76 Pics That Show We’ve Already Hit Peak Dystopia, And Things Are Only Getting Worse
If you feel like you’ve been living in a dystopian cyberpunk story these past few years, you’re definitely not alone. There are silver linings to be found in life, sure… but overall, it seems like the world’s stuck in a perpetual crisis. And stability seems even more of an illusion than usual. It’s hard to know what to do when every week brings something unexpected.
What feels like it should belong in books, movies, and video games is, unfortunately, real life. To show you what this looks like, Bored Panda has curated this list of images that show just how dystopian things have gotten in the 21st century. Keep scrolling to lose some of that remaining faith in humanity that you’re protecting so hard.
Arguably, the world is stuck in a permanent crisis or perma-crisis. Essentially, this refers to a prolonged period of insecurity and instability where crises are interconnected and overlap.
To be clear, this doesn’t mean that life is completely awful, there’s no hope, or that there’s no beauty or happiness to be found. Quite the opposite. But it would be naive to turn a blind eye to all the major challenges that people living in modern times face. Life is complicated, and problems are often intertwined with the positives.
Not to mention the fact that human beings are hardwired to pay more attention to negative news than to positive information, meaning that the extent of the dystopia you think you’re in is (probably) exaggerated.
Shout Out The Worst Place I Ever Worked (Minimum Wage, Of Course)
Sure hope they paid for that 20 minutes! Or else someone should be making a call to the DOL...
School Bus Advertisement For Body Armor
Negativity bias means that people tend to dwell on negative events longer, and they register negative stimuli more readily.
According to Verywell Mind, this is why you might feel worse after being criticized than you feel good after being praised. In a nutshell, due to this bias, traumas have long-term effects, bad impressions are hard to overcome, and people tend to notice (and later remember) negative things much more.
Whoever Made This Billboard Can Shove It
I'm very confused by this one... Is the picture of the person who made this? Or...?
This Dystopia Is Boring, I’m Plugging In
Hey man, alternate reality seems pretty good in that case. Most of us are only a paycheck away from this, so who are we to judge 🤷🏽♀️
My University Is Replacing The Graduation Announcer With An AI Announcer
Human beings tend to:
- Pay more attention to negative events compared to positive ones
- Learn more from negative experiences
- Make decisions based on negative information
- React more strongly to negative stimuli
- Think about negative things more frequently than positive ones
- Remember negative events more vividly
- Be more motivated to avoid something negative than to gain something positive
- Believe negative news to be more truthful
Ah Yeah Heaven
Pretty sure the Uvalde police department was also armed and trained, yet a single gunman managed to spend over an hour in the elementary school killing 19 students and 2 teachers while the “armed and trained” police force did nothing. Not nothing, some cowered in fear while others soiled themselves.
Smiling Through The Dystopian Nightmare
Good Article. No Surprises. “It’s Not About Wanting A Pay Raise Or Extra Income, It’s Just About Wanting A Livable Wage.”
There’s an evolutionary basis for focusing on all the negative stuff so much. It’s basically your brain’s way of keeping you safe(r).
As per Verywell Mind, paying attention to negative, dangerous, threatening things found in the world “was literally a matter of life and death.”
Individuals who paid more attention to all the bad stuff in their environment were more likely to survive and procreate, passing on their genes.
We Live In A Dystopia
Ad Is More Important Than Daylight
AI Company's 'Stop Hiring Humans' Ads All Over Sf
So, how do you actually function properly when you’re constantly bombarded by stress and anxiety-inducing news? It’s not exactly rocket science, but it does require discipline. For one, you’ve got to reprioritize your well-being, getting your physical and mental health back in shape. And secondly, you’ve got to limit and recontextualize all the negative things you see online.
In terms of your well-being, make sure that you’re getting the basics right. Make sure that you’re getting enough sleep, water, and nutritious food. Spend time with your loved ones, friends, and coworkers who energize rather than drain you.
Get plenty of exercise. Spend time outdoors. Focus on your hobbies and other purposeful activities. Meditate. Avoid drinking alcohol, smoking, eating processed foods, and spending time with toxic people.
Had My First AI Drive Through Experience
Looks like the kind of place that "can't afford" to hire actual people anymore, that thing looks super grubby.
It Went So Far It Doesn't Seem Real Anymore... But It Is
Well, if you know anything about late stage capitalism or the fall of most "great" empires, it seems very real. Cheers! 🇺🇸
This Billboard Like 100 Ft Off My College Campus
Naturally, if you’re constantly anxious, then you need to review your digital habits as well. If you spend a large portion of your day scrolling social media, browsing the news, and getting agitated, clearly, something needs to change.
That’s not to say that staying up-to-date with the news isn’t important. It is, very much so. But there’s a balance between staying informed and obsessing over every tiny update.
Seen In Brooklyn. This Isn’t Clever, Doordash. Just Sad
I mean, Doordash isn't the one that created an untenable housing crisis...
Welcome To Your Dystopian Future!
This Made Me Mutter To Myself
When every piece of new information is world-shattering Breaking News, nothing is. If you think everything is urgent and that your life depends on following every single social media post or bit of news that comes out, you’ll burn out sooner rather than later.
