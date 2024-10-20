ADVERTISEMENT

You might have heard the phrase "What's in a name?" But when it comes to everyday things, names can play a surprisingly significant role in shaping our perceptions. Can you imagine picking up a product only to discover that its name has led you completely astray? For instance, take "head cheese." You might think it’s some gourmet delicacy, but it’s a meat jelly made from the head of a pig.

So, when someone online asked, "What’s something that has a dangerously misleading name?" People quickly chimed in with some intriguing examples. Keep reading to discover more surprising names that might just leave you scratching your head, Pandas!

#1

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Flushable wipes


Ask elbow-deep-in-sewage fixing-the-pump self how I know they aren't flushable...

#2

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Inflammable does not mean not flammable. It means it is flammable.

#3

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Ringworm. It's actually a fungus.

When you look around, you might be surprised how many things have names that can really mislead you. Take guinea pigs, for example. Those adorable little creatures have nothing to do with pigs, and they’re not from Guinea either! They’re actually small rodents from South America.

Here’s the thing: names have a way of shaping our expectations. So, when we hear a particular name, we create a clear picture in our minds of what that thing should be.

For instance, when you hear "French fries," you might instantly think of a tasty side dish from France. But surprise—they’re not actually French! They likely originated in Belgium. This goes on to show names can mislead us, painting a picture that doesn’t quite match reality.

#4

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Waterboarding in Guantanamo Bay sounds like a fun time!!

#5

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names A water moccasin isn't a comfortable aquatic shoe.

#6

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names I once met a girl named, I kid you not, Sweet Princess Smith (last name changed for privacy). She was a huge b***h. Nothing sweet or princess-like about her.

Whether it’s a product name that sounds fancy but turns out to be something completely ordinary, or a term that seems straightforward but leaves you scratching your head, names can definitely play tricks on us.

Like the flight recorder in airplanes—it’s called a "black box," but it’s not even black. It’s actually bright orange, so it’s easier to find after a crash. Makes you wonder, why isn’t it just called the “orange box”?

#7

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Barenaked Ladies were a huge letdown for teenage me.

#8

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Long Island Iced Tea does not contain any tea at all. And can be very dangerous as it is very easy to drink.

#9

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names The English Horn:

Not English.

Not a horn.

If you've ever ordered Chilean sea bass, you might’ve thought it was some fancy fish from the waters of Chile, right? Well, not exactly; it’s actually a rebranded name for Patagonian toothfish. They gave it a makeover to make it sound more appealing on menus!
#10

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Pro-life. Should just be called pro-birth, they don’t care what happens after.

#11

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Sweetbread is not a pastry.

#12

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Suffrage.

You might have heard someone say they have tennis elbow, and it sounds like an injury you'd get from playing too much tennis. But it actually has nothing to do with the sport at all. Tennis elbow refers to a painful condition caused by overuse of the forearm muscles, which can happen to anyone, whether they play tennis or not.
#13

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names The Incredibly Deadly Viper.

#14

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Spinach artichoke dip SOUNDS healthy. It's got two vegetables right there in the name, but it ain't healthy at all.

#15

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Airsoft is one, suprised I forgot about that

#16

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names I recently learned by speaking with my 5-YO nephew that it can be incredibly distressing to little kids that we use the same phrase (“put to sleep”) for both “human general anesthesia” and “family pet euthanasia.” Buddy boy only knew the dog context and then someone mentioned the doctors would “put grandma to sleep so she wouldn’t feel them cutting her for surgery.” 💀💀💀.

When you "hit your funny bone," you might expect a chuckle or a lighthearted moment. However, it’s neither a bone nor a joke when you bump it. What you're actually striking is the ulnar nerve, which runs along the inside of your elbow.

When this nerve gets knocked, it sends a jolt of sharp discomfort through your arm, and it’s definitely no laughing matter!
#17

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Friendly-Fire.

#18

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Greenland.

#19

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Warhammer 40k

I have yet to see all 40,000 warhammers.

#20

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names The opposite, but SUPERVISION sounds so much cooler than it actually is.

#21

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names The Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Even koalas aren’t quite what they seem at first glance. We often affectionately refer to them as "koala bears," but they’re not bears at all. Instead, koalas are marsupials, belonging to the same unique family as kangaroos and opossums.

This means that, like their larger relatives, female koalas carry their young in pouches, nurturing them until they’re ready to face the world.
#22

Sex wax sounds like something used to make certain body parts slippery. In reality, it is used to make a surfboard not so slippery.

#23

Perusing Door Dash earlier, trying to figure out what I wanted. Came across a place called Hello Cake. Thinking we had a new bakery in town, I clicked. They do not, in fact, sell cake. They sell butt plugs and other assorted sex toys. 😐.

#24

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Dyson Ball Cleaner.

Now, here’s one for the peanut lovers. If you think you’re avoiding legumes, think again. Peanuts aren't nuts; they're actually legumes, like beans and lentils.

Also, have you ever wondered about "dry cleaning"? It sounds like a process that doesn’t involve water, but in reality, your clothes do get wet—just not with water. Instead, they’re cleaned with special chemicals.
#25

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Citizens United.

#26

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Nutty Putty Cave sounds like such a joyous good time.

#27

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names **Rocky Mountain Oysters**—they're not oysters at all! They're actually bull testicles, and the name can really throw people off.

Names can be pretty misleading sometimes, right? These posts remind us that it’s always good to pay attention! What do you think? Do you know of any interesting names that completely mean something else?
#28

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Euthanasia is not the young people of Asia.

#29

Cornhole.

#30

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Ectopic pregnancy. Tissue growing outside the uterus in an almost malignant fashion that has no chance of viability and will probably k*ll the afflicted person is not in any sense a “pregnancy”. The name needs to be changed to reflect the medical condition that it is.

#31

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Air fryer.

Not a fryer. Has no oil.

It is a convection oven.

#32

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Yellowcake.

#33

52 Things That Have Really Misleading Names Butterflies are not actually made of butter and you SHOULD NOT COOK WITH THEM.

#34

Poop deck.

#35

Misleading name? Salsa dancing.

#36

“Right to Work” is one. “Pro-life” is another one.

#37

Red delicious apples.

#38

Baby aspirin.

#39

Full self driving.

#40

The Patriot Act.

#41

Bear spray. I worked in the tourist industry and every year we hear stories of some idiot who think it’s like mosquito spray and spray it on their children and selves.

#42

Mothers for Liberty.

#43

Vitamin Water.

#44

Golytely

If you've had a colonoscopy, you know.

#45

I’ve been waiting for a question like this!! My answer: the phrase “the jury was hung” meaning they all couldn’t decide on one verdict together. The first thing my mind goes to is “wow! They hung the whole jury by their necks!!”

EDIT: YES I’m aware the correct terminology is HANGED I live down the street from Salem where the witches got HANGED I just immediately think HUNG when people say HUNG JURY I know it’s incorrect it’s just what comes to mind thanks reddit folk.

#46

You can't cuddle with cuttlefish.

#47

Linear Algebra.

#48

Mineral spirits is not healthy liquor.

#49

Literally ANY bill being introduced in American politics.

#50

Trickle down economics.

#51

“Unloosen” , as in shoe laces - means the exact same thing as “loosen”. Grammatically correct but logically ridiculous. Absurd even. I might write a letter to my senator.

#52

Truth Social.

