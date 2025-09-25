ADVERTISEMENT

Most folks had some science fiction or fantasy universe they would have loved to live in as a child. After all, the future, with its flying cars, robot assistants and magical long life seemed like it would all be a great time. But the last few years have done a lot to diminish that optimism.

We’ve gathered images from current America that might be more reminiscent of dystopian fiction, from bosses with bizarre, controlling rules, to how hopeless the job market has become. So settle in, brace yourself, upvote the most interesting submissions and be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments down below.

We Owe For A Surgery That Was Pre Approved By Our Health Insurance

Medical bill payment screen showing a large amount due with option for a monthly payment plan in a dystopian US scene.

BCBS is completely screwing my wife and I with 45k in medical debt over a surgery that was pre approved and accepted by them. I’m so sick of the health insurance scam in the US.

Plastic-Pension7263 Report

    #2

    On A Beach Vacation, I Walked Out On A Pier To Watch The Sunset When This Hideous Electronic Billboard Cruised By Scrolling Ads In The Middle Of The Ocean

    Floating billboard for personal injury lawyers on ocean water under a gloomy sky in a US coastal city scene.

    It felt so dystopian. Nowhere is free from advertising!

    Nica-sauce-rex Report

    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not opposed to limited vandalism. Like sinking that abomination.

    #3

    Start Their Influencing Career Early

    Wooden vlogger playset with tripod, phone, selfie stick, ring light, and camera, displayed on store shelf priced at 10 dollars.

    Pups_the_Jew Report

    People use the word "dystopia" in two overlapping meanings: as a genre of literature and as shorthand for future-or-present-that-doesn't-feel-so-good. Ultimately it's the opposite of utopia, a world imagined to be imperfect, not as faulty but as corrupt, where one or two plausible changes to our world have been extended too far and recreated as known. When someone says "this is dystopian," they usually mean something more than "I don't like it": they mean the system itself controls people's lives in ways which feel inevitable, oppressive, or morally degrading.

    Most readers recognize a dystopia by trope rather than by a single prop. There usually is a break,an authentic hinge, like some technological breakthrough, some climatic catastrophe, or some political fusion, and a set of institutions that form around that hinge and make institutional sense of its rationality.

    #4

    This

    Elderly man runs repair business from his car trunk after losing lease, a real-life dystopian scene in the US.

    abirdwearingatophat Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of a guy here in town who does itinerant bike repair. He hauls his tools around in a little van and he fixes bikes. Portland is a very bike-centric city so a lot of us bike. Some employers call him up and everyone working at the business gets a free tuneup. That reminds me, I'm due for a wheel true in a month.

    #5

    Solving The Homeless Crisis With Tickets

    Police officer in uniform assisting a homeless person on a city street reflecting dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    CantStopPoppin Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you neglect to pay them you could potentially be jailed for unpaid fines. Depending on the weather jail may be better than the street, and that is just a sad observation.

    #6

    Amazon Won't Let Us Listen To Music Or Sit Down But We Get These "Motivational" Messages All Day Long

    Screen displaying a positive affirmation exercise in an industrial setting, illustrating a real-life dystopian nightmare scene.

    Forest_of_Mirrors Report

    Folks envision the rules those institutions promulgate: what permits you to have on hand, how speech is regulated, what kind of jobs there are. Those institutional details are what make abstract fears more concrete. The average person sees dystopia as a world where everyday habits, rituals and forms constantly remind you who's in charge.
    #7

    The Grocery Robot Pleaded For 15 Minutes For Cleanup In Aisle 16 For A Square Of Tissue. No One Came

    Autonomous security robot patrolling a grocery store aisle, a real-life dystopian scene in the US retail environment.

    reddit.com Report

    #8

    "I Hope I Make It"

    7-year-old Alabama girl selling lemonade to fund brain surgeries highlights dystopian nightmare real-life scenes in the US

    letstalkaboutit24 Report

    #9

    Police Officer Halloween Costumes Have Been Militarized. This Is Just So Depressing

