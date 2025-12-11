Still, not all mistakes are the same. Some cut deeper than others and can stay with you for years. On Reddit , people shared the dirtiest, slimiest, most backstabbing things they’ve ever done and the regret they still carry. Read their confessions below.

No one on this planet is perfect. If we were, we would never really learn, grow, or fully appreciate the good things that come our way. Making mistakes , even painful ones, is part of how we understand both ourselves and others.

#1 To preface: I was 13 at the time so keep this in mind.



I had a group of friends in an AOL chat. The story is about two. Let's call them Maddy and John. I really liked John. Big crush on him. One time Maddy and I were chatting and she said that John was flirting with her so she wanted to ask him out because she never had a boyfriend before. I was devastated.



A few days later, John messaged me and asked why I have been ignoring him. I explained that I told Maddy I was going to ask you out (lie) but she beat me to it to see if she could get you to say yes first (lie) because she was mad at me for something (lie).



He believed me, dumped her, and we dated for 8 years.



I'm not sure what happened to Maddy. We all stayed in touch maybe a year or two after this, and she had another boyfriend, but I was a 13 y/o.

#2 A girl who sat in front of me in high school was very obese. She turned around and said something nasty to me. So, I put a few pieces of tape on a sheet of paper, did the ol' pat your back with a distracting comment; She walked around the rest of the day with a, 'WIDE LOAD' sign stuck to her back. Regretted it when I realized how many people were laughing at her all day.

#3 I went to high school with a kid who drove like an idiot. To make matters worse, he had a huge truck and lived in my neighborhood, so we often went on the same route to school. He would frequently cut me off, and [tailgate] even when I would go over the speed limit. Think of a BMW driver in a compensator truck.



Anyways, the final straw came when we were both in the school parking lot, and there were 2 open parking spots near the front with plenty of room for both of us. I was about to pull into "my" spot, when this [jerk] decides to double-park his Mad Max truck in both of the spots. Now, I have to go park in the spillover and school was about to start in 2 minutes. That's when I realize that I possessed a "weapon". The previous weekend, I had bought a gallon of milk from the grocery that had expired early. I must've put it in my car with the intent of taking it to the store and getting a refund, but I was sidetracked on my way to the store and I had forgotten about it. I unscrewed the cap to make sure that it smelled bad, and sure enough, it smelled like [trash]. I waited for everyone to clear out of the parking lots, and I made my way to the truck.

Considering it was the south in May, the temperature was going to reach +97° that day, so he decided to leave his windows slightly cracked to let the air ventilate in his black interior/black exterior jerkmobile. I hopped up on the step bar, emptied the entire gallon of spoiled milk into driver side, thew away the empty jug in the dumpster nearby, and headed to class. When we were dismissed at 4, the temp was 99°. It had reached 102° at noon, so I was expecting catastrophic results. Sure enough, he was at his truck screaming at his friends, and dialing the police. The next day, we had an assembly and the school faculty attempted to find out who was responsible for this heinous crime. They never suspected a thing from me.🤣



TL;DR [Jerk] in truck double parks. I pour a gallon of spoiled milk into his truck on a hot day.

#4 In middle school, my best friend and I made a fake screen name (IM) and messaged her ex to make him believe it was coming from a hot model (we got pictures of some random hot chick off the internet and made a fake MySpace profile). Then we convinced him she was going to meet him on his street corner in an hour to do dirty deeds and he believed us and waited outside for an hour at 2 am.



Twist is that he had a girlfriend at the time and we took screenshots of the whole conversation and sent them to her inbox on MySpace. Still feel guilty.

#5 When I was in 5th grade, my friends and I wanted to be in the talent show. My friend (I'll call her Sarah) wanted to be a part of it. I told her that she needed to slim down if she was going to be in it with us. Sarah was and is still insecure about her weight. I felt like such a [jerk] and regret it to this day.

#6 A friend asked me with tears in his eyes to spend the night over on the day his brother [passed] at a young age.



This was at another town where I'd either spend the night at his place or a hotel.



I chose the hotel because a girl I liked was gonna be there.

#7 I'm a moderator on a local second-hand facebook group. An old lady put up a very nice bed for a very low price. I deleted the post, and contacted her. Got the bed before anyone had the chance to bid on it.

#8 My next door neighbours kid used to be an inconsiderate rude [jerk] and his parents let him and his brother get away with it.



