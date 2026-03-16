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One bad online review can make us rethink a dinner plan, a haircut, or even a doctor’s visit. And while lots of platforms host feedback, Yelp is where things get especially interesting.

Its users post everything from genuine tips to totally hilarious or even petty rants — like a complaint about a barber sporting tattoos.

The replies to their posts are just as wild. Some owners try to keep it professional but others get defensive and fire back with sarcasm.

The online community r/YelpDrama collects the funniest, weirdest, and most ridiculous gems, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you.