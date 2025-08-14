ADVERTISEMENT

If you feel like you’ve been living in a dystopian cyberpunk story these past few years, you’re definitely not alone. There are silver linings to be found in life, sure… but overall, it seems like the world’s stuck in a perpetual crisis. And stability seems even more of an illusion than usual. It’s hard to know what to do when every week brings something unexpected.

What feels like it should belong in books, movies, and video games is, unfortunately, real life. To show you what this looks like, Bored Panda has curated this list of images that show just how dystopian things have gotten in the 21st century. Keep scrolling to lose some of that remaining faith in humanity that you’re protecting so hard.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wow

Bench advertisement shows a kid lying down with text about no kid should sleep on the streets highlighting peak dystopia concerns.

Krallorddark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Arguably, the world is stuck in a permanent crisis or perma-crisis. Essentially, this refers to a prolonged period of insecurity and instability where crises are interconnected and overlap.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean that life is completely awful, there’s no hope, or that there’s no beauty or happiness to be found. Quite the opposite. But it would be naive to turn a blind eye to all the major challenges that people living in modern times face. Life is complicated, and problems are often intertwined with the positives.

Not to mention the fact that human beings are hardwired to pay more attention to negative news than to positive information, meaning that the extent of the dystopia you think you’re in is (probably) exaggerated.
RELATED:
    #2

    Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)

    Office rule sign enforcing extra work time for every minute late, illustrating peak dystopia workplace policies.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure hope they paid for that 20 minutes! Or else someone should be making a call to the DOL...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    School Bus Advertisement For Body Armor

    School bus parked outside with advertisement for child and young adult body armor, reflecting peak dystopia concerns.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Negativity bias means that people tend to dwell on negative events longer, and they register negative stimuli more readily.

    According to Verywell Mind, this is why you might feel worse after being criticized than you feel good after being praised. In a nutshell, due to this bias, traumas have long-term effects, bad impressions are hard to overcome, and people tend to notice (and later remember) negative things much more.
    #4

    Whoever Made This Billboard Can Shove It

    Billboard with advice on escaping poverty amid greenery, reflecting a peak dystopia symbol in society today.

    zuzuofthewolves Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm very confused by this one... Is the picture of the person who made this? Or...?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    This Dystopia Is Boring, I’m Plugging In

    Person wearing virtual reality headset sitting on sidewalk near a tent, illustrating peak dystopia in urban living conditions.

    buzzwrong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey man, alternate reality seems pretty good in that case. Most of us are only a paycheck away from this, so who are we to judge 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My University Is Replacing The Graduation Announcer With An AI Announcer

    Petition to stop University of North Georgia from using AI speaker at graduation, highlighting peak dystopia concerns.

    fruitytonic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Human beings tend to:

    1. Pay more attention to negative events compared to positive ones
    2. Learn more from negative experiences
    3. Make decisions based on negative information
    4. React more strongly to negative stimuli
    5. Think about negative things more frequently than positive ones
    6. Remember negative events more vividly
    7. Be more motivated to avoid something negative than to gain something positive
    8. Believe negative news to be more truthful
    #7

    Ah Yeah Heaven

    Sign warning that Melissa school staff are armed and trained to use necessary force to protect children, reflecting peak dystopia.

    giz-a-kiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    johnagrace avatar
    John G
    John G
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure the Uvalde police department was also armed and trained, yet a single gunman managed to spend over an hour in the elementary school killing 19 students and 2 teachers while the “armed and trained” police force did nothing. Not nothing, some cowered in fear while others soiled themselves.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Smiling Through The Dystopian Nightmare

    Healthcare worker billboard showing exhaustion after long shifts, highlighting peak dystopia and worsening conditions.

    CrimsonGrimm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Good Article. No Surprises. “It’s Not About Wanting A Pay Raise Or Extra Income, It’s Just About Wanting A Livable Wage.”

    Cover of TIME magazine showing a woman teacher in America highlighting economic struggles, illustrating peak dystopia realities.

    twentysixdoubleO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    There’s an evolutionary basis for focusing on all the negative stuff so much. It’s basically your brain’s way of keeping you safe(r).

    As per Verywell Mind, paying attention to negative, dangerous, threatening things found in the world “was literally a matter of life and death.”

