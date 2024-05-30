ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not difficult to find an online review for, well, almost everything these days. Whether you want the latest sneakers, are visiting a hair salon, or are going to a new restaurant, chances are you will find either positive or negative feedback about it on the internet.

And, while honest reviews can be helpful, sometimes people maliciously judge goods and services. Customers occasionally leave rude remarks that are either emotionally charged or outright spiteful. And the subreddit r/YelpDrama features plenty of unhinged reviews. Today, we’ve compiled some of the most wild feedback from this online community for you to review!

#1

Karen Upset Because A Tornado Delayed Her Food

Karen Upset Because A Tornado Delayed Her Food

millennialkid avatar
Chicken Nugget
Chicken Nugget
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being so entitled you see there's a giant rainstorm outside and think "I'm not going out in that weather, but YOU sure are!"

#2

Lady Cant Tell Time

Lady Cant Tell Time

#3

We Contacted Yelp And Got This One Removed But…

We Contacted Yelp And Got This One Removed But…

StoriesInThEnd Report

For many businesses, having an online presence isn’t just about what they put on their website or social media, it’s also about what customers have to say about their brand. Earlier, people used to rely more on advertisements and word of mouth to decide whether to buy something or not. But today, people prefer checking reviews before spending their hard-earned money on anything.

Nearly 87% of online shoppers regularly read reviews before making a purchase, as per a recent report by "Ever-Growing Power of Reviews". And almost 99% of customers go through feedback, at least some of the time.
#4

Can’t Wait To See You Never

Can't Wait To See You Never

#5

You Threw Up Into The Ice Cream

You Threw Up Into The Ice Cream

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a clash of idiots, this one. On one side, two entitled, uneducated grown up babies unable to handle life. On the other side, a dumb ice cream parlor owner that thinks having a "kitchen sink challenge" is a smart idea for a family place, and brags about being on "Man vs Food". I have a feeling that if you use these gimmicks you are *begging* to have such a clientele.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

Tattoo Shop I Used To Like (Not My Review)

Tattoo Shop I Used To Like (Not My Review)

kennedynetasha avatar
DetriMentaL
DetriMentaL
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't quite place my finger on a tattoo appropriate Disney song. Any suggestions?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

These days having too many options is confusing, and consumers hate it. Meanwhile, when consumers are forced to choose between two almost equal alternatives, they find it exhausting. In a competitive market where it’s difficult for people to choose between different brands, positive reviews can become a deciding factor. For instance, you find a beard trimmer from two brands with similar features and comparable prices. The chances are you will get the one that has more people raving about it online.

Compared to the elderly, young shoppers spend more time researching online before making a purchase. Almost 55% of Gen Z’ers read people’s comments about products, and only 34% of baby boomers do so.
#7

Rude Service!

Rude Service!

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could be a Monty Python or Fawlty Towers sketch :D

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

"But We're Members...how Dare They Kick Us Out For Breaking The Law!"

"But We're Members...how Dare They Kick Us Out For Breaking The Law!"

federicocantoni avatar
Jrog
Jrog
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn't break "the law". At best they broke some kind of one-sided tacit approval contractual provision (like "no food and drinks from outside sources on the premises", that you silently accept by buying the ticket), of whose legality in most cases is debatable since the whole contractual agreement is not made available up front, a sign just won't do. Also she is right in the fact that the first course of action should have been asking her to rectify the issue (by voluntarily removing the drinks) before forcefully removing the client from the premises, denying a service that has been paid up-front.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#9

I Called The Police On A Drunk Client In March And He Was Arrested For Dui

I Called The Police On A Drunk Client In March And He Was Arrested For Dui

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do these people not realise they're going to be called out? Don't they know that business owners can reply to the reviews?

