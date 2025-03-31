Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
GF Decides To Test BF’s Loyalty With Fake IG Account, Says “She Needed To Know”
Couples, Relationships

GF Decides To Test BF’s Loyalty With Fake IG Account, Says “She Needed To Know”

If there is no trust, there is no relationship, and Reddit user GrowingGames45 feels like his girlfriend has just shattered his.

In a candid post on r/Relationship_Advice, the guy said that the coworker he had been interacting with on Instagram turned out to be his partner, testing his loyalty.

Disappointed and hurt by such a move, he asked the internet if he should follow his gut feeling and break up, or give her another chance.

    Image credits: Jeferson Santu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kerde Severin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: GrowingGames45

    Most of those who read his story supported the guy and his wish to end the relationship

    But some people said he’s overreacting

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The comments are spot on. It makes no sense to be in a relationship with someone you don't trust, or who doesn't trust you.

    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Run far and fast. Life is going to test you enough, anyone who wants to put you through extra sh1.t is showing they have no problem being manipulative and cruel. She will do worse in the future, get out before the abuse

