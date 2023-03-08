The subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars is full of screenshots, pictures, and stories of entitled people revealing their true colors. After you spend enough time on it, you begin to notice common character tropes, too. There's the parent who uses their child's birthday as an excuse to get a discount. The art expert lowballing creators. And, of course, the dissatisfied customer.

The latter often end up on the subreddit through their ridiculous reviews. The drill is usually something like this: they expect a freebie, then get offended for having to pay for the product or service, and turn to the internet to pen a novel, trying to shut down the "vulturous" business. However, even if the premise remains the same, these folks somehow consistently outdo each other.