    Child police costume in camouflage pattern with handcuffs and radio hanging on a store display in the US

    u3z Report

    The second element of the popular idea of dystopia is the built world and sensory feel of life within the regimes. People imagine isolated cities, gated enclaves for some and abandonment for others, blaring loudspeakers and public spectacle, ration tickets and synthetic food. All the small, repetitive things,the smell of water rationing, the hum of the drones, the announcements, that's how the notion of "dystopia" is made real and tangible. When a world is described only in sweeping ideology, people are preached at; when it's shown in the grain of ordinary life, it reads as dystopia because you can almost do the routines yourself.
    #10

    Lunch Debt

    CNN text post about an 8-year-old boy raising over $4,000 to erase student lunch debt in the US.

    neuroticsmurf Report

    #11

    Meta’s Official “AI Character” Pretends To Donate Clothes To Charity

    Piles of warm coats stacked in boxes ready for donation, illustrating real-life scenes in a dystopian US setting.

    AirwickS Report

    #12

    They Started Replacing The Refrigerator Doors With LED Screens At My Local Supermarket

    Refrigerated beverage displays with digital screens showing drinks in a modern US supermarket scene.

    ArchDucky Report

    Technology is at the center of much of our modern use of the term. Informally, "dystopian" often means "surveilled" or "algorithmically regulated": cameras, facial and voice recognition, social credit, predictive policing, constant targeted advertising. But devices themselves, no, but a kind of sixth sense whispers that dystopia emerges wherever technologies making life easier or healthier also produce new mechanisms of control and new markets for power. Popular perception is that technology is a miracle and trap, convenience will come at the cost of privacy, autonomy, or dignity, and that conflict is a synonym for dystopia.
    #13

    At A UPS Hub - Do Borderline Impossible Work For The Chance To Be Hydrated

    Orange sign showing a loader challenge promising a Gatorade reward for over 1,200 scans in a dystopian work environment in the US.

    GoCubsGo23 Report

    #14

    10 Years Of Paying School Loans, I’m Almost Back To The Principal Balance

    Loan details showing average interest rate of 5.88 percent and current balance of $44,874 in a financial dashboard.

    The_Dotted_Leg Report

    #15

    Some Kroger Grocery Stores Are Now Implementing Slot Machines Inside

    Slot machines in a store blocked off with caution tape representing a dystopian real-life scene in the US

    SirZanee Report

    Language, symbols, and memory are another vector to which people associate dystopias. If history has been rewritten, words have become weapons, or propaganda slogans occupy the public square, then the world is closed and constructed. Ordinary citizens identify these acrobatics as attacks on shared meaning: when you cannot speak truthfully of the past or call what is happening in the moment, disobedience is not merely dangerous but ideologically complex.
    #16

    Steak Prices In Florida Are Wild

    Packages of USDA choice beef with high prices displayed at a Publix store, reflecting dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    BttmQuark Report

    #17

    This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, TX

    Warning sign at school showing armed staff prepared to protect students in a real-life dystopian US scene.

    TexasCon Report

    #18

    A Vendor Selling Bullet Resistant Glass To Schools At A Teacher Convention In America 10/17/2024

    Shattered bulletproof glass panel on display at an event, illustrating real-life dystopian security concerns in the US.

    AbeVigoda76 Report

    Scarcity and stratification are what readers also seek in a dystopia. Not necessarily famine; rather more frequently that goods needed are being rationed, access is partitioned, and small comforts or basic rights are now class markers. Black markets, forged documents, or furtive exchange in everyday life apprise readers the system is under stress and unequal, which is central to the common perception of dystopia: living under structural shortage, where survival requires moral sacrifice.
    #19

    California Is Under A Tsunami Advisory But The States Tsunami Evacuation Map Is Down

    Website down message from California Department of Conservation showing real-life dystopian scene of service unavailability.

    Phycosphere Report

    #20

    Had To Pay 50 Cent To Use The Restroom, But There Is A Cutout For Kids To Use It Free

    Turnstile access control system in a plain corridor, illustrating real-life dystopian scenes in the US environment.

