Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her ‘Medical Binder’ Hack To Ensure Doctors Take Her Seriously
Feminism, Social Issues

Woman Goes Viral After Sharing Her ‘Medical Binder’ Hack To Ensure Doctors Take Her Seriously

Few things are as frustrating as having your health concerns dismissed by a doctor. Sadly, this is an all-too-common experience, especially for women. Many find themselves jumping through endless hoops, searching for answers, and battling exhaustion along the way.

Disability and human rights advocate Jessica Wetz decided she’d had enough. To make her appointments more productive, she came up with a smart solution: compiling all her medical records—lab results, diagnoses, and treatment history—into a single binder. By bringing it to every visit, she feels prepared to address any doubts or questions about her health.

Jessica took to TikTok to share her approach, and her videos quickly went viral. Read on to discover how her system works and why it’s made such a difference in her journey.

    After dealing with dismissive doctors one too many times, disability and human rights activist Jessica Wetz came up with a solution

    A woman discussing medical binder hack with a doctor at a clinic.

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She put together a medical binder for her appointments, and it has made her life so much easier

    Woman discussing her medical binder hack to enhance doctor communication.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “Medical binders make things faster for doctors, that’s why we use them and why they thank me for them. Let me explain how it works.

    I had a doctor say to me, ‘There’s no way you had straightening of lumbar curvature at 14.’

    You don’t have to believe me, I have the report right here. Let’s read it together.”

    Woman discussing medical binder hack to ensure doctors take her seriously, wearing a red strapless top.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “I had a doctor say to me, ‘Okay, Jessica, I’m gonna order you some labs and then in six weeks, we’ll go over them.’

    I go, ‘What blood work do you want?’

    He goes, ‘Vitamin D, vitamin B, iron.’

    ‘Perfect, I had it 2 days ago. I have it right in front of me. We don’t need to wait 6 weeks.’

    He’s like, ‘Oh, that was easy.'”

    Young woman explains 'medical binder' hack in a casual setting.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “I had a doctor say to me, ‘Okay, Jessica, I went over your results, everything is normal, have a good day, bye.’ 

    ‘Hold up, doc, my CT showed liver disease.’

    He goes, ‘No, Jessica, you never had a CT, you had an MRI.’

    I go, ‘No, doc, pull it up, you have the report, I’ve had both.’

    ‘No, Jessica, let me explain to you the difference.’

    ‘Nope, I have it right in front of me, you can read it yourself. See? July 2023, CT of the abdomen. Dilated bile ducts, primary sclerosing cholangitis. Follow-up MRCP recommended.’

    ‘Oh, ok, yeah, I’ll order that.'”

    A woman discusses her medical binder hack for being taken seriously by doctors.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “And you saying a summary page is funny, because I do have a summary page that lists all my diagnosis and [stuff].

    And one time, a doctor, I said I have Ehlers Danlos, he goes, ‘You have Ehlers Danlos? Like, a doctor diagnosed you with that?’

    I go, ‘Yup.’

    He goes, ‘What’s the doctor’s name?’

    ‘You don’t have to believe me, dude, I literally have the report right here. There you go.'”

    Woman showing her medical binder hack to ensure doctors take her seriously.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “So a summary report doesn’t do s**t, the purpose of the binder is to prove to them what other doctors have said because they’re not gonna take my word for it.

    I had a doctor say to me, ‘Okay, Jess, we’re gonna order you an ultrasound.’

    ‘I already had an ultrasound a week ago.’

    ‘Yeah, we know, but we’ve called that hospital multiple times and they won’t send the report over.’

    ‘Guess what, I have it right here. No need to wait a month and waste somebody else missing out on an ultrasound, I already did the work for you.'”

    Woman holding a binder, demonstrating a medical binder hack to ensure doctors take her seriously.

    Image credits: jessicawetz6

    “So now you know, when you see a patient with a binder, they’re not there to read it to you front to back.

    If I’m trying to talk to you about my knee pain, I’m not reading you my colonoscopy report. That’s not relevant.

    I’m not reading you my echocardiagram, that’s not relevant. Unless you accuse me of never having one and you wanna argue with me.

    Because with this book, I can shut down every [freakin’] time a doctor wanted to sit there for 15 minutes and mansplain some [nonsense] to me that’s not true.

    So talk about wasting time, this is how I avoid doctors wasting my [freakin’] time.”

