We’ve gathered images from current America that might be more reminiscent of dystopian fiction, from bosses with bizarre, controlling rules, to how hopeless the job market has become. So settle in, brace yourself, upvote the most interesting submissions and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

Most folks had some science fiction or fantasy universe they would have loved to live in as a child. After all, the future, with its flying cars, robot assistants and magical long life seemed like it would all be a great time. But the last few years have done a lot to diminish that optimism.

#1 We Owe For A Surgery That Was Pre Approved By Our Health Insurance Share icon BCBS is completely screwing my wife and I with 45k in medical debt over a surgery that was pre approved and accepted by them. I’m so sick of the health insurance scam in the US.

#2 On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean Share icon It felt so dystopian. Nowhere is free from advertising!



#3 Start Their Influencing Career Early Share icon

People use the word "dystopia" in two overlapping meanings: as a genre of literature and as shorthand for future-or-present-that-doesn't-feel-so-good. Ultimately it's the opposite of utopia, a world imagined to be imperfect, not as faulty but as corrupt, where one or two plausible changes to our world have been extended too far and recreated as known. When someone says "this is dystopian," they usually mean something more than "I don't like it": they mean the system itself controls people's lives in ways which feel inevitable, oppressive, or morally degrading. ADVERTISEMENT Most readers recognize a dystopia by trope rather than by a single prop. There usually is a break,an authentic hinge, like some technological breakthrough, some climatic catastrophe, or some political fusion, and a set of institutions that form around that hinge and make institutional sense of its rationality.

#4 This Share icon

#5 Solving The Homeless Crisis With Tickets Share icon

#6 Amazon Won't Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These "Motivational" Messages All Day Long Share icon

Folks envision the rules those institutions promulgate: what permits you to have on hand, how speech is regulated, what kind of jobs there are. Those institutional details are what make abstract fears more concrete. The average person sees dystopia as a world where everyday habits, rituals and forms constantly remind you who's in charge.

#7 The Grocery Robot Pleaded For 15 Minutes For Cleanup In Aisle 16 For A Square Of Tissue. No One Came Share icon

#8 "I Hope I Make It" Share icon

#9 Police Officer Halloween Costumes Have Been Militarized. This Is Just So Depressing Share icon

The second element of the popular idea of dystopia is the built world and sensory feel of life within the regimes. People imagine isolated cities, gated enclaves for some and abandonment for others, blaring loudspeakers and public spectacle, ration tickets and synthetic food. All the small, repetitive things,the smell of water rationing, the hum of the drones, the announcements, that's how the notion of "dystopia" is made real and tangible. When a world is described only in sweeping ideology, people are preached at; when it's shown in the grain of ordinary life, it reads as dystopia because you can almost do the routines yourself.

#10 Lunch Debt Share icon

#11 Meta’s Official “AI Character” Pretends To Donate Clothes To Charity Share icon

#12 They Started Replacing The Refrigerator Doors With LED Screens At My Local Supermarket Share icon

Technology is at the center of much of our modern use of the term. Informally, "dystopian" often means "surveilled" or "algorithmically regulated": cameras, facial and voice recognition, social credit, predictive policing, constant targeted advertising. But devices themselves, no, but a kind of sixth sense whispers that dystopia emerges wherever technologies making life easier or healthier also produce new mechanisms of control and new markets for power. Popular perception is that technology is a miracle and trap, convenience will come at the cost of privacy, autonomy, or dignity, and that conflict is a synonym for dystopia.

#13 At A UPS Hub - Do Borderline Impossible Work For The Chance To Be Hydrated Share icon

#14 10 Years Of Paying School Loans, I’m Almost Back To The Principal Balance Share icon

#15 Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside Share icon

Language, symbols, and memory are another vector to which people associate dystopias. If history has been rewritten, words have become weapons, or propaganda slogans occupy the public square, then the world is closed and constructed. Ordinary citizens identify these acrobatics as attacks on shared meaning: when you cannot speak truthfully of the past or call what is happening in the moment, disobedience is not merely dangerous but ideologically complex.

#16 Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild Share icon

#17 This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, TX Share icon

#18 A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024 Share icon

Scarcity and stratification are what readers also seek in a dystopia. Not necessarily famine; rather more frequently that goods needed are being rationed, access is partitioned, and small comforts or basic rights are now class markers. Black markets, forged documents, or furtive exchange in everyday life apprise readers the system is under stress and unequal, which is central to the common perception of dystopia: living under structural shortage, where survival requires moral sacrifice.

