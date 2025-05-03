ADVERTISEMENT

There's a sarcastic saying: "Well, if it's on the Internet, it must be true." But you don't have to be a veteran of the internet to know that you can't take 90% of what's on there seriously. And most people know that. In one study, only 2% of the respondents said they expect others to be honest online.

"Everyone lies on the internet," people say. Yet some people invent lies that are so ridiculous it's obvious there's not an ounce of truth in what they're posting. The subreddit r/thatHappened collects these types of lies, and here we have the newest selection of their best posts.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Don’t Bother Coming Back To The Class!”

Text post showing an outrageous lie about a student’s college history class and homeschooling claim that everyone actually clapped.

Tarledsa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. Because the the whole of the curriculum at university is about learning one significant date only.

Vote comment up
26
26points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Yes That Totally Happened

    Screenshot of social media comments showing outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real in a viral thread.

    dottie07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hey guys! Let's embarrass the mute kid! " Five minutes later... "Well he sure showed us!"

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    « Luckily, My GF Is Not 'Woke' »

    Social media post sharing an outrageous lie about a clinic intern pushing a transition story that is disputed.

    ButtersPeanuts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    It's not hard to guess why we lie on the Internet. We want other people to like us – to think we're cooler, richer, braver, prettier, or more stylish than we actually are. In an age where a big part of our lives is online, it boosts our self-esteem and helps us feel better about ourselves in the process.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A person's image on social media can be like a well-curated dating profile. We have the power to present ourselves in the best light possible and to omit the things we don't like about ourselves. When we interact with others, we have extra time to come up with witty comebacks we wouldn't otherwise have in real life.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Bricks To The Head

    Tweet by Ashley St. Clair about wearing a MAGA hat in NYC, highlighting outrageous lies people tried to pass off.

    stclairashley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    And Then A Single Tear Rolled Down The Pilot’s Eye…

    Tweet showing a story about a man rushing to his twin daughters' father-daughter dance, linked to outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    a2cwy887752 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't believe it, but it would have been so cool...

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Em Wow The Resemblance Is Remarkable

    Young man from Leeds mistaken for Justin Bieber in one of the outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    0ldSoulDrew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have problems with recognising faces and even I'm not fooled.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Interestingly, researchers find that people tend to be more honest online than they are in real life. Jeff Hancock, a communication and psychology researcher at Stanford University, explains that we tend to feel more accountable in our personal communications online than in real life.

    "Our research shows that when we get people to review their personal communications, they find that their online messages are more honest than their face-to-face interactions or phone calls," Hancock pointed out in 2018.
    #7

    That’s Not… How Ebt Works…

    Screenshot of a social media comment accusing someone of abusing the food stamp system with outrageous claims.

    StandardFaire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A*****e, just come out and admit you hate poor people and people who don't speak English as their first language.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Ah Yes. Non-Answers To Nonsense

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about dinosaurs that the whole class actually applauded.

    stargazedstoner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mother Takes 6 Year Old Daughter On A Date

    Text post sharing an outrageous lie about a date where a child demands steak and wine, highlighting unbelievable stories.

    emogurl47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    So, are we lying less online than we lie in real life? Yes, but only to our close circle of friends. Hancock and his team explain that there are two online spaces we inhabit. The first is the "inside world": our friends, colleagues, family members, and acquaintances that we have in our contacts on social media. The "outside world" is the rest of the internet that we don't know personally.
    #10

    Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

    Hand holding a Starbucks cup with a message inside a Cybertruck, highlighting outrageous lies people tried to pass off.

    No-Session5955 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Totally True... I Was The Water

    Three men smiling in a hot tub with bathrobes hanging in the background, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off.

    NickAdamsinUSA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    It’s So Weird When People Voice Their Personal Opinions Through Fake Narratives Involving Their Kid

    Child in a pink sombrero in a kitchen, caption about outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real moments.

    Starlined_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Our communication with our "inside world" tends to be more honest since it's all people that we know. We can't lie about ourselves (or others) too much because friends and acquaintances will most likely call us out on it. 

    In the "outside world," however, we feel much braver. That's why comment sections tend to be breeding grounds for angry little goblins: "There are little to no reputation costs for people to lie online," Hancock explains.
    #13

    Like 800 Letters A Minute?

