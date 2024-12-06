Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mom Refuses To Accommodate Husband’s Affair Baby: “Said I Was Being Cruel”
Couples, Relationships

Mom Refuses To Accommodate Husband’s Affair Baby: “Said I Was Being Cruel”

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Having someone you love break your heart and your trust is something that is difficult—if at all possible—to recover from; arguably even more so when it involves infidelity.

For this redditor, it was not only her husband’s unfaithfulness that seemingly ended their relationship. It was him moving his affair child into the family home that led to her thinking about filing for divorce. In addition to that, because of her husband’s child, the OP had to move their daughter and all of her stuff to her parents’ place for the time being, too. Scroll down to find the full story in the woman’s own words below.

There can be millions of reasons to end a relationship, a partner’s infidelity being one of them

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman had to make significant changes in her life after her husband told her about having a child out of wedlock

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: BeneficialCricket417

Many people didn’t think the OP was the jerk in the situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Some pointed out that the situation wasn’t the 9-year-old’s fault, either

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

32

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

4

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just divorce. Doing whatever kind of weird things desvribed above is making life much more chaotic and stressful on the kids. You don't have to provide for that affair kid, but don't delight in the fact that she's cold. Both parents are AH, just end the relationship like adults instead of playing games with it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the child's fault. The father, on the other hand, is a scumbag. It's his child and therefore it's his responsibility, not his wife's nor his other children's. You don't get to cheat on your wife and then foist your affair child on her into the bargain. OP does well to divorce this poor excuse for a husband. As for the NTA's? The child suffers due to the cheating of her father and his poor handling of the situation after the mother was out of the picture. Just because OP is a woman and a mother doesn't mean she has to take responsibility for children that are not hers: there is a father and he's the one who has to step up.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody seemed to mention that the 'affair child' (poor thing) is their children's sister - yes, half-sister, but sister non-the-less, shouldn't the kids be encouraged to get to know one another while the adults (supposedly) figure this out - granted the wife's not been given any processing time but it seems a massive reaction to completely move her daughter out and take it out on the 'affair child'🤷🏻‍♀️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just divorce. Doing whatever kind of weird things desvribed above is making life much more chaotic and stressful on the kids. You don't have to provide for that affair kid, but don't delight in the fact that she's cold. Both parents are AH, just end the relationship like adults instead of playing games with it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not the child's fault. The father, on the other hand, is a scumbag. It's his child and therefore it's his responsibility, not his wife's nor his other children's. You don't get to cheat on your wife and then foist your affair child on her into the bargain. OP does well to divorce this poor excuse for a husband. As for the NTA's? The child suffers due to the cheating of her father and his poor handling of the situation after the mother was out of the picture. Just because OP is a woman and a mother doesn't mean she has to take responsibility for children that are not hers: there is a father and he's the one who has to step up.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
jill_rhodry avatar
Jill Rhodry
Jill Rhodry
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody seemed to mention that the 'affair child' (poor thing) is their children's sister - yes, half-sister, but sister non-the-less, shouldn't the kids be encouraged to get to know one another while the adults (supposedly) figure this out - granted the wife's not been given any processing time but it seems a massive reaction to completely move her daughter out and take it out on the 'affair child'🤷🏻‍♀️

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda