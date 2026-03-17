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The phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” sounds nice on paper, but if everyone actually followed it, publishers wouldn’t spend so much time and money creating them. And that’s not something we, the readers, want.

The subreddit ‘Terrible Book Covers’ is dedicated to finding the thoughtless, poorly executed, or otherwise baffling designs that were eventually greenlit and sent to print. Turns out, there’s no shortage of them.

We put together some of our recent favorites from the community that got our attention—albeit for all the wrong reasons—and invite you to take a look as well.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Your Erroneous Zones By Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

Book cover with a smiling man and bold text, an example of incredibly awful and funny book covers in new pics.

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    #2

    Emma By Jane Austen

    Book cover of Emma by Jane Austen with a poorly drawn woman holding playing cards in a garden scene, a funny book cover example.

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    #3

    Animal Farm By George Orwell

    Book cover with cartoon farm animals including a horse, sheep, goat, and cow, illustrating funny awful book covers.

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    #4

    Basic Self-Defense By Fred Neff 1976

    Book cover of Basic Self-Defense Manual featuring men in karate uniforms in an awkward martial arts pose, a funny book cover example

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    6points
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    #5

    Recipes For Romance By I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!

    Book cover showing a man with long hair, a strawberry, and blackberries in butter for funny awful book covers.

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    #6

    Little Women By Louisa May Alcott

    Book cover with a young person in military uniform holding a red book, an example of funny awful book covers.

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    #7

    Drácula By Bram Stoker

    Book cover with oversized vampire fangs humorously edited onto open mouth, showcasing funny and awful book covers.

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    4points
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    #8

    Tilly Mae And The Toothache By Renita A. Burgess

    Cartoonish book cover of Tilly Mae with exaggerated teeth and an adult woman waving, an example of funny awful book covers.

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    4points
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    #9

    Make Way For Dragons By Thorarinn Gunnarsson

    Book cover from 57 books covers that are so incredibly awful showing a girl on a skateboard with a dragon and cat.

    02K30C1 Report

    4points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well that's the most aggressively 90s thing I've seen in a long time.

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    #10

    Jurassic Park By Michael Crichton

    Book cover parody of Jurassic Park with cartoonish dinosaurs and a red jeep stuck in mud, illustrating funny awful book covers.

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    #11

    The Old Man And The Sea

    Book cover of The Old Man and the Sea with an awkward font design, featured among other books with funny book covers.

    mrnnymern Report

    4points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Follow it up with the whimsical family beach caper, The Pearl!

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    #12

    We Like Kindergarten

    Vintage children's book cover with an eerie illustration, featured among funny and awful book covers collection.

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    #13

    Self-Defence For Women

    Book cover featuring a woman in blue tracksuit punching a man, an example of incredibly awful and funny book covers.

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    4points
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    stevenfields_1 avatar
    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm feeling frisky today so I better put on my all-black creep uniform

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    #14

    Skin Of The Soul

    Book cover showing a cat with a human face and hands for a creepy horror anthology, highlighting awful funny book covers.

    guywhosaysthingsrAI Report

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    #15

    Satan Was A Lesbian, By Fred Haley

    Vintage book cover with exaggerated devil figure and dramatic characters, showcasing one of the most incredibly awful book covers.

    digitalcitizenalpha Report

    4points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still can't believe this is an actual book. But it is. I watched a full run-down of the plot on YouTube. Basically it was one of those w.ank rags posing as a novel which hid its leering depictions of lesbianism behind a façade of "oh it's BAD and WRONG and the lesbian is punished by dying at the end. But before we get to that, please enjoy some more girl on girl action."

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    #16

    The Metamorphosis, By Franz Kafka

    Book cover of The Metamorphosis with a humorous bug-human hybrid illustration, showcasing awful book covers that are funny.

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    4points
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    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jeff Goldblum crossed over from The Fly

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    #17

    Hatchet… Amazing Book, Terrible Original Cover. There’s Just Too Much Going On

    Book cover for Hatchet by Gary Paulsen featuring an illustrated boy's face with a wolf silhouette, included in funny book covers.

