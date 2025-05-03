78 Hilarious Examples Of People Lying On The Internet For No Reason And Getting Busted (New Pics)
There's a sarcastic saying: "Well, if it's on the Internet, it must be true." But you don't have to be a veteran of the internet to know that you can't take 90% of what's on there seriously. And most people know that. In one study, only 2% of the respondents said they expect others to be honest online.
"Everyone lies on the internet," people say. Yet some people invent lies that are so ridiculous it's obvious there's not an ounce of truth in what they're posting. The subreddit r/thatHappened collects these types of lies, and here we have the newest selection of their best posts.
“Don’t Bother Coming Back To The Class!”
Yes. Because the the whole of the curriculum at university is about learning one significant date only.
Yes That Totally Happened
"Hey guys! Let's embarrass the mute kid! " Five minutes later... "Well he sure showed us!"
« Luckily, My GF Is Not 'Woke' »
It's not hard to guess why we lie on the Internet. We want other people to like us – to think we're cooler, richer, braver, prettier, or more stylish than we actually are. In an age where a big part of our lives is online, it boosts our self-esteem and helps us feel better about ourselves in the process.
A person's image on social media can be like a well-curated dating profile. We have the power to present ourselves in the best light possible and to omit the things we don't like about ourselves. When we interact with others, we have extra time to come up with witty comebacks we wouldn't otherwise have in real life.
Bricks To The Head
And Then A Single Tear Rolled Down The Pilot’s Eye…
Em Wow The Resemblance Is Remarkable
I have problems with recognising faces and even I'm not fooled.
Interestingly, researchers find that people tend to be more honest online than they are in real life. Jeff Hancock, a communication and psychology researcher at Stanford University, explains that we tend to feel more accountable in our personal communications online than in real life.
"Our research shows that when we get people to review their personal communications, they find that their online messages are more honest than their face-to-face interactions or phone calls," Hancock pointed out in 2018.
That’s Not… How Ebt Works…
A*****e, just come out and admit you hate poor people and people who don't speak English as their first language.
Ah Yes. Non-Answers To Nonsense
Not applauded. Facepalmed. It might have sounded like applause.
Mother Takes 6 Year Old Daughter On A Date
It’s just sad when people are this desperate for attention.
So, are we lying less online than we lie in real life? Yes, but only to our close circle of friends. Hancock and his team explain that there are two online spaces we inhabit. The first is the "inside world": our friends, colleagues, family members, and acquaintances that we have in our contacts on social media. The "outside world" is the rest of the internet that we don't know personally.
Cool Guy In A Cybertruck
Totally True... I Was The Water
It’s So Weird When People Voice Their Personal Opinions Through Fake Narratives Involving Their Kid
Our communication with our "inside world" tends to be more honest since it's all people that we know. We can't lie about ourselves (or others) too much because friends and acquaintances will most likely call us out on it.
In the "outside world," however, we feel much braver. That's why comment sections tend to be breeding grounds for angry little goblins: "There are little to no reputation costs for people to lie online," Hancock explains.
Like 800 Letters A Minute?
Back in the 90s, during one of my first semesters of community college, I had a philosophy class that was SO boring that I would literally fall asleep in class, so I started ditching it. I DID read the textbook and syllabus, I just didn't attend class. Our entire grade was contingent on one midterm test and one final test. I took those tests (the midterm was multiple-choice: any of y'all remember Scantron forms? XD ) and the final was a written test (in a Blue Book!) But the final only needed to be at least two pages long. I managed to pass the class even though I'd ditched most of it (I got a C, lol.) Even THAT story sounds made-up to me (and I lived it!) so I KNOW that OP is just spouting BS. Unless the 12 "pages" were 12 Post-It notes, you don't physically have enough time to write out 12 pages of coherent, readable words in 45 minutes.
My Six Year Solved In 30 Seconds!
If that is only for geniuses I need to call Mensa and find out where my membership is.
"We're Taking Out Little Girls Uteruses Here" -Very Real Hospital Management Staff
Still, our personas on social media can wildly deviate from how we really are in real life. A 2015 study investigated people's "Facebook-self" and found that many users count their Facebook persona as different from their real self.
The researchers studied 258 Facebook users and found that those with low self-esteem and "low trait authenticity" are more likely to present a different "self" online.
The Wisdom Of 8-Year-Olds
Because Of Course A Child Would Know More About Medicine Than A Trained Doctor
Your 7 Year Old Did Not Say That. Quit Lying
Sometimes, we lie on social media because we feel pressured. Who hasn't felt FOMO when scrolling through a friend's Instagram profile, feeling a pang of jealousy about how stylish they are, and how easy and awesome their life seems? Those of us who grew up with social media are in danger of developing unrealistic expectations about achievements and appearance.
I Don't Even Believe This Man Has Kissed Multiple Women
I would believe you have kissed women and that convinced them they were lesbian, not the other way around.
It’s True, I Was The Cave She Was Hidden In…
Who The Hell Can’t See The Difference Between A Video And A Zoom Meeting??
Alyssa Acosta, APCC, head of the Adolescent Partial Hospital Program at Loma Linda University Behavioral Health, explains that, upon seeing perfection on social media, young people might feel inadequate and start struggling with low self-esteem and body dysmorphia.