    Prodigy829 Report

    #21

    This USPS Mail Sorting Facility Where You Read And Enter Addresses All Day And Are Not Allowed To Speak

    Large US call center with rows of cubicles and a sign enforcing silence, depicting dystopian nightmare scenes.

    nikanj0 Report

    #22

    My Ambulance Bill

    High medical bill totaling $6,994.07 with due date illustrated as a real-life dystopian scene in the US.

    I was very sick last month with myocarditis and had to be transported off site for cardiac MRI and had to be on oxygen and EKG. Although it was down the street and a short 3 minute ride in Boston. Unfortunately since I was having difficulty communicating due to shortness of breath and leaving my house with not even my ID or belongings. Clarified with them about my insurance and will hopefully be resolved. Will hear back in a few weeks. Stressful

    pambannedfromchilis Report

    #23

    Apple's New "Privacy" Ad Creates Dystopian Effect By Appearing To Record Me In My Apartment

    Large billboard in the US showing an iPhone privacy ad with a person holding the phone covering their face.

    Disgruntledballoon Report

    #24

    You Don’t Say

    Television screen showing money saving tips and weather update, reflecting real-life scenes from a dystopian nightmare in the US.

    LegitimateBeing2 Report

    #25

    Mcdonald’s Flag At Half-Mast Today

    American and McDonald's flags flying at half-mast outside a restaurant, representing dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    HeiressOfMadrigal Report

    #26

    Unlock This Post

    Subscription management advice on a Wall Street Journal article highlighting recurring charges and auto-renew concerns.

    sffrenchy Report

    #27

    My Toothbrush Wished Me A Happy New Year

    Hand holding a blue electric toothbrush displaying a Happy New Year message in a bathroom sink setting, dystopian scene.

    Itstonyy Report

    #28

    The Bojangles Near Me Has Started Using AI To Order

    Sign taped on a machine instructing to speak loudly and clearly for AI response in a dystopian real-life scene in the US.

    Gene_Forsaken Report

    #29

    This Rejection Email

    Email rejection letter on a dark screen highlighting real-life scenes resembling a dystopian nightmare in the US.

    Glass_Spend1655 Report

    #30

    Seen At The PBS Building In Boston Today

    Billboard with text Local Trusted Defunded near highway and modern building in a dystopian nightmare scene in the US.

    RetroDadOnReddit Report

    #31

    If I Didn't Have Insurance, I Would Have To Pay More Than 400 Dollars For A Single Bottle Of ADHD Medication. How Did We Normalize This???

    Prescription receipt showing high medication cost with insurance savings, illustrating US healthcare affordability issues.

    G_the_Richest Report

    #32

    I Have To Fight My Insurance Every 3 Months To Fill This 1 Prescription

    Order status screen showing prescription in progress but not covered by insurance, highlighting a dystopian nightmare reality in the US.

    DuckTapeFondling Report

    #33

    Two Men Carrying Shoulder Mounted Devices. Each Person Has The Device Strapped Around Their Waist. They Appear To Be Adwalkers

    Two people walking outdoors wearing head-mounted devices in a dystopian real-life US scene.

    JoeyJoeC Report

    #34

    My Corporation Is My Religion My CEO Is My God, I Don't Question I Consume

    Speaker on stage in front of a large audience with a presentation about fanatics, obsessions, ambassadors, and religions.

    Nick_Dice Report

    #35

    My Apartments Trash And Recycling Chutes Lead To The Same Bin

    Blue industrial dumpster with recycling labels in a dimly lit, grimy concrete room, evoking dystopian US scene.

    mjm2580 Report

    #36

    These Ads I Just Saw On My Feed About Personal Armed Robot Guards

    Military-grade robotic defense technology on city street facing a golden retriever dog, showing dystopian real-life scene.

    IBeDumbAndSlow Report

    #37

    School Supplies Expensive? After All, Taxes Don’t Pay For Pencils Or Tissues! Why Not Take Out A Private Loan?

    Red Washington Metropolitan Area Transit bus with back to school loan ad showing diverse kids in classrooms, urban US street scene.

    AiReine Report

    #38

    Absolutely Dystopian

    Sign in an Amazon warehouse stating unions are a middleman, with text discouraging union involvement at the company.