    AVeryBoredApple Report

    4points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The copy I read in highschool had a b****s hatchet smashing through ice on it. It is indeed a great book. An exciting story, and you learn a LOT about the North American wilderness.

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    #18

    Im Taumel Des Lebens By Erwin Sittig

    Book cover with a man’s face inside a translucent die floating in a bubble, showcasing an incredibly awful book cover design.

    before_it_was_kuehl Report

    4points
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    #19

    Psychic Pets: The Secret World Of Animals By Joseph Wylder

    Book cover with awkwardly drawn dog and cat illustrations, an example of incredibly awful and funny book covers.

    suspiciouschunks Report

    4points
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    #20

    Margaret L. Miller - "Love In The Time Of Coronavirus"

    Book cover featuring a close-up of two horses with the title love in the time of coronavirus and author name.

    iack4 Report

    4points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love in the Time of Cholera is a 1985 novel by Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez. Maybe Margaret thinks she dreamed it.

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    #21

    Schrödinger's Cat By Robert Anton Wilson

    Book cover with a cat featuring a human face, an example of incredibly awful and funny book covers.

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    #22

    The Gaean Enchantment By T. Jackson King

    Book cover featuring a large leaf monster, three people with swords, and a bison in a grassy field, funny book covers.

    silveragecollector Report

    3points
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    #23

    The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow By Washington Irving

    Book cover titled The Legend of Sleepy Hollow with awkward text placement and photo, part of funny awful book covers.

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    3points
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    #24

    Put Your Hands Up! [An Arrest Warrant From God]

    Book cover featuring a police officer with bold yellow and orange text, showcasing one of the funny and awful book covers.

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    3points
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    #25

    Hi There, High School! By Gay Head

    Vintage book cover with awkward teen illustration, part of funny and awful book covers collection.

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    3points
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    #26

    Anne Of Avonlea: That Time Green Gables Was Cursed By A Witch

    Book cover of Anne of Avonlea showing a woman startled by flames from a stove, an example of funny book covers.

    Book_1love Report

    3points
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    #27

    The Joy Of Pasta

    Book cover titled The Joy of Pasta with muscular chefs around a table full of pasta and bread, a funny book cover design.

    Puppychow123 Report

    3points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Biceps evidently make pasta joyful?

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    #28

    His Monkey Wife By John Collier

    Book cover with awkward bride and groom figures, showcasing one of the most incredibly awful and funny book covers.

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    3points
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    #29

    The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

    Book cover of The Picture of Dorian Gray with awkward close-up photo and a price sticker, showcasing funny book covers.

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    3points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wasn't there a movie adaptation? Maybe this is the tie-in edition with the actor's face on it.

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    #30

    El Retrato De Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde

    Book cover of El Retrato de Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde with an awkwardly edited historical portrait, showcasing awful book covers.

    Flowesque Report

    3points
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    #31

    Crabs: The Human Sacrifice

    Book cover featuring an enormous crab holding a knife above a woman, highlighting awful book covers that are actually funny.

    blue_boy_robot Report

    3points
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    #32

    Regalbop By Leonard Wasserman

    Regalbop book cover featuring two awkward 3D characters in yellow and gray suits with unusual facial expressions.

    teruteru-fan-sam Report

    3points
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    #33

    Dracula By Bram Stoker

    Harrowing horror book cover with a distorted monstrous face and glowing red eyes in an awful funny book cover collection.

    Flowesque Report

    3points
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    #34

    3 Guys And A Squirrel: A Slacker's Guide To Adventuring

    Book cover with three young men and a squirrel in a surreal space scene, showcasing one of the incredibly awful book covers.

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    3points
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    #35

    The Monk (...About A Catholic Monk In Spain)

    Four different book covers for The Monk by Matthew Lewis, showcasing various artistic styles and monk imagery.

    ReallyLargeHamster Report

    3points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...how the hell did FOUR different cover designers somehow miss the part where it's about a Catholic monk, not a Buddhist monk?

