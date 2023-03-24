Almost every product you can imagine arrives at a shop or your front door in some form of packaging (with additional layers added during transport and delivery).

The type and purpose of this container can vary tremendously, from a simple cloth bag to an elaborate gift box with laser-cut foam inlays.

However, if given enough thought, all of them can stand out from their competitors. And the subreddit r/PackagingDesign has proof. With 6.1k members, it's not the biggest community on the platform, but since its inception in 2013, among other types of content, these folks have shared plenty of examples of aesthetics blending perfectly with functionality. Here are some of the best ones.

#1

This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin

This Packaging For Good Hair Day Pasta By Nikita Konkin

What a great idea! I love this ♥️

#2

Great Banana Design

Great Banana Design

#3

A Lovely 1920s Citrus-Themed Perfume Package

A Lovely 1920s Citrus-Themed Perfume Package

I would love to smell that! I've seen this pic before and if I remember correctly it does smell like citrus fruits and also something else, that I don't remember.

#4

The Way These Milk Jugs Line Up!

The Way These Milk Jugs Line Up!

Ember
Ember
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow….they had to milk a LOT of cats

2
2points
reply
#5

The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription

The Font Size On My Contact Packaging Increased With My Prescription

#6

Moon Cake Box Comes With A View

Moon Cake Box Comes With A View

#7

Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

Forget Abs Of Steel And Buns Of Steel. Get Abs Of Buns

I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry

#8

The Design Of The Packaging For My Eardrops (Tbh My Ears Feel Like This Rn)

The Design Of The Packaging For My Eardrops (Tbh My Ears Feel Like This Rn)

#9

This Clever Packaging For Walnuts

This Clever Packaging For Walnuts

“Alvin! You can’t steal from me!”

#10

Minimal Egg Packaging

Minimal Egg Packaging

#11

Cool Design

Cool Design

The bottles looks as if it's all too much for them 😂

#12

Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

Any Love For Packaging Here? Very Thoughtful Hardware Package Design

#13

In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor

In Nepal The Pringles Mascot Has Different Facial Expressions Depending On The Flavor

My mum never told me about this Is it very recent though? Coz she left Nepal in 1990.

#14

This Barcode

This Barcode

#15

This Ramen Cup Has A Hidden Message When You Recycle It Responsibly

This Ramen Cup Has A Hidden Message When You Recycle It Responsibly

Is that person the only one who has it?😟

#16

Unique Lightbulb Packaging Design By Ig: Angelina_pischikova

Unique Lightbulb Packaging Design By Ig: Angelina_pischikova

So... That's the insects they'll attract more at night in your house?

#17

This Korean Snack Has Two Notches On The Bag, So You Can Open At The Second Notch For Easier Access In The Later Stages Of Snacking

This Korean Snack Has Two Notches On The Bag, So You Can Open At The Second Notch For Easier Access In The Later Stages Of Snacking

#18

A Device That Shows How Much The Box It’s Stapled On Has Been Tilted During Shipment

A Device That Shows How Much The Box It’s Stapled On Has Been Tilted During Shipment

I’ve seen these on boxes of highly sensitive equipment.

#19

Clever Packaging For A Chalk Box From 1938, Possibly Designed By Cartoonist Al Capp

Clever Packaging For A Chalk Box From 1938, Possibly Designed By Cartoonist Al Capp

Kinda creepy to be honest

#20

The Mountain On A Coors Light Can Turns Blue When It’s Chilled And Ready To Drink

The Mountain On A Coors Light Can Turns Blue When It’s Chilled And Ready To Drink

Does it make the beer taste any less like making love in a canoe though? 🤔

#21

Absolutely Sick Coffee Package Design By Joshua Noom

Absolutely Sick Coffee Package Design By Joshua Noom

Maple bacon coffee? Gimme!!!!!!

#22

Beverage Packaging Design

Beverage Packaging Design

#23

My Hp Printer Comes With A Handle On The Plastic So It Easier To Pull Out Of The Box

My Hp Printer Comes With A Handle On The Plastic So It Easier To Pull Out Of The Box

#24

Cookie Packaging

Cookie Packaging

#25

Someone Designed A Milk Carton That Changes Color As It Approaches Its Expiration Date

Someone Designed A Milk Carton That Changes Color As It Approaches Its Expiration Date

Last stage: moldy cheese!

#26

The Way The Barcode Is An Oven Mit On The Package Of Chocolate Chips

The Way The Barcode Is An Oven Mit On The Package Of Chocolate Chips

For pills, let's make a hospital!

#27

I’m Such A Sucker For Packaging

I’m Such A Sucker For Packaging

#28

On The Bottom Of My Coffee Bag

On The Bottom Of My Coffee Bag

#29

Illuminated Foils For Labels. Self Powered. Printed On Demand. Dope Or Not?

Illuminated Foils For Labels. Self Powered. Printed On Demand. Dope Or Not?

These are great and would look amazing at a party or in a club

#30

Eco Friendly Paper Concertina Bottle Packaging

Eco Friendly Paper Concertina Bottle Packaging

#31

Ukrainian Ice Cream Logo “Three Bears” Brand

Ukrainian Ice Cream Logo “Three Bears” Brand

#32

The Way This Biscuit Company Makes It Easier To Get Them Out Of The Packaging

The Way This Biscuit Company Makes It Easier To Get Them Out Of The Packaging

Make chips like that too

#33

Anti-Smoking Cigarette Packs

Anti-Smoking Cigarette Packs

I don't think this will work. Smokers are well aware of the dangers and these actually look quite cool.

