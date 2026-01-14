ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us would agree that one of the best parts of a wedding is reliving it months or even years later through tons of pictures. With stunning backdrops and carefully planned moments, these photos are meant to be elegant, romantic keepsakes, but sometimes they totally miss the mark. From hilariously awkward poses to ridiculous Photoshop fails, it’s easy to see why some of them turn out to be downright cringeworthy. Get ready to laugh and maybe even cry when scrolling through this list of 32 wedding photos that are truly unforgettable…for all the wrong reasons.

#1

Just Another Wedding

Groom awkwardly caught midair near low ceiling during a lively wedding celebration with guests reaching up.

seriesfeel55 Report

    #2

    So Glad The Term 'Barn Wedding' Still Means Something!

    Bride and groom sharing a candid moment outside a rustic wooden cabin with animals visible behind a fence in an awkward wedding photo.

    vernazza Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Now this is actually sweet.

    #3

    Jesus Wedding Reference

    Bride in a wedding dress appears to be floating above the ocean in one of the most awkward wedding photos.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    #4

    Wedding Photo Idea

    Bride and groom with centaur bodies on a beach, creating one of the most awkward wedding photos.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    They started horsing around with each other, and suddenly they were in love.

    #5

    Another Happy Wedding

    Groom in mid-air performing a martial arts kick toward bride during an awkward wedding photo outside with guests watching.

    konoplya Report

    #6

    Wedding Photo

    Bride’s head floating above groomsmen in forest, creating an awkward wedding photo that is both funny and cringe-worthy.

    Pikaburu Report

    #7

    Strongest Groom On The Planet

    Man in a suit seemingly lifting a car with a bride inside, an awkward wedding photo capturing a funny moment.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    samday_1 avatar
    Sam Day
    Sam Day
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    is that a suzuki regret?

    #8

    Wedding Procession

    Bride and groom sitting on a decorated farm harvester in one of the most awkward wedding photos that will make you laugh and cringe.

    ghatroad Report

    It may come as a surprise to learn that wedding photography gained popularity way back in the 1840s. With early processes like daguerreotypes, couples could only pose for photos in formal studios, largely due to the equipment limitations at that time. Unlike the over-the-top wedding photography options that are widely accessible today, people back then had to settle for stiff shots with very little creativity.
    #9

    The Wedding Squat Spot

    Three people in formal wedding attire posing awkwardly, capturing one of the most awkward wedding photos moments.

    snowwhitenoir Report

    #10

    Traditional Wedding Photography

    Bride and groom holding white doves with faces humorously replaced by birds in an awkward wedding photo moment.

    PerspectiveHuman3800 Report

    jacquihowe avatar
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Spencer's slave no longer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Any wedding that includes the "use" of live creatures is abhorrent.

    #11

    Just Another Wedding

    Group of people at a wedding with awkward poses including a bride and a woman lying on the road in awkward wedding photos.

    itsjamie31 Report

    #12

    Pro Wedding Photo

    Four identical men in matching silver suits and white sneakers sitting and standing in a living room awkward wedding photo.

    Pikaburu Report

    #13

    A Wedding Portrait

    Man holding a miniature bride with angel wings in an awkward wedding photo that is both funny and cringe-worthy.

    platypuspuppie Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    A little terrifying for the bride no? Bride, not bird. The boy knows the difference right?

    #14

    Wedding #3

    Bride in white wedding dress appears to be standing on a large shoe held by a groom in awkward wedding photo.

    quick_justice Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    He found his sole mate.

    #15

    Wedding And Coronavirus

    Bride, groom, and guests wearing gas masks and masks in an awkward wedding photo outside a building with ring symbols.

    Svalbard77 Report

    #16

    Beautiful Wedding

    Couple wearing crowns with bride holding baguette near groom’s mouth in an awkward wedding photo outdoors by tree.

    reddit.com Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    I think they've the established who's going to be the breadwinner in this household.

    #17

    Pigeons Were Unavailable

    Man in suit and woman in leaf dress tossing raw chickens in park, one of the awkward wedding photos that make you laugh and cringe.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Roast chicken is the entree at the reception

    #18

    No Comments

    Bride in white dress holding bouquet on steps with a man in a suit using a jetpack flying beside her awkward wedding photo.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    #19

    Wedding Photo

    Bride holding a champagne bottle with smoke forming a groom’s upper body in an awkward wedding photo by the water.

    Pikaburu Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    It's clever... if his name is Gene.

    #20

    Wedding Fun

    Three wedding guests wearing funny oversized ear props and fake teeth, creating awkward wedding photo moments.

    cooked_owl Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Any wedding that requires me to look like an idiot is a hard pass thanks. Just why?

    #21

    A Normal Wedding Day

    Bride in wedding dress holding two large sausages inside a car, an awkward wedding photo that is both funny and cringe-worthy.

    somedud Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Kielbasa and bread is always a good breakfast. Especially if you’re hungover

    #22

    An Everyday Wedding Picture

    Bride and groom posing at a dolphin show pool with two dolphins jumping in the background in an awkward wedding photo.

    gravity_is_right Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Which couple is getting married?

    #23

    Wedding After Party

    Awkward wedding photo showing a bride in white dress and guests in unusual poses outside a weathered garage door.

    danteafk Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Somebody please tell me he’s not peeing! That’s all I can see

    #24

    Wedding

    Bride sitting in a wedding dress surrounded by groomsmen holding fabric, creating an awkward wedding photo moment outdoors.

    brewsterandy Report

    It’s pretty expected that photography now comes in a variety of forms. But what most people probably don’t know is that wedding photography often ranks among the most sought-after. This is mainly because it captures special moments that only happen once in a lifetime and can never be recreated.

    #25

    Gopnik's Wedding

    Four people including a bride in a wedding dress sitting awkwardly on stairs in an awkward wedding photo moment.

    kosmos-sputnik Report

    #26

    Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas

    Bride in wedding dress holding bouquet next to groom in casual jacket, standing awkwardly outdoors in snowy setting.

    CrocodileTeeth Report

    #27

    Wedding

    Bride and groom playing video games on dual monitors in wedding attire, an awkward wedding photo moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    Now Kiss The Bride

    Bride in a wedding dress and veil kissing groom in a white track jacket, creating an awkward wedding photo moment.

    reddit.com Report

    #29

    Gopnik's Wedding

    Bride in a wedding dress holding a bouquet standing between two men, an awkward wedding photo with unusual attire contrast

    docivan Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Thruple?

    #30

    Wedding March At Its Finest

    Man in beige suit holding a cutout bride doll awkwardly in a wedding setting with colorful blurred background.

    TaraBHuynh Report

    #31

    Wedding

    Couple at an outdoor wedding with a large bear dressed in a bow tie, creating an awkward wedding photo moment.

    lamprey187 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is it even alive?

    #32

    Who Kisses Best, Wins The Bride

    Bridal couple kissing as a group of awkward groomsmen stand in line outdoors in a funny wedding photo moment.

    Fedor_Gavnyukov Report

