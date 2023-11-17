71 Pics Of “Meals With Threatening Auras” That Might Ruin Your Appetite
Experimenting in the kitchen can be really fun. If you know a few flavor combination basics, concocting new dishes can be a fun way to spend your evening.
However, if your knowledge is minimal and all you bring to the table is the desire to experiment, you might end up making some questionable decisions. That doesn’t mean that your dish will not taste good, it might just be a little too much for some. Like to foods in the following list.
We don’t know how good they taste, but, quite frankly, we don’t want to know. The look of the dishes is really enough to make your mind up about eating them. After all, they were collected form “Meals With Threatening Auras” Facebook page. Scroll down if you’re not afraid of ruining your appetite.
That one dentist who doesn't agree with the other 9
"Cocktail weiner"..it's a thing. They made it "literal" 😆
I think you mean soon to be fiance because this is f***ing amazing.
At least you could eat that. There is no weird and mad combination of food, texture and flavour.
🎶🎶🎵🎵Because I got high, because I got high, because I got high 🎶🎵
I feel like this wouldn't taste that bad but wouldn't be that enjoyable either.
this is worse than that five minute crafts video i watched last night where they put nutella and milk in ramen 🤢
My mother did this...and didn't realise that raisins were good in cakes.
Where I live, Jif is a cleanser, I should imagine the taste would be similar.