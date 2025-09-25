76 Real-Life Scenes That Could Be Taken From A Dystopian Nightmare But It’s Just The US
Most folks had some science fiction or fantasy universe they would have loved to live in as a child. After all, the future, with its flying cars, robot assistants and magical long life seemed like it would all be a great time. But the last few years have done a lot to diminish that optimism.
We’ve gathered images from current America that might be more reminiscent of dystopian fiction, from bosses with bizarre, controlling rules, to how hopeless the job market has become. So settle in, brace yourself, upvote the most interesting submissions and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.
We Owe For A Surgery That Was Pre Approved By Our Health Insurance
BCBS is completely screwing my wife and I with 45k in medical debt over a surgery that was pre approved and accepted by them. I’m so sick of the health insurance scam in the US.
On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean
It felt so dystopian. Nowhere is free from advertising!
I'm not opposed to limited vandalism. Like sinking that abomination.
Start Their Influencing Career Early
People use the word "dystopia" in two overlapping meanings: as a genre of literature and as shorthand for future-or-present-that-doesn't-feel-so-good. Ultimately it's the opposite of utopia, a world imagined to be imperfect, not as faulty but as corrupt, where one or two plausible changes to our world have been extended too far and recreated as known. When someone says "this is dystopian," they usually mean something more than "I don't like it": they mean the system itself controls people's lives in ways which feel inevitable, oppressive, or morally degrading.
Most readers recognize a dystopia by trope rather than by a single prop. There usually is a break,an authentic hinge, like some technological breakthrough, some climatic catastrophe, or some political fusion, and a set of institutions that form around that hinge and make institutional sense of its rationality.
Reminds me of a guy here in town who does itinerant bike repair. He hauls his tools around in a little van and he fixes bikes. Portland is a very bike-centric city so a lot of us bike. Some employers call him up and everyone working at the business gets a free tuneup. That reminds me, I'm due for a wheel true in a month.
Solving The Homeless Crisis With Tickets
If you neglect to pay them you could potentially be jailed for unpaid fines. Depending on the weather jail may be better than the street, and that is just a sad observation.
Amazon Won't Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These "Motivational" Messages All Day Long
Folks envision the rules those institutions promulgate: what permits you to have on hand, how speech is regulated, what kind of jobs there are. Those institutional details are what make abstract fears more concrete. The average person sees dystopia as a world where everyday habits, rituals and forms constantly remind you who's in charge.
The Grocery Robot Pleaded For 15 Minutes For Cleanup In Aisle 16 For A Square Of Tissue. No One Came
"I Hope I Make It"
Police Officer Halloween Costumes Have Been Militarized. This Is Just So Depressing
The second element of the popular idea of dystopia is the built world and sensory feel of life within the regimes. People imagine isolated cities, gated enclaves for some and abandonment for others, blaring loudspeakers and public spectacle, ration tickets and synthetic food. All the small, repetitive things,the smell of water rationing, the hum of the drones, the announcements, that's how the notion of "dystopia" is made real and tangible. When a world is described only in sweeping ideology, people are preached at; when it's shown in the grain of ordinary life, it reads as dystopia because you can almost do the routines yourself.
Lunch Debt
Meta’s Official “AI Character” Pretends To Donate Clothes To Charity
They Started Replacing The Refrigerator Doors With LED Screens At My Local Supermarket
Technology is at the center of much of our modern use of the term. Informally, "dystopian" often means "surveilled" or "algorithmically regulated": cameras, facial and voice recognition, social credit, predictive policing, constant targeted advertising. But devices themselves, no, but a kind of sixth sense whispers that dystopia emerges wherever technologies making life easier or healthier also produce new mechanisms of control and new markets for power. Popular perception is that technology is a miracle and trap, convenience will come at the cost of privacy, autonomy, or dignity, and that conflict is a synonym for dystopia.