    Person showing paper and pen with online comments about outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    TheSnicSnack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back in the 90s, during one of my first semesters of community college, I had a philosophy class that was SO boring that I would literally fall asleep in class, so I started ditching it. I DID read the textbook and syllabus, I just didn't attend class. Our entire grade was contingent on one midterm test and one final test. I took those tests (the midterm was multiple-choice: any of y'all remember Scantron forms? XD ) and the final was a written test (in a Blue Book!) But the final only needed to be at least two pages long. I managed to pass the class even though I'd ditched most of it (I got a C, lol.) Even THAT story sounds made-up to me (and I lived it!) so I KNOW that OP is just spouting BS. Unless the 12 "pages" were 12 Post-It notes, you don't physically have enough time to write out 12 pages of coherent, readable words in 45 minutes.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    My Six Year Solved In 30 Seconds!

    Social media post showing a math challenge labeled only for genius, related to outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    Goofcheese0623 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that is only for geniuses I need to call Mensa and find out where my membership is.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    "We're Taking Out Little Girls Uteruses Here" -Very Real Hospital Management Staff

    Screenshot of an outrageous lie shared on social media, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    needseuthanasia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When a grown adult with a uterus ask for a hysterectomy 99% of the doctors say no, and you want me to believe that they would do that willingly to children ?? HA.HA.HA

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Still, our personas on social media can wildly deviate from how we really are in real life. A 2015 study investigated people's "Facebook-self" and found that many users count their Facebook persona as different from their real self.

    The researchers studied 258 Facebook users and found that those with low self-esteem and "low trait authenticity" are more likely to present a different "self" online.
    #16

    The Wisdom Of 8-Year-Olds

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    Koalasmoothbrain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Because Of Course A Child Would Know More About Medicine Than A Trained Doctor

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    TrippyVegetables Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Your 7 Year Old Did Not Say That. Quit Lying

    Text meme with a quote showing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real in a humorous font.

    Sad-Stomach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the things people will say just to justify voting for a convicted sexual predator who gives them permission to be racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic and intolerant out loud.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Sometimes, we lie on social media because we feel pressured. Who hasn't felt FOMO when scrolling through a friend's Instagram profile, feeling a pang of jealousy about how stylish they are, and how easy and awesome their life seems? Those of us who grew up with social media are in danger of developing unrealistic expectations about achievements and appearance.
    #19

    I Don't Even Believe This Man Has Kissed Multiple Women

    Screenshot of a tweet showing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real in a viral social media thread.

    dallasfjensen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would believe you have kissed women and that convinced them they were lesbian, not the other way around.

    Vote comment up
    18
    18points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    It’s True, I Was The Cave She Was Hidden In…

    Text message screenshot discussing outrageous lies about school counselors overstepping parents rights in a shocking story.

    TinderSubThrowAway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Who The Hell Can’t See The Difference Between A Video And A Zoom Meeting??

    Screenshot of a humorous outrageous lie where someone mistakes a Zoom meeting for a video, showing an investor laughing.

    TheCookieAddict Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Alyssa Acosta, APCC, head of the Adolescent Partial Hospital Program at Loma Linda University Behavioral Health, explains that, upon seeing perfection on social media, young people might feel inadequate and start struggling with low self-esteem and body dysmorphia.
    #22

    It's True, I Saw It In One Article

    Black and white photo of Nikola Tesla lab with electric sparks illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    lemmeputaf**kingname Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Random Person Is Being Surveilled By The Government

    Screenshot of a social media thread sharing an outrageous lie about a phone call being mysteriously recorded.

    __wait_what__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Very Smart 10 Year Old

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    super_sleuth22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Smart kid" = "My kid parrots back every political opinion I have"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    To battle our feelings of low self-esteem, we try to look for validation and approval online. Some folks even go so far as to post about how sad they are to gain sympathy. Researchers have actually given a name for this: "sadfishing." You, too, probably have that friend who feigns depression or sadness online from time-to-time to get some attention.
    #25

    Everyone Actually Clapped

    Social media post sharing an outrageous lie about people clapping after a random national anthem played on the radio.

    Muted_Violinist5151 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    donnapeluda_1 avatar
    Donna Peluda
    Donna Peluda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this in 1984, cos I'm getting real 1984 vibes from USA at the moment..like Naranjito has even changed the enemies you are supposed to hate. Now it the democratic nations.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    The Awkward What Now?

    Social media post showing an outrageous lie about vaccination and unvaccinated people in America.

    maybesaydie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that silence is more likely due to all the people that needlessly died of covid .

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Sure, Susan, Everyone Cheered

    Text post sharing an outrageous lie about a barman cheering and people clapping in a bar setting.

