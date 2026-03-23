43 Disappointing Shopping Fails That Became The Reason People Have Trust Issues
Shopping can be like a little hit of serotonin for some, a necessary chore for others. But either way, everyone expects to get what they ordered.
But imagine finally splurging on that camera you’ve been dreaming about, only to find a box full of cooked rice when you open the package. Or ordering a flat-screen TV and getting a measuring tape instead.
It sounds funny, but it really happens — more than we’d like to believe.
We’ve rounded up some of the craziest and funniest shopping fails out there. Some involve bricks, others involve veggies… but all of them involve some seriously frustrated customers.
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Got Scammed With A Potato
Well, this is a first, ordered a Dremel on Amazon and received the biggest potato I’ve ever seen.
Ordered A $1000 Graphics Card From Amazon, Received 4 Cans Of Beef Ravioli
It showed up in the sealed Amazon box, and inside that, the graphics card box still had intact security stickers and shrinkwrap.
Taking it up with support, but also screaming internally for fear that they'll think I'm the one scamming and won't refund or replace.
There are a bunch of reasons why these “I ordered headphones, but got a wooden block instead” situations happen.
Let’s begin with scams, since they make up a big part of it.
Some sellers deliberately mislead people with fake websites, copied images, or big discounts that don’t make sense.
You think you’re buying a branded product, but what arrives is a cheap knockoff or something completely different.
I Bought This Charger For The USB C Port
Some Acrylic Paints I Bought
These kinds of product-related scams are not just isolated incidents.
With the boom in e-commerce and third-party marketplaces, more people are buying from sellers they don’t know personally. This opens the door to a lot of frauds.
In a recent study, about 36% of Americans said they’ve bought something online that either never arrived or turned out to be fake and they weren’t refunded.
Over 387,000 reports of fraud involving online shopping were filed in the US in 2024, official data shows.
The study defined online shopping fraud as reports of “undisclosed costs, failure to deliver on time, non-delivery and refusal to honor a guarantee on purchases made online, and internet auctions.”
Some Super Glue I Bought... Classic
I’ve had it for a bit and finally saw the plastic was breaking in the middle. Decided to open it up and whaddya know!
My Mother-In-Law Ordered Us A Wine Advent Calendar. She Was So Excited For Us To Sample Different Wines. This Showed Up Today
They're tiny 2D pieces of plastic. Most of the labels are illegible AI swirl text. She's a sweet lady trying her best to do something nice. Sad that she got scammed.
Bought This Watering Can Off Amazon, Nothing But The Best Built Here In USA
Where's the hole? How does this make it past QC?
In a recent report, it was found that more than 800,000 people in Europe and the US were duped into sharing card details and other sensitive personal data with a huge network of fake online designer shops.
It was described as one of the largest scams of its kind, with 76,000 fake websites created.
These websites had zero connection to the brands they claimed to sell, and most people who shared their experiences said they never got anything at all.
This Paddling Pool I Bought For My Daughter
New Bose Quiet Comfort Ultras Look A Little Weird
Bought these at Target just to come home and find a literal wooden block inside instead of the headphones…
P.S. Target did do the exchange, as I purchased and discovered this within an hour.
Bought An Apple 4K TV... Got A Measuring Tape Instead
My cousin bought this Apple 4K TV 64GB from the Walmart in Chamblee, Georgia. It was sealed when purchased. After he got home and opened the box to find a measuring tape, instead of an Apple TV, he immediately went back to Walmart. The managers at Walmart were very rude and stated, "It is not our issue. You need to contact Apple." My cousin's wife has posted this on some social media sites, but neither Walmart nor Apple have stepped up to resolve this known product swapping issue.
Scammers have also taken over social media, pretending to sell trendy products at crazy-low prices.
They’ll make it look totally legit with cool photos, fake reviews, flash sales, and limited-time offers. But once enough people order, the store disappears.
Either the items never show up, or what arrives is a cheap knockoff that’s nothing like what was advertised.
In other cases, sometimes the seller account is real; it’s just not being controlled by its legitimate owner anymore.
