Generally, what separates a good design from a bad one is that a good design focuses on making a product useful and doesn't include anything that takes away from it, while a bad design is confusing, distracting, difficult to use, and has a short lifespan.

However, what if the design that has potential was executed in such a way that the finished result has an inferior outcome? Well, it turns out that we get these half-good, half-bad sorts of ideas that, if done better, could be golden. So this leads us to a subreddit called Good Taste But Awful Execution (aka GTBAE), where people share their findings of these bad executions in the wild.

While exploring these hilarious design fails, let us know in the comments below which seems like the worst one yet. And if you are interested, check out a reversed alternative shared on Bored Panda previously, where the taste is awful, but the execution is great.

#1

I Took Me Way Too Long To See The Dog

#2

Extremely Good Taste But Definitely Awful Execution!

#3

This Is All Good Until The Airbag Malfunctions From Moisture Damage And Your Passenger Takes A Cactus Through The Face At 300 Mph

#4

Try Not To Put These Sections Together

#5

Happy End?

flippin berry
flippin berry
WHY WHY WHY WHERE IS THE EYE BLEACH WHERE WHERE WHERE

#6

Behold The ‘Potato Head Of Palencia’ - Another Botched Art Restoration In Spain

Liz
Liz
How did they manage that? Have they ever seen a face?

#7

They Tried

freakingbee
freakingbee
i wish i could just hit select all and move it over just a bit

#8

Someone's About To Get Fired

flippin berry
flippin berry
What's ironic is that whoever designed this, was probably trying to be inclusive.

#9

I Would Rather Have Cookies Than A Large Cake Honestly

#10

My Home State Trying To Stop Meth Use With A New Slogan

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Brought to you by Heisenberg, official sponsor of the team.

#11

Mr T Set

#12

And My Dad Is My Protractor...

#13

The One And Only “Vanny Devito”

Marion
Marion
I think thats funny and creative! Like.

#14

To Draw A Family A Snorkeling

#15

Good Intentioned But The Placing Could’ve Been Better

#16

Should Have Gone With Yoshi

freakingbee
freakingbee
it took me waaay too long to realize that is indeed a horse and not a person dressed as a horse luigi

#17

D.a.r.e. And Their Pencils

Pedantic Panda
Pedantic Panda
Uggs? Where did the extra G come from?

#18

My Wife’s Message In The Shower

#19

This Jfk Memorial

#20

This Book

flippin berry
flippin berry
Way no. 1: Avoiding this book.

#21

The Fact That He Tattooed This On The Wrong Arm And Now Mario Has Two Right Hands

freakingbee
freakingbee
really good tattoo otherwise..

#22

Maybe Don’t Try To Recreate All Family Photos

#23

This

Domi
Domi
I'd like to know what that place is for context.

#24

Does This Look Weird

freakingbee
freakingbee
he looks like he's about to sneeze

#25

This Social Psychology Textbook That Was Supposed To Show The Reflection Of You

#26

It's Self-Explanatory

Domi
Domi
A cake for a teenage boy?

#27

A Majestic Tiger, With Some Anatomical Difficulties

freakingbee
freakingbee
don't body shame the kitty :(

#28

Wwii Mickey Mouse Gas Mask, Attempting To Make The Mask Less Scary To Children

Mari Balot
Mari Balot
They succeeded. Now I am more terrified of the child with the mask than the mask itself.

#29

My Sisters Cake. (Its Supposed To Be A Hedgehog)

#30

This Bin

Domi
Domi
I want to believe that there are 4 bags.

#31

Someone Posted This On Facebook Today

Liz
Liz
And that my friends, is why you pay a talented and well researched artist a proper fee for a proper tattoo

#32

Tattoo On Point

#33

Disguising This Cell Tower As A Tree

freakingbee
freakingbee
honestly i thought it was a tree at first

#34

Accident Waiting To Happen… Was Told It Fits Better Here Than In R/Atbge

Nurichwersonst
Nurichwersonst
How to fall down the stairs properly: step 1, step 2, step 4, 7, 12, ...

#35

I Mean

waddles
waddles
santa’s a bit different than how i remember him

#36

Yoda Cake

#37

My Mom Said It Was Supposed To Be The Joker

freakingbee
freakingbee
holy heck i just...i think i need to go to sleep now

#38

Tron Stairs

#39

The Yellow "For" Gets Lost Among The Big Red Letters

freakingbee
freakingbee
we've been over this! dOn'T uSe yELLow LetTeRs

#40

The Penis Mightier Than The Sword

#41

Elsa Let It Go

freakingbee
freakingbee
she couldn't hold it back anymore

#42

Paper Straw In Plastic Cup

#43

People Concerned About Africans Not Having Clean Water

#44

This Cake I Found In A Photo Album From My Third Birthday

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
still less scary than the original. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4L5Injz9eo

#45

Spongebob Cake

#46

Dwight From The Office

#47

Happy Thanksgiving!

freakingbee
freakingbee
i'm fukfukfukfukful for you guys!

#48

Looks Great But Would Definitely Be Not Real Comfy

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
It's cool, but I don't fancy chains poking my back.

#49

It’s A Happy...!

#50

Hoo Boy. We See This Big Guy On Our Way To Work Every Morning

#51

Ugliest Thing I've Ever Made. I Love It

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
I think it's cool. It's unique anyway

#52

Pooh Bear Took A Wrong Turn In Life

ShutUpAboutYourDiet
ShutUpAboutYourDiet
When your roommate comes into the kitchen in the middle of the night and finds you having a lil snack

#53

Was Told This Belonged Here As Well

#54

Bort Samson

freakingbee
freakingbee
if bart simpson met the addams family

#55

Eco-Friendly And Efficient Balcony

Domi
Domi
Come to think of it, it's not a bad idea, but does it have enough light?

#56

Shrek Cake

Sandy D
Sandy D
