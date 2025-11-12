ADVERTISEMENT

Trips to the grocery store can be pretty frustrating for many people these days. If you’re not dealing with a blatant case of sneakflation, you’re faced with misleading product packaging that may make you curse the heavens for the existence of corporate consumerism. 

Hyperbole aside, you can also snap photos for the internet to see, much like what these people did. The following images may evoke a mix of laughter, despair, and disappointment – all at the same time. 

Scroll through and feel free to join in the conversation by sharing photos of your own if you have any.

Feeling Scammed. Oh, Boy. Does It Feel Like Bad Design, Or Is There A Better Place To Post This?

Misleading packaging showing large chocolate hazelnut shortbread on bag versus much smaller actual cookies in clear plastic wrap.

    Roll Of Tape Is Quite A Bit Smaller Than Depicted (I Checked Several Boxes, They All Are Like That)

    Hand holding small roll of grip tape in misleading packaging claiming one roll but containing much less tape.

    Price sticker states a length of 1 metre (1M), default packaging for different lengths of tape.

    #3

    A New Low From Colgate. This Tube Came In This Box! I Feel Done Over

    Colgate MaxWhite toothpaste packaging showing sparkle diamonds and cooling effect, example of misleading product packaging.

    Single size box for different weight contents. It's a way of saving money by only having to use one size of box, though ofc wasteful in the smaller sizes. The weight will be printed on the box.

    There are several ways companies deceive consumers through their packaging. Researchers from Kiel University in Germany found that it also happens through the color of packages. 

    According to their findings, products with a lighter color are more likely to be perceived as “healthier” but with “less taste.” This supposed tactic has a significant influence on a consumer’s decision to make a purchase.

    My Expectations Were Low, But Holy Cow

    Misleading packaging showing fewer crackers and small dip cup in a Dairy Lea Dunkers snack container.

    This Battery Company Has Started Changing The Packaging To Make You Think You're Getting Two Free Batteries, They Normally Come In An 8 Pack Anyways

    Packaging showing misleading battery counts with Kodak AA batteries in deceptive product packaging designs.

    Companies really need to stop doing this.

    I Got The Last 12 Pack. Same Price

    Boxes of Nutter Butter peanut butter sandwich cookies with misleading packaging showing different pack counts on store shelf.

    You almost have to go on a scavenger hunt in order to get the most for your money. Finding Waldo seems simpler.

    Deceptive packaging is a form of false advertising, which is both illegal and unethical. Yet, why do companies resort to this tactic? According to author and entrepreneur Amanda Arthur Krill, competitive pressure tends to push corporations into this direction. 

    “The long-term repercussions may prove detrimental, eventually resulting in lost credibility and consumer trust,” Krill wrote.

    This Slime Sold At Target

    Hand holding empty pink slime container labeled peppermint mocha in misleading product packaging at store.

    The Amount Of Air I Have To Squeeze Out Before Getting Any Glue Is Insane

    Small tube of glue held in hand, showing misleading packaging with an almost empty product inside.

    According to the OP, this is a tube from a phone screen replacement kit. Barely any glue is required for the stated task, the tube is likely standardised, and the tube requires some gas to keep the contents liquid.

    Misleading Packaging

    Misleading packaging of Pirouline dark chocolate filled wafer showing fewer wafers than depicted on the container.

    The next question would be how companies execute their misleading marketing practices. As Krill explains, they put out promotional materials that target a person’s FOMO, or appeal to their desires for beauty, approval, and success. 

    “Advertisers create an illusion where consumers believe purchasing their product will enable them to achieve something unattainable,” she stated.

    They’re Trying To Make It Look Like There’s A Lot More Nerf Darts Packaged

    Nerf Mega darts package showing misleading packaging with fewer darts visible from side view in retail store.

    No they aren't, they are positioning the darts so that they can be counted without taking the box off the hanger.

    Seriously? All Stick. $6 For These

    Misleading packaging showing an ice cream bar significantly smaller than the picture on the box with a quarter for size comparison.

    I’ve Been Annoyed About This For Weeks. 75% Air. My Hands Are Small, And I Could Hold All Of It In My Palm. What Do You Mean “Share Size”

    Hand squeezing a Mars product package labeled share size, illustrating misleading packaging by companies.

