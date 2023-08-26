73 Images For Those Venturing Beyond The Blessings Of The Internet (New Pics)
On an average day, most of us see hundreds of digital images, often without really paying attention. But every once in a while something will make us pause, something not immediately understood. The denizens of the internet have taken it upon themselves to gather these images the label “cursed”
The “Daily Cursed Images” Instagram account is a repository of images that might give you shivers, bad thoughts, and generally cursed energy, but will no doubt be an interesting ride. So turn down the lights, get comfortable, and remember to upvote your “favorites.” Be sure to also comment your thoughts in the comments below.
More info: Instagram
Actually for the shirt to be an apples to apples comparison for what it’s mocking. It shouldn’t have the PC term of Caucasian. It should just say “whites”. I assume this is mocking a mascot shirt that would say Indians or redskins or chiefs, not Native Americans.
While in some images the source of the “horror” is pretty clear, a few might make you uneasy without any immediately discernible reason. Like that feeling of being watched, then wheeling around to see a random cat up on a balcony following your every move, sometimes our thoughts and body react faster than our conscious thoughts can keep up.
Part of the explanation may lie in our evolutionary past, where, understandably, we needed the ability to quickly discern danger to avoid it. It’s not just lions and tigers, rot, disease, and poison were equally dangerous to our ancestors, which is probably why things we feel are disgusting capture and hold our attention so effectively, compared to “neutral” images.
Imagine being in the bathroom and you hear someone playing "Careless Whisper" on their saxophone.
As strange as it might seem, we have adapted to being okay with many of these “negative” stimuli, as long as we can control them to some degree. Spicy food would be one example, although that is most likely a result of creative cooking, then a search for adrenaline. However, horror movies and thrillers easily fall into this category, as do enjoy being creeped out and scared to some degree.
Before smartphones became so widely available, images required film, which is costly and takes time and energy to develop. So it would be pretty rare for it to be used for mundane, yet strange occurrences like the ones here. So by making the means of capturing an image more common, it also unlocked the possibilities of people interested in making compositions or things that give off a cursed energy.
When I was a child, I tried to dig a tunnel to China. Years later, I met a Chinese man. He told me that when he was a child, he tried to dig a tunnel to America. So I said "Okay, we finally met!"
Even if one isn’t an adrenaline junkie, which already is a pretty pejorative term, there is still something pretty interesting about these pictures. In many cases, they cause significantly more questions than they answer, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It can be an interesting journey to try and assemble a story out of the elements in these images, whether staged or completely real.
This comes from the tendency our brain has to assemble information into a story, even where there is none. Certainly, most things don’t just happen, there is something or someone that causes it. If a can of beans is upended into a shoe, one can quickly surmise that a living being had to take the can, open it, position the shoe, and then dump it.
No. Just no. And that is the saddest bean-sand castle I have ever seen.
It’s very human to take random pieces of data and very quickly assemble a narrative. Take the previous example of the beans and a shoe, an old-fashioned example of a cursed image. What if the tale I presented was completely incorrect, and the beans were poured into the shoes and then transported that way to wherever they were photographed? There is no way I can disprove this theory, yet it already deviates from the previous one.
The same exercise can be applied to any and all of the images featured in this post. Like what was the thinking behind the name and logo of “Shrek’s Pizza?” Was the owner a fan? Were there in-depth discussions about the copyright risks or if any menu items could be “themed” to the intellectual property? We will never know, but as a thought experiment, it’s entertaining.
It’s also interesting to consider the fact that many, if not most of these images were not taken with the intention to bestow a “cursed” feeling upon the reader, rather, the photographer just wanted to capture a moment. This raises the curious possibility that certain compositions are “cursed” regardless of the author's intent.
Intentional or not, there are now tens of thousands, if not millions of images out there, whether gathered and curated or sitting in some dusty internal folder in an old phone, just waiting to be unleashed upon the world.
An absolute nightmare for anyone with Trypophobia. Fear of small holes. Yeah real thing and I have a friend who has it.
That looks like the pee to water ratio has severely shifted the wrong way
Observe the aquatic corndog in it's natural habitat...
Gotta watch out for that fair food. Especially in the Mid West.
That guy with that big hat vs the Cat in the Hat.