#19 California Is Under A Tsunami Advisory But The States Tsunami Evacuation Map Is Down Share icon

#20 Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free Share icon

#21 This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak Share icon

#22 My Ambulance Bill Share icon I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful

#23 Apple's New "Privacy" Ad Creates Dystopian Effect By Appearing To Record Me In My Apartment Share icon

#24 You Don’t Say Share icon

#25 Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Mast Today Share icon

#26 Unlock This Post Share icon

#27 My Toothbrush Wished Me A Happy New Year Share icon

#28 The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order Share icon

#29 This Rejection Email Share icon

#30 Seen At The PBS Building In Boston Today Share icon

#31 If I Didn't Have Insurance, I Would Have To Pay More Than 400 Dollars For A Single Bottle Of ADHD Medication. How Did We Normalize This??? Share icon

#32 I Have To Fight My Insurance Every 3 Months To Fill This 1 Prescription Share icon

#33 Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Adwalkers Share icon

#34 My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don't Question I Consume Share icon

#35 My Apartments Trash And Recycling Chutes Lead To The Same Bin Share icon

#36 These Ads I Just Saw On My Feed About Personal Armed Robot Guards Share icon

#37 School Supplies Expensive? After All, Taxes Don’t Pay For Pencils Or Tissues! Why Not Take Out A Private Loan? Share icon

#38 Absolutely Dystopian Share icon

#39 Uber Eats Dystopia Share icon

#40 Just Crazy Share icon

#41 We’re Living In A Dystopian Nightmare Share icon

#42 Target Employee Told Me They Lock Up Necessities Because Those Are The Most Likely To Be Stolen Share icon

#43 Breaking News: Gen Z Has Discovered Vacations Share icon

#44 I Wonder What Else They'll Make Into A Subscription Share icon

#45 Love That A Software Update Can Make You Not Be Able To Drive Your Car Share icon

#46 Delta Airlines Says Don’t Unionize Share icon

#47 Long Live Capitalism Share icon

#48 New Inconvenience - Receptionist-Free Doctor’s Office Share icon

#49 I Don’t Even Have Words Anymore. I Don’t Need A Job Bad Enough To Talk To A Robot Share icon

#50 Now You Can Get Special Anti-Infrared Lenses For Your Glasses To Defeat Unwanted Face ID Theft! Share icon

#51 Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley, CA, To Keep Homeless Out Share icon

#52 I’m Pregnant And Had Some Dehydration From Hypermesis Gravidarum. I Went To The ER For Fluids And Monitoring For About 3 Hours. Here Is My Bill Before And After Insurance Share icon

#53 Light Pollution From The Sphere In Las Vegas Share icon

#54 New Sign In Idaho Public Libraries Requiring A ID To Enter Share icon

#55 Pay For College With Your Blood Share icon

#56 This Means That All Water Is Now Unsafe To Drink, There’s No Safe Drinking Water Anymore. The People That Poisoned Our Water Must Be So Proud Share icon

#57 I Tried Using An App To Make A Budget Because Money Is Tight, And This Is What I Got Back. I Didn’t Even Realize It Had Gotten This Bad. How Are We Supposed To Survive Like This? Share icon

#58 I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of The Tote Taxi Share icon

#59 Who Is Even The Target Audience For This? Share icon

#60 The United States Secretary Of Defense Just Promoted A Clip Calling For Women To Lose Their Right To Vote Share icon

#61 I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI Share icon I just earned a degree in paralegal studies. Guess I’m replaceable

#62 The Article To Do An Assignment In Class Is Paywalled Share icon

#63 Work. Work. Work. Work Share icon

#64 What Is This? Share icon

#65 "Tablet Strollers" At Mall. Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop Share icon

#66 McDonalds Cash Bonuses For High Schoolers In Midland, TX Share icon

#67 Trumps Bible In Oklahoma Share icon

#68 Urinal Ads Share icon

#69 This Is America In A Nutshell. Sugar Cereal Bacon Found On Memorial Day Share icon

#70 Unskippable Ads When Turning On Your TV Share icon

#71 Apparently Now My Local Gas Station Is Posting The Price Of Zyns Next To The Fuel Prices Share icon

#72 Ugh Share icon

#73 Hiring 14-Year-Olds Share icon

#74 Domino’s Has Sign You Would Normally See On A Zoo Exhibit, Inside New Location Share icon

#75 Grieving Over The Loss Of AI Therapy Share icon