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply

Positive feedback is a potential way of standing out from competitors. These days, some brands even use honest reviews to advertise and sell their product. For instance, if many people love a particular hair oil brand, they might say nice things about the benefits of using it. Marketers can use an actual person’s relatable experience to show the effectiveness of their product to others.
#10

Review Of A Local Pizza Place

Review Of A Local Pizza Place

#11

0/10 Reminds Me Of My Ex

0/10 Reminds Me Of My Ex

#12

Don’t Throw Parrots In Bars

Don't Throw Parrots In Bars

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm half asleep right now so for a second i thought the guy threw an actual bird at someone...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
In the online world, reviews make up 10% of criteria for how Google will display its search results. Now, there are potentially 3 types of reviews that you might find online. The most popular one is the Google-based Reviews where people leave star ratings directly on the Google profile of a business. So, when you Google something, let’s say a game, you will find how many people loved or hated it.
#13

Yum Yum Ramen

Yum Yum Ramen

#14

Rachel Made Some Enemies

Rachel Made Some Enemies

#15

The Lightbulbs Are Listening

The Lightbulbs Are Listening

This year's Local Consumer Review Survey points out that 71% of people might not consider purchasing from a business with an average rating below three stars. However, consumers don’t expect ‘high’ star ratings as the minimum.

If a business has an average of four stars, people think it’s a trustworthy brand. When an individual sees a lot of decent reviews, they tend to believe that the product or service is reliable and efficient.
#16

We Have Reviewed The Cameras

We Have Reviewed The Cameras

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yea... Sure. Dude. Just admit you simply have too few employees.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#17

No More For You…fatty

No More For You…fatty

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haha No way…. I’d be absolutely mortified if this happened to me! I’d probably slap them back!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#18

"Started His 'Recovery' By Sleeping With My Wife"

"Started His 'Recovery' By Sleeping With My Wife"

The testimonials on a brand’s own website are called first-party reviews. In order to encourage people to leave feedback, sometimes businesses even provide them with special discounts or benefits. Enabling customers to share their opinion helps with the contemporary word-of-mouth marketing. When it comes to actually making a purchase, ratings and reviews sometimes outweigh factors like price, shipping and free returns.

For many local businesses, having good ratings is a blessing. It gives them exposure and attracts new customers without having to spend too much money on advertising.
#19

People Are Very Entitled

People Are Very Entitled

#20

“If There Can’t Speak Are Language

"If There Can't Speak Are Language

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

''we're we speak English'' ''if there can't speak are language'' sir WHAT. Oh the irony

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

A Restaurant In My Neighborhood Had To Shut Off Their Phones Because Of A Wannabe Tiktok Influencer

A Restaurant In My Neighborhood Had To Shut Off Their Phones Because Of A Wannabe Tiktok Influencer

Influencer was convicted of harassment and now owes the state $500– over the portion size of corn.

Then there are third-party review sites for nearly everything. If you want to know about your potential employer, you can probably go to Glassdoor, which primarily focuses on employee reviews and ratings.

Need to know about a new restaurant or service? You can check out Yelp or sites like Zagat. However, you should be aware, because just like these posts, sometimes people leave unreasonable opinions there.

#22

Karen Is Pissed Off With The Servers

Karen Is Pissed Off With The Servers

#23

I Cried Laughing As I Read This

I Cried Laughing As I Read This

#24

Stank Water…solid Reply

Stank Water…solid Reply

Shoppers might leave negative remarks due to various reasons. Sometimes, they are being genuine about their overall bad experience. In such cases, owners should listen to the suggestions and try implementing them to improve customer satisfaction. The best way to deal with unpleasant comments is to accept their mistake and apologize. Customers love honesty.

When someone posts negative feedback, it’s best to address the specific issue at hand. Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, a lawn care service provider directory, told CMSWire, “Instead of generic responses, we try to address the specific concerns mentioned in the review. For instance, if a user complained about a late service, we'd acknowledge that specific incident and explain any measures taken to prevent a recurrence.”
#25

Dry As An Old Man’s Ass

Dry As An Old Man's Ass

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Damn he’s tried a lot of weird things through out his lifetime!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

From A Tattoo / Piercing Place

From A Tattoo / Piercing Place

tea_2 avatar
BebeR
BebeR
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a weird response from the owner, kind of proving the reviewers point by 1. blaming the friend 2. saying 'can(can't) make everyone happy - in a woe is me fashion 3. mentioning rehab and 4. then a personal attack 'you've kept (let) your self go''.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

I Don’t Even Know What To Do With This

I Don't Even Know What To Do With This

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are a couple of these on here? Genuine reviews that people might find helpful?