Well one time he put gravel on my windscreen wipers because I saw him out the window doing it, and his parents knew he did this but thought it was a mere practical joke.



So I waited until it was dark, and I grabbed some gravel and stuck it right ontop of their windscreen wipers but inside them too. His parents did not think it was funny when it was their windscreen that got scratched.

#9 Invited a friend to wingman me when I knew one of the girls was a lesbian. I liked the other one. Sorry bro.

#10 Was young and mad. My dad's email was opened on the computer. I told his boss to go to hel but luckily my dad was let off the hook because i misspelled hell.

#11 When I was maybe 5 or 6 I poked a hole in my parents waterbed and blamed it on my little brother.

#12 I don't know if this counts, but I used to work at a restaurant and there was a couple in there with their baby. He was in a high chair and was definitely less than one year old. I noticed the kid looked like he was imitating my hand movements from across the room, so I starting moving them and watching him. He was definitely following everything I was doing, although a little jerkily, and he was mirroring the movements with his hands.



I was quite impressed. He was obviously bright for his age. After a few hand gestures, an idea occurred to me that was too delicious to pass up. I moved my fist to my forehead, and sure enough, he goes to imitate. He pushes his little hand into a ball, thrusts his fist up rapidly, and bonks himself in the face. There was this really confused look on his face like he was trying to figure out who hit his forehead.



I did it three more times because it was hilarious.

#13 One time in third grade, I farted. It was one of those nuclear waste level farts, and all the kids at my table started freaking out. I didn't want to be caught so I started freaking out with them. I then pretended to sniff my best friend Margaret, and scrunched up my nose and yelled out that Margaret was the tooter.



I framed my best friend for the toot that I tooted.

#14 In high school, this girl with a peanut allergy started going out with a girl i had i crush on (after I had told her this) so for every class potluck i had with her i would make peanut brittle.

#15 In 7th grade band, I played a dumb prank by hiding my friend's trumpet. Thought he'd ask where it was and I'd laugh and show him, but he showed up a bit late and we all started. He said someone STOLE his instrument and the director stopped the entire class and made us sit in silence until someone would confess.



After several minutes of nobody saying anything, he declared that he was cancelling a planned trip to Disney. Everyone started groaning and some even stood up shouting for the culprit to come forward.



I stood up and said, "It was me. I did it." The director said "Thank you cfenton23 for trying to take the fall for the thief but you don't have to do that."



After class, everyone congratulated me and thanked me for trying to take the heat and blamed someone else. The person who was blamed eventually kept getting left out of social events and quit band all together while I was proclaimed a hero.

#16 In 3rd grade my friend and I had a joint Runescape account. We worked pretty hard and leveled up the character close to the max. I changed the password without telling him and sold it.

#17 I gave a girl I was dating gonorrhea, but managed to twist it round so she thought she gave it me. I forgave her though.

#18 Never told anyone this, and I need to get it off my chest after nearly 20 years of guilt. Me and my little brother both got little Rc cars from our grandparents one Christmas. They were generally low quality, and actually not very "remote" at all, since they were attached to their respective controls with a wire. Despite that, I seen my bro's little 5 year old face light up when he received his present.



I think at some point not long after, we had a little falling out, probably over something petty. Well, that wire that connected his car to the remote? I snipped it with a pair of scissors. Completely broke his toy. Can't remember what happened after, but I remember bursting into tears whilst in the school toilet when I was around 10. The guilt was awful, like unbearably so. Even now, at 26, I feel sick thinking about it. Please, free me from this guilt. Tell me I'm not a bad person.

#19 I left my fiance for another woman on the day we were supposed to move into our new house. I woke up at 5 am, left her sleeping in the hotel, grabbed all my stuff out of our shared storage unit, and drove it over to the new house. My name was the only name on the house. When she showed up later that day, I walked out on the porch and told her it was over and to please leave.



Then six months later, after the new relationship burned out, she took me back, and I did it again.



I am a terrible, terrible person.