At A UPS Hub - Do Borderline Impossible Work For The Chance To Be Hydrated
10 Years Of Paying School Loans, I’m Almost Back To The Principal Balance
Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside
The US is not homogenous. Some states allow these machines outside of a casino. Many states don't, mine included.
Language, symbols, and memory are another vector to which people associate dystopias. If history has been rewritten, words have become weapons, or propaganda slogans occupy the public square, then the world is closed and constructed. Ordinary citizens identify these acrobatics as attacks on shared meaning: when you cannot speak truthfully of the past or call what is happening in the moment, disobedience is not merely dangerous but ideologically complex.
Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild
FOR Strip Steak!?! That's borderline Sirloin. I'd rather have T-bone or 7-bone chuck. Sirloin has no flavor.
This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, TX
A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024
Columbine was 1999. Has ANYTHING changed? It's been over 1/4 of a century and almost half my life.
Scarcity and stratification are what readers also seek in a dystopia. Not necessarily famine; rather more frequently that goods needed are being rationed, access is partitioned, and small comforts or basic rights are now class markers. Black markets, forged documents, or furtive exchange in everyday life apprise readers the system is under stress and unequal, which is central to the common perception of dystopia: living under structural shortage, where survival requires moral sacrifice.
California Is Under A Tsunami Advisory But The States Tsunami Evacuation Map Is Down
People seem to forget that virtual platforms still rely on physical bandwidth to operate. This is why you print and prepare ahead of time.
Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free
This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak
Is this something new? Or is it a directive made by former postmaster general Louis "no joy" DeJoy, who resigned in March 2025?
My Ambulance Bill
I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful
OMG This is all so awful, honestly I feel sorry for Americans rn. Terrifying.
Apple's New "Privacy" Ad Creates Dystopian Effect By Appearing To Record Me In My Apartment
Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Mast Today
Why does McDonalds' flag exist? That is some Idiocracy sh!t.
It's nice when they provide an actual demonstration of the word "irony."
My Toothbrush Wished Me A Happy New Year
Imagine you time-travel to the past, say 1922. Someone asks what technology in the future is like. You reply with "my toothbrush wished me a happy New Year"
The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order
This Rejection Email
Seen At The PBS Building In Boston Today
Because Bert and Ernie were, er, uh, "roommates," so the Feds thought.
If I Didn't Have Insurance, I Would Have To Pay More Than 400 Dollars For A Single Bottle Of ADHD Medication. How Did We Normalize This???
I'm pretty sure that's the insurance price. Self pay would likely be a bit less. Which is really a moot point because we shouldn't have to pay anything at all!
I Have To Fight My Insurance Every 3 Months To Fill This 1 Prescription
I wanted a specific antidepressant that I knew worked for me. My insurance insisted I get the generic version. The generic version did not work for me. My doctor said, yeah, the formulation is not the same and it doesn't work the same way. He petitioned to have me use the name brand. Was denied. I ordered the name brand and the bill for a month was like $230 - maybe higher (a while ago). We. are. screwed. when it comes to health care in the US.
Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Adwalkers
A bit of history: Walking ads, or "sandwich boards" carried by people, emerged in 19th-century London as a way to avoid competition for wall space and an advertising tax. Terrible to think that paying people a minimum wage would be cheaper than posting an ad somewhere now.
My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don't Question I Consume
My Apartments Trash And Recycling Chutes Lead To The Same Bin
These Ads I Just Saw On My Feed About Personal Armed Robot Guards
"Metalhead" was one of the scariest Black Mirror episodes ever. And here we are.
School Supplies Expensive? After All, Taxes Don’t Pay For Pencils Or Tissues! Why Not Take Out A Private Loan?
Absolutely Dystopian
Uber Eats Dystopia
Yes, but most smart devices (all of our family's watches and phones) will contact emergency services. It's still better than nobody being alerted IMO.
We’re Living In A Dystopian Nightmare
Target Employee Told Me They Lock Up Necessities Because Those Are The Most Likely To Be Stolen
I was at a store with these the other day and I pushed the "request salesperson" button at two of them 8x each. I had to go wave an employee down. Politely. For now.