Vote comment up
-2
-2points
Vote comment down
reply

Sometimes, the best way to deal with a concerned customer is to speak with them. “In some cases, it's beneficial to move the conversation offline. We might reach out to the reviewer personally, through a phone call or direct message, to understand their concerns better and find a resolution.”

But in some cases, people set unrealistic expectations. When you build something up too much, no matter how decent the service or product is, you might end up being disappointed. Providing perfection might not be a possibility every time and as consumers we should be considerate while rating businesses. If you don’t like something, you can always point it out in a polite way. What is the most unhinged or hilarious review you’ve read online? What are your thoughts about this? Tell us in the comments below.
#28

Owner Bullies Patron To Write A Review And Then Retaliates Online

Owner Bullies Patron To Write A Review And Then Retaliates Online

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

owner needs to get off whatever it is he's trippin' on :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Do Not Tell Me How To Chicken Wrap

Do Not Tell Me How To Chicken Wrap

#30

I Always Think About This Costco Review

I Always Think About This Costco Review

#31

There Is No Curb Side Option For This Restaurant. Why Couldn’t The Lazy Customer Go In And Get It??

There Is No Curb Side Option For This Restaurant. Why Couldn't The Lazy Customer Go In And Get It??

#32

Unhinged Responses From A Restaurant Owner At A Local Fine Dining Place In My Town

Unhinged Responses From A Restaurant Owner At A Local Fine Dining Place In My Town

#33

"Real" New Yorker Has Some Things To Say

"Real" New Yorker Has Some Things To Say

#34

Just Found This Winner In My States Sub

Just Found This Winner In My States Sub

#35

Mentally Ill Uber Package Driver 😂

Mentally Ill Uber Package Driver 😂

#36

When Your Wife Catches You Paying For Sex So You Blame It On The Local Mexican Restaurant..?

When Your Wife Catches You Paying For Sex So You Blame It On The Local Mexican Restaurant..?

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is quite possibly the most ridiculous excuse to cover cheating i've ever heard. I hope the wife wasn't dumb enough to fall for it. Was going to say that OP obviously doesn't know how QR codes work, but i suspect he doesn't know how anything at all works :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Stk Los Angeles Review Made Me Giggle

Stk Los Angeles Review Made Me Giggle

emma_1982 avatar
Em Watson
Em Watson
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Rusty Taco. Gilbert Arizona

Rusty Taco. Gilbert Arizona

#39

“1 Star: Cant Harass Waitresses In Peace”

"1 Star: Cant Harass Waitresses In Peace"

#40

The Lobster King—“Fool Me—you Can't Get Fooled Again”

The Lobster King—"Fool Me—you Can't Get Fooled Again"

#41

Dentist Review

Dentist Review

#42

Traveling From NYC To Boston To Watch A Couple Penguins Get Showered

Traveling From NYC To Boston To Watch A Couple Penguins Get Showered

#43

This Lady Cannot Be Serious

This Lady Cannot Be Serious

#44

Bob & George Must Go Way Back

Bob & George Must Go Way Back

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah George, get this sorted and while you're at it, explain to Bob how punctuation works

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Detail Oriented

Detail Oriented

ianbuhagiar_1 avatar
BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the colour information will be instrumental in tracking down and apprehending the medium-sized "terd" fiend :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

Reviews For A Repair Shop The Dealer Is Sending Me To For A Warrenty Repair. I Can't Believe This Is Real

Reviews For A Repair Shop The Dealer Is Sending Me To For A Warrenty Repair. I Can't Believe This Is Real

#47

It’s All About Me

It's All About Me

#48

Cusomer Iq?

Cusomer Iq?

#49

This Has Me So Weak

This Has Me So Weak

#50

Mcalister’s Deli, Ye Mortals

Mcalister's Deli, Ye Mortals

#51

So Mad She Couldn’t Bring Her Coffee Inside

So Mad She Couldn't Bring Her Coffee Inside

#52

Mouse Running Amok At Ross

Mouse Running Amok At Ross

#53

She Died The Very Next Day…

She Died The Very Next Day…

#54

Gruff Owner Replies To Customer Low Star Reviews

Gruff Owner Replies To Customer Low Star Reviews

