GF Decides To Test BF’s Loyalty With Fake IG Account, Says “She Needed To Know”
If there is no trust, there is no relationship, and Reddit user GrowingGames45 feels like his girlfriend has just shattered his.
In a candid post on r/Relationship_Advice, the guy said that the coworker he had been interacting with on Instagram turned out to be his partner, testing his loyalty.
Disappointed and hurt by such a move, he asked the internet if he should follow his gut feeling and break up, or give her another chance.
Image credits: Jeferson Santu / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Kerde Severin / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rawpixel / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)
Image credits: GrowingGames45
Most of those who read his story supported the guy and his wish to end the relationship
But some people said he’s overreacting
The comments are spot on. It makes no sense to be in a relationship with someone you don't trust, or who doesn't trust you.
The test is messed up. The lack of apologies makes it way worse.
Run far and fast. Life is going to test you enough, anyone who wants to put you through extra sh1.t is showing they have no problem being manipulative and cruel. She will do worse in the future, get out before the abuse
The comments are spot on. It makes no sense to be in a relationship with someone you don't trust, or who doesn't trust you.
The test is messed up. The lack of apologies makes it way worse.
Run far and fast. Life is going to test you enough, anyone who wants to put you through extra sh1.t is showing they have no problem being manipulative and cruel. She will do worse in the future, get out before the abuse
30
4