    Individuals who paid more attention to all the bad stuff in their environment were more likely to survive and procreate, passing on their genes.
    #10

    We Live In A Dystopia

    Drone ads display Candy Crush graphics in the night sky above New York, illustrating peak dystopia signs worsening reality.

    JPHilllllll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Ad Is More Important Than Daylight

    Giant iPhone advert blocks daylight, isolating poverty-hit families in a London apartment block, showing peak dystopia effects.

    LunarLuxa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    AI Company's 'Stop Hiring Humans' Ads All Over Sf

    AI employee advertisement in a city street showing dystopia themes with automated work-life balance claims.

    MetaKnowing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, how do you actually function properly when you’re constantly bombarded by stress and anxiety-inducing news? It’s not exactly rocket science, but it does require discipline. For one, you’ve got to reprioritize your well-being, getting your physical and mental health back in shape. And secondly, you’ve got to limit and recontextualize all the negative things you see online.

    In terms of your well-being, make sure that you’re getting the basics right. Make sure that you’re getting enough sleep, water, and nutritious food. Spend time with your loved ones, friends, and coworkers who energize rather than drain you.

    Get plenty of exercise. Spend time outdoors. Focus on your hobbies and other purposeful activities. Meditate. Avoid drinking alcohol, smoking, eating processed foods, and spending time with toxic people.
    #13

    Had My First AI Drive Through Experience

    Drive-thru speaker with AI training instructions highlighting dystopia and worsening technology issues.

    lonelywhalien52 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like the kind of place that "can't afford" to hire actual people anymore, that thing looks super grubby.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    It Went So Far It Doesn't Seem Real Anymore... But It Is

    News anchor standing in studio with screens showing billionaires in the space race and eviction crisis, depicting peak dystopia scenes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, if you know anything about late stage capitalism or the fall of most "great" empires, it seems very real. Cheers! 🇺🇸

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    This Billboard Like 100 Ft Off My College Campus

    Billboard advertising plasma donation as a dystopian solution to earning money for books at night.

    Aarwolf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Naturally, if you’re constantly anxious, then you need to review your digital habits as well. If you spend a large portion of your day scrolling social media, browsing the news, and getting agitated, clearly, something needs to change.

    That’s not to say that staying up-to-date with the news isn’t important. It is, very much so. But there’s a balance between staying informed and obsessing over every tiny update.
    #16

    Seen In Brooklyn. This Isn’t Clever, Doordash. Just Sad

    Mural showing a DoorDash ad with dystopian message about small living spaces and cooking challenges.

    elliemcgregor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, Doordash isn't the one that created an untenable housing crisis...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Welcome To Your Dystopian Future!

    Starbucks workers trapped by low wages and high IVF treatment costs, illustrating peak dystopia challenges faced today.

    cocainehussein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    This Made Me Mutter To Myself

    Quote about younger superyacht owners claiming to be in tune with the climate crisis, illustrating peak dystopia themes.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    When every piece of new information is world-shattering Breaking News, nothing is. If you think everything is urgent and that your life depends on following every single social media post or bit of news that comes out, you’ll burn out sooner rather than later.

    According to Search Engine Journal, the average person worldwide spends around 2 hours and 24 minutes on social media every single day.

    The New York Times suggests that one of the ways you could cut back on screen time is to use apps that gamify how long you don’t use your smartphone. The goal is to turn time away from your phone into a habit.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Ads Playing On Repeat Inside My School

    Digital advertisement screen displaying a close-up of a man shaving with an electric razor in a dystopian urban setting.

    AragamiDF Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As a person who couldn't get a beard going I was twenty-four, this is a pure appeal to vanity. Most high-school dudes would give their left testicle to get this much hair on their faces.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    This Restaurant's Bathroom Faucet Has A Display For Ads

    Touchless faucet with digital screen displaying Faucet Impressions logo above a sink, illustrating peak dystopia technology.

    alezam7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    What A Time To Be Alive

    Billboard in urban area stating vaccine will not make you magnetic, reflecting peak dystopia concerns and worsening situation.

    1195Goldust Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly, this is true. I took 20 boosters in the hopes of turning into magneto. All I got was an improved immunity to COVID.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Another way to do this is to physically separate yourself from your devices so that you’re present and focused on the people closest to you.