#20 As a commuter in a large city, regularly ran into a girl in the subway who danced and asked for donations. At a certain point, had come to realize she was homeless and was in the subway every day. Became familiar enough that, one day, she said she needed help, so I offered to hold some of her stuff in my apartment. Turned out to be several dark trash bags of papers and other items: maybe she was a hoarder; I don't know, because I held the bags for her but didn't go through them. Days turned into weeks, and then, ultimately, my flatmates were moving out, so we had to give up the apartment. I told the girl repeatedly that I was moving, and that she had to come and get her stuff. Gave her multiple chances, knowing that she was homeless and possibly not fully rational. In any case, after she missed deadline after deadline after deadline, and multiple grace periods, I told her I had to put her bags on the curb one weekend. I did--and she showed up the following Monday, and asked where her stuff was. At that point, it was gone. Still feel bad about it more than 20 years later. Never saw her again.



TL; DR: Agreed to hold a homeless girl's possessions. Had to get rid of them when I was moving, and she came to get them too late. Might have been all she had left; still feel bad about it.

#21 An old friend of mine and I were in a fun run when we were coming up on the finish line. We were tied and I guess we non-verbally, mutually agreed to pass through the line at the same time. Like a complete [jerk], I broke out into a full sprint and came out in front of him. I haven't seen him in a long time but thinking about this still makes me feel like [trash].

#22 When I was a starving college student, I didn't drink (for health, money, and other reasons). I also drove an SUV, so that made me the perfect designated driver for everyone I knew. I would drive 8-10 people down to the (only) local bar and just drink iced tea for a few hours. The SUV drank gas like a fish, so the deal was always that everyone would chip in a couple bucks for gas. I soon noticed that as they got more and more drunk I could ask them for the gas money multiple times. They *never* figured it out. Soon, I was grossing $75 to $100 bucks a night. The next day everyone would sober up and complain they had no more money and I would just tell them "dude, you drank a lot last night". #feelsbadman.

#23 In 4th grade my school had this huge booksale and one of my friends bought this super sparkly obnoxious multicolored diary. We all thought it was perfect. Anyway this one friend of ours had been really pissing me off all week, told me I wasn't pretty enough to be Belle when we played princesses, [stuff] like that. Diary girl and [jerk] girl were best friends.



I went to diary girl's locker to move the diary to [jerk] girl's locker to frame her for stealing it, but couldn't find it. Diary friend caught me there and I said I just wanted to see it because it was so pretty, so she was like yea sure but when she opened her locker she couldn't find it either. I decided to stick to the plan and blame [jerk] girl for stealing it. I got in SO much trouble for starting rumors and got lectured by our teacher in front of my entire class.



Then my teacher actually caught [jerk] girl with the diary, turns out she had actually stole it. It was a really weird turn of events.

#24 I pretended to throw the ball for my dog but I really didn't.

#25 I used to have anorexia in early high school years- was hospitalised for a couple of years, came back to school. It took me an hour to eat lunch, cutting a sandwich into 36 pieces and the like. There was a girl who sat with me every lunch for the whole hour, every lunch. For like a year. Then started to talk to people more and ended up abandoning her. Didn't even realise. By the end of high school she was totally alone. Still, teenage me did not even realise. It wasn't til two years later when i looked back that i realised how [awful] i had been. Teenagers are [jerks]. Hope you're doing ok yasmin.

#26 In elementary school my class did an Easter egg hunt. There was a special egg that had glitter glue put on it so that it'd sparkle. If you got that egg, then you got a special prize. I saw this one girl reaching into a bush. This girl was the shyest girl. She never spoke to anyone except for whispering in the teacher's ear when she needed to say something. I instinctively reached into the bush too thinking that she might be looking for an egg. I found the special egg. I now feel awful about stealing that egg from her when she was too shy to stand up for herself.

#27 When my dad suggested I shouldn't work such long hours as a freelancer for [low] pay and maybe find a better paying full-time job, I answered, "I can't, I need the money. Or what? You're gonna support me with your pay?"



Conveniently forgetting he did raise me till I was of working age. I felt like an absolute slimeball that day, especially when I saw that look of hurt on his face.

#28 Was with my girlfriend for 11 years and this hot girl started working in my office. We ended up hitting it off really well and after a few months there and in a night out with work we hooked up.



This went on for about 6-7months, she had a boyfriend too. We ended up stopping everything and I helped her get a job in another company. She's still with her boyfriend.



I ended up breaking up with my girlfriend because I felt guilty about what had happened and knew I didn't love her. I ended the relationship with her and came out of it looking really nice (made it that I felt not wanting to get married / have kids was stopping her from being happy and I wanted her to have happiness). Her family still think I'm great, we are still good friends and we both have new partners.



