32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time
Most of us would agree that one of the best parts of a wedding is reliving it months or even years later through tons of pictures. With stunning backdrops and carefully planned moments, these photos are meant to be elegant, romantic keepsakes, but sometimes they totally miss the mark. From hilariously awkward poses to ridiculous Photoshop fails, it’s easy to see why some of them turn out to be downright cringeworthy. Get ready to laugh and maybe even cry when scrolling through this list of 32 wedding photos that are truly unforgettable…for all the wrong reasons.
Just Another Wedding
So Glad The Term 'Barn Wedding' Still Means Something!
Jesus Wedding Reference
Wedding Photo Idea
Another Happy Wedding
Strongest Groom On The Planet
Wedding Procession
It may come as a surprise to learn that wedding photography gained popularity way back in the 1840s. With early processes like daguerreotypes, couples could only pose for photos in formal studios, largely due to the equipment limitations at that time. Unlike the over-the-top wedding photography options that are widely accessible today, people back then had to settle for stiff shots with very little creativity.
The Wedding Squat Spot
Traditional Wedding Photography
Any wedding that includes the "use" of live creatures is abhorrent.
Just Another Wedding
Apparently, in Russia, this is not that unusual.
A Wedding Portrait
A little terrifying for the bride no? Bride, not bird. The boy knows the difference right?
Wedding And Coronavirus
Beautiful Wedding
Pigeons Were Unavailable
No Comments
Wedding Photo
Wedding Fun
Any wedding that requires me to look like an idiot is a hard pass thanks. Just why?
A Normal Wedding Day
Kielbasa and bread is always a good breakfast. Especially if you’re hungover
An Everyday Wedding Picture
Wedding After Party
Somebody please tell me he’s not peeing! That’s all I can see
Wedding
It’s pretty expected that photography now comes in a variety of forms. But what most people probably don’t know is that wedding photography often ranks among the most sought-after. This is mainly because it captures special moments that only happen once in a lifetime and can never be recreated.
Gopnik's Wedding
Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas
Wedding
Now Kiss The Bride
Wedding March At Its Finest
Wedding
Who Kisses Best, Wins The Bride
I feel like these are stills from that Travellers wedding show.
Traveller because gyp,sy is censored...Load More Replies...
Because its a slur
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
