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One bad online review can make us rethink a dinner plan, a haircut, or even a doctor’s visit. And while lots of platforms host feedback, Yelp is where things get especially interesting.

Its users post everything from genuine tips to totally hilarious or even petty rants — like a complaint about a barber sporting tattoos.

The replies to their posts are just as wild. Some owners try to keep it professional but others get defensive and fire back with sarcasm.

The online community r/YelpDrama collects the funniest, weirdest, and most ridiculous gems, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Pastrami Nightmare

Customer review with 2-star rating criticizing pastrami, sauerkraut, and rye bread in a delusional customer complaint.

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10points
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mackenzieleecallahan avatar
asdfghjkl
asdfghjkl
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like Nate Wright wrote this

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Patience Is A Virtue

    Review with one star by Anonymous Apple criticizing rude service and long paperwork wait, responded by official equal opportunity office.

    MilesAugust74 Report

    8points
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    #3

    Everyone Can Now Relax—The Crab Has Been Found

    Customer review complaining about missing crab and cold food, with a humorous reply from the restaurant in delusional customer reviews.

    MilesAugust74 Report

    8points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP's spouse will not be pleased where the crabs were found

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    Back in 2004, two former PayPal employees, Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons, started an email-based recommendation service that allowed friends to swap business reviews. They raised about $1 million in funding, and called it Yelp.

    Today, it is one of the biggest spots on the internet for people to leave (and read) reviews about local businesses in North America.

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    Whether it’s hunting for a new pizza place, or choosing a good doctor, users can leave star ratings and post photos, or use it to find local events and book tables.

    It racked up about 330 million total reviews by the end of 2025, and roughly 74 million people visit each month to check out what others are saying.
    #4

    Shaving Cream Pie

    Two customer reviews showing delusional complaints about substituting ingredients and leaving unfair star ratings.

    egguchom Report

    8points
    POST
    rahb1 avatar
    Rahb in Oz
    Rahb in Oz
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What on earth is ‘heavy cream’?

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    -1point
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    #5

    You Mean I Have To Pay? The Horror!

    Customer review complaining about paying for a quick bike service, illustrating delusional customer expectations.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    8points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know I only work in customer service for the thrill and personal satisfaction 🙄

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    #6

    2 Stars - Saw A Breast

    Delusional customer review complaining about a mother nursing at a restaurant ruining their meal experience.

    tmarotta Report

    7points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've worked in restaurants for many years and it's rare but on occasion people have complained about a neighboring table nursing, their child and I have always reminded them that it's actually illegal to not feed your child. Seriously just get over it! W*F?!

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    There’s a reason review sites like Yelp are so popular. Noone wants to waste their money on a gadget that breaks in a week, or a restaurant that doesn’t live up to the hype.

    According to a 2026 report, 96% of people regularly check reviews before buying something for the first time.

    The same number of people said they’ve changed their mind about a purchase after reading bad reviews, which just goes to show how much people rely on advice from strangers online.

    When it comes to helpful reviews, readers really appreciate details. The most useful ones are the ones that spell out the specific pros and cons.

    Yelp’s own data backs this up: 88% of consumers say written reviews are more trustworthy than just a star rating.
    #7

    Went To Go Check A Margarita Factory To Go With A Friend Then See This

    Customer review complaining about menu changes and political flag concerns, illustrating delusional customer expectations in reviews.

    teddy_princess Report

    7points
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    #8

    Oh No, A Rainbow Flag

    One-star customer review complaining about missing American flag during 4th of July weekend visit.

    egguchom Report

    7points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    America has rainbows. So what?

    2
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    #9

    Nurse Drama At A Local Nursing Home

    One-star review rant exposing a nurse involved in a messy personal and financial dispute, showcasing delusional customer complaints.

    Basic_Ent Report

    6points
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    jessicareitzell avatar
    Dragon mama
    Dragon mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am calling all my financial problems "whoa's" from now on. It feel much more exciting!

    2
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    Regardless of how crazy some reviews can be, people are also wary of fake and paid ones. About 83% of users said they would avoid a business because of that.

    About 16% said they check more than one platform to make sure the feedback is legit.

    Many users also pay more attention to negative reviews, with about 48% saying they prefer to the read the most recent ones.

    According to Yelp, not all reviews on their site are negative though—nearly 70% are 4 or 5 stars.
    #10

    Spa Owner Has Some Bizarre Replies

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review complaining about a spa and sauna experience with owner’s blunt reply.

    narwhalogy Report

    6points
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reading between the lines, this place was discriminating against the couple on top of the insane price.

    2
    2points
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    #11

    Boomer Storms Out Of Barber Due To Tattoos And Doesn't Tip

    Alt text: Delusional customer complaining in a review about a barber with tattoos at Great Clips, refusing to tip after haircut.