I feel bad because I can never tell her what I did but also I'm with my current girlfriend for about 4 years now and while I love her, if we broke up it wouldn't faze me. Knowing that a relationship I ended after 11 years was no problem for me has kept me feeling pretty emotionless about people in general.

#29 The guy deleted his account, but nobody will ever beat the Redditor who poisoned his girlfriend and caused a spontaneous abortion because they had only been dating a few weeks and she wanted to keep it.

#30 I was bullied pretty badly in middle school, particularly by a girl called "Hannah."



Both of Hannah's parents were doctors. Her older brother was a lawyer. Hannah got straight A's and had an incredibly nice boyfriend. In my eyes, she had everything I wanted- wealth, good reputation, a social life, etc. I simultaneously hated her and was incredibly jealous.



One day it all got to be too much. I can't remember exactly what she said to me, but it pushed me over the line. I was absolutely furious. So I made a plan.



I waited until everyone left the girl's locker room during gym class, found her bag, and emptied the whole thing into the toilet.



She had all her clothes, jewelry, schoolbooks, and even her phone in her bag. I ruined it *all.*



Thinking back, I can't believe I did that. It was so cruel, especially considering that I knew how it felt to be bullied :(.

#31 Slept with my roommates girlfriend by sophomore year of college the day they broke up. Continued to do it for about a month and ended up telling him. His response? "Okay. I'm sure you could treat her better than I ever could." I broke the dude... after all that was said and done and I told him I would stop, I still slept with her for like another month. My roommate got stomach ulcers because he was under such extreme stress from this, school bills, and lack of support from his parents. It is my greatest regret and I owe him so much for all I did. We're roommates again now and good friends... I don't have any clue why or how.

#32 In sixth grade a shy awkward boy asked me to the Valentine's Day Dance with a little heart shaped box that had a ticket inside. And a card with roses on it. I didn't really want to go with him, but I was uncomfortable and he went through so much effort, I said yes.



On the bus I told my friends and they laughed at me, so I joined in saying how awkward it was and then tossed the card out the window.



I still "went" to the dance with him. Meaning I ignored him and talked with my friends and danced with him once. I wasn't cruel, I was so concerned with what my friends thought of me.



Acting too good for him made me feel cool during a really insecure time. He crushed on me through out all of middle school and it just fed my self esteem. I was nice to him, but I was aware and didn't care about his feelings.



But I always kept that little heart shaped box. And after middle school I looked back and realized what a sweet guy he was. I apologized for how I treated him. He told me he always knew I through that card out of the window. It didn't matter.



We never dated. I distanced myself from him, because though he was sweet, I didn't have romantic feelings for him and I knew it would be cruel to hang around.



He's turned out great. Went to a great school. Works in a children's hospital. Is an avid sailor. We keep in touch on occasion when he's in town.



But I'll never truly forgive myself for how I treated him all those years ago.

#33 Friend started talking to/developing feelings for a girl we went to school with. I knew said girl and knew she was the female equivalent of a male playboy (enjoys stringing guys along, new guy every week, that type of thing). Unfortunately friend had been single for a while and so any female that showed him the slightest bit of interest he fell head over heels for, started planning the wedding - you get the picture. Me and her still talked fairly often, so one night I not so subtly let on that my friend was after her. She reacted how I knew she would, telling me she was more focused on being single and I should let him know that. We made a pact that I'd distract his attention, and she'd start hinting at other guys when she talked to him. So, we did. I took him out a lot, she started replying later, and eventually took him out clubbing with her where she got on someone else in front of him. The look on his face was crushing, but I knew I had to do it sooner rather than later because buddy was falling, *hard* and it was only going to end up with him sinking back into depression. I still feel bad about kind of jeopardising it without letting him find out himself, but he has a new girl now and they're doing just swell, so, alls well that ends well I guess.

#34 During arguing I said to my ex-wife "Your breasts look sad". After all, she did breastfeed three of our children... Now, after years I still feel really bad. I was an idiot.

#35 When I was a teenager, my cousin was this big player, womanizer, [jerk]-and-proud type who would play the nice guy, bang a girl, and then never call her again, laughing about it to everybody when she was all in tears after. You know the type.



