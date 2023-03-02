78 Of The Funniest Examples Of Good Taste But Awful Execution
Generally, what separates a good design from a bad one is that a good design focuses on making a product useful and doesn't include anything that takes away from it, while a bad design is confusing, distracting, difficult to use, and has a short lifespan.
However, what if the design that has potential was executed in such a way that the finished result has an inferior outcome? Well, it turns out that we get these half-good, half-bad sorts of ideas that, if done better, could be golden. So this leads us to a subreddit called Good Taste But Awful Execution (aka GTBAE), where people share their findings of these bad executions in the wild.
While exploring these hilarious design fails, let us know in the comments below which seems like the worst one yet. And if you are interested, check out a reversed alternative shared on Bored Panda previously, where the taste is awful, but the execution is great.
I Took Me Way Too Long To See The Dog
Extremely Good Taste But Definitely Awful Execution!
This Is All Good Until The Airbag Malfunctions From Moisture Damage And Your Passenger Takes A Cactus Through The Face At 300 Mph
Try Not To Put These Sections Together
Happy End?
Behold The ‘Potato Head Of Palencia’ - Another Botched Art Restoration In Spain
They Tried
i wish i could just hit select all and move it over just a bit
Someone's About To Get Fired
What's ironic is that whoever designed this, was probably trying to be inclusive.
I Would Rather Have Cookies Than A Large Cake Honestly
My Home State Trying To Stop Meth Use With A New Slogan
Brought to you by Heisenberg, official sponsor of the team.
Mr T Set
And My Dad Is My Protractor...
The One And Only “Vanny Devito”
To Draw A Family A Snorkeling
Good Intentioned But The Placing Could’ve Been Better
Should Have Gone With Yoshi
it took me waaay too long to realize that is indeed a horse and not a person dressed as a horse luigi
D.a.r.e. And Their Pencils
My Wife’s Message In The Shower
This Jfk Memorial
This Book
The Fact That He Tattooed This On The Wrong Arm And Now Mario Has Two Right Hands
Maybe Don’t Try To Recreate All Family Photos
This
Does This Look Weird
This Social Psychology Textbook That Was Supposed To Show The Reflection Of You
It's Self-Explanatory
A Majestic Tiger, With Some Anatomical Difficulties
Wwii Mickey Mouse Gas Mask, Attempting To Make The Mask Less Scary To Children
They succeeded. Now I am more terrified of the child with the mask than the mask itself.
My Sisters Cake. (Its Supposed To Be A Hedgehog)
This Bin
Someone Posted This On Facebook Today
Tattoo On Point
Disguising This Cell Tower As A Tree
Accident Waiting To Happen… Was Told It Fits Better Here Than In R/Atbge
How to fall down the stairs properly: step 1, step 2, step 4, 7, 12, ...
I Mean
Yoda Cake
My Mom Said It Was Supposed To Be The Joker
Tron Stairs
The Yellow "For" Gets Lost Among The Big Red Letters
The Penis Mightier Than The Sword
Elsa Let It Go
Paper Straw In Plastic Cup
People Concerned About Africans Not Having Clean Water
This Cake I Found In A Photo Album From My Third Birthday
still less scary than the original. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4L5Injz9eo
Dwight From The Office
Happy Thanksgiving!
Looks Great But Would Definitely Be Not Real Comfy
It’s A Happy...!
Hoo Boy. We See This Big Guy On Our Way To Work Every Morning
Ugliest Thing I've Ever Made. I Love It
Pooh Bear Took A Wrong Turn In Life
When your roommate comes into the kitchen in the middle of the night and finds you having a lil snack