    For example, you could set one day each week when you and your family put away your phones. Of course, bring your phone with you in case there’s an emergency, but keep it out of sight.
    #22

    Capitalism Reinventing Itself - Or So They Say

    Hiring sign at McDonald's seeking 14 and 15 year olds, illustrating peak dystopia in youth employment trends.

    westgot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child labor isn't new. I started working at 9 and worked at McDonald's at 14. That was over 30 years ago.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Stop This Dystopian Acceptance

    Little Caesars workers entertain a baby in the kitchen, illustrating unusual workplace situations in peak dystopia.

    Dragonwick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Don't Solve The Problem, Just Spend Tons Of Money To Ignore It

    San Francisco plans costly trash cans to block garbage scavengers, highlighting peak dystopia trends worsening.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    What’s more, you could try charging your phone in another room than where you sleep or getting a physical alarm clock to wake you up. You could even consider getting a so-called dumbphone so that you only use it for what’s strictly necessary, instead of mindlessly browsing social media.
    #25

    Self-Driving Waymo Involved In Crash In Chandler

    Damaged self-driving Waymo vehicle involved in a crash, illustrating concerns about peak dystopia and worsening technology risks.

    ABC15 Arizona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    USA Auctioning Humanitarian Daily Rations In Hawaii

    Pallet of humanitarian daily rations wrapped in plastic, shown in an online auction listing for dystopia supplies.

    Bigbadmayo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Having To Scan A QR Code In Case Of Emergency

    Red emergency evacuation instructions sign with QR code and an arrow indicating direction on a gray surface, showcasing peak dystopia.

    mymantheguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the end of the day, staying informed about the most important news and trends is vital not only to survive but also to thrive. But your physical and mental health come first. And that means limiting how much negative information you consume (even though your brain is constantly urging you to!).
    #28

    My Fortune Cookie Had A Qr Code Ad Inside

    Fortune cookies with a message about credit, highlighting peak dystopia and worsening societal trends.

    CAD8033 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    How Is Underpaid Child Labor Legal?

    Red circular sign at McDonald's showing new starting wages for different age groups, highlighting peak dystopia wage rates.

    LilPeep1k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredf2337 avatar
    Presley
    Presley
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    14-15 year olds can bus and clean tables. Is over minimum wage?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving

    Pallets wrapped in plastic with crates inside a storage container, illustrating peak dystopia conditions and worsening situations.

    This product will still be safe to eat for the next 15 days, but they won't even attempt to sell. This will end up in a dumpster today.

    OTTER__VOMIT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What do you think, Pandas?

    Which of these images do you think most accurately represents the current state of the world? What do you personally believe are the biggest challenges that people living in this day and age face?

    Realistically, what do you think could be done to move the world away from the dystopian nightmare it seems to be stuck in? How do you moderate the amount of time you spend on social media and reading the news? Feel free to share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #31

    This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System

    Telehealth gift card display offering video chat with medical provider anytime anywhere for $49, illustrating peak dystopia concerns.

    RumHam2010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think GoFundMe is now the largest insurance provider in the US

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    This Is Veterans Row. A 3 Block Homeless Camp In West L.A. Where Homeless Veterans Live In

    Row of gray tents with American flags set up along a city sidewalk, illustrating peak dystopia living conditions.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sad they're still so loyal to the flag. Their patriotism has left them sacrificing their lives for a country that doesn't care they're living in tents! And they're still loyal??!! America does not deserve it's veterans.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Large Company Filled With Over Worked And Underpaid Employees Decided To Do A Squid Games Themed Team Building Day In An Apparent Lack Of Self-Awareness

    Contestants in green tracksuits standing outside, facing an overseer in a dystopian game setting.

    No one seemed to notice the irony… That the contestants are victims of a dystopian capitalist society and are out for themselves, not the team…

    Witty_G_22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    The Dystopian Future Where Daycare And Parental Leave Are Replaced With Babies At Your Workplace

    Workplace desk with a built-in playpen for children illustrating peak dystopia and worsening social trends.

    BLAZINGSORCERER199 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So instead of the baby being disruptive to one employee, they can disrupt everyone. Let her work from home

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    We Are Truly Living In A Dystopian Time Period

    Tweet about Nvidia collaborating with AI agents to replace nurses, highlighting worsening peak dystopia with AI in healthcare.

