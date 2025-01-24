“The Entire Plane Was Seated And Waiting”: Airline Helps Woman Get To Her Terminally Ill Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

From experience of communicating with large companies, one often comes to the conclusion that they are just heartless machines for squeezing out profits, to whom all human feelings are almost alien. Sometimes, this is true, but still, first and foremost, people work for these companies. And surely they all have human feelings.

The story we’re going to tell you today began with a very sad circumstance—the author’s mother was dying, and the daughter flew across the whole country to see her for the last time. But, the way almost all of the participants in this story behaved really restored our faith in humanity.

The author of the post recently had to fly across the whole country to see her terminally ill mom for the last time

The mother had surgery and was doing well—but then her body went into septic shock

The author flew from Dallas with a connection in Minneapolis, but her flight was delayed due to technical issues

The author was afraid she could miss her connecting flight, and the cabin crew decided to help her

The pilot called the pilot of the connecting flight in Minneapolis and asked them to wait for the author

The passengers let the author sit in first class so she could get off the first flight and run to her gate

The author finally made it and had 24 extra hours with her mom before she passed away

This story happened recently when the mother of the Original Poster (OP) was hospitalized with undiagnosed pneumonia and had surgery, and then, alas, went into septic shock. Our heroine got a call from her brother, who said that their mom could pass away at any moment, so the woman immediately rushed to the airport.

She took the next Delta Airlines flight from Dallas with a connection in Minneapolis, but the flight was delayed for an hour due to technical problems. As a result, already on the way, our heroine realized that she had little chance of making it to the connecting flight in Minneapolis. The OP was so upset that the flight attendant approached her and asked how she could help.

Our heroine, in tears, explained the situation and the cabin crew tried to help. The pilot of their flight contacted the pilot of the plane in Minneapolis and asked him to wait for the author. She was transferred to business class so she could get off the plane first, and one of the passengers took out an airport map to show her where the right gate was.

Finally, the plane landed, and our heroine rushed to the gate—and she made it! It turned out that the plane had been waiting for her for 30 minutes and seeing her on board, the staff welcomed her warmly. The pilot later shook her hand and wished her luck, saying that they would all pray for her.

The next day, the OP’s mom passed away, and the daughter, thanks to simple human kindness, was able to spend the last 24 hours with her to say “Goodbye!” one last time.

Experts say that many airlines actually have a special system in place to wait for late passengers so that they can make it to the connecting flight. For example, View From The Wing explains that many flights are actually projected to arrive early, so a small delay only means that the plane will arrive at its destination on time.

In addition, if it’s the last flight of the day, it can also be delayed because, in this case, it will mean a guaranteed overnight for passengers. Thus, it will be much easier for the airline to wait for a late passenger for up to half an hour than to arrange their overnighting. However, this doesn’t change the fact that both the cabin crew and the passengers behaved extremely nobly here.

People in the comments also praised the airline for being so kind for helping people. Some commenters also recalled similar situations from their life experience—and, sometimes, people around them did their best to help them. In addition, responders expressed sincere condolences to the author on the death of her mother.

People are glad that in the modern world, where there is often not enough time for ordinary human warmth, there is still room for noble deeds. “Faith in humanity restored,” someone aptly noted in the comments. And have you, our dear readers, ever encountered a similar situation? Please feel free to share your stories in the comments below the post.

People in the comments praised both the passengers and the cabin crew, claiming that they all did a very noble deed