    It is not air in packaging. Oxygen makes crisps go stale.

    As consumers, falling victim to deceptive marketing tactics is inevitable. However, we can protect ourselves simply by having a basic understanding of these practices. According to the Chicago-based law firm Almeida Law Group, class action lawsuits are helpful but should be considered the last resort. 

    Being cautious of exaggerated claims would suffice. The firm also advises keeping records of transactions and communications, while being aware of common scams and fraudulent practices. 
    Is Anyone Else Bothered By Deceptive Packaging Like This?

    Innisfree Balancing Cream with Green Tea jar shown in two lighting conditions revealing misleading packaging.

    I promise the dishonest packaging cost more than the product it replaced. Just a scam to buy more often

    This Veet Packaging Designed To Make You Waste Product (And Buy More)

    Misleading packaging of Veet hair removal cream with a large pump bottle but a small, nearly empty inner container inside.

    I was using this hair removal cream earlier today, and it stopped dispensing. Tried the usual tricks to get some to pump out, no dice. But it felt too heavy to be actually empty. So, I tried taking the top off, thinking there'd be a little in the bottom I could scoop out and use.

    Got it open; it turns out the tube to the pump only goes about halfway down, and the cream is actually in a bag inside. The bag was connected to the opening, so I cut it to get the bag free.

    Wait? You couldn’t even unscrew the pump top… had to literally cut through the plastic bottle? That’s ridiculous

    Just Opened The Pack And Theres Not A Single Chocolate One

    Misleading packaging of milk lollies showing eight popsicles, but three flavors are not represented as pictured on the box.

    My 8oz Bag Of Cheese Was Only 4oz

    Package labeled 8 oz of shredded cheese weighed only 4.1 oz, showing misleading packaging by the company.

    Pretty much guaranteed to be manufacturing error, contact the company.

    Pop Tarts - Since Y'all Caught On About Frosting, Now They're Just Smaller

    Hand opening toaster pastry packaging showing much smaller product than expected, highlighting misleading packaging by companies.

    I thought a new one looked a bit small, so I compared it to a different box we've had for a while. The new ones are half an inch shorter than the old ones. At least the frosting is reasonable.

    Something Stinks

    Arm & Hammer Advance antiperspirant packaging showing unscented label and misleading product presentation.

    Brand new/unopened stick of antiperspirant. Only 40%of the tube has product. This is typical for the brand.

    I'd rather less plastics and more honesty, but I know that the boardroom fat-cats are incapable of responsible ideation.

    Coffee A Month Or So Apart

    Two Van Houtte Colombian Medium roast coffee cans with different sizes but the same price showing misleading packaging.

    Where’s The Rest Of My Cookies? It Used To Be To The End

    Arnott's Premier chocolate chip cookies with misleading packaging showing fewer cookies than expected inside.

    Twizzler Hiding How Much Shorter Their Product Is With Extra Packaging

    Partially empty Twizzlers packaging with a small amount of candy inside, illustrating misleading product packaging.

    You would be able to feel the lack of twizzler, id think, with this though.

    Woolies Underweight Again. Other Tub Was 224g With Packaging So It’s Not My Scales

    Misleading packaging of organic Solanato tomatoes showing 200g label but weighing only 152g on digital scale.

    Your scales weighing one under and one over demonstrate the issue quite clearly.

    The Deceptive Padding Beneath These Strawberries

    Strawberries in misleading packaging with extra empty space highlighting deceptive product marketing by companies.

    Bet it's another "standardised single size packaging for different weights of product" issue again. Ed.: Actually checked the OP, it is this exactly according to a comment; the stems won't fit in the 1lb punnet, and the 2lb punnet would be too big, so they modified the 2lb punnet.

    Cheese Balls Size Comparison

    Evolution of Utz Cheese Balls packaging from 2010 to 2024 showing changes in label design and container size.

    I love stuff like this. My family has saved cheese ball buckets for years, and finally, after cleaning out some stuff, I found some with significant expiration age gaps. We've been robbed. Take me back to 2010. It's absolutely ridiculous how they reduced the size and thought we wouldn't notice.

    Am I Crazy Or Did Pringles Get This Small Without Me Noticing? Especially When They Are Like 5 Bucks When Not On Sale

    Hand holding a single Pringles chip next to a nearly empty can showing misleading packaging and product amount.

    Get them at the dollar store. Two bucks cheaper for the same can

    A “Roll” Of Wrapping Paper At Target

    Close-up of a product with misleading packaging showing less content inside than expected by companies selling products.

    One roll can only handle two or three presents now… Skip Target if you need gift wrap!

    Standard Misleading Packaging

    Misleading packaging showing a Pret wrap that appears whole but is actually torn into smaller, separated pieces inside.

    Misleading packaging to make the wrap look longer than it is.

    My 5-Year-Old Grabbed This Dangerous Cleaning Stuff As Soon As I Got Back From The Shops With It Because Of The Child Friendly Packaging

    Hand holding misleadingly packaged Viss cleaning product with bright graphics and limited edition citrus label.

    Misleading Packaging. Less Than Half Full. Of Minis, No Less

    Misleading packaging of Swedish Fish candy in a large fish-shaped tin that contains smaller candy bags inside.

    Muddy Bites From Costco Were Hardly Filled With Peanut Butter Chocolate, Even Had Some With Zero Filling

    Muddy Bites peanut butter chocolate waffle core snacks showing misleading packaging with almost empty filling inside.

    This Gum “Value Pack” Is A Misleading At Best And A Waste Of Packaging At Worst

    Orbit chewing gum value pack with misleading packaging showing 8 packs but containing fewer pieces inside.

    Huge Foam Block Inside Pack Of Kids Necklace Bead

    Hand holding misleading packaging filled with small green star-shaped objects, illustrating product packaging deception.

    Big Container, Not Much In It

    Plastic container of Great Value Oxi stain remover with orange lid, showing misleading packaging with mostly empty inside.

    Bought this from Walmart. I don’t have a weigh scale, and it doesn’t really matter. I’m guessing this really is 1.3 kg, but the powder only filled the container to about 1/4. Absolutely unreal. This is one way to waste packaging. And extremely deceptive. I’ll be buying from Dollarama from now on, as you at least get a nearly full container.

    Look, I Know I Ordered A “Small” KFC Popcorn Chicken, But This Is Hilarious

    Hand holding a miniature KFC chicken box, showcasing misleading packaging by companies selling smaller products.

    KFC hasn't been serving chicken for years. Pigeon at best given the size. I will go to Popeyes or Mary Browns to get real chicken pieces

    Tic Tacs Contain 94.5% Sugar But Can Legally Advertise As "0 Sugar" Because The Serving Size Is Less Than .5 Grams According To Fda Labeling Rules

    Clear plastic packaging filled with white mints and a detailed nutrition label, showing misleading packaging by companies.

    Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

    Misleading packaging on Red Bull hard candy falsely highlights vitamins and zinc on product design.

    Found This "Olive Oil" In My Parents' Pantry

    Bottle of misleading packaging labeled extra virgin olive oil with only up to 20% genuine olive oil in the ingredients list.

    At least they are honest. The market is full of counterfeit olive oil (mostly sunflower oil)

    This Blatant Deception

    Packaging for fruit Shrewsbury biscuits shows multiple pieces, but only two small biscuits are outside the bag illustrating misleading packaging.

    Stupid Ingredient “List” For Liquid Detergent:

    Close-up of detergent packaging showing misleading ingredient claims with a red circle highlighting the text on the label.

    Someone on the OP has a wonderful breakdown of trying to determine the ingredients, with one reply to that talking of product labelling in the chemical industry. It's the second top-level comment and much too long to post here.

    KFC You Cannot Be Serious

    Misleading packaging example showing a sparse chicken tenders box compared to the marketed full meal image.

    Forgive my ignorance, I haven't been in one for a while, but I am sure that is not how they are meant to look.

    New Hershey's Bottle Just Dropped. Now 34% More Expensive Per Gram

    Two Hershey's syrup bottles with misleading packaging showing different sizes and prices per 100g on a store shelf.