    Desertnord Report

    6points
    POST
    salttypepper avatar
    Saltypepper
    Saltypepper
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who cares if she has tattoos ,does that make her a bad person,or mean she can't do her job,

    4
    4points
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    #12

    What?! LOL

    Screenshot of a humorous customer review about a liquor store, featured in delusional customer reviews collection.

    Doug-Life80 Report

    6points
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    But what makes Yelp reviews so fascinating isn’t just the ratings, it’s how wildly dramatic some of them can be.

    They’ve become a kind of internet joke in their own right.

    There’s even a long‑running series of videos where professional actors give hilariously over‑the‑top readings of one‑star Yelp reviews, poking fun at how emotional some people get about their experiences.

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    These clips — first popularized by the group ‘Gotta Kid to Feed’ and resurfacing online again and again — went viral because they take everyday gripes and treat them like Shakespearean tragedy.

    Whether it’s a furious bagel review or a complaint about a bird attack after lunch, some reviews are so dramatic and oddly specific that they feel less like feedback, and more like comedy.
    #13

    Bloomin Onion

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review about an Outback Steakhouse order missing the bloomin onion.

    Roardog123 Report

    6points
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I admire her honestly and ability to apologize.

    4
    4points
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    #14

    Imagine Being So Vain You’re Hung Up Over A Selfie Stick

    One-star customer review about lost sentimental item and disappointment with restaurant service in delusional customer reviews.

    That1weirdperson Report

    5points
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    #15

    My Buddy Mentioned The Other Night He “Rated A Hospital” On Yelp One Time.. This Was It

    One-star review of hospital front desk behavior with complaints from a delusional customer sharing their experience.

    Sloshed_Boyz Report

    5points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds to me like "staple person" is a racist.

    0
    0points
    reply

    There are also viral videos on TikTok where users recreate old Yelp rants, acting out every dramatic pause and gesture while reading real reviews word for word.

    The hashtag #yelpreview has over 10 million views.

    Staff at restaurants have also been filmed reading their own meanest customer reviews aloud, and Reddit threads are full of quotes so bizarre they’ve become memes.

    Singer and comedian Grace Hayes turns real one-star Yelp complaints about fast-food joints into songs and posts them on social media.

    It’s like a gentle musical rendition of someone complaining that their Arby’s order turned out to be a “mess of meats and curdled cheese.”

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    For one Yelp review of McDonald’s, she sings, “I shouldn’t have to chew my coffee.” 
    #16

    This Review Was For The Place I Work At

    Customer review accusing lifeguards of neglect and immaturity, an example of delusional customers using reviews to settle issues.

    Sufficient_Carob6751 Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    The Owner Of An Old Job Loves To Argue With The Customers And It’s Hilarious

    Customer review exchange showing a business owner responding to service complaints in an attempt to resolve issues.

    throwaway8264849392 Report

    4points
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    #18

    Giving A Restaurant A Bad Review Because They Don't Allow Dogs

    Customer leaves a 2-star review complaining about no pets allowed, despite rules and polite server response.

    Desertnord Report

    4points
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    People don’t just leave bad reviews to help others avoid the same experience — there are also emotional and psychological reasons behind it.

    Research suggests that writing a negative review can help people process a bad experience and even make them feel better. It’s just like how writing can help people work through strong feelings.

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    #19

    I Must Have My Starbucks

    Customer review complaining about a restaurant’s no outside food policy while sharing a detailed negative experience.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST
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    #20

    Triggered By The Trash Onion

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review describing frustration with a cashier and a new system at Publix.

    No_Cardiologist6676 Report

    4points
    POST
    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems like a legit complaint...

    0
    0points
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    Any business, no matter how well run, can fall short of a customer’s expectation on any given day.

    But bad reviews can be a double‑edged sword — they can hurt a reputation and sales, but they can also lead to improvements or stronger customer loyalty if handled well.

    “Negative reviews can be very detrimental to firms. They’re much more impactful than positive ones. You remember a bad experience for a long time, and you tell more people about a bad experience than a good one,” says Vicki Morwitz, a professor at Columbia Business School.

    She says businesses and online review sites should ask reviewers specifically for both the emotional and factual aspects.

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    “Obviously, as a business, you want to avoid those negative experiences to begin with, but inevitably they’re going to happen. This is one tool for making consumers feel better.”
    #21

    Just Found This Old Review On Yelp. What Do You Mean You Can’t Just Eat Pizza For Free?!

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review and business owner response highlighting failed issue resolution via reviews.

    Confident_Scheme_716 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Unhinged

    Customer review and business owner response showing a delusional customer dispute in a reviews setting.

    Ali_Cat222 Report

    4points
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have so many questions

    0
    0points
    reply

    When businesses respond thoughtfully to negative reviews, it can improve how potential customers look at the brand.

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    In some surveys, reading a business’s response to a complaint changed the perception of the brand for over 70% of consumers.

    So while a dramatic review or a sarcastic reply might make us laugh, it also reflects a bigger shift in how we make decisions… and yes, sometimes it teaches us that maybe, just maybe, a barber having tattoos has got nothing to with the services you went looking for.

