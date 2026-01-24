Americans have been posting photos on social media of the most unsettling and disturbing things they’ve observed in their nation, so we’ve compiled a list of their pics below. From terrifying news headlines to hospital bills that could bankrupt a person, good luck getting through all of these bleak images, pandas.

The United States has many amazing things to offer both citizens and tourists. The country is full of breathtaking views, stunning national parks , and countless stops that will create the most incredible road trip. The people are friendly, the food is comforting, and the country is considered the land of opportunity! In recent years, however, the headlines about the U.S. have been less positive than usual. In fact, some people feel like the nation is quickly turning into a dystopian nightmare.

#1 My Backpack Has A Bulletproof Shield

RELATED:

#2 AI "Girlfriend" Ad On Youtube

#3 “Inhales” No No

When you imagine a futuristic society, you might picture cars that can fly and robots that will sweep and mop your floors for you. But with all of the technological advancements we’ve seen in recent years, many people have noticed that they’re not all for the best. Artificial intelligence, for example, has been blamed for stealing jobs, making humans dumber, and for further isolating lonely individuals. ADVERTISEMENT Meanwhile, various governments around the world seem to be leaning into the idea that the future has to be dystopic, particularly the United States. A dystopian society is one that’s “under extreme control with issues of inequality, constant surveillance, propaganda, and loss of individuality,” Serena Edwards writes for The Brooklyn College Vanguard. And many Americans feel like that sounds pretty familiar.

#4 My Bill Is $250k In A Day Stay At Hospital Having Appendectomy You read that right. My bill is so high. I don’t have insurance, I don’t work as well. I’m a stay at home wife and my husband pays all the bills and we cannot be able to afford paying this super expensive bill. I don’t know what to do.



I stayed in the hospital from 10/9 - 10/10. I got appendectomy at a hospital in Florida.



#5 This Was The Hospital Bill We Received Today My son was born with a congenital heart defect. We spent 6 weeks in the hospital after he was born in the CTICU. He had heart surgery when he was 10 days old. Countless medications, specialists, doctors, procedures, and more. Thank God for insurance otherwise we'd be paying almost $2M out of pocket.



On the flip side of this whole debacle, my son gets to live a long normal life and I would work to pay back $10M if it means I get to have him in my life.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Excuse Me What?

Regardless of how you feel about the current U.S. president’s policies, there’s no question that he’s a controversial figure. He pardoned nearly 1,600 people who illegally stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. And he publicly berated Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on live television, CT Insider reports. He has slashed funding for research grants, public school programs, social service programs, environmental cleanup initiatives, and more. And he’s seemingly given ICE free range to detain anyone they want, even American citizens. And more recently, he’s decided that he’s going to take Greenland, whether they like it or not. With all of the questionable decisions the president has made, many Americans feel like he came right out of a dystopian novel.

#7 Thanks, I Hate Drills In Kindergarten

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Advertisements Following You Home This truck on the highway has led screens cycling through advertisements.



#9 Hospital Bill Addressed To My Brother. He [Passed Away] In The Ambulance On The Way There

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people enjoy reading books or watching films about dystopian societies, but living through one isn’t as much fun. Currently, in the United States, 35% of citizens say they can’t access quality, affordable healthcare. And nearly two-thirds of Americans say they had to switch to cheaper groceries or buy less food altogether in the past year. Meanwhile, the top 1% of the nation owns nearly one-third of the country’s wealth.

#10 What 5 Years Of Hard Work Gets You In Corporate America

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Our Goodwill Store Alone Made $3 Million This Past Year Which Was A Store Record We Were All Told To Push For. This Was Our Compensation

#12 Oh Wow, Thanks [brand]!

Another aspect of the United States that some people consider pretty dystopian is the fact that it’s incredibly difficult to have children. Well, you can have them, but it might cost you over $25K in hospital bills. Then, if you’re lucky, you’ll get ten weeks off from work (unpaid, of course) before you have to be back in the office. And you’ll have to hire a nanny or pay for expensive childcare to be able to return to your job. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Insurance Denies Therapy For My Autistic Toddler. Says The Quiet Part Out Loud At The End Of Their Denial Letter

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Can I Afford These Expenses?

#15 I Can't Even Posted everywhere at my work. Makes me sick.



Once your children are old enough to go to school in the United States, you’ll have to make sure that they’re prepared to handle any situation. Unfortunately, American schools experience more violence than schools in any other industrialized nation, so kids have to prepare for the worst. Of course, the vast majority of them will be safe and sound in the classroom. But sadly, you never know when tragedy will strike. So it’s better to be safe than sorry.

#16 Tipping On An Apartment Application?!?!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My College Loan Balance. I Started Off Owing $49,000 And Made Several Years Of Payments

#18 The U.S. Will Withdraw From 66 Organizations, Isolating The Country From The Wider World, The White House Announced Today. The Withdrawal Includes 31 UN Organizations And 35 Other International Bodies

Because some of the wealthiest individuals on the planet live in the United States, one might think that they would be happy to help the less fortunate. But in reality, many billionaires would rather take trips to space or spend $44 billion on a social media platform than donate to those in need. Who cares about their thousands of employees who can’t afford food or housing, right?

