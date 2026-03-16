51 Times Delusional Customers Thought They Would Settle Their Issues Via Reviews (New Pics)
One bad online review can make us rethink a dinner plan, a haircut, or even a doctor’s visit. And while lots of platforms host feedback, Yelp is where things get especially interesting.
Its users post everything from genuine tips to totally hilarious or even petty rants — like a complaint about a barber sporting tattoos.
The replies to their posts are just as wild. Some owners try to keep it professional but others get defensive and fire back with sarcasm.
The online community r/YelpDrama collects the funniest, weirdest, and most ridiculous gems, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you.
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A Pastrami Nightmare
Patience Is A Virtue
Everyone Can Now Relax—The Crab Has Been Found
Back in 2004, two former PayPal employees, Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons, started an email-based recommendation service that allowed friends to swap business reviews. They raised about $1 million in funding, and called it Yelp.
Today, it is one of the biggest spots on the internet for people to leave (and read) reviews about local businesses in North America.
Whether it’s hunting for a new pizza place, or choosing a good doctor, users can leave star ratings and post photos, or use it to find local events and book tables.
It racked up about 330 million total reviews by the end of 2025, and roughly 74 million people visit each month to check out what others are saying.
Shaving Cream Pie
You Mean I Have To Pay? The Horror!
2 Stars - Saw A Breast
There’s a reason review sites like Yelp are so popular. Noone wants to waste their money on a gadget that breaks in a week, or a restaurant that doesn’t live up to the hype.
According to a 2026 report, 96% of people regularly check reviews before buying something for the first time.
The same number of people said they’ve changed their mind about a purchase after reading bad reviews, which just goes to show how much people rely on advice from strangers online.
When it comes to helpful reviews, readers really appreciate details. The most useful ones are the ones that spell out the specific pros and cons.
Yelp’s own data backs this up: 88% of consumers say written reviews are more trustworthy than just a star rating.
Went To Go Check A Margarita Factory To Go With A Friend Then See This
Oh No, A Rainbow Flag
Nurse Drama At A Local Nursing Home
I am calling all my financial problems "whoa's" from now on. It feel much more exciting!
Regardless of how crazy some reviews can be, people are also wary of fake and paid ones. About 83% of users said they would avoid a business because of that.
About 16% said they check more than one platform to make sure the feedback is legit.
Many users also pay more attention to negative reviews, with about 48% saying they prefer to the read the most recent ones.
According to Yelp, not all reviews on their site are negative though—nearly 70% are 4 or 5 stars.
Spa Owner Has Some Bizarre Replies
Reading between the lines, this place was discriminating against the couple on top of the insane price.
Boomer Storms Out Of Barber Due To Tattoos And Doesn't Tip
Who cares if she has tattoos ,does that make her a bad person,or mean she can't do her job,
What?! LOL
But what makes Yelp reviews so fascinating isn’t just the ratings, it’s how wildly dramatic some of them can be.
They’ve become a kind of internet joke in their own right.
There’s even a long‑running series of videos where professional actors give hilariously over‑the‑top readings of one‑star Yelp reviews, poking fun at how emotional some people get about their experiences.
These clips — first popularized by the group ‘Gotta Kid to Feed’ and resurfacing online again and again — went viral because they take everyday gripes and treat them like Shakespearean tragedy.
Whether it’s a furious bagel review or a complaint about a bird attack after lunch, some reviews are so dramatic and oddly specific that they feel less like feedback, and more like comedy.
Bloomin Onion
Imagine Being So Vain You’re Hung Up Over A Selfie Stick
My Buddy Mentioned The Other Night He “Rated A Hospital” On Yelp One Time.. This Was It
There are also viral videos on TikTok where users recreate old Yelp rants, acting out every dramatic pause and gesture while reading real reviews word for word.
The hashtag #yelpreview has over 10 million views.
Staff at restaurants have also been filmed reading their own meanest customer reviews aloud, and Reddit threads are full of quotes so bizarre they’ve become memes.
Singer and comedian Grace Hayes turns real one-star Yelp complaints about fast-food joints into songs and posts them on social media.
It’s like a gentle musical rendition of someone complaining that their Arby’s order turned out to be a “mess of meats and curdled cheese.”
For one Yelp review of McDonald’s, she sings, “I shouldn’t have to chew my coffee.”
This Review Was For The Place I Work At
The Owner Of An Old Job Loves To Argue With The Customers And It’s Hilarious
Giving A Restaurant A Bad Review Because They Don't Allow Dogs
People don’t just leave bad reviews to help others avoid the same experience — there are also emotional and psychological reasons behind it.
Research suggests that writing a negative review can help people process a bad experience and even make them feel better. It’s just like how writing can help people work through strong feelings.
I Must Have My Starbucks
Triggered By The Trash Onion
Any business, no matter how well run, can fall short of a customer’s expectation on any given day.
But bad reviews can be a double‑edged sword — they can hurt a reputation and sales, but they can also lead to improvements or stronger customer loyalty if handled well.
“Negative reviews can be very detrimental to firms. They’re much more impactful than positive ones. You remember a bad experience for a long time, and you tell more people about a bad experience than a good one,” says Vicki Morwitz, a professor at Columbia Business School.
She says businesses and online review sites should ask reviewers specifically for both the emotional and factual aspects.
“Obviously, as a business, you want to avoid those negative experiences to begin with, but inevitably they’re going to happen. This is one tool for making consumers feel better.”
Just Found This Old Review On Yelp. What Do You Mean You Can’t Just Eat Pizza For Free?!
When businesses respond thoughtfully to negative reviews, it can improve how potential customers look at the brand.
In some surveys, reading a business’s response to a complaint changed the perception of the brand for over 70% of consumers.
So while a dramatic review or a sarcastic reply might make us laugh, it also reflects a bigger shift in how we make decisions… and yes, sometimes it teaches us that maybe, just maybe, a barber having tattoos has got nothing to with the services you went looking for.