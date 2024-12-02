Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Doing Me A Favor”: Grandparent Refuses To Babysit After DIL Throws Away Their Cookies
Family, Relationships

"Doing Me A Favor": Grandparent Refuses To Babysit After DIL Throws Away Their Cookies

Interview With Expert
Grandparents often enjoy spoiling their grandkids—a little sweetness here, a fun treat there. They may have been stricter with their own children, but for the next generation, it’s all about the joy they bring. However, these well-meaning gestures don’t always align with parents’ standards.

For example, one grandparent recently shared her experience online after their homemade cookies led to a family dispute. The author’s health-conscious daughter-in-law discarded the freshly baked batch, calling them “unhealthy.” Keep reading to find out how this family conflict unfolded. Also, don’t miss our interview with Frieda Becker, a lovely German grandmother who shared her perspective on being a grandparent today!

RELATED:

    Grandparents often cherish baking goodies for their grandkids

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    One grandparent shared their frustration after their daughter-in-law threw away their homemade cookies, and to their surprise, their son sided with his wife

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Repulsive_Purple7304

    The author also expressed concerns, suggesting their daughter-in-law might have an unhealthy relationship with food

    It’s vital for grandparents to spend quality time with their grandchildren

    Many of us can probably remember those summer vacations spent at our grandparents’ house, where we were utterly spoiled. It was that magical place where you could be mischief and get no scolding and rules that didn’t seem to exist. Well, grandparents often have a way of creating a warm, welcoming space where you feel like you’re the most special person in the world.

    Usually parents figure things out as they go. It’s like a balancing act—you want to do what’s best, but sometimes it’s just about trial and error. You’re trying to do things the right way, all the while juggling work, errands, and other responsibilities.

    But as we get older, we tend to have more time and the freedom to slow down, savor the little things, and enjoy the family we’ve built. For many grandparents, this is a golden opportunity to be there for their grandchildren in a way they couldn’t always be for their own kids.

    Image credits: Juan Pablo Serrano (not the actual photo)

    Grandparents often wish to pass down their culinary traditions and cultural heritage to the younger generation

    Frieda, a mother of three and proud oma (German for grandmother) to five, shared, “I absolutely love spending time with my grandkids. They bring so much energy and joy into my life.” Her days light up whenever they visit, as she’s always eager to make their time together memorable.

    Formerly a tailor by trade, Frieda also has a talent for cooking and loves to spoil her grandkids with homemade meals. “I enjoy cooking so much; I like to make all sorts of dishes that make them smile. Nothing brings me more happiness than watching them savor every bite,” she says.

    She emphasizes, “I find it important to cook for the little ones so they develop a taste for our traditional dishes—family recipes passed down through generations. These days, kids eat such a variety of foods, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t experience the flavors from our village, like our rich, comforting sauerbraten or homemade spaetzle.”

    On the other hand, she says she’s had the chance to try some unique foods thanks to her teenage grandkids. “I enjoyed tasting things I never would have thought to try, like takoyaki and cronuts,” she laughs.

    She admits, though, that sometimes her love for cooking can lead to a little tension. “Their parents want them to stick to a specific diet and meal schedule,” Frieda explains, smiling, “but I can’t help myself—I want to spoil them a bit. That’s what grandmas are for, right?”

    Grandparents hold a unique bond with their grandchildren. In this particular incident, the author baked homemade cookies for their grandkids. While the daughter-in-law may not have approved of the treats, throwing away the food was not the right approach. Who do you believe was in the right in this situation?

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

    Many online commenters felt that the author wasn’t at fault in this situation, siding with their perspective

    However, others believed the blame was shared, pointing out that both the author and the daughter-in-law contributed to the conflict

    A few others felt it was entirely the author’s fault

    Nikita Manot

    Shelly Fourer

    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if the dil has heard of everything in moderation, including moderation. My friend was a super health freak, her girls got every fruit and vegetable under the sun. Treats were very limited, sugar was very limited too. They grew up to be two chain smoking, junk food scoffing, women that live on booze and take out. Being that strick leads to other issues in my experience.

