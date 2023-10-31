If you own a furry friend who loves to sink their teeth into everything, then you know the struggle of finding dog toys that can withstand their powerful jaws. But fear not, we have a solution for you – a list of the 15 best dog toys for tough chewers!

We understand that it can be frustrating to invest in a toy, only for it to be destroyed within minutes. That’s why we have reviewed many dog toys to find the best ones to entertain your fur baby.

From indestructible rubber balls to tough rope toys, there is something on this list for every dog who loves chewing. These toys have been tried and tested by fellow dog owners, so you can trust that they will stand up to the most relentless chewers.

So, say goodbye to shredded stuffed animals and hello to a world of sturdy, long-lasting toys. Join us as we uncover the absolute best toys for tough chewers – your dog will thank you for it!

Chew toys: Do dogs need one?

You should definitely give your dog a chew toy. Whether they are teething puppies or mature adults, dogs love to chew on things. Not only do chew toys provide an outlet for your dog’s chewing instincts, but they also offer various benefits.

Chew toys are essential tools for maintaining your dog’s physical and mental well-being. They help dogs to relieve stress and anxiety. They also promote dental health, as chewing can help remove plaque and tartar buildup. Furthermore, chew toys also provide mental stimulation for your dog, by keeping their minds engaged and active. This is particularly important for intelligent and high-energy breeds.

However, not all toys are created equal. Toys that are too hard or too small can hurt your dog or act as a choking hazard. This is why it is important to choose the right toys for your dog.

Top 15 best dog toys for tough chewers

1. Goughnuts – Overall toughest chew toy

This toy is our pick for the best overall in toughness. Crafted from the same rubber used for spaceships and aircraft, this toy is built to withstand even the most aggressive jaws. It’s available in three heavy-duty versions and is suitable for dogs up to 120 pounds.

Price at time of publishing: $38

Get it here!

What we love:

Highly durable construction that can withstand aggressive chewers.

Toys come with an indicator to alert you when it’s time for a replacement.

There are no tiny fragments that can be unintentionally swallowed.

Easy to clean.

This tough toy comes in a variety of colors.

Due to the rotating motion of the ring during playtime, it is less probable that your dog will continuously gnaw on one specific area, resulting in a prolonged lifespan.

Highly recommended by veterinarians and trainers.

Cons:

Has a heavy rubbery smell.

Goughnut Chew Toys are too heavy for smaller dogs. It is ideal for large breeds.

Fun Fact: The Goughnuts Dog Chew Toy is made from pro 50 rubber, a material as durable as it gets. It comes with an Amazon lifetime guarantee, offering peace of mind to pet owners. So, if your dog manages to chew through this toy, you’re sure to get a replacement.

2. Kong Classic – 2nd overall toughest chew toy

The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is a go-to choice for dog owners with aggressive chewers. Crafted from highly durable rubber, it’s a perfect match for those pups who make quick work of other toys. You can stuff it with food like peanut butter and top-tier dog treats to provide mental stimulation, or you can use it to engage your furry friend in an unpredictable game of fetch. It is one of the best chew toys on the market.

Price at time of publishing: $26

Get it here!

What we love:

Robust and sturdy design

Treat-dispensing feature

Highly recommended by pet experts

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning

Cons:

May have a distinct odor.

Dog treats may become stuck inside the toy, requiring effort to remove them when cleaning.

You might eventually need additional dog treats to keep your dog engaged.

Fun fact: The iconic KONG toys, with their snowman-like appearance and a hollow center for treats, were inspired by a playful police dog named Fritz.

3. Mammoth Cottonblend 3 Knot Rope Toy – Best rope toy

The Mammoth Cottonblend 3 Knot Rope Toy is a versatile and durable toy for interactive play with your dog. Made from premium North American Cotton-Poly yarns and finished with sturdy knots, this colorful rope toy is safe, non-toxic, and built to withstand some serious tugging and chewing. At 10 inches in length, it’s perfect for small dogs weighing less than 15 pounds.

Price at time of publishing: $2.99

Get it here!

What we love:

Perfect for playing tug of war with your dog.

Crafted from premium materials for safety.

The rope’s fibers naturally help clean your dog’s teeth as they chew and play.

Cons:

It’s not suitable as the only toy for heavy chewers because the cotton fibers may wear down over time.

Strong chewers could take the rope toy apart and ingest the rope fibers.