It's True, I Saw It In One Article
Random Person Is Being Surveilled By The Government
Well that was kind of them to make the announcement for you.
Very Smart 10 Year Old
To battle our feelings of low self-esteem, we try to look for validation and approval online. Some folks even go so far as to post about how sad they are to gain sympathy. Researchers have actually given a name for this: "sadfishing." You, too, probably have that friend who feigns depression or sadness online from time-to-time to get some attention.
Everyone Actually Clapped
Was this in 1984, cos I'm getting real 1984 vibes from USA at the moment..like Naranjito has even changed the enemies you are supposed to hate. Now it the democratic nations.
The Awkward What Now?
Sure, Susan, Everyone Cheered
Professor of Media Psychology at Fielding Graduate University Pamela Rutledge, Ph.D., M.B.A. suggests that the internet itself doesn't make us more dishonest. "Honesty is about people. We lose sight of the fact that for every opportunity to be dishonest online, there are as many offline." Perhaps those who lie online would do so just as enthusiastically in real life, too.
Not How Learning A Language Works
I Believe It
Because they all had seen the Hunger Games and knew what the sound meant. I would not have a clue.
Come On, Really? The "Because You Did Not Earn It" Just Makes It So Clear
But what about these ridiculous stories, Pandas? Do you think people would have the stones to recount these in real life? Let us know which ones you found the most absurd and funny in the comments! And while you're here, don't forget to check out our previous posts about the r/thatHappened subreddit here and here!
Definitely Happened 🙄
Straight Outta GPT
Like The Secret Service Would Let This Happen
"Sir," With Tears In Eyes, Blah, Blah, Blah
What does Eric trump, or any of the kids, do for the country?
I Don't Know Why But I Get Second Hand Embarrassment To Music Related Things Like This
I’ll Be Dammed!
Plot twist: the baby was a gangster with a Tommy gun
Strong Man And His In-Laws
Political affiliation aside, I wouldn’t want my daughter to marry a man who thinks she’s weak just because she’s a woman.
Unknown Conspiracy Theorist Is The Main Character In This Election
Is she a real Dr? I thought you had to be smart to get a doctorate.
Sounds Like The Test From Fight Club
I would say I’m definitely not working for someone who is willing to waste my time.
Children Very Concerned About Food Coloring
Using Your Kid To Market MLM
So does he drink bottled water that’s full of microplastics? Or did he order himself a the best water filter he could find after doing exhaustive research?
Yeah, Sure Lady
And two floors up in the accounting office some guy was saying to his coworkers "and I asked again and again but she wouldn't give me any of that French toast"
There Is Absolutely 0% Chance This Person Works At A Bakery
Considering some of the dumb stuff my daughter and I have had Buehler's staff write on birthday cakes over the years, the only thing I question about this is the penmanship.
Casually Bringing Out A Measuring Tape During A Dinner Party At A Colleague’s House
Yeah Ok Buddy Keep Feeding Your Tesla
Then Everyone Cheered & Clapped
Bro To Bro Recognize
A Random Eyeball In A Kids Drink
This Mystery Man’s Handwriting Is Absolutely 100% Totally His
10 or at most 15, $100 bills. $1000 - 1500. Must be one heckuva s****y apt and lousy vacation
Just Discovered This Sub And Remembered This Comment- This Is Gold
The Guy In The Car Next To Them Then Unfortunately Wrecked Because He Was Clapping Instead Of Driving
Someone Posted This Screenshot On Instagram And It Had 300k Likes. People Believe Everything
Vivek Ramaswamy Encounter
Dude, even YOU couldn't stand DOGE and you confounded it.
Sleepover Kids Love Vance
It's The Broken English That Really Makes This 100% True
It's True, I Was The Friend!
This Feels Unlikely
Stupid Doctors Don’t Know Their Crustaceans
Even The Spider Told The Prof To Check Her Privilege
And Then Her Friend Got The Delivery Guy Fired, Probably
Double Your Male Membership With This One Simple Trick
Then RFK And Crew Stood Up And Clapped
I know claims are easy to make when you do not have to provide supporting evidence. I also know that I have the ability to fly.
He's Not Joking, He Said No Joke Twice!
And Then Everybody Cried In Agreement
This Guy Is Frequently The Witty, Undefeated Hero In A Lot Of His Stories. And Everyone Just Eats It Up
Workplace Demanded Jk Rowling Purity Pledge... Yeah Sure
Of Course This Totally Happened!
Google Doctor Mom Knows Health Better
What's A Taxi??
“I’m A Man And You’re A Woman”
Ordered A Salad And They Gave Me 40 Nuggets 🤪
I"M So Famous!!
Totally Mate, Five Furries
Watch Out Guys, You Don’t Wanna Be Near The Reaper When His Eyes Turn Blue 😈🥶
Every 18 Year Old’s Most Pressing Issue, Taxes On Unrealized Gains
This Guy Knows What The Real Deal Is
Mike Jones also believes the earth is flat and everyone who was vaccinated now has a computer chip implanted in their body.
It’s True, The Perfume Clapped!
Sure Buddy, Whatever You Say
Yea your story totally makes us forget all of the reports about people burning alive.