    TableConsistent4065 Report

    #39

    Uber Eats Dystopia

    Delivery worker Muhammad's profile showing 4,019 deliveries and a 97% satisfaction rate in a dystopian scene.

    Charming_Opening3318 Report

    #40

    Just Crazy

    Illustration of a car crashing into a road sign warning about real-life dystopian nightmare scenes in the US.

    AwayAd100 Report

    #41

    We’re Living In A Dystopian Nightmare

    A semi-truck with an ad reading water is boring don't drink boring in a US street scene dystopian setting.

    joecaputo24 Report

    #42

    Target Employee Told Me They Lock Up Necessities Because Those Are The Most Likely To Be Stolen

    Shelves with limited water supply in a US store, highlighting real-life dystopian scenes and shortages.

    ok200 Report

    #43

    Breaking News: Gen Z Has Discovered Vacations

    Text excerpt about micro-retirement trends among Gen Z career professionals highlighting work breaks every 12 to 18 months.

    AnRaccoonCommunist Report

    #44

    I Wonder What Else They'll Make Into A Subscription

    Printer screen showing error message about HP Instant Ink cartridge enrollment in a dystopian nightmare scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Love That A Software Update Can Make You Not Be Able To Drive Your Car

    Car dashboard screen displaying update not successful message warning vehicle cannot be driven in a dystopian nightmare scene.

    michan1998 Report

    #46

    Delta Airlines Says Don’t Unionize

    Union dues cost warning poster showing $700 yearly expense with a video game controller illustration in a US dystopian scene.

    FatVegain Report

    #47

    Long Live Capitalism

    Young woman graduate with computer science degree represents dystopian nightmare scenes in the US job market struggle.

    nishantvyas Report

    #48

    New Inconvenience - Receptionist-Free Doctor’s Office

    Reception area with check-in kiosk and medical equipment in a dimly lit room depicting a dystopian scene in the US.

    tuotone75 Report

    #49

    I Don’t Even Have Words Anymore. I Don’t Need A Job Bad Enough To Talk To A Robot

    Text message exchange about an AI recruiting assistant call in a real-life dystopian nightmare scene in the US.

    methane-illumination Report

    #50

    Now You Can Get Special Anti-Infrared Lenses For Your Glasses To Defeat Unwanted Face ID Theft!

    Advertisement showing facial recognition and ID guard glasses with anti-infrared lens in a dystopian nightmare concept.

    holytriplem Report

    #51

    Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley, CA, To Keep Homeless Out

    Stacked shipping containers and concrete barriers blocking a street at night, resembling a dystopian scene in the US.

    Psyzak1313 Report

    #52

    I’m Pregnant And Had Some Dehydration From Hypermesis Gravidarum. I Went To The ER For Fluids And Monitoring For About 3 Hours. Here Is My Bill Before And After Insurance

    High medical bill summary showing total billed amount $6,303 and amount not covered $5,520 in a dystopian US scene.

    PollutionMany4369 Report

    #53

    Light Pollution From The Sphere In Las Vegas

    Massive glowing orb behind palm trees in a nighttime scene resembling a dystopian nightmare in the US.

    military-gradeAIDS Report

    #54

    New Sign In Idaho Public Libraries Requiring A ID To Enter

    Stop sign with text detailing ID or library card requirements to enter, illustrating real-life dystopian scenes in the US.

    glitchvdub Report

    #55

    Pay For College With Your Blood

    Billboard in the US promoting plasma donation as a way to earn money, reflecting a dystopian real-life scene.

    causingsomechaos Report

    #56

    This Means That All Water Is Now Unsafe To Drink, There’s No Safe Drinking Water Anymore. The People That Poisoned Our Water Must Be So Proud

    Rain falling on a clear umbrella with text about rainwater becoming unsafe to drink in dystopian US scenes.

    CintiaCurry Report

    #57

    I Tried Using An App To Make A Budget Because Money Is Tight, And This Is What I Got Back. I Didn’t Even Realize It Had Gotten This Bad. How Are We Supposed To Survive Like This?