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    #23

    I Didn't Follow The Recipe So 1 Star

    Customer review confusion about baking time leading to a delusional complaint in online reviews and customer feedback.

    egguchom Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    I Was Just Busisting The State!

    Screenshot of a one-star review by a delusional customer sharing a confusing complaint on a business review platform.

    High_Poobah_of_Bean Report

    4points
    POST
    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This doesn’t make any sense, am I having a stroke?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Local Restaurant Review

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review with a sarcastic owner response on a local guide platform.

    westofallpeople Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Review For Mad For Chicken In My Former Hometown, Which Does Offer Vegetarian/Vegan Options

    Customer review complaining about limited non-meat menu options, highlighting delusional customers in review disputes.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    3points
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    #27

    Hey Free Is Free

    Customer review complaining about lack of gluten free Oreos and rude staff in a delusional customer complaint post.

    piranhamode Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Poor Planning

    One-star customer review complaining about wedding dress shopping experience, illustrating delusional customers in reviews.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Stuff Americans Say

    One-star customer review complaining about Disneyland Shanghai, highlighting issues with language barriers and visitor experience.

    egguchom Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Someone Missed The Joke

    Customer leaves a one-star review angry about a joke sign, owner responds explaining it was meant humorously.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    3points
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    #31

    I'd Have Done The Same Thing And They're Probably Mad They Didn't Get One

    Screenshot of a one-star review from a delusional customer describing staff leaving to get ice cream cones.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    The Owner's Replies To Both Positive And Negative Reviews Are Totally Unhinged And I'm Loving Them 🤣

    Customer review and business reply showing delusional customers trying to settle issues via online reviews with food images included.

    MilesAugust74 Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    This Would Be Customer Expected An Answer In The Middle Of The Night

    One-star review criticizing service hours with a frustrated customer and owner response about not being open 24 hours, showing delusional customers.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Queens NY

    Customer review accusing server of unhygienic behavior with response denying any female employees, showcasing delusional customer reviews.

    DedSysOp Report

    2points
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    #35

    Walgreens Drama

    Screenshot of a one-star Walgreens review with delusional customer complaints about pharmacy service and lunch breaks.

    Blackjack_Sass Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Uncultured

    Customer review complaining about entertainment being in Spanish, expressing frustration with language and content choices.

    egguchom Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Why Would You Eat That

    Customer review complaining about butterfly fruit policy, illustrating delusional customers thinking they can settle issues via reviews.

    egguchom Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Barista Tales

    One-star delusional customer review complaining about poor service and baristas arguing over Americano order.

    egguchom Report

    2points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, wants an espresso, but asks for an Americano, and then has a giant tantrum about it.

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    0points
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    #39

    This Google Review Of A Small Business

    Screenshot of a delusional customer review leaving a negative rating without visiting the business, related to customer reviews.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    2points
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    #40

    Negative Review For A Gym Over An American Flag

    Customer review complaining about missing American flag, hoping to resolve issue through online feedback.

    cherryriotyouth Report

    2points
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    #41

    Yelper Shames Goth Bar In Buffalo, NY. Turns Out To Practically Be An Ad For Its Customers

    One-star customer review describing a bar as demonic and full of Satan worshippers in delusional customer reviews.

    WatsonAva90 Report

    2points
    POST
    #42

    We Remember You

    One-star review of a pizza place with a frustrated customer and an owner’s blunt reply, highlighting delusional customers.

    Blackjack_Sass Report

    2points
    POST
    nicolebrookus_2 avatar
    Asri
    Asri
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Extra cheese bit not that much extra?

    1
    1point
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    #43

    Yikes

    Customer review with owner response about drink quality, reflecting delusional customers thinking they would settle issues via reviews.

    Old_Pack_5594 Report

    2points
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    #44

    What Do You Think Of This Review And Response?

    Five-star customer review showing a delusional attempt to settle issues via reviews with complaints about gym instructor behavior.

    honeypup Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    We Wish You The Best And Hope Your Life Gets Better

    Negative customer review criticizing escape room experience with frustration and poor service in delusional customer reviews.

    mweesnaw Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    Kicked Out For Having A Public Episode

    One-star customer review claiming terrible service and owner’s detailed response about behavior, from delusional customer reviews.

    yayocat Report

    1point
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    #47

    Local Boomer Upset Over Proposed Menu Adjustments

    Negative customer review rant criticizing poor customer service and delusional customers in review complaints.

    thecatisblue Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Adults Should Get 1 Free Day

    One-star customer review complaining about ticket prices and lack of free entry, showing delusional customer reviews.

    egguchom Report

    1point
    POST
    #49

    Awesome

    One-star review from a delusional customer refusing service, and a sarcastic reply from the carwash owner.

    Panda-Equivalent Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    Pickle Predicament

    Customer review complaining about excessive pickles on a burger, illustrating delusional customer expectations in reviews.

    Blackjack_Sass Report

    1point
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