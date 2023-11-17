ADVERTISEMENT

Experimenting in the kitchen can be really fun. If you know a few flavor combination basics, concocting new dishes can be a fun way to spend your evening.

However, if your knowledge is minimal and all you bring to the table is the desire to experiment, you might end up making some questionable decisions. That doesn’t mean that your dish will not taste good, it might just be a little too much for some. Like to foods in the following list.

We don’t know how good they taste, but, quite frankly, we don’t want to know. The look of the dishes is really enough to make your mind up about eating them. After all, they were collected form “Meals With Threatening Auras” Facebook page. Scroll down if you’re not afraid of ruining your appetite.


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
2 hours ago

This reminds me of that other thread of weird art that had a teddy bear made of placentas.

#2

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#3

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#4

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#5

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#6

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#7

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#8

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#9

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#10

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#11

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#12

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#13

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#14

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#15

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#16

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#17

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#18

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

bbbrohamer
SonicAlchemy
SonicAlchemy
Community Member
21 minutes ago

"Cocktail weiner"..it's a thing. They made it "literal" 😆

#19

Meals With Threatening Auras , abcnews Report

#20

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#21

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#22

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#23

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#24

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks legit. I'm sure those are totally licensed products. /S

#25

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#26

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#27

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#28

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#29

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#30

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#31

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

austinshannon
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I think you mean soon to be fiance because this is f***ing amazing.

#32

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#33

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

Made at home, still better looking than that cartoon character pizza.

#34

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#35

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#36

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#37

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

daya-meyer
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
1 hour ago

At least you could eat that. There is no weird and mad combination of food, texture and flavour.

#38

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#39

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#40

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

milapreradovi
Mila Preradović
Mila Preradović
Community Member
2 hours ago

🎶🎶🎵🎵Because I got high, because I got high, because I got high 🎶🎵

#41

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#42

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#43

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#44

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#45

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

austinshannon
Realistic Optimist
Realistic Optimist
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I feel like this wouldn't taste that bad but wouldn't be that enjoyable either.

#46

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

gyimesi-mark-2357
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

Look... I get that you need to be frugal when camping but that is WAY TOO FRUGAL

#47

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

julia-tunstall1001
juliia (they/she) 🇬🇧🇵🇱
juliia (they/she) 🇬🇧🇵🇱
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is worse than that five minute crafts video i watched last night where they put nutella and milk in ramen 🤢

#48

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#49

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#50

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

#51

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

corinnewheeler
Corinne Wheeler
Corinne Wheeler
Community Member
2 hours ago

My mother did this...and didn't realise that raisins were good in cakes.

#52

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

david2074
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's crowning. You're almost there. One more good push.

#53

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

anubis1
Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Where I live, Jif is a cleanser, I should imagine the taste would be similar.

#54

Meals With Threatening Auras Report

gyimesi-mark-2357
Mark
Mark
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is surprisingly creative, and not at all threatening.

#55