4. Arm & Hammer for Pets Super Treadz Dental Dog Toy – Best overall chew toy for good breath

Out of all the toys we reviewed, this one stood out as a powerful dental tool. Made from all-natural rubber and infused with baking soda, this ape-shaped toy helps freshen your dog’s breath and naturally cleans their teeth while they play. Available in two sizes and three animal designs, you’ll find the perfect companion for your pet, no matter their preferences.

Price at time of publishing: $12

Get it here!

What we love:

Withstands heavy chewing and provides long-lasting entertainment.

Freshens breath.

Effectively removes tartar and plaque from your dog’s teeth with tire-like threads.

It is dishwasher-safe.

Cons:

While durable, it is not completely indestructible.

Fun Fact: It is stuffing-free and a quiet toy for your dog to chomp on.

5. Chuckit! Ultra Squeaker ball – Best squeaky ball

This chew toy combines two things that dogs love- squeaky toys and balls! It is a well-known dog toy icon with its classic orange and blue design. This medium-sized ball is great for a game of fetch. Its rubber material makes it easy to grip and toss. Additionally, because it floats, it is great for dogs who love a good swim.

Price at time of publishing: $5.30

Get it here!

What we love:

It bounces and squeaks. The ball is not too bouncy yet lively when thrown.

The Chuckit! Ultra Ball is incredibly durable. According to a review on the Chew test, this tough toy withstands rigorous use, showing no signs of wear, scratches, or bite marks even after two years of use.

Due to its weatherproof nature, it can be used for both indoor and outdoor play sessions.

Cons:

It’s not great for long chew sessions.

It’s slightly pricier than standard fetch balls.

Fun fact: The Chuckit! Ultra Ball was invented by Chuckit! founder Mark Smith in 1998. He designed a ball launcher to provide a clean way for pet owners to play fetch with their dogs without handling slobbery balls.

6. goDog Furballz Plush Squeaker Ball – Best indoor squeaky ball

For dogs who adore plush toys but tend to play rough, this squeaker ball is a perfect choice. This round plush toy is designed to endure enthusiastic chewing and tugging. One of the standout features of this toy is its double-stitched seams and two layers of fabric. This thoughtful construction provides extra durability.

It’s a fantastic option for a game of fetch or a satisfying round of tug-of-war. Plus, after the play is done, you can easily toss it into the washing machine for quick cleaning.

Price at time of publishing: $17.82

Get it here!

What we love:

Double-stitched seams and two layers of fabric provide exceptional durability.

Available in two sizes to suit your dog’s needs.

Furry texture entices your dog to play and engage.

A great option for games of fetch or tug-of-war.

Machine washable for easy cleaning.

Cons:

The squeaker might require a bit of pressure to engage. This could be challenging for some dogs.

7. Pet Qwerks Real Bacon Infused BarkBone – Best indestructible dog bone

Does your dog enjoy bacon or BBQ? The Pet Qwerks Real Bacon Infused BarkBone provides a satisfying chewing sensation with two tempting flavors in a durable nylon bone. Its traditional bone design and color make it a practical choice for pets up to 80 pounds, especially as a substitute for conventional bones.

Price at time of publishing: $9.90

Get it here!

What we love:

The BarkBone is infused with real bacon flavoring throughout, delivering an irresistible scent and taste that keeps your dog engaged.

This toy is made of premium artisan nylon. This material is both sturdy and non-toxic, making it an excellent choice for tough chewers.

The bone’s hefty size and curved design facilitate easy pickup and comfortable chewing.

It also provides a gentle gum massage and helps scrape away plaque, contributing to your dog’s oral health.

Cons:

Only available in medium and large sizes.

The nylon could hurt your pet’s teeth if chewed on for too long.

Fun Fact: Pet Qwerks, the company behind this BarkBone, was founded in 2003 by Jim Gick, inspired by his dogs’ fascination with chewing on rocks.

8. Nylabone Power Chew Dog Chew Toy – Best bone for large breeds

Crafted from long-lasting nylon, this chew toy is designed to entertain even the most aggressive chewers while promoting non-destructive chewing habits. With dental nubs and ridges, this toy not only provides endless entertainment but also helps reduce plaque and tartar buildup. This chew toy is a versatile addition to your dog’s playtime and is available in various sizes.

Price at time of publishing: $12.16

Get it here!

