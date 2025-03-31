GF Decides To Test BF’s Loyalty With Fake IG Account, Says “She Needed To Know”

ADVERTISEMENT

If there is no trust, there is no relationship, and Reddit user GrowingGames45 feels like his girlfriend has just shattered his.

In a candid post on r/Relationship_Advice, the guy said that the coworker he had been interacting with on Instagram turned out to be his partner, testing his loyalty.

Disappointed and hurt by such a move, he asked the internet if he should follow his gut feeling and break up, or give her another chance.

Image credits: Jeferson Santu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kerde Severin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: GrowingGames45

Most of those who read his story supported the guy and his wish to end the relationship

But some people said he’s overreacting