, Then Brought Me This Share

#89 Good Morning To Everyone Except My Dog Who Doesn’t Understand “Expensive Taste” Is Just A Figure Of Speech Share

#90 Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate Every Single Bite Share

#91 Bought The Pokeball Plus Today. Excited To Use It, But Came Home To My Dog Chewing It Up Share

#92 My Dog Won Against A Pen Share

#93 My Dog Ate My Artwork Share

#94 My Friend’s 2 Labradors Spent His Stimulus Money While He Was At Work Share

#95 35 Lbs Beagle Ate The Carrot Cake I Made. With Cream Cheese Frosting. This Is All That Remains. RIP Carrot Cake Share

#96 Dog Decided My Expensive Remote Was A Chew Toy Share

#97 Not The First Thing She’s Chewed Up, Not The Last. Here’s Her With A Copy Of Don’t Shoot The Dog Share

#98 When Your Husband Asks You To Wash His Trainers, So You Leave Them By The Washing Machine. Then, Forget About Them And Later Discover The Pup Has Eaten Them Share

#99 My Dog Decided To Destroy My "Trash Taste" Tour Hoodie Share

#100 My Dog Ate My Homework, Now I Have To Do My Work All Over Again Share

#101 Get A Puppy, They Said. It'll Be Fun, They Said Share

#102 Meet My Dog Taco Bell. He Decided To Rip Up My Mom's Bible This Morning Share

#103 Someone Cannot Be Trusted Alone In The House Anymore Share

#104 My Only Expensive Shades Share

#105 My Wife Didn't Put Away Her $300.00 Stetson Hat. Our Dog Reminded Her Share

#106 Well, We Have Evidence. The Teacher Will Believe It Share

#107 I Wanted To Share My Puppy Experience. Carpet Was Only A Year Old Share

#108 My Foster Dog Chewed Up My 2,000-Dollar Couch Share

#109 Dog Destroyed Two Of My Childhood Books That Have Been With Me Through 30 Moves Share

#110 My Boss's Dog Tore Up My Mango Plant. Boss Wasn't Present For This, So I Texted Him Letting Him Know, And All He Had To Say Was "How Much Do I Owe You?" Share

#111 I Woke Up To The Sound Of My Dog Chewing On Something Plastic. Found This Share

#112 My Puppy Discovered Socks And Toilet Paper Share

#113 Larry Keeps Stealing Shoes And Refuses To Drop Them Share

#114 My New Puppy Has A Taste For Eyeglasses Share

#115 Dog Ran Through Closed Glass Door. Dog Won Share

#116 Recently Learned These Go For $100 Now That They’re Discontinued. Today My Dog Decided It Was His Next Chew Toy Share Also should note he’s only ever chewed up 2-3 items in his life that weren’t toys. Glad he saw the value in this one, I guess.

#117 My Dog Ate The Face Off His Toy Share