According to Search Engine Journal, the average person worldwide spends around 2 hours and 24 minutes on social media every single day.
The New York Times suggests that one of the ways you could cut back on screen time is to use apps that gamify how long you don’t use your smartphone. The goal is to turn time away from your phone into a habit.
Ads Playing On Repeat Inside My School
As a person who couldn't get a beard going I was twenty-four, this is a pure appeal to vanity. Most high-school dudes would give their left testicle to get this much hair on their faces.
This Restaurant's Bathroom Faucet Has A Display For Ads
What A Time To Be Alive
Sadly, this is true. I took 20 boosters in the hopes of turning into magneto. All I got was an improved immunity to COVID.
Another way to do this is to physically separate yourself from your devices so that you’re present and focused on the people closest to you.
For example, you could set one day each week when you and your family put away your phones. Of course, bring your phone with you in case there’s an emergency, but keep it out of sight.
Capitalism Reinventing Itself - Or So They Say
Child labor isn't new. I started working at 9 and worked at McDonald's at 14. That was over 30 years ago.
Stop This Dystopian Acceptance
Don't Solve The Problem, Just Spend Tons Of Money To Ignore It
What’s more, you could try charging your phone in another room than where you sleep or getting a physical alarm clock to wake you up. You could even consider getting a so-called dumbphone so that you only use it for what’s strictly necessary, instead of mindlessly browsing social media.
Self-Driving Waymo Involved In Crash In Chandler
USA Auctioning Humanitarian Daily Rations In Hawaii
Having To Scan A QR Code In Case Of Emergency
At the end of the day, staying informed about the most important news and trends is vital not only to survive but also to thrive. But your physical and mental health come first. And that means limiting how much negative information you consume (even though your brain is constantly urging you to!).
My Fortune Cookie Had A Qr Code Ad Inside
How Is Underpaid Child Labor Legal?
Over 2,000 Pounds Of Fresh Pork Being Rejected By The Walmart Distribution Center Because The Sell By Dates Occur When Their Stores Are Closed For Thanksgiving
This product will still be safe to eat for the next 15 days, but they won't even attempt to sell. This will end up in a dumpster today.
This Year, Give Your Special Someone The Gift Of Accessing The American Healthcare System
I think GoFundMe is now the largest insurance provider in the US
This Is Veterans Row. A 3 Block Homeless Camp In West L.A. Where Homeless Veterans Live In
Large Company Filled With Over Worked And Underpaid Employees Decided To Do A Squid Games Themed Team Building Day In An Apparent Lack Of Self-Awareness
No one seemed to notice the irony… That the contestants are victims of a dystopian capitalist society and are out for themselves, not the team…
The Dystopian Future Where Daycare And Parental Leave Are Replaced With Babies At Your Workplace
So instead of the baby being disruptive to one employee, they can disrupt everyone. Let her work from home
We Are Truly Living In A Dystopian Time Period
Reality Is Often Disappointing
Upvote If You Would Never Donate Money To Kylie Jenner
AI Burgers On Uber Eats. Upsetting
They’ve Started Using AI Models For Hair Dye Boxes??
This Packet Of Microwave Noodles Has AI Generated Packaging
Poverty Wages Now Outsourced
NBC Is Turning Water Into Thousands Of Pounds Of Real Snow For Their 'Once In A Lifetime' Superbowl Coverage... In Southern California.. During A Drought
When Your Boss Is A Robot
This "Funny" Movie Ad Casually Recognizing How Many People Are Suffering On Their Way To Work. It Was Plastered On Every Bus In The City For About A Month
This Is The Most Depressing Thing I’ve Seen In A While
This Store Announces They Collect Your Biometric Data
This Display Is How I Learned That Missouri Banned An Introductory Book About Oil Painting
My Company Made $1 Billion In Revenue And We Get Cupcakes To Celebrate
During my annual performance meeting, I thankfully received a 4% raise, but I am still paid $18k under the poverty line for my city. But at least I get free cupcakes next week!
And They Didn’t Post A Salary Either
When You Live In America And Go To The Hospital For Food Poisoning
My City Rolled Out A Yearly EMS Subscription
Buy Now, Pay Later At The Local Grocery Butcher
A Letter To Humans Of The Future On The Site Of Iceland's First Dead Glacier
My Text Book For School Came In With A Boxed Red Bull
School Put Gates To Lock Bathrooms Between And During Classes
Outshine The Owner, Earn $15/Hr
MTA Installs Turnstile Spikes To Combat Fare Evasion
The Dystopian Future We’ve All Been Asking For Is Here! Unbelievable!
An Actual Poster At My Work. Dystopian Vibes, Anyone?
This isn't for just anyone, it's for disabled people. A lot of disabled people -- myself included -- feel or fear that they can't contribute or make a difference even in the smallest of ways. Work, at least in non-hellacious jobs, actually does make people feel better about themselves. Campaigns to keep disabled people doing what they can, and therefore more integrated into society, are not a bad thing.