If your pup is the type who loves to tear into everything in sight, you’re definitely not alone. Many dogs just can’t resist the urge to shred their toys to bits. If you’re a dog owner going through this, you’re not alone. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

In this article, we’re going to talk about how you can enrich 10 different toys for dogs who love to shred. Whether you’ve got a tiny chihuahua or a giant Great Dane, we’ve got something for dogs of every size. So, grab a cup of coffee, get comfy, and let’s find some ways to keep your pup entertained and out of trouble!

10 best toys for dogs that like to shred

Looking for the perfect toys for dogs who love to shred can be quite a task. Not all toys are created equal, and while one dog may love playing with a particular toy, others might detest it. Here is a list of tough durable toys that are suitable for dogs that love to shred.

1. goDog Triceratops Plush Toy (Most durable plush toy)

With reinforced seams and a strong inner lining for added protection, this durable dinosaur can handle your dog’s energetic chewing. It even comes with a built-in speaker to make sounds, adding an interactive touch to playtime.

Pro’s:

Its durable design, with a chew-resistant lining and reinforced seams, makes it a strong option.

Comes in various sizes and is puncture resistant.

It entices your puppy with its built-in squeaker, fulfilling their natural instincts and promoting play.

Cons: It is not indestructible.

2. Goughnuts (Indestructible chew toy)

Made from 100% natural rubber, this is a durable dog toy that’s perfect for your dog’s chewing behavior. If your pup manages to chew through the non-toxic rubber, the company offers to replace it for free.

Pros:

Super durable construction: made from natural rubber.

Great for dog teeth. This rubber toy helps break down plaques and massage gums.

Cons:

Expensive. Often priced higher than plush toys.

3. BarkBox 2-in-1 Interactive Plush Puzzle Dog Toys (Best puppy toy)

BarkBox’s 2-in-1 toy presents an outer layer perfect for your dog to unravel, revealing a robust inner toy for extra fun. These toys are designed for interactive play. These toys are made from non-toxic plush and are designed to be destroyed. They are definitely a customer favorite for pet owners with chewers.

Pros:

Multiple toys for extended play.

A fun toy that comes in many designs and sizes.

4. West Paw Design Zogoflex Hurley (Best toy for large dogs)

While plenty of toys boast of being tough, this toy is guaranteed to withstand even the most enthusiastic chewers. Made from a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) material, even large dogs find it hard to puncture through this toy.

Pros:

Durable and resilient, handling relentless chewing even from large dogs.

Floats in water and bounces for added excitement during fetch.

Cons:

Not indestructible, may succumb to persistent super-chewers over time.

Limited variety.

5. Tuffy Mega Ring (Best soft toy)

If your dog loves shredding toys due to boredom, then this soft toy is for you. The Tuffy Mega Ring is built tough to withstand active play and enthusiastic chewing. Crafted with up to 7 layers of safe materials like soft fleece, industrial-grade luggage material, and a protective plastic coating, it has a special design for durability and strength.

Pros:

Promotes interactive play.

Floats in water and is perfect for water play.

Cons:

Has a limited variety.

Squeaker may not last as long as the toy.

6. Bojafa Dog Puzzle Teething Toy (Best puzzle teething toy)

Made from a non-toxic rubber material, this toy is designed for puppies and medium dogs that love to chew. The toy is specially designed for teething puppies by providing a variety of textures to provide relief to sore gums. The puzzle design is sure to keep your pup engaged throughout the play session.

Pros:

Made from safe and non-toxic materials.

The puzzle design keeps your pup engaged.

Cons:

Not suitable for large dogs.

7. Kong Jumbler Ball (Best dog ball for playing fetch)

Kong’s jumbler ball is a two-in-one ball designed for fun. Its interior tennis ball and loud squeak entice play, while the handles make it easy to pick up.

Pros:

Big enough for giant breeds to play safely.

The toy squeaks adding excitement to your pet’s playtime.