    Text message discussing financial profile, high bills consuming 82% of income, and suggestion to explore side gigs.

    ViolaOrsino Report

    #58

    I Bet You Haven’t Heard Of The Tote Taxi

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing health insurance cuts while highlighting $500 croissants delivery in a dystopian US scene.

    scarylawyerguy , scarylawyerguy Report

    #59

    Who Is Even The Target Audience For This?

    Young McDonald's cashier with a tired expression behind the counter in a real-life dystopian US scene.

    20thCenturyClocks Report

    #60

    The United States Secretary Of Defense Just Promoted A Clip Calling For Women To Lose Their Right To Vote

    Man discusses repealing the 19th Amendment and restricting women's voting rights in a dystopian US scene.

    reddit.com Report

    #61

    I Got A College Degree, And My Job Is Still Getting Replaced By AI

    Text message promoting AI-powered legal practice management software for attorneys, highlighting 24/7 staff and efficiency benefits.

    I just earned a degree in paralegal studies. Guess I’m replaceable

    MScribeFeather Report

    #62

    The Article To Do An Assignment In Class Is Paywalled

    Computer screen showing a Washington Post subscription popup overlaying an article about air pollution disaster in the US.

    Accomplished_Bike149 Report

    #63

    Work. Work. Work. Work

    White Castle sign advertising midnight shift jobs highlighting dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    AllahwhoSnackbar Report

    #64

    What Is This?

    Water dispenser with free tap water and $1.99 chilled filtered option, highlighting dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    Forsaken_Berry_1798 Report

    #65

    "Tablet Strollers" At Mall. Let Your iPad Kid Watch Even More While You Shop

    Tablet strollers for children in a mall setting reflecting real-life dystopian scenes in the US with modern convenience features.

    Immediate-Duck137 , Best_Gynecologist Report

    #66

    McDonalds Cash Bonuses For High Schoolers In Midland, TX

    Sign at McDonald's offers financial rewards for students earning A, B, or C grades while working in West Texas restaurants.

    irbChad Report

    #67

    Trumps Bible In Oklahoma

    Red booklet cover with presidential seal, titled Donald J. Trump 60th Presidential Inauguration, signed and dated January 20, 2025.

    civicgsr19 Report

    #68

    Urinal Ads

    Urinal with digital advertisement showing a burger in a public restroom, reflecting dystopian real-life scenes in the US.

    Immediate-River-874 Report

    #69

    This Is America In A Nutshell. Sugar Cereal Bacon Found On Memorial Day

    Packaged cinnamon sugar flavored bacon held in a grocery store aisle, illustrating dystopian nightmare scenes in the US.

    86HeardChef Report

    #70

    Unskippable Ads When Turning On Your TV

    A scene from a TV show playing on a screen in a dimly lit room, illustrating real-life dystopian scenes in the US.

    shipwreck_ghost Report

    #71

    Apparently Now My Local Gas Station Is Posting The Price Of Zyns Next To The Fuel Prices

    Gas station price sign showing high fuel costs and a one-way street sign, reflecting a dystopian nightmare scene.

    capt311 Report

    #72

    Ugh

    Text about psychological benefits of commuting and remote work in a dystopian nightmare real-life US scene context.

    MoreScholar6521 Report

    #73

    Hiring 14-Year-Olds

    McDonald's hiring sign for 14-year-olds outside a restaurant in a real-life dystopian scene in the US.

    11BangBang- Report

    #74

    Domino’s Has Sign You Would Normally See On A Zoo Exhibit, Inside New Location

    Sign reading please do not feed the employees in a restaurant window, reflecting a dystopian US real-life scene.

    Notalabel_4566 Report

    #75

    Grieving Over The Loss Of AI Therapy

    Social media post about losing an AI dad after GPT-5 switch and voice removal in a dystopian nightmare scene.

    EmptyBuildings Report

    #76

    Are We Really Doing This Now?

    Packages of expensive USDA choice Angus ribeye steak with security tags in a grocery store, highlighting dystopian pricing.

    Dyatlov- Report

