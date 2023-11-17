ADVERTISEMENT

Experimenting in the kitchen can be really fun. If you know a few flavor combination basics, concocting new dishes can be a fun way to spend your evening.

However, if your knowledge is minimal and all you bring to the table is the desire to experiment, you might end up making some questionable decisions. That doesn’t mean that your dish will not taste good, it might just be a little too much for some. Like to foods in the following list.

We don’t know how good they taste, but, quite frankly, we don’t want to know. The look of the dishes is really enough to make your mind up about eating them. After all, they were collected form “Meals With Threatening Auras” Facebook page. Scroll down if you’re not afraid of ruining your appetite.