Experts say scammers sometimes take over established seller accounts on big marketplaces. They use the seller’s good reputation and history to make fake sales, often before the real owner even notices anything is wrong.
Not Only Did The Pencils Not Come In Color Order But They Are Tiny
The color order is whatever, but them being tiny and it never stating that on the box feels like a huge scam.
I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade
Wasted my money because I need it for my Halloween costume…
Father-In-Law Bought A Jacket Advertised With Recco Included (Avalanche Beacon). Felt Off To Me, So I Took A Look And Behold It's Just A Piece Of Foam
With the rise of artificial intelligence tools, these scams have gotten a lot harder to spot.
Scammers can now whip up pixel‑perfect fake shopping sites or product images in minutes, using AI to make ads.
“The problem is now we have so many AI options, it is easier than ever for scammers to create fake sites, fake images, or fake offers,” Lior Pozin, Founder of Build Your Store, told Digital Journal.
“What used to take technical expertise can now be generated in minutes using artificial intelligence. This means that more criminals than ever have access to the tools to make their jobs easier, and your life harder,” Pozin warned.
Scammed By A Japanese Matcha Shop
Went to Japan in March, and as a big matcha enjoyer I bought one matcha for me and one for a family member who loves tea.
Today I decided to finally try the matcha, so I opened the package and, surprise, surprise, it's completely empty.
The one meant as a gift was not empty, but the amount of matcha in it is so small that it might as well be.
Bought A 10000 JPY Apple Gift Card In Shibuya And Got An Invalid 1500 JPY Card Inside
Bought it from a FamilyMart in Shibuya when I was visiting Japan. The code inside is not working. Contacted Apple support online, and they said they couldn’t do anything about it.
Sometimes, though, these snafus happen without the seller meaning any harm.
The return scam issue is actually quite common. Someone buys an item, swaps it with something else (a random object like a potato or a brick), and returns it.
If the store doesn’t properly check the box, it gets resold to the next customer. So even when you order from a legit place, you might sometimes end up with the wrong item.
Bought My Husband A New Coffee Machine For Our Anniversary. What Was In The Box, Was Not What Was Pictured On The Box
And the store won’t even take it back, because they don’t believe that the contents were incorrect, like I swapped them.
The box was undamaged and unopened and perfectly packed when I bought it, no sign of someone ELSE switching it before I bought it.
Finally Bought Myself A Security Camera This Black Friday From Target After Dealing With A Psycho, And Then This Happens
Went to Target in the morning, went to the electronics section, and asked employees a couple of questions about the camera, as I was still debating between the doorbell camera and this one. I purchased it with the 2 year warranty after they finished unlocking it and taking it out from the glass shelf. Spent the next couple of hours driving around town and buying more gifts from a mall and a couple of other stores.
Finally got home 30 minutes later, ready to set it up when my bf opened it, the rice was upside down, and my Bf thought it was the camera at first until he flipped it over and saw it was rice. Called Target, they said they can look at their security footage, but I would have to return to the exact location where I bought it. Sadly, I bought it at a Target 30 minute drive away as I was in that area in the morning. So now we were driving over there hoping they would believe us, because we had to open it to find out. There was not even wires or anything. Not even a manual or something.
I Bought What I Thought Was A Pair Of Gloves As Indicated On The Box. It's Just A Single Glove... Scam?
A lot of the time, it’s also just a case of people reading the listing wrong or missing key details.
For example, maybe the product description is in another language, or the packaging label isn’t super clear.
When shoppers are in a rush, they sometimes put an item in their cart based on how it looks instead of what it actually says.
All of this can lead to a big old shopping fail.
Just Bought These At Walmart And They Are Already Used
They were behind locked glass, and the packaging wasn't tampered with.
Bought A Dormant Red Rose Back In February
Honestly, I can't complain... It's gorgeous, and now I feel morally allowed to buy another properly red one.
These “Blackout” Curtains I Bought From Target
Some of these cases also come down to misleading packaging.
The product might be technically correct, but the box or pictures make it look much better. Or maybe it’s a different size, a different color, quality or even quantity.
For example, a toy might look detailed and high quality on the packaging, but in reality, it’s much simpler or made of cheap plastic material.