What we love:

The long-lasting nylon material ensures extended playtime for extreme chewers.

It promotes excellent oral hygiene. Dental nubs and ridges help reduce plaque, control tartar buildup, and clean your dog’s teeth.

This toy allows you to stuff treats in it. As your dog chews, the treats come out. You can enhance playtime by filling the toy with treats, offering a rewarding challenge for your furry friend.

This toy is available in different sizes to suit various dog breeds.

Cons: Created to be placed in a horizontal position, which may not be attractive to every dog.

9. Benebone Wishbone Chew Toy – Best Bone for small breeds

This chew toy is the perfect combination of flavorful and fun. Whether your dog enjoys the delectable taste of bacon, chicken, or peanuts, you’ll find the perfect flavor to satisfy their cravings. Being one of the best chewers of 2023, this dog toy emphasizes quality, taste, and durability over bright colors and squeakers. Made from tough nylon material, the Benebone wishbone is a durable dog toy.

Price at time of publishing: $15

Get it here!

What we love:

Available in 3 flavors (bacon, chicken, and peanut) to cater to your dog’s preferences.

Made of super-strong nylon for long-lasting enjoyment.

Deep grooves enhance scent and flavor.

Available in 4 sizes available to accommodate various dogs.

The curved shape makes it paw-friendly.

Cons: The tough nylon could hurt your pet’s teeth

10. goDog Triceratops Tough Plush Toy – Best Plush Chew Toy

This toy is a lovable dinosaur companion for your furry friend. While plush toys may not be entirely indestructible, this adorable dino offers a great balance between a cuddle buddy and a chew toy. With double-stitched seams and a sturdy inner liner as an extra layer of protection, this dino can withstand your dog’s vigorous chewing. It also has a built-in speaker to make sounds, adding an interactive element to playtime.

Price at time of publish: $11.95

Get it here!

What we love:

The chew-resistant lining and reinforced seams make it a durable choice.

The built-in squeaker entices and excites your pup, satisfying their natural instincts and encouraging play.

This soft, bubble plush toy is an ideal snuggle companion for pets.

Available in different sizes

Cons: While durable, it’s not entirely indestructible.

11. Kong Puppy Teething Stick – Best teething chew toy

Teething puppies are usually tough chewers. According to Jerry Klein, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, chew toys are a great way to relieve teething pain and redirect chewing in puppies.

Crafted from soft rubber, this toy is perfect for soothing your puppy’s sore gums and promoting dental hygiene. The pacifier-shaped design is customized to cater to growing puppy teeth and gums, while the patented Denta-Ridges gently clean teeth and provide relief during those challenging teething months.

This toy is a great one for dogs to use during teething.

Price at time of publish: $10

Get it here!

What we love:

The soft rubber material is gentle on puppy teeth, ensuring safe and comfortable playtime.

The Denta-Ridges clean teeth and gums, contributing to great dental hygiene.

For an added layer of excitement, you can stuff the toy with delicious dog treats.

Available in different sizes for different puppy breeds.

Cons: The small size may not be suitable for larger puppies.

12. West Paw Zogoflex Quizl – Best puzzle toy

This interactive treat-dispensing and scent-releasing dog toy keeps your pet’s mind engaged and is a fantastic mentally stimulating puzzle toy. The Qwizl Dog Toy holds a tasty treat inside, and your dog will have to work to make the dog treats come out. The side openings release a delightful scent and taste, immediately enticing your dog to play with the toy.

Price at time of publish: $24.95

Get it here!

What we love:

Super tough treat toy

Side openings release the scent and taste to keep your pet engaged.

Floats in water

Dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning.

It can be recycled.

Cons:

Easily picks up lint.

Some dogs might find it less attractive when empty.

13. Petstages Large Wooden Chew Toy – Best stick toy

Price at time of publish: $7.80

Get it here!

If your dog has a penchant for chewing sticks, you know that it’s not only frustrating but can also be risky. Wooden sticks can splinter into dangerous shards or get stuck, leading to a range of potential problems. Petstages Wooden Chew Toy is a safer alternative that gives your dog all the satisfaction of gnawing on wood without hazards.

What we love:

Offers a wood-like texture and scent that dogs love.

Available in four sizes, catering to various dog breeds.

Safe alternative to real wood sticks, preventing potential splintering.

Floats in water, adding a new dimension to water play.

Cons:

Small harmless sawdust particles may fall off as your dog chews.