Cons:

The translucent plastic may become opaque due to wear and tear.

8. Nylabone DuraChew (Best toys for chewers)

Made from tough nylon, this is one of the best chew toys for powerful chewers. Its nubs and ridges help clean teeth and fight plaque and tartar buildup.

Pros:

The durable nylon material guarantees extended play for dogs.

Available in multiple sizes, catering to a range of dog breeds.

Cons:

Designed for horizontal use, which might not appeal to all dogs’ preferences.

9. Ethical Pets Skinneeez Crinklers Dog Toy (Best crinkle toy)

This toy is designed to keep your furry friend entertained without the mess of traditional stuffed toys. They have a crinkling material inside, providing an extra level of stimulation during playtime.

Pros:

Stuffing-free design making it durable.

A combination of crinkles and squeaks keeps your pup engaged.

Cons:

The Skinneeez Crinklers come in specific designs. If your dog prefers different shapes or textures, you might need to explore other options.

10. Mammoth Cottonblend 3 Knot Rope Toy (Best rope toy for active dogs)

Crafted from high-quality North American Cotton-Poly yarns and fortified with robust knots, this vibrant rope toy ensures safety and endurance during tugging and chewing sessions.

Pros:

Ideal toy for tug of war with your dog.

Suitable for small dogs.

Cons:

Strong chewers can dismantle the toy and ingest rope fibers.

Best DIY options for shredders and chewers

If you have a dog that’s always shredding something, DIY options may be a better option than toys. Here are a few crowd favorites:

1) Old T-shirt tuggable toy

Cut an old T-shirt or towel into strips and braid or knot them together to create a tug-of-war toy. Make sure the knots are secure, and the fabric is long enough for a good grip on both ends.

2) Tennis Ball Puzzle Toy

Cut a small slit in a tennis ball and insert treats or kibble through the slit. Your dog will enjoy rolling and tossing the ball to get the treats out.

3) Sock toys

Take an old sock and stuff it with other socks, fabric scraps, or even a water bottle (without the cap) for a crinkly effect. Tie a knot at the open end to secure the contents and create a soft, chewable toy.

Why do dogs shred toys?

Dogs like to shred toys due to their natural instincts. Our canine friends usually chew on things to explore and interact with their environment, and this usually leads to destructive chewing. Dog breeds with a high prey drive are also guilty of aggressive chewing because they see toys as potential prey and may “attack” them.

For some, especially puppies and aggressive chewers, shredding toys can serve as a means to alleviate teething discomfort or satisfy their chewing instinct. Shredding a toy can also stem from boredom or a dog’s need to provide mental stimulation for itself. This is usually seen in high-energy breeds like Border Collies, Siberian Huskies, and others.

One of the most common reasons why a dog would compulsively tear apart toys is separation anxiety. If your dog suddenly starts shredding items when you’re away, it might mean your dog is suffering from separation anxiety.

Is it good for dogs to shred dog toys?

Shredding can be good or bad depending on the toy in question. On one hand, dogs like to chew, and shredding the appropriate toys can provide your dog with much-needed mental stimulation. Shredding toys can also help maintain your dog’s teeth and prevent tartar buildup.

On the other hand, it is not safe for dogs to tear apart the wrong toys. Toys with stuffing, squeakers, or small parts, could act as choking hazards or cause intestinal blockage. This is why you should give your dog the right toys especially if he is an aggressive chewer.

What is enrichment shredding?

Enrichment shredding refers to the behavior of dogs engaging in shredding activities as a way to mentally stimulate and entertain themselves. Providing dogs with toys designed for shredding promotes mental enrichment and satisfies their natural instincts.

Conclusion: Do shredders need chew toys?

Yes, every dog loves to chew. Choosing the right toys for dogs that love to shred is essential for their well-being and happiness. Providing them with shredder-friendly toys not only satisfies their natural instincts but also makes them healthy and happy.