    Phil_Lewis_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Reality Is Often Disappointing

    Car window sign in San Francisco shows dystopia with teacher working 4 jobs asking burglars to break into a Tesla instead.

    cunnyslam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Upvote If You Would Never Donate Money To Kylie Jenner

    GoFundMe campaign page showing a fundraising goal to raise money for a celebrity amid peak dystopia concerns.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    AI Burgers On Uber Eats. Upsetting

    Menu screen showing classic burgers with chicken fillet options and prices, highlighting peak dystopia in fast food choices.

    Subdued_851 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    They’ve Started Using AI Models For Hair Dye Boxes??

    Three L'Oreal hair dye boxes in smokey grey, meta coral, and pink shades on a store shelf with price tags showing deals.

    ratteaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    This Packet Of Microwave Noodles Has AI Generated Packaging

    Packaged Thai style stir fry meal with a label noting image generated with AI, reflecting peak dystopia trends.

    Sjknight413 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Poverty Wages Now Outsourced

    Virtual cashier screen showing a pixelated remote worker, illustrating peak dystopia and worsening job outsourcing conditions.

    Lavidius Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    NBC Is Turning Water Into Thousands Of Pounds Of Real Snow For Their 'Once In A Lifetime' Superbowl Coverage... In Southern California.. During A Drought

    Two news anchors outdoors in winter gear during a snowy broadcast highlighting peak dystopia moments.

    WittsandGrit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    When Your Boss Is A Robot

    Robot in a grocery store detects trash on the floor and alerts a worker, highlighting peak dystopia technology trends.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    This "Funny" Movie Ad Casually Recognizing How Many People Are Suffering On Their Way To Work. It Was Plastered On Every Bus In The City For About A Month

    Bus advertisement showing a sad animated character with text about having a good cry in the car, reflecting peak dystopia.

    IAlbatross Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    This Is The Most Depressing Thing I’ve Seen In A While

    Woman in red shirt sitting at slot machine outside in a field, illustrating peak dystopia with surreal outdoor casino setting.

    egoraptor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data

    Sign warning customers about biometric identifier information collection including facial recognition, eye scans, and voiceprints.

    wood_nich Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    This Display Is How I Learned That Missouri Banned An Introductory Book About Oil Painting

    Display of banned books in a library during Banned Book Month 2021 highlighting censorship in peak dystopia scenarios.

    UndyingCorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate

    $1 billion cupcake celebration announcement poster with event details held in a breakroom, highlighting peak dystopia humor situation.

    During my annual performance meeting, I thankfully received a 4% raise, but I am still paid $18k under the poverty line for my city. But at least I get free cupcakes next week!

    ZealousSilver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    And They Didn’t Post A Salary Either

    Work schedule notice explaining full-time hours, occasional overtime, and live activity monitoring for productivity and security.

    purpleushi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    When You Live In America And Go To The Hospital For Food Poisoning

    Medical bill showing total charges and balance owed of $2,260 highlighting peak dystopia healthcare costs.

    Togapen_Digital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    My City Rolled Out A Yearly EMS Subscription

    Poster showing ambulance service cost warning in peak dystopia, emphasizing emergency care should not cause financial stress.

    superzuludawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    Buy Now, Pay Later At The Local Grocery Butcher

    Meat counter with a pay later sign and digital number display illustrating peak dystopia trends in shopping.

    FridaMercury Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    A Letter To Humans Of The Future On The Site Of Iceland's First Dead Glacier

    Plaque titled A letter to the future warns of peak dystopia as Iceland’s first glacier loses its status due to climate change.

    Lord_Balconyham Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Text Book For School Came In With A Boxed Red Bull

    Hand holding an open Red Bull box with an illustration of a stressed person juggling items, reflecting peak dystopia.

    themustymaggotmarket Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    School Put Gates To Lock Bathrooms Between And During Classes

    Metal security gate partially blocking a wheelchair-accessible bathroom entrance, illustrating peak dystopia design flaws.

    Imapunchthismofo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    Black Cat
    Black Cat
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they had done that at my school someone would have left a t**d by the gate barring access to the toilets.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    This Antenna That Looks Like A Tree

    Tree with white blossoms surrounded by a suburban landscape under a clear blue sky showing peak dystopia contrast.

    Kattsu-Don Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Outshine The Owner, Earn $15/Hr

    Chalkboard job hiring sign listing wages and exaggerated employee expectations, reflecting peak dystopia work conditions.

    theleopardmessiah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    MTA Installs Turnstile Spikes To Combat Fare Evasion

    Metal turnstiles in a subway station with glass barriers, illustrating peak dystopia through restrictive urban design.

    thenewyorkgod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    The Dystopian Future We’ve All Been Asking For Is Here! Unbelievable!