The uneven texture can make it more susceptible to dirt and scuffs.

Cleaning can be challenging.

14. Kong Cozie Marvin the Moos – Best stuffed toy

This plush moose toy is not only delightfully cuddly but also built to withstand some playful chewing. With its extra layer of tough material, a built-in squeaker, and minimal stuffing, Marvin is designed to be a long-lasting pal for your dog.

Price at time of publish: $7.99

Get it here!

What we love:

Minimal stuffing minimizes the mess if torn.

An extra layer of material for added durability.

Built-in squeaker for engaging play.

Luxuriously soft fur is perfect for snuggling.

The adorable moose design adds charm to playtime.

Cons: Not suitable for aggressive chewers.

15. Kong Wubba – Best tug toy

This toy is made of reinforced ballistic nylon fabric that is used to wrap a small rubber ball and a bigger squeaker ball. This innovative toy also features floppy tail-like appendages beneath the two balls, which are durably stitched and perfect for your dog to grab onto.

Price at time of publish: $9.99

Get it here!

What we love:

Exceptionally durable and tough.

Well-suited for water play or engaging training sessions.

The tail-like pieces make it soft and easy to grip, ensuring your dog’s comfort.

The inclusion of a hard rubber ball caters to dogs that enjoy gnawing on toys.

Cons:

More expensive than traditional plush dog toys.

Not ideal for long chew sessions

How to choose indestructible dog chew toys

Selecting the right chew toy is very important especially when you have a super-strong dog. Not all doggie toys are made the same, and you will need to pick one that can handle your dog’s powerful chompers.

Whether you have a tenacious Terrier or a persistent Pit Bull, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you should look for in dog toys when getting a toy for your dog.

1) Consider your dog

According to Wealth of geeks, you must consider the following before picking out an indestructible chew toy for your pup.

1) Breed: Large breeds might need tough toys, while little ones might prefer smaller ones.

2) Age and activity level: Younger dogs need soft toys that are teething-friendly while adult dogs can handle tough toys. Most times, older dogs have dental issues or sensitive teeth. In such cases, they might prefer softer toys.

3) Chewing style: Some dogs are heavy chewers and will need toys designed for that. By picking the right toys for such dogs, you can prevent them from destroying toys.

2) Choose solid materials

Go for tough chew toys made from tough durable materials like nylon, rubber, canvas, and heavy-duty fabrics. The toughest toys are usually made from rubber and nylon so toys made from these might be the best choice. Avoid toys that can break or splinter, as these have caused choking in many dogs. Materials like wood, plastic, and soft latex are not ideal for strong chewers.

If your dog loves to chew, it’s important to find chew toys that are built to last. But be careful not to go overboard with overly hard chew toys, as they can actually harm your furry friend’s teeth and jaws. You want toys that have a little flexibility, so they don’t cause any dental problems or make your dog’s jaw feel uncomfortable.

Check out this handy table highlighting the pros and cons of different materials!

Material Advantages Disadvantages Plush Fabric Soft and comforting for dogs. Prone to tearing and shredding, especially by aggressive chewers. Rubber Durable and long-lasting. Great for playing fetch and chewing. Can be too hard, potentially damaging a dog’s teeth. May develop a strong rubber odor over time. Rope Provides interactive play. Good for dental health. Fibers can unravel or fray, leading to ingestion hazards. Not suitable for long chewing sessions. Wood Mimics natural chewing. Environmentally friendly. Natural wood can splinter, posing a risk to dogs. Hard materials may hurt a dog’s teeth or cause obstructions. Nylon Sturdy and long-lasting. Great for aggressive chewers. Can be very hard, potentially causing dental issues. Dogs may break off small pieces over time, which can be harmful if ingested. Plastic Lightweight and floats in water. Easy to clean and sanitize. Some types of plastic toys may not be as durable as others. Hard plastic can damage a dog’s teeth. Ballistic Nylon Durable and resistant to wear. Suitable for rough play. May have seams or stitching that can become weak over time. Not entirely chew-proof for the most aggressive chewers. Natural Materials Biodegradable and eco-friendly. Some dogs are attracted to natural scents. Prone to splintering, posing a choking hazard. The scent of natural materials may attract dogs to chew and potentially swallow harmful bits.