Breaking News: Gen Z Has Discovered Vacations
I Wonder What Else They'll Make Into A Subscription
Love That A Software Update Can Make You Not Be Able To Drive Your Car
I think the word "dystopian" was created specifically for situations like this.
Delta Airlines Says Don’t Unionize
Long Live Capitalism
That was totally 2008. If you were a grad in 2008, you wanted ANYTHING that just paid the bills. It was bad.
New Inconvenience - Receptionist-Free Doctor’s Office
I Don’t Even Have Words Anymore. I Don’t Need A Job Bad Enough To Talk To A Robot
Now You Can Get Special Anti-Infrared Lenses For Your Glasses To Defeat Unwanted Face ID Theft!
Great. So my iPhone won't be able to recognize me while I wear my glasses. No thank you.
Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley, CA, To Keep Homeless Out
Maybe they ought to make them into housing for the homeless.
I’m Pregnant And Had Some Dehydration From Hypermesis Gravidarum. I Went To The ER For Fluids And Monitoring For About 3 Hours. Here Is My Bill Before And After Insurance
This is so sad. A year and a half ago I went to the ER here in France late at night for a kidney stone (thought it was appendicitis). I was there 5 or 6 hours, had IV fluids, plenty of tests run, and an MRI scan. They diagnosed the kidney stone, gave me pain meds and a referral, and three months later sent me a bill for 350 euros, most of which is covered by the carte de séjour. My friends asked why I didn't call an ambulance because I was in so much pain and I explained that in the US an ambulance would cost thousands and thousands of dollars and they laughed and said, "Well, it's free here." Live and learn.
Light Pollution From The Sphere In Las Vegas
New Sign In Idaho Public Libraries Requiring A ID To Enter
Pay For College With Your Blood
This Means That All Water Is Now Unsafe To Drink, There’s No Safe Drinking Water Anymore. The People That Poisoned Our Water Must Be So Proud
But remember folks, "climate change is just a stupid hoax promoted by the leftist liberals!"
I Tried Using An App To Make A Budget Because Money Is Tight, And This Is What I Got Back. I Didn’t Even Realize It Had Gotten This Bad. How Are We Supposed To Survive Like This?
Oh yeah I tried to create a budget with ChatGBT and was also told I can't save money. I work 40+ hours a week as an a*******n counselor and case manager, which I love but is so draining. The suggestion I received was that I open a side hustle offering one on one counseling. Basically competing with my employer. Just what I want to do in my free time!🙄
I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of The Tote Taxi
they can choke on their f*****g croissants
Who Is Even The Target Audience For This?
The United States Secretary Of Defense Just Promoted A Clip Calling For Women To Lose Their Right To Vote
Well, I can pretty much guarantee you that the real Jesus wouldn't have put up with that shit.
I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI
I just earned a degree in paralegal studies. Guess I’m replaceable
The Article To Do An Assignment In Class Is Paywalled
I can't even do my day-to-day job requirements without using my personal cell phone because my employer requires it. It's a utility infrastructure company. Let that sink in.
Work. Work. Work. Work
What Is This?
"Tablet Strollers" At Mall. Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop
McDonalds Cash Bonuses For High Schoolers In Midland, TX
In all fairness finding a job in highschool can be difficult. I see nothing wrong with having an after school job, and if the employee gives a reward for good grades that is just a bit extra.
Trumps Bible In Oklahoma
Urinal Ads
This Is America In A Nutshell. Sugar Cereal Bacon Found On Memorial Day
Don't tell me you've never dipped your bacon in maple syrup from your pancakes? Maybe it's the same idea? Although it does sound kind of nasty.
Unskippable Ads When Turning On Your TV
Apparently Now My Local Gas Station Is Posting The Price Of Zyns Next To The Fuel Prices
Hiring 14-Year-Olds
ICE took away the workers we were previously exploiting, so ...