Sometimes sellers also don’t explain things properly, or important details are overlooked.
For example, you think you’re buying a full set of spoons, but it’s actually just one piece. It might not always be intentional, but it still leads to confusion.
Bought A PC Chair, It’s Missing The Wheels And An Arm Rest
And I have to work from home tomorrow.
This Thing I Bought For My Son. You Don't See The Actual Toy Until You Open The Package. It Literally Advertises "Seems Real!"
It was bundled with this National Geographic for Kids magazine that is sold in Europe.
So how do you make sure you’re not the one ending up with a measuring tape instead of a TV, or a vegetable instead of a cellphone?
First off, always check the URL. Scammers love using sneaky little misspellings that make a fake site look real at first glance.
“You search for a product, click what looks like a legitimate retailer’s website, and everything appears normal. The logo is correct, the layout is professional, even the customer reviews seem genuine. But look closer at the URL, is it really the right address?” says Pozin.
Next, watch out for prices that seem way too good to be true. If a designer bag is 90% off, it’s probably not legit.
My Unopened Tub Of Protein Powder Only Comes A Third Of The Way Full
$60 For Eye Drops That My Dog Needs Or He Will Go Blind. And This Is How Much Air I Had To Squeeze Out Before I Got Any Product
He was diagnosed with pannus, so he will probably be getting these for the rest of his life. As long as he gets to keep his sight, I will be sure to get them for him.
Experts recommend that before you buy, you do a quick search like “(Brand Name) scam” and see if anyone’s shared a horror story. It takes two seconds and can save you a ton of trouble.
Stick to secure payment methods too. Experts say credit cards or PayPal are your friends because they usually offer some kind of protection if things go south, unlike bank transfers or gift cards.
On big e-commerce sites, check the seller’s history since new accounts can be riskier, even if they’re not always a scam.
Basically, the next time you buy something, make sure to read the fine print. All of it.
Deceptive Front Label - Canola Oil Is In A Very Light Font Color
Bought A 12 Pack Of Dove Soap. They All Came Out Like This
Wife Bought Socks, On The Packaging Seemed Like Full Socks. Was Not Expecting To Get Half Socks
Bought A Ball Pit For My Baby
"Adida" Adidas Jacket Is Missing An "S". Bought From The Official Website
Bought These Sticky Notes Cause I Thought The Gold Border Was Nice
My Mom Bought The "Pro Power Save" Device
She called me and told me she had a gift for me. To come over and pick it up. So I did. She excitedly hands me this and tells me how it’s supposed to save me 100s of dollars on my power bill. Tells me how it cleans my dirty electricity from my appliances, and it was developed by ELON MUSK…. Wow!! It’s so amazing I can’t even believe it!! She’s not got dementia or anything, but she sure did fall for this one.
Husband Bought A Package Of Gummies From Our Local Dispensary. Got An Entire Package Of Silica Packets Instead
Thankfully, the dispensary was as flabbergasted as we were and replaced it for him with no problems.
Found In A Chillies, They Are Just Trying To Scam Kids Now
Bought A Suitcase And It Came Locked, They Offered 20% Off To Keep It
Bought This Shelving Specifically Because It Advertised It Had Invisible Hardware
They specifically called out that theirs didn’t have the type of hardware that it does in fact have.
The Puzzle I Bought Doesn’t Match What’s In The Box
Got Scammed Ordering A Desk Online, And Citi Denied My Dispute
Ordered from a company called Lakiq. They were charging me for shipping it back to London (I'm in Texas) for a return. Citi denied my dispute because I didn't return it, even though I sent emails offering to return it at the seller's expense.
6 Months Into Buying This Bed From Wayfair. 0 Support From Wayfair & Credit Card Company. $700 Down The Drain
Thought I Bought Forks
Dealership Sold Me A Car With A Locked Console Safe
Just bought a 2022 Tacoma TRD PRO, and it comes with a center console safe. The dealership sold it to me without ever mentioning them not having the combination and it not being on the factory setting. Took it home and realized I can’t even access it at all. They said they would try to contact the previous owners, and I haven’t heard from them since.