    KingOfTheRavenTower Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only way this happened, is if everyone was so tipsy that they only need to hear the word 'pint' to start cheering 😄

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Professor of Media Psychology at Fielding Graduate University Pamela Rutledge, Ph.D., M.B.A. suggests that the internet itself doesn't make us more dishonest. "Honesty is about people. We lose sight of the fact that for every opportunity to be dishonest online, there are as many offline." Perhaps those who lie online would do so just as enthusiastically in real life, too.
    #28

    Not How Learning A Language Works

    Screenshot of a Reddit post sharing an outrageous lie from the community about a child speaking Tagalog.

    luujs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    I Believe It

    Screenshot of an outrageous lie comment about a random dude whistling Hunger Games notes causing a Health Insurance office to close.

    VcTunnelEnthusiast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they all had seen the Hunger Games and knew what the sound meant. I would not have a clue.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Come On, Really? The "Because You Did Not Earn It" Just Makes It So Clear

    Social media post showing a humorous fake story involving Elon Musk in outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    RambleyTheRacoon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what about these ridiculous stories, Pandas? Do you think people would have the stones to recount these in real life? Let us know which ones you found the most absurd and funny in the comments! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous posts about the r/thatHappened subreddit here and here!
    #31

    Definitely Happened 🙄

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about finding money hidden in a Samsung washer dryer.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Straight Outta GPT

    Woman in a red polka dot dress sharing a story about connections and memories, featured in outrageous lies collection.

    purplemonkeys35 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Like The Secret Service Would Let This Happen

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a controversial political protest story with outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    __wait_what__ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    "Sir," With Tears In Eyes, Blah, Blah, Blah

    Eric Trump speaking in a car during a Newsmax broadcast, part of outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    fludeball Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    I Don't Know Why But I Get Second Hand Embarrassment To Music Related Things Like This

    A humorous letter from a neighbor praising music, featured in outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    elliedear39 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    I’ll Be Dammed!

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about a fake baby and a stroller incident.

    BurntLemon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Strong Man And His In-Laws

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an outrageous lie humorously involving political opinions and family conflict.

    L1f3trip Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Political affiliation aside, I wouldn’t want my daughter to marry a man who thinks she’s weak just because she’s a woman.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Unknown Conspiracy Theorist Is The Main Character In This Election

    Tweet claiming tech issues after endorsing a president, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    MidnightNo1766 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Sounds Like The Test From Fight Club

    Tweet about an employer’s unusual interview testing patience, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    jerrydoubles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would say I’m definitely not working for someone who is willing to waste my time.

    Vote comment up
    12
    12points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Children Very Concerned About Food Coloring

    Two children walking outside with text about outrageous lies and kids' reactions to breakfast food dye.

    spicy_milkshake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Children repeat what they hear, so I'd just say that you're a very rigid parent and that your kids are going to have an ED in a few years.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Using Your Kid To Market MLM

    Text post claiming a child refuses tap water due to health beliefs, part of outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    Mattk1100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So does he drink bottled water that’s full of microplastics? Or did he order himself a the best water filter he could find after doing exhaustive research?

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Yeah, Sure Lady

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about a vanilla body lotion scent causing public reactions.

    Lowb0rn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And two floors up in the accounting office some guy was saying to his coworkers "and I asked again and again but she wouldn't give me any of that French toast"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    There Is Absolutely 0% Chance This Person Works At A Bakery

    Cookie cake with blue frosting flowers and humorous message, an example of outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    Ok-Application3656 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering some of the dumb stuff my daughter and I have had Buehler's staff write on birthday cakes over the years, the only thing I question about this is the penmanship.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Casually Bringing Out A Measuring Tape During A Dinner Party At A Colleague’s House

    Screenshot of a Reddit post about a funny incident involving a colleague lying about his height and ego crushed.

    ThrowNotShow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Yeah Ok Buddy Keep Feeding Your Tesla

    Electric car front trunk filled with groceries illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    laZyboiii420 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the kind of joke I could make if I was in that situation, so I don't find this one unlikely at all.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Then Everyone Cheered & Clapped

    Screenshot of a funny social media thread showing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real with a KFC change story.

    Jarlock1998 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Bro To Bro Recognize

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real about expensive wine and bro code moments.

    MrDonMega Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    A Random Eyeball In A Kids Drink

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing an outrageous lie about finding an eyeball in a Capri Sun pouch.

    AppropriateTie2217 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    This Mystery Man’s Handwriting Is Absolutely 100% Totally His

    Bouquet of white roses with a card and stacked cash, illustrating outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    ObieUno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    10 or at most 15, $100 bills. $1000 - 1500. Must be one heckuva s****y apt and lousy vacation

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Just Discovered This Sub And Remembered This Comment- This Is Gold

    Anime character lying with tarot cards floating around, illustrating outrageous lies people actually clapped for.