3) Pick moderate-sized toys

Your dog’s size and breed will dictate the size of the chew toy you should get. You want it to be big enough, so they don’t accidentally swallow or choke on it, but not too huge that it becomes a pain to play with. Consider how your dog likes to chew. Are they more into gnawing on a toy or engaging in a fierce game of tug-of-war? This will help you choose the right type of toy in the right size.

Note the right chew toy size differs from one dog to the other. To determine the right size of chew toy for your dog, look for the size on the front corner of the chew toy’s package. However, some toys don’t have these measurements so you might have to make an educated guess.

No matter the size of the toy, it’s always best to supervise your dog closely during play, especially with a new toy.

4) Pick an entertaining toy

It’s so easy to get lost in checking for the right material, right size, and other considerations. But the purpose of a toy is fun! After all, the best toys for dogs are those that bring tail wags, even for the toughest dogs. So, make sure to hunt for the best toy that your dog vibes with!

5) Brand Reputation

Now listen up, your dog’s chew toy doesn’t have to come from a big brand. Simply choose a brand known for producing durable and safe toys for dogs. Online reviews and recommendations are a great place to start.

6) Get more than one chew toy

Variety is the spice of life even for your dog. You’re never sure what your fur bud will like so why not give him a range of dog toys to choose from? Dogs that love to chew can get bored if they have just one toy to chew on. Giving your dog many toys can also prevent your dog from chewing on household items.

7) Veterinary Recommendation

Seek advice from a veterinarian regarding suitable chew toys, particularly if your dog has dental issues.

Tips for chew toy safety in aggressive chewers

When it comes to finding chew toys for aggressive chewers, it can be a real pain. But don’t worry, I got you covered. Check out these important tips to keep your furry buddy safe during playtime:

1) Choose the right toys

Aggressive chewers tend to tear apart toys to get to squeakers or stuffing, which they may swallow and can lead to digestive issues or blockages.

Hard rubber and nylon are great options as they are less likely to break apart. Look for toys labeled as “indestructible” or “heavy-duty” for extra strength. These toys are typically designed to be more durable and long-lasting.

2) Rotate toys

If your dog is an aggressive chewer, provide them with a variety of durable toys to chew on. This reduces the rate of tearing toys apart. Rotate the toys every few days to keep their interest and extend the life of the toys.

3) Monitor playtime

Always supervise your dog during playtime and watch how they play with their chew toy. Check toys for any signs of wear, including sharp edges, cracks, or small pieces that might break off. Replace damaged toys immediately.

4) Consult with your veterinarian

If you’re unsure about which chew toys are safe for your aggressive chewer, you should consult with your veterinarian. They can provide recommendations based on your dog’s breed, size, and chewing habits.

Caring for your dog’s toys

Just like any other pet accessory, chew toys can accumulate dirt. Your pup’s saliva and leftover treat bits can create a breeding ground for bacteria, and no one wants that. Luckily for us, most dog toys are often easy to clean. You can sanitize the toy by soaking it in lukewarm water mixed with soap or a solution of water and vinegar.

You can also use a sponge or your own hands to thoroughly clean the toy, to remove food or marks trapped on it. Rinse it thoroughly and let it air dry. Avoid storing the toy in direct sunlight or in a damp area as this can damage the toy.

Generally, rubber toys are the easiest to clean. Pets Radar says that these toys can be soaked in a solution of 5% vinegar to 95% warm water for 30 minutes, followed by a good scrub with a sponge or brush. Also, check the packaging of the toy to see if the manufacturer has given any specific instructions on how to clean it.

Frequently asked questions

Why does my dog aggressively chew toys?

This is normal, especially for young dogs who are teething or have high energy levels. Chewing helps alleviate stress and anxiety, keeps their teeth in good health, and stimulates their mind. Aggressive chewing may indicate that your dog is bored or requires more physical activity.

If your dog’s aggressive chewing becomes excessive or causes damage, talk to a veterinarian or professional dog trainer about it.

Do indestructible dog toys actually exist?

No toy is truly indestructible. Indestructible toys are simply chew toys for dogs that are made of durable materials and can withstand the jaws of aggressive chewers. The best “indestructible: dog toys are made from rubber, nylon, and hard plastic.

What do you give an aggressive chewer?

Aggressive chewer dogs need toys that are specifically designed to withstand their strong jaws and chewing tendencies. Dog toys for aggressive chewers include rubber chew toys, nylon chew toys, interactive treat toys, and many more.