#34

Fruit Juice Boxes

Fruit Juice Boxes

Oh now these are just adorable 🥰

#35

The Packaging For These Dryer Balls

The Packaging For These Dryer Balls

What am I supposed to see?

#36

Useful Packaging

Useful Packaging

Very creative and practical….an amazing idea

#37

Unusual Paint Brush Packaging

Unusual Paint Brush Packaging

#38

This Bar Code On A Danish Milk Carton

This Bar Code On A Danish Milk Carton

#39

This Packaging For A Digital Polaroid Camera

This Packaging For A Digital Polaroid Camera

#40

These Are Cans Designed To Look And Stack In A Way To Resemble Bamboo. The Design Is Originally By Marcel Sheishenov

These Are Cans Designed To Look And Stack In A Way To Resemble Bamboo. The Design Is Originally By Marcel Sheishenov

#41

Beautiful Concept Packaging For Honey By Maksim Arbuzov

Beautiful Concept Packaging For Honey By Maksim Arbuzov

#42

Cutout In The Packaging Allows Fitting Test

Cutout In The Packaging Allows Fitting Test

And if it's been forgotten to be made, bacteria will buy it

#43

Aluminum Can Of Gin From Italy. Can't Spell Engine Oil Without Gin!

Aluminum Can Of Gin From Italy. Can't Spell Engine Oil Without Gin!

#44

Sunblock Bottle That Has A Built In Mirror So You Can See Your Face When Applying

Sunblock Bottle That Has A Built In Mirror So You Can See Your Face When Applying

I need this in my life!

#45

The Way These Images Line Up Even With Different Products

The Way These Images Line Up Even With Different Products

#46

This Swiss Mineral Water From The Alps Has A Mountin Inside It

This Swiss Mineral Water From The Alps Has A Mountin Inside It

#47

Come On, Own Up I Know Was One Of You!

Come On, Own Up I Know Was One Of You!

Did they have a stroke?

#48

I'd Get Coffee From Here Just For The Packaging

I'd Get Coffee From Here Just For The Packaging

Ah yes, I too love a cup of l a t e.

#49

It Looks Cool!

It Looks Cool!

But those places don't have wine in it... I WANT MY MONEY BACK

#50

The Logo On This Package For Olive Oil Is Visible As A Shadow Cast By The Plastic

The Logo On This Package For Olive Oil Is Visible As A Shadow Cast By The Plastic

#51

Little Individual Olive Oil Pouch Shaped As An Olive. Found In Spain

Little Individual Olive Oil Pouch Shaped As An Olive. Found In Spain

#52

Mcnuggets Box With Sauce Holder

Mcnuggets Box With Sauce Holder

#53

Gold Old Retro Design

Gold Old Retro Design

#54

This Is A Line Of Japanese Cleaning Sponges. The Packages Are Transparent And The Printed Design On Them Give The Colorful Sponges Faces And Personality. They Each Have Different Cleaning Surfaces

This Is A Line Of Japanese Cleaning Sponges. The Packages Are Transparent And The Printed Design On Them Give The Colorful Sponges Faces And Personality. They Each Have Different Cleaning Surfaces

#55

School Assignment: Create A Logo For A Fictional Dog Food Brand

School Assignment: Create A Logo For A Fictional Dog Food Brand

seems "inspired" to nasa logo

#56

Pastry Packaging For Pierre Herme By Kenya Hara

Pastry Packaging For Pierre Herme By Kenya Hara

#57

Wonderful Paintbrush Packaging - Mexico

Wonderful Paintbrush Packaging - Mexico

#58

Gift Box Design For Le Pain Boule, By Shun Kawakami For Artless Tokyo

Gift Box Design For Le Pain Boule, By Shun Kawakami For Artless Tokyo

#59

Biscuit Packaging Visually Shows Ingredients. Sadly, There Is No Toy Inside. (Biscuits Themselves Look Like The Depicted Visor). Found These At An Asian Supermarket Today

Biscuit Packaging Visually Shows Ingredients. Sadly, There Is No Toy Inside. (Biscuits Themselves Look Like The Depicted Visor). Found These At An Asian Supermarket Today

#60

These Bun Wrappers At Tokyo Disney Sea

These Bun Wrappers At Tokyo Disney Sea

#61

Do You Like This Chocolate Packaging?

Do You Like This Chocolate Packaging?

#62

When Light Hits The Earrings At A Certain Angle, The Reflection Looks Like A Butterfly In Flight!

When Light Hits The Earrings At A Certain Angle, The Reflection Looks Like A Butterfly In Flight!

#63

The Prototype Of Carlsberg's Plant-Based Green Fiber Bottle Which Will Degrade Within A Year. Expected To Hit Market Shelves By 2023

The Prototype Of Carlsberg's Plant-Based Green Fiber Bottle Which Will Degrade Within A Year. Expected To Hit Market Shelves By 2023

Is it going to taste like cardboard like the straws?

#64

Simple But Clever Tea Packaging

Simple But Clever Tea Packaging

#65

It’s Not Often That I Literally Stop And Stare In Awe At A Product In The Supermarket

It’s Not Often That I Literally Stop And Stare In Awe At A Product In The Supermarket