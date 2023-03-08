42 Entitled People Who Left The Most Absurd Reviews Thinking They Deserve Special Treatment
The subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars is full of screenshots, pictures, and stories of entitled people revealing their true colors. After you spend enough time on it, you begin to notice common character tropes, too. There's the parent who uses their child's birthday as an excuse to get a discount. The art expert lowballing creators. And, of course, the dissatisfied customer.
The latter often end up on the subreddit through their ridiculous reviews. The drill is usually something like this: they expect a freebie, then get offended for having to pay for the product or service, and turn to the internet to pen a novel, trying to shut down the "vulturous" business. However, even if the premise remains the same, these folks somehow consistently outdo each other.
Giving Your Church A One Star Review For Giving You A Free Turkey
This Review For A Hotel
Barbie App Review: “Give Me All The Stuff Free Or Else I Will Sue”
UGH *there* not equals to *their* sorry to be that person but damn
A Restaurant Review I Stumbled On. The Customer Is So Many Kinds Of Wrong
Review Of A Nice And Cheap Neighborhood Bike Shop
From A Local Chocolate Shop's Google Reviews
It’s Almost As If The Developers Of This Sleep App...also Need Money To Survive? This Review Made Me Want To Go Premium And I Haven’t Even Tried The App Yet
A Grocery Store Downtown In My City Has A Number Of 1-Star Google Reviews Because They Don’t Allow People To Park In The Very Tiny Parking Lot To Go Eat And Shop Elsewhere
Local Restaurant Stays Open Late To Serve Great Food To Customer After Hours, Has Audacity To Be Out Of Fries, Receives One-Star Review
A Review On An Apartment That Caught My Eye
Ah yes because 900 dollars totally equals to 800! The audacity! /s
This Video-Editing App Review
Then choose a freeware video editing app without such restrictions
Review Of A Jimmy Johns Near Me
Tripadvisor Review Of A Maui Beach
This Was Posted As A Review On A High-End Water Bottle’s Website
1 Star At My Small Business (Martial Arts)
Because i wouldn't negotiate the price... Even for "referrals" and he was nice enough to make a second email and leave two 1 star reviews... I don't mind someone asking but if told no, just respect that.
Cb Thinks She Deserves Free Use Of A Vacuum At An Automatic Carwash That Requires Paying For Exterior Wash. One Of The Few Bad Reviews Of This Place
This Review Of The Chewy App I Just Found
I’m Giving These Guys My Business, Not Because Of Their Many 5-Star Reviews, But Because Of Their Only 1-Star Review
Cb Complaining About The Portion Sizes After Only Ordering Enough For Half Of The Group
Customer At My Local Pub Couldn't Pay For A Pint And Gave A Bad Tripadvisor Review, Pub Responded Accordingly
Customer Just Left This Review Of The Place Where My GF Works. The "Main Dude" Says He's Never Seen Him Before Lol
Cb Left An Unfavorable Review At A Local Steakhouse Because They Did Not Get Something For Free…
Apparently This Big-Box Beauty Store Should Do More For This Reviewer
Google Reviews Are A Goldmine
Negative Review For A Nail Salon Near My House
Extras Should Always Be Free. You Want To Make A Profit, Enjoy Your One Star Review!!!
Review At A Restaurant I Just Went To. Theft
Apple App Store Review: Game Was Too Hard, And For That Demands Refund
Review Shared By Restaurant Owner In Our Local Group
63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!
Review For Consignment Shop. They Didn’t Give Her A Tax Discount A Day Early
This Lady Leaving Reviews Based On Whether Or Not The Restaurant Let Her Store Her Breast Milk In Their Fridges
Best Kebabs. Great Staff. One Star
Was Looking At Some Reviews For Vegas Hotels. Can't Imagine What It Must Be Like Dealing With People Like This
Mario Kart On iOS/Android Has Come Out Today For Free And This Is One Of The Reviews
Leaving A Negative Review Even After Being Refunded For A Custom Engagement Ring Following A Breakup
This Google Review For A Friendly Australian Skate Shop
A Couple Decorates Their House Every Year And Allows People To Visit And Walk Through Their Garden For Free
All in honor of their daughter who passed away. They even have a pretty legit Santa on certain days. Lady gives them poor review.