    Small individual sleeping pod inside a shared house highlighting pod living amid rising rent costs and dystopia trends.

    Curiouscrispy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredf2337 avatar
    Presley
    Presley
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “We need a solution for housing and homelessness”. Someone thinks of a solution. “YOU SUCK”!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    An Actual Poster At My Work. Dystopian Vibes, Anyone?

    Man in glasses and teal shirt smiling while promoting working after injury with a thumbs-up in a peak dystopia context.

    kathryn12345 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andrewmonroe avatar
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    NoRestfortheQWERTY
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't for just anyone, it's for disabled people. A lot of disabled people -- myself included -- feel or fear that they can't contribute or make a difference even in the smallest of ways. Work, at least in non-hellacious jobs, actually does make people feel better about themselves. Campaigns to keep disabled people doing what they can, and therefore more integrated into society, are not a bad thing.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Free Enterprise Strikes Again

    Blue pay-per-fill water station in a park highlighting dystopia and the rise of monetized public resources.

    cszabla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Self-Driving Tesla Accident With Promobot Robot By The Witness

    Police car with flashing lights pulls over a robot at night among palm trees, illustrating peak dystopia scenes.

    Promobot Russia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    This Dystopian Street Sign In NYC Requests Cash For Diabetic Supplies

    Sign on a pole offers cash for diabetic supplies in an urban setting, illustrating peak dystopia worsening conditions.

    arb7721 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredf2337 avatar
    Presley
    Presley
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they will pay you cash for extra or unused supplies.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Dystopian Storage Container Walls Around People’s Park In Berkeley Ca To Keep Homeless Out

    Nighttime view of stacked shipping containers behind concrete barriers on an empty street, reflecting peak dystopia scenes.

    Psyzak1313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Local Drugstore Locks The Beef Jerky In Anti-Theft Boxes

    Various beef jerky packages in plastic security cases on a grocery store shelf highlighting peak dystopia shopping reality.

    Grawgar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Taco Bell Instructing Its Employees What They Can And Cannot Say On The Workers' Own Social Media

    Workplace social media guidelines display showing what Taco Bell employees can and can’t post, reflecting peak dystopia realities.

    Harvickfan4Life Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    I Hate It Here

    TV screenshot showing Fox News host and DJ Pauly D discussing inflation, illustrating peak dystopia and worsening issues.

    return2ozma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    The Military Gets Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars A Year, Yet Soldiers Have To Beg Civilians For The Right To Call Their Families

    Sign urging donations of phone cards to help troops call home, reflecting peak dystopia and worsening conditions.

    butter-no-parsnips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredf2337 avatar
    Presley
    Presley
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one is begging, people are just donating extra. Dumb post.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #69

    You Wanna See Some Really Dystopian Stuff?

    Employee life cycle chart showing learning, exploring, delivering, and reducing stages with detailed descriptions of each phase.

    bvttfvcker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Forcing Workers To Come In During A Category 4 Hurricane

    Warning message about Hurricane Ida, emphasizing normal business operations despite peak dystopia concerns worsening.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    What‘S Recommended On Facebook Nowadays…

    Man illuminated by computer screen in dark room and tired McDonald's cashier in busy fast food restaurant, depicting peak dystopia.

    Broadcastthatboom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Fashion

    Illustration of three people wearing colorful air-filtering face masks amid rising dystopia concerns.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    If You Spend More Than 30 Minutes In This Restaurant, You Are No Longer A Customer- You're Just Loitering

    McDonald's no loitering sign with a 30-minute time limit while consuming food, reflecting peak dystopia restrictions.

    Jenn1110 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fredf2337 avatar
    Presley
    Presley
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually teen troublemakers. Especially during busy time.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    The Envelope My Tax Return Came With This On It

    Envelope held by hand showing 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline logo, reflecting peak dystopia mental health crisis signs.

    boho_bear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    My Pizza Came With Trump Ads On Napkins

    Hand holding dystopian napkins with a raised fist image and text promoting cryptocurrency donations to U.S. vets near pizza slice.

    untruecivility30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    I Think The Fact That Texas Roadhouse Employees Are Forced To Wear This To Work Is Very Dystopian

    Man wearing a shirt that says I love my job in a rustic wooden interior, illustrating peak dystopia humor.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!