75 Super Creative Product Packaging Designs That Were Featured In This Online Group
Almost every product you can imagine arrives at a shop or your front door in some form of packaging (with additional layers added during transport and delivery).
The type and purpose of this container can vary tremendously, from a simple cloth bag to an elaborate gift box with laser-cut foam inlays.
However, if given enough thought, all of them can stand out from their competitors. And the subreddit r/PackagingDesign has proof. With 6.1k members, it's not the biggest community on the platform, but since its inception in 2013, among other types of content, these folks have shared plenty of examples of aesthetics blending perfectly with functionality. Here are some of the best ones.
This post may include affiliate links.
This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin
Great Banana Design
A Lovely 1920s Citrus-Themed Perfume Package
I would love to smell that! I've seen this pic before and if I remember correctly it does smell like citrus fruits and also something else, that I don't remember.
The Way These Milk Jugs Line Up!
The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription
Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns
The Design Of The Packaging For My Eardrops (Tbh My Ears Feel Like This Rn)
This Clever Packaging For Walnuts
Minimal Egg Packaging
Cool Design
Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design
In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor
My mum never told me about this Is it very recent though? Coz she left Nepal in 1990.
This Barcode
This Ramen Cup Has A Hidden Message When You Recycle It Responsibly
Unique Lightbulb Packaging Design By Ig: Angelina_pischikova
This Korean Snack Has Two Notches On The Bag, So You Can Open At The Second Notch For Easier Access In The Later Stages Of Snacking
A Device That Shows How Much The Box It’s Stapled On Has Been Tilted During Shipment
Clever Packaging For A Chalk Box From 1938, Possibly Designed By Cartoonist Al Capp
The Mountain On A Coors Light Can Turns Blue When It’s Chilled And Ready To Drink
Does it make the beer taste any less like making love in a canoe though? 🤔
Absolutely Sick Coffee Package Design By Joshua Noom
Beverage Packaging Design
My Hp Printer Comes With A Handle On The Plastic So It Easier To Pull Out Of The Box
Cookie Packaging
Someone Designed A Milk Carton That Changes Color As It Approaches Its Expiration Date
The Way The Barcode Is An Oven Mit On The Package Of Chocolate Chips
I’m Such A Sucker For Packaging
On The Bottom Of My Coffee Bag
Illuminated Foils For Labels. Self Powered. Printed On Demand. Dope Or Not?
Eco Friendly Paper Concertina Bottle Packaging
Ukrainian Ice Cream Logo “Three Bears” Brand
The Way This Biscuit Company Makes It Easier To Get Them Out Of The Packaging
Anti-Smoking Cigarette Packs
I don't think this will work. Smokers are well aware of the dangers and these actually look quite cool.