    The weight has been cut off the label, it's for the smaller, but there is no label or indication that the larger bottle actually comes from here, and the larger bottle is labelled entirely differently: "chocolate flavoured topping" vs "genuine chocolate flavour". Are they really the same product like they are being presented, because I doubt it.

    Brand New Out Of The Box “Full” Sensodyne Toothpaste. Y’all Know Sensodyne Isn’t Cheap Either

    Toothpaste product misleadingly packaged as a light bulb, highlighting deceptive marketing in product packaging.

    Wyler’s Italian Ices, Last Year Versus This Year. Same Price

    Two frozen ice pops in clear packaging showing misleading product size comparison on a marble surface.

    Genuine question: when the cost of ingredients to make a product goes up, so manufacturers have to cover that additional cost in the price of the product, what preferred? To change the ingredients to keep the same amount and price point, to keep the price point but make the product smaller, or to keep the size but increase the price to cover the cost?

    From 72 Cookies To 40... And They Have The Audacity To Raise The Price By 50¢!

    Boxes of Oreo cookies with misleading packaging showing different cookie counts and pack sizes on a store shelf.

    They removed the price tag for the 12-pack, but there were a couple stuffed in the back of the shelf. Needless to say, I got the bigger one (which still had its older price).

    My Quart Of Milk Only Had 3 Cups Of Milk In It

    Misleading packaging showing organic whole milk carton next to a Pyrex measuring cup filled with milk.

    Pasta Sauce Getting 8% Smaller And Water Is Now First Ingredient vs. Tomatoes

    Two jars of Classico pasta sauce with different sizes and labels misleading product quantity on store shelf.

    Bonus: 450mg of potassium is now 13% of DV!
    And since the ingredients are being changed that much, I’m not sure the nutrition facts are now accurate.

    We've Officially Entered Dark Times

    Hand holding an English muffin with packaging showing brand name, illustrating misleading product packaging examples.

    I think this just happened. Opened pkg of Thomas' English muffins and was shocked to see how they are now unusably small. Looks like they have trimmed 3/8" diameter off them, making the king of breakfast sandwiches undersized for even an egg. Anyone else notice?

    The Cookie Inside This Wrapper Has No Chocolate At All

    Packaging promising chocolate with "Life Happens Chocolate Helps" text, but contains a plain biscuit, illustrating misleading packaging.

    Box For Card Game Says “No Plastic” When The Contents Are Clearly Wrapped In Plastic

    Misleading packaging showing no plastic claim alongside clear plastic wrapping on product with ice cream design.

    I am reminded of that no plastic book that was being sold shrinkwrapped in plastic.

    Deceptive Packaging

    Hand holding a nearly empty pack of gum with misleading packaging showing fewer pieces than expected.

    Can Someone Please Explain Why This Deceptive Packaging Is Allowed? Is This Not Heavily Regulated?

    Hand holding Quest peanut butter cups with misleading packaging showing different carb amounts on front and nutrition facts.

    This “12 Inch” Pizza I Bought. Two Bacon Bits For Scale. Misleading Packaging At The Very Least

    Pepperoni pizza with misleading packaging showing fewer toppings inside versus the full pizza outside the box.

    Deceptive Advertising

    Red Baron Pizza Melt package showing larger pizza image compared to the small actual frozen product inside misleading packaging.

    You can't microwave it in a single piece and have it cook through, you microwave it flat and put the halves together so you don't have a half frozen pizza melt.

    These Used To Be As Long As The Package

    Hand holding a misleading packaging with a small candy strip and large empty plastic tray, example of product packaging.

    Oreos As Advertised In Their Commercials vs. What A Modern Oreo Really Looks Like

    Two Oreo cookies side by side showing misleading packaging with uneven cream filling inside the biscuit.

    At This Point Why Not Save Even More Money And Make The Bags Smaller?

    Partially filled bag of potato chips showing misleading packaging with much less product inside than expected.

    Opened it fresh and then immediately took the picture. UTZ sour cream and onion ripples 2.5oz bag. But the bag is 10inches or maybe a bit taller.

    New vs. Old Swiss Cake Rolls

    Banana placed next to chocolate-covered snacks in misleading packaging showing smaller portion sizes.

    New Swiss Cake Rolls on the left and the old ones on the right... Banana for science.