#19 Woke Up To This Shocking Email This Morning My unemployment term just keeps GOING and GOING!! This is the first time I ever heard an email say I'm not a match for a simple part-time dishwashing job because of my background!? I have no criminal or felony charge history whatsoever, and yet they STILL rejected me. This is the FIRST time I ever got rejected this year. Also have had other emails from other Workday Talent Acquisition Teams like this from Goodwill's and ALDI's in the past. WORST HIRING TEAMS I'VE EVER HAD THAT REVIEWED MY APPILACTIONS IN MY LIFE!



ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Found This Comment On A TikTok Post

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Sign Of The Times. Founder And CEO Of $20 Billion Asset Manager Falls For AI Slop

Now, most of us have been told from a young age that if we get a great education, our future will be full of endless opportunities. But in reality, over 42 million Americans have been saddled with federal student loan debt, and the total student debt balance is $1.81 trillion. On average, it takes Americans about 20 years to pay off their student loans, but it can take some over 25. It feels a bit dystopian to know that the degree you got to ensure that you could land a good job will take decades of paychecks from said job to pay off.

#22 It's Giving 1989

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I Got Let Go Because I Went To Hospital

#24 Receptionist At My Doctor's Office Has QR Codes For Venmo And Cashapp Tips

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you feel like you’re living in a dystopian society after seeing all of these pics, pandas? We hope you don’t feel too depressed after scrolling through this list, but if you do, know that you’re not alone in this. Keep upvoting the images that you can’t believe aren’t satire, and if you’re interested in seeing even more dystopian images from real life, check out this Bored Panda list next.

#25 Awful

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Modern Day Urban Planning

#27 No Shade To The Nonprofit Providing These Headsets, But It's Messed Up To Me That Our Incarceration Problem Is So Bad That We Have To Use VR Headsets Just So People Can Get A Feel For The Outside World

#28 Giving Your Grandma With Dementia An AI Picture Of Her Meeting Ozzy Osbourne

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Kids Have Measles, There Are No Toys On The Shelves, And I Can't Afford A Steak

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Report: Over 33% Of All Food Produced Globally Is Wasted

#31 They Plan To Deport 100 Million People. Only 11 Million Are Undocumented Immigrants. The Other 89 Million Will Have To Include Legal Immigrants And Even U.S. Citizens

#32 This AD

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Wth Instagram???

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 USA Auctioning Humanitarian Daily Rations In Hawaii

#35 Dynamic Store Pricing

#36 This Is Really Depressing For Some Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Can Someone Start A Gofundme For Elon? Sources Indicate He Might Be Starving

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Queens Man Held For Weeks By ICE Wins Freedom

#39 The Modern Tragedy Of Our Wetlands What was once a beautiful section of woodlands and wetlands is now an amazon fulfillment center (that was abandoned before it ever opened) but still the woods remain on google maps.



#40 You Can't Even Watch The News These Days Without Your Attention Being Monetized

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 The First Baby Born In My Area This Year Was Named By AI Baby's Name: The baby was named Hudson Oakley Winkler.



Birth Details: He was born at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland, at 4:19 a.m. on New Year's Day, January 1, 2026.



Parents: His parents are Sarah and Stephen Winkler of West Friendship, Maryland. Sarah Winkler was also born at Carroll Hospital.



AI Naming Process: The couple used the generative AI chatbot to find boy names that sounded good with their last name, Winkler, and then asked it to provide a fitting middle name once they chose Hudson.



#42 Apprarently You Can Gamble On If The 22nd Amendment Will Be Broken

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Offering Massive Incentives To Join The Gestapo Is Also Predatory As Hell, And It's Disturbing To See It Advertised Everywhere

#44 Hey, At Least We Have A Democracy!

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Thanks Dept. Of Homeland Security

#46 'The Price Of Cotton Will Go Up!'

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Literally Everything Comes Back To Money In The US

#48 Report: Literacy Rates In The United States Have Declined Significantly In The Last 30 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Policing The View From A Hill

#50 The Right Is Deliberately Undermining Public Services That People Love In Order To Put More Money In The Pockets Of Those Who Already Have Too Much

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 The Del Taco Micro Meal

#52 This Guy Literally Turned His Wedding Into A Startup Ad Campaign And 26 AI Startups Actually Sponsored It. Genius Marketing Or Just Cringe?

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 When You Look At How The ICE "$50k Signing Bonus" Works, It's A Beautiful Method Of Keeping People From Quitting Their Reprehensible Jobs

#54 Charlie Kirk Foundation Sends Threatening Letters …….over A Post

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 I Spent More On Groceries Than It Costs To Buy A 50" TV

#56 NH State Rep Posts "For When We Have Segregated Schools," In Leaked Chat. She Claims She Meant From Dei Policies, And Is Now Fundraising Off Of It