    AgitatedFly1182 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    The Guy In The Car Next To Them Then Unfortunately Wrecked Because He Was Clapping Instead Of Driving

    Comment on a social media post describing an outrageous lie involving clapping and thumbs up while driving, illustrating outrageous lies.

    zenkitty97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Someone Posted This Screenshot On Instagram And It Had 300k Likes. People Believe Everything

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about taking a geology final on LSD, illustrating outrageous lies.

    NoArt73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Vivek Ramaswamy Encounter

    Tweet by Vivek Ramaswamy about a federal employee supporting DOGE, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    CounselorNebby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    Sleepover Kids Love Vance

    Tweet discussing a family’s views on a young Conservative role model, highlighting quotes and opinions shared.

    CautiousLandscape907 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #55

    It's The Broken English That Really Makes This 100% True

    Text message exchange showing a cleaning lady wishing Happy Pride with humorous language in outrageous lies content.

    cadiastandsuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    It's True, I Was The Friend!

    Elon Musk tweet about a father preventing police from taking his daughter amid controversial transition claims.

    handlit33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    This Feels Unlikely

    Person wearing 1920s-style clothing shares an outrageous lie people actually tried to pass off as real.

    Wooden-Proof9586 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Stupid Doctors Don’t Know Their Crustaceans

    Screenshot of a tweet sharing an outrageous lie about a dental appointment with humorous details.

    Juub1990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Even The Spider Told The Prof To Check Her Privilege

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real, related to sexism and feminism.

    Goodlake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    And Then Her Friend Got The Delivery Guy Fired, Probably

    Text post about a police intrusion incident, one of the outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    Kunikuhuchi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Double Your Male Membership With This One Simple Trick

    Screenshot of a social media comment about gym dress codes and membership changes, highlighting outrageous lies.

    Juub1990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Then RFK And Crew Stood Up And Clapped

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about vaccines and autism, highlighting false claims.

    BenWallace04 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know claims are easy to make when you do not have to provide supporting evidence. I also know that I have the ability to fly.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    He's Not Joking, He Said No Joke Twice!

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    Sancho_chaval Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    And Then Everybody Cried In Agreement

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    DressureProp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    This Guy Is Frequently The Witty, Undefeated Hero In A Lot Of His Stories. And Everyone Just Eats It Up

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real, causing laughter at Starbucks.

    FabulousCallsIAnswer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Workplace Demanded Jk Rowling Purity Pledge... Yeah Sure

    Stack of Harry Potter books in a wooden box with text about refusing to say JK Rowling was transphobic at work.

    eddeemn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Of Course This Totally Happened!

    Screenshot of a shocking outrageous lie shared online, illustrating unbelievable stories people tried to pass off as real.

    DentalCarrot70 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Google Doctor Mom Knows Health Better

    Text message screenshot sharing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real about medical diagnosis and treatment.

    Philthou Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    What's A Taxi??

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie people tried to pass off as real about taxis and driverless rides.

    coozehound3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    “I’m A Man And You’re A Woman”

    Text post sharing an outrageous lie about beating an ex-wife in a foot race, from stories of lies people tried to pass off.

    ria_rokz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Ordered A Salad And They Gave Me 40 Nuggets 🤪

    A large pile of 45 wrapped cheeseburgers on a table, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    Hot_Situation4292 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    I"M So Famous!!

    Social media post about a rave experience with outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    coozehound3000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Totally Mate, Five Furries

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing one of the outrageous lies people actually tried to pass off as real.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Watch Out Guys, You Don’t Wanna Be Near The Reaper When His Eyes Turn Blue 😈🥶

    Screenshot of an outrageous lie where someone claims to have won a 6 vs 1 school fight with six dead bodies.

    JacobSaysMoo56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #75

    Every 18 Year Old’s Most Pressing Issue, Taxes On Unrealized Gains

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing an outrageous lie about voting and political taxes seen online.

    Unleashtheducks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    This Guy Knows What The Real Deal Is

    Tweet claiming AT&T data building had election records and firemen hosed servers, part of outrageous lies people tried to pass off.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mike Jones also believes the earth is flat and everyone who was vaccinated now has a computer chip implanted in their body.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    It’s True, The Perfume Clapped!

    Text meme about outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real involving perfume and unexpected dates.

    planetyeji Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Sure Buddy, Whatever You Say

    Crash scene with a damaged Cybertruck on a sidewalk and police responding, illustrating outrageous lies people tried to pass off as real.

    milkasaurs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yea your story totally makes us forget all of the reports about people burning alive.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!