    I found some old Little Debbie Swiss Cake Rolls in a lunch bag I forgot about... Pre-covid. Surprisingly enough, after several years at room temperature, they look edible.

    These Cookies Always Had Three M&Ms On Every Cookie

    Keebler Chips Deluxe cookies packaging misleading with fewer M&M candies than shown on box in product packaging.

    I’ve been eating these since I was a kid, and each cookie always had three M&Ms, and now half of the package looks like this. They don’t even taste good anymore. Never buying these again.

    Where's My Candy?

    Misleading packaging shows small portions of cheese, lunch meat, and crackers in a snack kit that appears larger than actual contents.

    The wild dog that tore open that container probably ate the chocolate.

    Snickers Ice Cream Bars Going From 6 In A Box To 5. Same Price. Noticed This At The Grocery Store Today

    Snickers ice cream bars in misleading packaging showing 5 bars versus 6 bars in the same-sized box on a store shelf.

    Donut Shop Pods Now 80 To A Box Instead Of 100 And Price Increased By $6

    Boxes of Donut Shop Regular Medium Roast Coffee with misleading packaging showing different pod quantities but similar designs.

    I buy coffee pods for my office and immediately noticed the smaller box. Went through some old receipts from the year, in April and May the 100 count box was $46.99 with a $10 instant coupon (Costco) so the final cost came to $36.99, in June the price lowered to $29.97 (no coupon needed/advertised) and when I went last month in September, the 100 pack was no longer offered and the price of the 80 pack was $36.99.

    Guess Which One Was Purchased A Year Ago

    Two Swiss Miss milk chocolate hot cocoa mix boxes showing misleading packaging with different serving sizes.

    I Expected More

    Misleading packaging of salted biscuits shows large image but contains very few actual crackers inside the pack.

    Deceptive Packaging Sizes

    Cheesy jalapeño potato tots box showing misleading packaging with small amount of tots inside plastic bag.

    The Deception, Fly By Jing Packaging Design

    Misleading packaging shows spicy Sichuan chili crisp labeled for use on sweet dishes like ice cream and pizza.

    Look at all this empty space. I definitely should have double-checked, but since when does Costco ever sell one of anything?

    Kim's Choice Potato Corn Dog, 8 Corn Dogs. The Packaging Is Ginormous Compared To The Real One. Seriously?

    Misleading packaging showing crispy potato corn dog image versus smaller, uneven product held side by side.

    Ok, this looks freaking amazing, where can I buy one lol

    48 Clicks Before Deodorant Even Begins To Appear. Wasteful And Misleading Packaging Brought To You By Degree

    Degree Clinical Protection deodorant with less product inside than packaging suggests, example of misleading packaging design.

    I always pop those apart. There is enough deodorant for at least a week left when it stops dispensing.

    Deceptive Packaging: 1kg Coffee And A Tiny Container I Have No Use For

    Misleading packaging showing Costa Coffee box with coffee inside but actual container is much smaller and hidden inside the box.

    So, you put some of the grounds in the pot to use and freeze the rest to preserve freshness. Doesn't take much to understand the gift style setup of this packaging.

    Deceptive Packaging

    Ritz Bits peanut butter crackers in misleading packaging with a nearly empty plastic bag inside the box.

    Opened the box to find the bag inside was half as big. I get chips filled with nitrogen to keep them from breaking in transit, but this is just ridiculous.

    "1 Of 5 A Day"

    Misleading packaging showing 125ml milk serving for cereal, highlighting portion sizes and fruit intake suggestions.

    I do not have a problem with my milk suggesting I use it for cereal and possibly add fruit.

    Do You Want A Zero Protein Diet? Look No Further

    Zero protein wafer packaging showing misleading flavor and protein content labeling on snack bars.

    The "sugars" part has an asterisk and I bet you it leads to a comment along the lines of "naturally occurring sugars only". Looking up the product, there are no added sugars, there are sweeteners and naturally occurring sugars only, so the zero is probably "zero added sugars".

    This Gardening Nutrient Mix That Looks Like Ketchup. It Even Says "Great Flavour"

    Bottle labeled with tomatoes misleadingly packaged as tomato juice or product, highlighting misleading packaging by companies.

