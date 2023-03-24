Almost every product you can imagine arrives at a shop or your front door in some form of packaging (with additional layers added during transport and delivery).

The type and purpose of this container can vary tremendously, from a simple cloth bag to an elaborate gift box with laser-cut foam inlays.

However, if given enough thought, all of them can stand out from their competitors. And the subreddit r/PackagingDesign has proof. With 6.1k members, it's not the biggest community on the platform, but since its inception in 2013, among other types of content, these folks have shared plenty of examples of aesthetics blending perfectly with functionality. Here are some of the best ones.