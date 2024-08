ADVERTISEMENT

Dating is tough; you have to try to make conversation, understand the other person, and jump through many hoops to build a connection. It’s a struggle to find someone nice who actually wants to spend time with you instead of playing games.

This guy learned that the hard way after his Tinder date left him for another man despite the fact that he drove her across three states for an event. Even though he really wanted to leave, he was concerned about whether he had a legal obligation to drop her home.

Guy asks folks for legal advice about dropping his date back home after she ditches him at an event to hook up with another man

Image credits: Rachel Claire (not the actual photo)

The man shared that he clicked with a woman on Tinder, and after a few days of chatting, she asked if he wanted to go 3 states over to attend a big event with her for a week

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

The poster agreed, and he drove her to the event, but once there, she shacked up with another man in the hotel room he had booked

Image credits: Inzmam Khan (not the actual photo)

The guy had to attend most of the event alone and was angry that the woman used him as a free taxi service, abandoned him, and also hooked up with someone else

Image credits: u/MajorAd359

He decided not to waste any more of his time and just drive home, but he asked netizens if he had any legal obligation to drop her off since she had no other way to get back

The Original Poster (OP) had matched with a woman on Tinder, and within a few days of talking, she invited him to join her for an event a few states away. It was going to be a week-long affair, and after he agreed, they even met up for dinner to see if they clicked. Things went well, and the guy drove the entire way.



He also told commenters, “we split the hotel room. I booked it, she transferred me 50%. I paid for our first dinner. She gave no money for gas or transport.” The problem is, as soon as they arrived at the venue, the woman ditched him for another guy. She even hooked up in the room they booked and left him to attend the event all alone.

He could not believe the situation he found himself in and was annoyed by his date’s actions. After spending a couple of days at the place, he figured that he didn’t want to waste any more time there and just wanted to go home. But his only worry was that he had a legal obligation to take the woman home since she didn’t have any transportation.

As most commenters stated, the guy wasn’t bound by any laws to act as a chauffeur for a date who abandoned him in the first place! When it comes to first-date safety, women need to plan their transportation beforehand just in case things go awry. The woman was probably counting on OP to taxi her around, but she should have had a backup in place and not taken advantage of his generosity.

Image credits: Maurício Eugênio (not the actual photo)

It’s difficult to navigate the dating world, and any number of things can go wrong during the first few dates. Even though both people met for dinner and seemed to click, it’s possible the woman changed her mind about the poster later on. Sometimes, folks pull weird tricks to get out of a date, and this might have been her way of doing it.

We definitely wouldn’t recommend pulling such a rude stunt on someone unless they were truly a red flag. Since the OP already found himself in such an awkward situation, it was best that he cut his losses and go back home or to the Maquoketa Caves that he had mentioned. That would be infinitely better than attending an event alone after being ditched.

After such a bad date, a person might also feel let down and discouraged. It might be a big blow to one’s self-esteem if it seems like their date was just using them. That’s why experts say that people should reflect on bad dates, learn from them, and try their best to move on rather than stewing in self-deprecating thoughts.

Nobody can truly know another person’s intentions, and the poster had no way of knowing his date would manipulate him that way. Hopefully, he will learn from this terrible date and ask his date to do the driving next time.

What would you have done if your date ditched you like this? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens sided with the poster, they told him it wasn’t illegal to leave her behind and to just hightail it out of there