One time this really nice girl started crushing on him. I kind of liked her myself, but she only had eyes for him. Finally, after a few days, I just straight up told her what she was in for. "Here's exactly what's going to happen if you go after him..." It was back-stabbing my cousin of course, and I had motive to do it, but I didn't care.



She ignored me, of course, and my prediction came exactly true. She actually tried to get together with me after, but it was more of an insult at that point. I basically told her, "Well, I told you so." And I walked away.

#36 There was a kid in high school in the mid 90s that I really hated and had a couple of altercations with. I was a skinny kid and couldn't really do anything physically to anyone so I got a bit creative. I made an AOL account with part of his name, made a profile that sounded realistic, and then found some minorities in school to toss a few racial epithets at. Later, I heard that a group of people cornered him in the locker room and were going to beat the [hell] out of him until he somehow talked himself out of it.

#37 This is kind of hard to believe but bear with me. I really like old books and I had this crooked public library in my neighbourhood, before I went to Canada for college. The library was in terrible shape, almost nobody used it effectively and there was this old little lady as the librarian, who did everything by herself. So I'm going abroad for college, about two years ago, and I said, hey, that old cottonhead won't see me again, so why not I just "steal" some books off? Nobody cares about the library anyway, I can just fill them up in my bag because the thing doesn't even have a CCTV system. I can act like I was just looking at something and walk away.



I did so, but my proportion of theft is prodigious, if I'm not mistaken I filled an entire luggage with books of differing size that day.



For some reason, I still feel like trash when I see those stolen books on my shelves. I'm pretty sure nobody cared about them, but it feels like I exploited the old lady's age as a justification for theft.

#38 Well, I did something kinda slimy today. But it was funnier more than it upset anyone.





I'm at a car show and some dudes selling a car radio for a car I don't even own. But there were a lot of cars here that it would fit. He offered it to like 5 of us and I bought it for 15$. Immediately another guy walks up "heard someone's selling a radio?" I hold it up and said "yup! 20$!" I made 5$ off that in a matter of 3 minutes. Right in front of the guy who sold it to me.





We all laughed about it.

#39 My best friend came out to me, after I promised not to tell anybody. Shortly thereafter I told one of my other friends. Compared to a lot of stuff here that's pretty mild, but it's one of the things I most regret. I honestly don't know why she didn't tell me to never talk to her again.

#40 Told on a girl and her punishment was missing high school graduation. I'm 35, I still feel bad about it.



She made loser awards for the junior girls she picked on and gave them out at a junior / senior girls event.

#41 I told my gf that I have to break up as I am too young to date (was 16), then got together with a different girl. She hates me still and I am 25 and married to the girl I got together with.

#42 Cheated on and then divorced my now ex husband. He had no clue anything was happening.

#43 When my friend Nicky and I were like 7-8 I was throwing rocks into this "forest" around our school, at some point during our throwing I hit a girl in the face and I immediately bolted inside to the bathroom. Sometime later I walked back outside to see Nicky getting yelled at by the Principal, VP, parents that were still around. Literally anyone over the age of 18 was berating this kid, he looked at me to come forward and do the right thing and I locked eyes with him, smiled turned around and walked to class scot free not realizing I had created Nicky's supervillain origin story.

#44 Slept with a friend's boyfriend.

#45 I chased away every girlfriend that one of my closest friends ever had, because I didn't want anyone "taking him away from me."



...He's long since become convinced that love is not something he'll ever get to have, and has given up entirely on ever finding a relationship. He's also severely depressed and his life is essentially in shambles.



It's one of the many things I'm going to regret to my grave. NOTHING I can do will ever make up for that and I will NEVER be able to take it back.

#46 I didn't know I was supposed to be the wingman. My friend and I met up with 2 girls. I didn't know he was interested in the one that started flirting with me right off the bat. Was making out with her a few hours later. Dated for a few months. After the fact he told me he had been interested in her. 20 years later he and I are still friends. But I feel guilty.

#47 I started working with this woman at the same time. We have very similar personalities and senses of humor. We would often eat lunch together at work. Were we not both married, who knows?



One day our boss resigns unexpectedly and they decided to appoint one of us as interim manager. They did some quickie interviews for both of us and ultimately picked her. I was bummed and jealous because I knew that gave her a massive leg up for applying for the job when it was reposted.



