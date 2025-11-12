Scroll through and feel free to join in the conversation by sharing photos of your own if you have any.

#1 Feeling Scammed. Oh, Boy. Does It Feel Like Bad Design, Or Is There A Better Place To Post This?

#2 Roll Of Tape Is Quite A Bit Smaller Than Depicted (I Checked Several Boxes, They All Are Like That)

#3 A New Low From Colgate. This Tube Came In This Box! I Feel Done Over

There are several ways companies deceive consumers through their packaging. Researchers from Kiel University in Germany found that it also happens through the color of packages. According to their findings, products with a lighter color are more likely to be perceived as "healthier" but with "less taste." This supposed tactic has a significant influence on a consumer's decision to make a purchase.

#4 My Expectations Were Low, But Holy Cow

#5 This Battery Company Has Started Changing The Packaging To Make You Think You're Getting Two Free Batteries, They Normally Come In An 8 Pack Anyways
Companies really need to stop doing this.



#6 I Got The Last 12 Pack. Same Price

Deceptive packaging is a form of false advertising, which is both illegal and unethical. Yet, why do companies resort to this tactic? According to author and entrepreneur Amanda Arthur Krill, competitive pressure tends to push corporations into this direction.
"The long-term repercussions may prove detrimental, eventually resulting in lost credibility and consumer trust," Krill wrote.

#7 This Slime Sold At Target

#8 The Amount Of Air I Have To Squeeze Out Before Getting Any Glue Is Insane

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Misleading Packaging

The next question would be how companies execute their misleading marketing practices. As Krill explains, they put out promotional materials that target a person's FOMO, or appeal to their desires for beauty, approval, and success.
"Advertisers create an illusion where consumers believe purchasing their product will enable them to achieve something unattainable," she stated.

#10 They're Trying To Make It Look Like There's A Lot More Nerf Darts Packaged

#11 Seriously? All Stick. $6 For These

#12 I've Been Annoyed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small, And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm. What Do You Mean "Share Size"

As consumers, falling victim to deceptive marketing tactics is inevitable. However, we can protect ourselves simply by having a basic understanding of these practices. According to the Chicago-based law firm Almeida Law Group, class action lawsuits are helpful but should be considered the last resort.
Being cautious of exaggerated claims would suffice. The firm also advises keeping records of transactions and communications, while being aware of common scams and fraudulent practices.

#13 Is Anyone Else Bothered By Deceptive Packaging Like This?

#14 This Veet Packaging Designed To Make You Waste Product (And Buy More)
I was using this hair removal cream earlier today, and it stopped dispensing. Tried the usual tricks to get some to pump out, no dice. But it felt too heavy to be actually empty. So, I tried taking the top off, thinking there'd be a little in the bottom I could scoop out and use.



Got it open; it turns out the tube to the pump only goes about halfway down, and the cream is actually in a bag inside. The bag was connected to the opening, so I cut it to get the bag free.



#15 Just Opened The Pack And Theres Not A Single Chocolate One

#16 My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz

#17 Pop Tarts - Since Y'all Caught On About Frosting, Now They're Just Smaller
I thought a new one looked a bit small, so I compared it to a different box we've had for a while. The new ones are half an inch shorter than the old ones. At least the frosting is reasonable.



#18 Something Stinks
Brand new/unopened stick of antiperspirant. Only 40%of the tube has product. This is typical for the brand.



I'd rather less plastics and more honesty, but I know that the boardroom fat-cats are incapable of responsible ideation.



#19 Coffee A Month Or So Apart

#20 Where's The Rest Of My Cookies? It Used To Be To The End

#21 Twizzler Hiding How Much Shorter Their Product Is With Extra Packaging

#22 Woolies Underweight Again. Other Tub Was 224g With Packaging So It's Not My Scales

#23 The Deceptive Padding Beneath These Strawberries

#24 Cheese Balls Size Comparison
I love stuff like this. My family has saved cheese ball buckets for years, and finally, after cleaning out some stuff, I found some with significant expiration age gaps. We've been robbed. Take me back to 2010. It's absolutely ridiculous how they reduced the size and thought we wouldn't notice.



#25 Am I Crazy Or Did Pringles Get This Small Without Me Noticing? Especially When They Are Like 5 Bucks When Not On Sale

#26 A "Roll" Of Wrapping Paper At Target
One roll can only handle two or three presents now… Skip Target if you need gift wrap!



#27 Standard Misleading Packaging
Misleading packaging to make the wrap look longer than it is.