    You can watch the videos in full below

    @jessicawetz6 Replying to @iLike314159 Medical Binders PREVENT doctors from wasting limited time and resources. Its not a story book, its references when relevant. Female patients arnt believed so we must provide proof. Complex cases with huge files from different facilites result in serious things getting missed when you dont keep track yourself. Complaining that doctors dont have time for patients to make their job faster is irrational. #chronicillness #medicaladvocate #misdiagnosed #rareillness ♬ original sound – Jessica Wetz 🍉#6

    @jessicawetz6 Replying to @Jessi ✨️ ♬ original sound – Jessica Wetz 🍉#6

    @jessicawetz6 Replying to @Carlina Oglesby ♬ original sound – Jessica Wetz 🍉#6

    Women and minorities are 20% to 30% more likely than white men to experience a misdiagnosis

    If carrying your entire medical history to every appointment, especially as a woman, feels excessive, consider this: every year, 12 million adults in the U.S. are misdiagnosed, often with serious consequences.

    A misdiagnosis can be dangerous or even fatal. A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that nearly 1 in 4 hospital patients who died or were transferred to intensive care had experienced a diagnostic error. Nearly 18% of those misdiagnosed were harmed or died.

    Overall, an estimated 795,000 patients a year die or are permanently disabled due to misdiagnoses, according to a study published in BMJ Quality & Safety. However, some groups are more at risk than others.

    Women and racial and ethnic minorities are 20% to 30% more likely than white men to experience a misdiagnosis, said Dr. David Newman-Toker, a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the lead author of the BMJ study. “That’s significant and inexcusable,” he told KFF Health News.

    Other research consistently confirms this bias.

    For example, a study published in Academic Emergency Medicine found that women who visited the emergency room with severe stomach pain waited almost 33% longer than men with the same symptom.

    Among minorities, Black people with depression are more likely than others to be misdiagnosed with schizophrenia. Additionally, minorities are less likely than white patients to be diagnosed early with dementia, depriving them of access to treatments that are most effective in the early stages of the disease.

    “The vast majority of diagnoses can be made by getting to know the patient’s story really well, asking follow-up questions, examining the patient, and ordering basic tests,” said Hardeep Singh, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and a researcher at Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center. When speaking with people who’ve been misdiagnosed, “one of the things we hear over and over is, ‘The doctor didn’t listen to me.’”

    Jessica Wetz’s solution to this issue—bringing a medical binder to every appointment—is both practical and valid. Her experience reflects the findings of numerous studies and resonates with the comments on her videos. However, while her approach addresses the symptom, it doesn’t tackle the root cause: the need for doctors to listen better and confront their biases.

    In the meantime, if you feel you’re not being treated fairly, don’t stay silent. Speak up, voice your concerns, and if necessary, seek a second opinion. Your health is worth it.

    Some viewers noted that in the US, simply getting access to your medical reports is a hurdle in itself

    Comments discuss medical binder hack and health record systems in America and Australia.

    Comments discussing a hack for organizing medical reports for doctor visits.

    Meanwhile, others praised the idea of a medical binder but said it’s outrageous that it’s even necessary

    Comments discussing a medical binder hack to ensure doctors listen, sharing personal experiences and advice.

    Comment on medical binder hack with 312 likes.

    Comment discussing use of a medical binder, not taken seriously by a specialist.

    Comment on medical binder hack highlighting patient responsibilities, with a skeptical emoji, dated 2024-08-05.

    Comment discussing medical binder hack, highlighting issues with digital medical records and paperwork.

    Comment expressing frustration with doctors, highlighting issues despite using a medical binder hack.

    Comment praising the effectiveness of a woman's viral medical binder hack for doctor appointments.

    Comment discussing medical binder struggles and disbelief by doctors, highlighting system issues.

    Comment discussing experiences with medical professionals, highlighting a parent's involvement for their adult children.

    Comment on medical binder hack's impact on doctor visits.

    Comment discussing difficulty in getting Ehlers Danlos diagnosis and doctors lacking communication, with viral response.

    Social media comment about tracking bloodwork and discovering hypothyroidism, relevant to medical binder hack.

    Text comment about autism testing preparation and a humorous remark, linked to a viral woman's medical binder hack.

    Comment on medical binder hack, discussing electronic document of 1400+ pages.

    Comment discussing medical treatment experience for heart patients.

    Comment from a nurse discussing a medical binder and chronic illnesses.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