She hate doing being interim and decided she didn't really want the job full time. But she said that she couldn't really imagine working, on a permanent basis, for me. So she agreed to not only not apply, but formally tell our VP she wasn't interested in it, provided I not pursue the job.



It sounds a lot sketchier than it was. This was two friends coming together and her making this request. I agreed.



Then our VP began dropping hints encouraging me to apply without actually saying so. A few weeks later my VP sent an email to us both that said, basically, they were taking down the posting that day and this was our last chance to apply. The promotion would double my salary.



We confirmed we weren't. Then, right before I left for the day, I dropped my resume in the internal applicant system. She found out about 3/4 through the selection process and was massively pissed. She actually took me off of a choice project to get back at me. I got the job and she quit, without notice, unfriended me on Facebook and disconnected herself from me on LinkedIn.



I don't regret advancing my career. I don't regret the money. But I do regret how I went about it. I feel like I should have told her I was applying. I'm also a bit torn, though, as I feel like she might have spite applied and gotten the job. The fact that she lashed out at me while she was still interim tells me she might have made my life hell.



Still, [devastating] losing a friend over something like that.

#48 Was pissed off at a friend whilst at his house, so went into his fridge and stabbed his bowl of jelly.

#49 I used to spend summers with my uncle who ran a campground and he taught me all kind of useful skills. One was how to make a key that would open all Master locks that were similar.

Well back in the 70's just about everyone had the same locks on their garage doors and garage door openers were not around yet or our neighborhood didn't have them. So me and my friends decided that we would collect all of the locks off of the garages mix them up in a bag and put them back on.

The next morning everyone came out to go to work and couldn't get their cars out of the garage, the entire block was standing outside wondering what happened. It was really funny for about five minutes, then I felt bad. My dad said it's a good thing our garage is full of [stuff] and we park our cars outside.

#50 In my junior year of college, I was taking organic chemistry, and my lab partner was one of my friends I lived with the previous year in the dorms.



We had to pay for these cards in the beginning of the year, they were 125 dollar "insurance" cards that were non refundable. The idea was the 125 dollars would cover the cost of materials we broke.



Anyway, we never broke anything, so at the end of the year we're like "hey, we gave them 250 dollars for nothing", so we decided to steal stuff that we didn't think was that expensive. Stuff like 1 oz sample jars, test tubes, basically stuff we could store or serve "stuff" in. But we also took this titration beaker thing. No idea why, but we always thought it looked cool.



So we got back and were just enjoying our loot, when we decided to look up the titration thing. It was like, 300 dollars. So we felt bad.



My friend and I liked to be jerks sometimes when it was funny, but we, and especially he, never did anything that would be considered particularly outright mean.



I was slightly more of a jerk for fun. So I fowarded him a fake email about how stealing lab equipment totalling more than 250 dollars could be considered a "petty larceny", which was a felony, and could be grounds for expulsion.



I was also friends with his room mate at the time, who reported that he first just heard a lot of scrolling when he was presumable reading the email. After that, he was "rolling on the floor moaning going 'oh god oh god oh god'".



So I actuallly made him think we were gonna get expelled because he was kind of a sweet, gullible kid. I didn't think he would actually believe it for more than a few seconds. I felt bad.



I later told him it was a prank.



So TL;DR I made a sweet kid think we were going to get expelled form college for larceny.

#51 Lying about someone [passing away] to get sympathy from an ex (I was out of my mind heartbroken) I shiver at the thought of it now.

#52 I was playing Risk with my brother and a couple friends, we were playing a version that had capitals and if they were taken you were out. Me and my brother spent a good deal of time in a stalemate while Buddy 1 was making gains in the rest of the world, chiseling territory from everyone. Eventually me and my brother realize that this stalemate will get us nowhere and would let Buddy 1 win, so we put aside our differences and double team Buddy 1. After many shifted borders and close calls, we finally reach his capital and I was the one to take it. While the rest of the table is celebrating and Buddy 1 hangs his head in defeat, I notice that I have enough troops left to march to my brothers capital and take it. "Roll the defence dice, brother," I say and not long after his capital falls, leaving only me and Buddy 2 and 3, who don't last long either.

#53 Switched to the winning team in a round of TF2.

#54 I started the washer before my husband could gather his laundry. I didn't feel like folding a lot of clothes.

