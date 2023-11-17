ADVERTISEMENT

With human children, most parents make it a point to get into a routine of disinfecting and cleaning any and all toys.

Our fur children’s playthings should be no different! Toys can be an essential part of a dog’s daily play routine, giving them entertainment and positive stimulation.

However, chew toys can become a breeding ground for bacteria if they are not taken care of properly and washed every now and then. To keep your family dog as happy and healthy as possible, it’s essential to maintain a regular cleaning routine for pet toys.

The Importance of Cleaning Dog Toys Regularly

Some dogs are so excited about their new toys that they destroy them within seconds of the gift being presented. Those favorite toys, however, may last years which opens up a whole new realm of potential health problems. Pet toys that travel from your dog’s mouth and even bounce around from being indoors and outdoors become the perfect home to harbor bacteria.

If your home is a hub for doggy play dates where each pup brings in its own favorite toy, different diseases have the potential to be swapped around. Some contagious diseases that could become a threat are parvovirus and kennel cough, as the bacteria can claim an inanimate object as their home. Not only can bacteria live and grow on unwashed toys, but it can cause the more porous ones, such as plush or rope toys, to become highly malodorous.

How Often Should Toys Be Disinfected?

Cleaning and disinfecting your dog’s toys doesn’t need to be a part of your daily cleaning routine, but the frequency should depend on how often your dog plays with the toy.

Try to clean and disinfect your pup’s favorite toys within your weekly routine to keep a good balance.

This will help clean and stall the buildup of bacteria, slobber, dirt, and other types of grime. With this, it is essential to understand that soft dog toys, plush, nylon, and hard plastic toys could all require different cleaning methods.

Tips for How to Clean Dog Toys Safely

First, it’s essential to understand the type of toy material you are getting ready to clean. Some owners may opt for thorough hand-washing while others prefer to throw everything into the washing machine, but it is imperative to know that not all types of dog toys can be cleaned in the same fashion.

There is pet-safe laundry detergent on the market that is available to be utilized. White vinegar is also an excellent option due to its disinfectant properties- just make sure to dilute it with water at about a 50:50 ratio. Vinegar can be used in the process of wiping the toys down or it can also be used for the toys to soak in.

For rope toys, soaking them in water with a gentle detergent that is safe for pets can do the trick. Follow up the wash with an excellent air-dry session and they’ll be left smelling and looking much fresher. Another cleaning method for toys made of rope material is to pop them in the microwave for about a minute; the heat will break down the essential proteins that make up the bacteria.

Rubber toys can be cleaned by hand-scrubbing using a mild dish soap or vinegar and water. Using one of these combinations will be a massive aid in removing any dirt and old saliva. Ensure they are thoroughly air-dried to avoid lingering moisture, causing pesky mold to form.

Stuffed animals or any plush toy can be cleansed by putting it in the washing machine on a delicate cycle. This is an excellent opportunity to utilize any pet-safe detergents that you have been wanting to try! Typically, soft toys will come with washing instructions on their tag, so follow those steps to ensure you end up with a like-new toy after washing.

No matter the type of toy or how it’s being washed, always ensure that the toys are completely dry before being handed back to your dog to play with. This can help with avoiding mold growth.

The pet industry is on the rise creating toys that last longer due to their antimicrobial coating. This is a layer placed over a durable rubber toy that prevents the growth of mold, fungi, and bacteria, so be on the lookout for them at your local pet stores.

Using the Dishwasher to Clean Your Dog’s Toys

It is safe to put hard plastic or rubber toys into your dishwasher! This allows you to skip manually scrubbing and soaking, However, consider ditching the detergent and use vinegar.

Always avoid using chemicals on things in contact with your dog; it can irritate their skin, eyes, and mouth. It’s also worth noting for sanitary reasons: please don’t wash your dog toys with your dining ware! Who knows what type of grime may get washed off, but you don’t want it in the same space as your dinner plates.

Yes, Some Toys Need Thrown Away to Keep Your Dog Safe

Sometimes, you just have to say goodbye to that two-year-old stuffed squirrel with one eye and half the stuffing hanging out. Old toys almost in tatters typically won’t survive a whole wash cycle to be properly cleaned.

There also comes a point where there is no magic you could perform on an old toy to get that amount of dirt and grime out. Know that it is okay to say goodbye to dog toys sometimes! Old toys collect the most bacteria because they are the ones that owners avoid washing to keep them intact for as long as possible.

Hanging onto your dog’s beloved and unique toys can interfere with their overall health if cleaning them appropriately isn’t an option. Once those certain toys start to phase out of the lineup, you can replace them with toys that are easier and quicker to clean. After all, your pup gets a new toy in the end and nothing would make him happier!

Washing your best friend’s toys doesn’t have to be complicated. If your routine is kept simple and consistent while always putting their health and well-being first, you’ll have an arsenal of clean and safe toys for your dog to choose from daily!