These cute little animal pieces each tell a small story. They are part of the OC collection by Orion Geek Jewelry, made from silver or 14K gold, with semi-precious and precious gems. Each piece is crafted with love and care, featuring a unique and coherent design throughout the collection.

As someone who loves animals, especially cats, I'm glad to have a cat ring on me. The bat ring comes as part of a stacking set with a wing ring, and the cat ring has small matching paw prints. The animal jewelry also has an illustrated side, created by artist Iza Pug Adami for Orion Geek Jewelry. These illustrations feature the animals that inspired the jewelry, giving us a glimpse into this cute, magical world.

Pigs, cats, bats, bunnies, and more — each one is more charming than the next. The jewelry is made by Orion, a freelance designer and jewelry artist, under his boutique brand Orion Geek Jewelry. All the pieces are crafted with love and care, and you can see the attention given to every detail.

More info: orion-jewelry.com | Instagram | Facebook

Kitty Ring with Paws ring

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Kitty from the Orion Constellation

Illlustration by Iza Pug Adami.

3 Piggies Stacking Rings

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Piggy from the Constellation of Orion

Illustration by Iza Adami Pug.

Bat Ring with wings – stacking ring set

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Bat from the Constellation of Orion

Illustration by Iza Pug Adami.

Little Bat Ring with Diamonds and Emeralds

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Little Bear ring with Diamonds and Tanzanites

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Ram ring with Diamonds and Sapphires

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Happy Piggy Ring with Diamonds and Rubies

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Neutral Piggy ring from Rose Gold, Rubies and Diamonds

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Bunny ring with Diamonds and Emeralds

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

Elephant Ring- Upcoming

Image credits: Orion Ivliev

All of them together

Image credits: Orion Ivliev