#55 Friend of mine went on Tinder during a date with his GF. She breaks up with him. I end up going clubbing with his now ex two weeks later and being our young and stupid selves, we get drunk and I end up going home with her.

#56 A friend of mine liked a girl. Problem is, this girl liked me. Aaaand I kind of liked her back. He told me he liked her and I told him I would step off. And I didn't. Yeah, I felt bad for doing that. Good news is it turned out alright in the end. He got another girlfriend, and they've been together for more than a year now. The girl he liked and I have been together for almost two years. We are still friends and we sometimes even joke about that, so I guess everything is ok.

#57 Not sure I regret it but I think it was slimy. Started dating friend of friend. Tells me they want to hang out on the night of my birthday. They totally sell me out. Did not call and did not answer my calls. Ok fine. A month later find out friend of friend is laid off. Find out they applied at my workplace and were being seriously considered for a job. Spread rumors, person did not get job, had trouble finding job and left town. Oh well....

#58 Got a bunch of girls removed from my high school because they didn't get along with my at the time girlfriend .



Legit just called them out on every single bad thing they had done, it helped on the day of the interview they were both intentionally late to class.

#59 When I was 20 and newly dumped by my first love, my friend at the time, we'll call her Mary, took me to a party once to cheer me up. This party was hosted by her ex boyfriend who she had recently rekindlend a friendship with, we'll call him Travis. Travis and I start flirting, totally innocent. But he asks for my number and we start hanging out together. After a couple of weeks of hanging out with Travis behind Mary's back, I decide I have to tell her what's going on. I don't know their back story, but she flipped out and didn't want me to date him! I chose to continue dating Travis and it ruined my friendship with Mary. I knew my relationship with Travis was just a rebound thing, and sure enough it didn't last more than 4 months. But Mary wanted nothing more to do with me. It's been over 10 years and I'm not friends with either one of them now. I think of Mary often and hope she's doing well.

#60 **TLDR: PETTY HIGH SCHOOL GIRL [NONSENSE] INCOMING! I haven't ever talked to anyone about this, and I kind of need to get it off my chest.**



When I explain this it'll look like I'm making excuses, but the circumstances are important. I was getting really sick, physically and mentally, largely due to anorexia spiralling but other things too- and with that came the paranoia that I was being antagonised and abandoned and talked about behind my back by this one friend of mine. She was (is? it's complicated, she's also my ex) my dearest, best friend, and earlier that year I'd made the choice to leave our friend group with her so she wouldn't be alone (dumb high school politics). But her personality started changing, she became more narcissistic and (her words) viewed me as a burden holding her back from a more impressive teenage life, so she started slowly spending less and less time with me, avoiding me, sometimes being kind of cruel. It was amplified x1000 thanks to my illnesses getting worse, which led to the main event.



She was running for head girl, and came pretty close too, and I flipped out for some reason. I was so angry for the way she'd treated me, and I guess I resented that she was so successful and was jealous. I wanted people to at least understand that she was not the person she portrayed. So I let some things slip. To pretty much anyone who'd listen, honestly. Nothing about her personally and it was all truth (just telling people about things she'd done to me, but it definitely painted her in a very ugly light and I was manipulative about it) but it was the wrong thing to do and was a massive betrayal of her trust.



Of course she didn't get it, and of course someone told her about what I was doing. She absolutely freaked out- later she told me she destroyed everything I'd ever given her (gifts, art I'd made... that really stung), and multiple mutual friends told me that she was very nasty about me for some time after the incident.



It's petty high school girl [nonsense], of course, classic gossipy drama, but it really hurt her and I did it to hurt her. I'll never really regain her trust and that hurts. I feel awful all the time for it, it was such a stupid, jealous thing to do and maybe she would have had a better final year if she'd gotten it.



EDIT: this is already really long but it's purely self indulgent, so I may as well add that in hindsight I don't think anyone listened to me about her anyway- at that point my hair was falling out, I wasn't sleeping, I was hypomanic and basically a caricature of an insane person. So they probably brushed it aside as crazy jealous rantings, which it kind of was. She wouldn't have gotten it anyway- the other girls were more put together, well liked and smarter than her, but she blames me entirely (verbatim) and I honestly sometimes believe it.

#61 Back in middle school my best friend had a crush on the new emo student. First love, you know middle school things... this started in 7th grade. In 8th I was like "Imma wingman for you, dude don't worry!"