#28 My 5-Year-Old Grabbed This Dangerous Cleaning Stuff As Soon As I Got Back From The Shops With It Because Of The Child Friendly Packaging

#29 Misleading Packaging. Less Than Half Full. Of Minis, No Less

#30 Muddy Bites From Costco Were Hardly Filled With Peanut Butter Chocolate, Even Had Some With Zero Filling

#31 This Gum "Value Pack" Is A Misleading At Best And A Waste Of Packaging At Worst

#32 Huge Foam Block Inside Pack Of Kids Necklace Bead

#33 Big Container, Not Much In It
Bought this from Walmart. I don't have a weigh scale, and it doesn't really matter. I'm guessing this really is 1.3 kg, but the powder only filled the container to about 1/4. Absolutely unreal. This is one way to waste packaging. And extremely deceptive. I'll be buying from Dollarama from now on, as you at least get a nearly full container.

#34 Look, I Know I Ordered A "Small" KFC Popcorn Chicken, But This Is Hilarious

#35 Tic Tacs Contain 94.5% Sugar But Can Legally Advertise As "0 Sugar" Because The Serving Size Is Less Than .5 Grams According To Fda Labeling Rules

#36 Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

#37 Found This "Olive Oil" In My Parents' Pantry

#38 This Blatant Deception

#39 Stupid Ingredient "List" For Liquid Detergent:

#40 KFC You Cannot Be Serious

#41 New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped. Now 34% More Expensive Per Gram

#42 Brand New Out Of The Box "Full" Sensodyne Toothpaste. Y'all Know Sensodyne Isn't Cheap Either

#43 Wyler's Italian Ices, Last Year Versus This Year. Same Price

#44 From 72 Cookies To 40... And They Have The Audacity To Raise The Price By 50¢!
They removed the price tag for the 12-pack, but there were a couple stuffed in the back of the shelf. Needless to say, I got the bigger one (which still had its older price).



#45 My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It

#46 Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes
Bonus: 450mg of potassium is now 13% of DV!

And since the ingredients are being changed that much, I’m not sure the nutrition facts are now accurate.



#47 We've Officially Entered Dark Times
I think this just happened. Opened pkg of Thomas' English muffins and was shocked to see how they are now unusably small. Looks like they have trimmed 3/8" diameter off them, making the king of breakfast sandwiches undersized for even an egg. Anyone else notice?



#48 The Cookie Inside This Wrapper Has No Chocolate At All

#49 Box For Card Game Says "No Plastic" When The Contents Are Clearly Wrapped In Plastic

#50 Deceptive Packaging

#51 Can Someone Please Explain Why This Deceptive Packaging Is Allowed? Is This Not Heavily Regulated?

#52 This "12 Inch" Pizza I Bought. Two Bacon Bits For Scale. Misleading Packaging At The Very Least

#53 Deceptive Advertising

#54 These Used To Be As Long As The Package

#55 Oreos As Advertised In Their Commercials vs. What A Modern Oreo Really Looks Like

#56 At This Point Why Not Save Even More Money And Make The Bags Smaller?
Opened it fresh and then immediately took the picture. UTZ sour cream and onion ripples 2.5oz bag. But the bag is 10inches or maybe a bit taller.



#57 New vs. Old Swiss Cake Rolls
New Swiss Cake Rolls on the left and the old ones on the right... Banana for science.



I found some old Little Debbie Swiss Cake Rolls in a lunch bag I forgot about... Pre-covid. Surprisingly enough, after several years at room temperature, they look edible.



#58 These Cookies Always Had Three M&Ms On Every Cookie
I've been eating these since I was a kid, and each cookie always had three M&Ms, and now half of the package looks like this. They don't even taste good anymore. Never buying these again.



#59 Where's My Candy?

#60 Snickers Ice Cream Bars Going From 6 In A Box To 5. Same Price. Noticed This At The Grocery Store Today

#61 Donut Shop Pods Now 80 To A Box Instead Of 100 And Price Increased By $6
I buy coffee pods for my office and immediately noticed the smaller box. Went through some old receipts from the year, in April and May the 100 count box was $46.99 with a $10 instant coupon (Costco) so the final cost came to $36.99, in June the price lowered to $29.97 (no coupon needed/advertised) and when I went last month in September, the 100 pack was no longer offered and the price of the 80 pack was $36.99.



#62 Guess Which One Was Purchased A Year Ago

#63 I Expected More

#64 Deceptive Packaging Sizes

#65 The Deception, Fly By Jing Packaging Design
Look at all this empty space. I definitely should have double-checked, but since when does Costco ever sell one of anything?

#66 Kim's Choice Potato Corn Dog, 8 Corn Dogs. The Packaging Is Ginormous Compared To The Real One. Seriously?

#67 48 Clicks Before Deodorant Even Begins To Appear. Wasteful And Misleading Packaging Brought To You By Degree

#68 Deceptive Packaging: 1kg Coffee And A Tiny Container I Have No Use For

#69 Deceptive Packaging
Opened the box to find the bag inside was half as big. I get chips filled with nitrogen to keep them from breaking in transit, but this is just ridiculous.



#70 "1 Of 5 A Day"

#71 Do You Want A Zero Protein Diet? Look No Further