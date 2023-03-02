Generally, what separates a good design from a bad one is that a good design focuses on making a product useful and doesn't include anything that takes away from it, while a bad design is confusing, distracting, difficult to use, and has a short lifespan.

However, what if the design that has potential was executed in such a way that the finished result has an inferior outcome? Well, it turns out that we get these half-good, half-bad sorts of ideas that, if done better, could be golden. So this leads us to a subreddit called Good Taste But Awful Execution (aka GTBAE), where people share their findings of these bad executions in the wild.

While exploring these hilarious design fails, let us know in the comments below which seems like the worst one yet. And if you are interested, check out a reversed alternative shared on Bored Panda previously, where the taste is awful, but the execution is great.