At this time I was currently going out with some chick.



So I started talking to the girl that my friend was "in love" with trying to get her to be all like "I should go out with Sam" and in about two weeks we were all lovey dovey and had completely forgotten about my mission. My gf at the time dumped me and told everyone I was gay and my best friend and I were "ok" according to him but always had the saddest look on his face when he saw us.



Fast forward a bit, she turned out to be a huge [jerk] that ended up cheating in most of her relations... so I "saved" him from that.... but I still feel hella [bad] about that.

#62 This morning, my five year old was putting up a big fuss about not eating the lovely organic purple carrots my wife had picked up at the farmer's market, not even after watching everyone in the family eat them and say "mmmm, yummy!"



So I finally just got up, went to the fridge, and said, "fine, you only want *orange* carrots, i'll get you and *orange* carrot!"



But really, I had snagged a purple carrot from his plate while he wasn't looking.



I made a big show of getting one out of the fridge, and I palmed the purple carrot on the way back to the table.



My five-year-old says, "daddy, did you really get an orange carrot?"



"Oh yeah," I lied. "Now close your eyes and open your mouth."



He did, but he peeked.



"Just close your eyes and open your mouth!"



"Is it really orange?"



"YES!"



Then I put my hand over his eyes and had him open his mouth. He bit off the tiniest bit of carrot and ate it.



"Mmmmm!"



"Wup! Surprise! It was the purple carrot all along. See? They're just like orange carrots, except maybe even a little yummier."



"Yeah, I do like it, I do like it."



"See? Great."



*[feels intense shame]*.

#63 So back in middle school one of my best friends had a crush on me and I knew she did. All our friends and family made hints that we should get together but I had no interest in dating her and the more people tried to push us together the madder it made me. Cue couple months later when she tries to confess to me and I flat out ignore her. When ever we went to events together she would try to pull me aside and I would try to causally refuse. As soon as class was over I would make a b-line for the door before she could say anything. Did this for months until she eventually stopped trying.



In my mind, as long as she never asked nothing would change between us completely ignoring that things had already changed. I forced her to sit there and suffer with this feeling she couldn't control while I selfishly ran away from them so I continue the "status quo".



I regret it constantly and reflected on it in highschool after I had matured a bit and apologized but it still never got the chance to tell me it was always just an understood thing.



TLDR: one of my best friends grew a crush on me and I refused to acknowledge her feelings by ignoring her causing her immense heartache and pain instead of just letting her tell me and turning her down.

#64 I used to chase my friend around the school yard and throw peanuts at him. My friend is allergic to peanuts.

#65 Broke my friend's gate as a kid and let my other friend take the fall for it.

#66 Ok so while in college I joined a fraternity. We threw parties and therefore got in trouble. The national organization (essentially the offices that run the fraternity) decided they had enough of our shenanigans and wanted to have a membership review. This means that they would interview each member to determine if he should remain or was too much of a liability. During the interview they asked each member look at a list of all the members of our chapter and choose from the list who should remain and who should get kicked out. If anyone didn't do this he would get kicked out. I regret having done this every day of my life. And to the members of my chapter I am truly sorry.

#67 I feel like I meant well, but here it goes.

I quit a small company (about 60 employees) to pursue other interests. I knew the main boss liked me a lot and respected my opinion as he had requested my input on big decisions before. He was opening a second business and left a committee in charge. My biggest suggestion was to promote who I thought was the best worker and stop this whole committee thing because it wasn't working and people weren't pulling their weight. The promoted person has since gone a bit off the rails when they actually did get promoted and has made life a living hell for everyone else.

#68 When in grade 6, my friend broke a glass and I jokingly said lets just say the only kid that was no where near the cup did it. As soon as a teacher came back, they all yelled "James did it!"



Me being the little [jerk] that I was I didn't clear it up and just went outside for lunch break. I find James crying and yelling at my friend grabbing his collar who he thought blamed him so I just tell him it was me. He starts grabbing my shirt so I hit him and me and my friends just went off to enjoy the lunch.



When we got back, the class was sitting in a circle with the teacher and 2 chairs to make me and James talk it out intervention style and the whole time while he was taking his turn to talk I was trying to intimidate him. Slime. Sorry James.

#69 Logged onto my friend's rs acc and dropped his full mithril armour set.