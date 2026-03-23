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Shopping can be like a little hit of serotonin for some, a necessary chore for others. But either way, everyone expects to get what they ordered.

But imagine finally splurging on that camera you’ve been dreaming about, only to find a box full of cooked rice when you open the package. Or ordering a flat-screen TV and getting a measuring tape instead.

It sounds funny, but it really happens — more than we’d like to believe.

We’ve rounded up some of the craziest and funniest shopping fails out there. Some involve bricks, others involve veggies… but all of them involve some seriously frustrated customers.