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    #36

    The Gay Teacher, By Randy Reid

    Book cover showing a smiling man in a classroom holding a rainbow-striped book, part of funny awful book covers series.

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    3points
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    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if he'll come out of the closet

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    #37

    Dorian Gray: What Would You Do?

    Book cover of The Picture of Dorian Gray with a poorly drawn character, an example of funny awful book covers.

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    #38

    Brave New World - Aldous Huxley

    Book cover with multiple distorted faces and greenish hue, illustrating an example of funny awful book covers.

    RanoTraino Report

    3points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh lordy, that's the edition I own!

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    #39

    He-Man And The "Lost The Will" Dragon

    Close-up of an awkward dinosaur illustration on a book cover, showcasing humor in terrible book cover designs.

    rigdomna Report

    2points
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    #40

    The Plot Against The “King” Don’t Delete Mods, It’s A Real Book

    Book cover titled The Plot Against the King showing cartoonish medieval characters with crowns and armor, an example of awful book covers.

    MrsGrayWolfe Report

    2points
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    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In case you didn't know. The author is the orange dictator's head of the FBI.

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    #41

    This Old French Edition Of Bilbo The Hobbit

    Worn book cover with a poorly designed dragon attacking an archer, showcasing funny awful book covers.

    Rappaccini_6 Report

    2points
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    #42

    The Picture Of Dorian Grey By Oscar Wilde

    Book cover of The Picture of Dorian Gray with two faces and a dark background, highlighting funny awful book covers.

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    2points
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    #43

    Baby Consealed By Leah Mills

    Book cover showing a family with a baby, featured among 57 books covers that are so incredibly awful they’re actually funny.

    ZoeKitten84 Report

    2points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, a lot of romance novels have really dreadful cheap covers. Often because it's self-published and that was the best the author could afford.

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    #44

    Candide By Voltaire

    Book cover with a distorted face peeking through curtains, an example of incredibly awful and funny book covers.

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    2points
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    #45

    Poirot's Early Cases By Agatha Christie (1979 Fontana Books Edition)

    Book cover featuring a bee with a human face, an example of funny and awful book covers from the collection.

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    2points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks more like a Goosebumps cover to me.

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    #46

    Northanger Abbey By Jane Austen

    Book cover with poorly rendered face, full moon, and gothic abbey in background, showcasing funny awful book covers.

    VampireMulch Report

    2points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Arrrgh early 2000s computer graphics alert *scrubs eyeballs*

    0
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    #47

    A Little Princess By Frances Hodgson Burnett

    Book cover with a photoshopped doll face on a purple background, an example of incredibly awful book covers.

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    2points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've read the book and it definitely didn't star a child beauty pageant victim. Heck, the protagonist isn't even blonde.

    0
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    #48

    The Legacy Begins By E C Pando

    Medieval knights jousting on horseback with spectators in the background on a book cover in funny book covers collection.

    puje12 Report

    2points
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    stevenfields_1 avatar
    August West
    August West
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Publisher: The space is too narrow for 2 horses in this pic. Artist: Ok no one will notice this edit. Publisher: Looks great

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    #49

    Everworld Brave The Betreyal By K.a. Applegate

    Book cover featuring a strange creature with large blue eyes, illustrating one of the awful book covers that are actually funny.

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    2points
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    #50

    The Case Of The Lame Canary

    Vintage book cover of The Case of the Lame Canary by Erle Stanley Gardner with a creepy illustration of a woman at a window.

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    2points
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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Case of the Epic Derpface for a more-like.

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    #51

    Lolita By Nabokov

    Hand holding a book with an awkwardly edited cover of Lolita, fitting the category of funny awful book covers.

    crabalockerrr Report

    1point
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    #52

    Fred Durst Coloring Book By Yamaguci A. Hyuga

    Fred Durst coloring book cover with multiple images of Fred Durst in colorful, retro-styled text and background.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    1point
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    #53

    Mutation

    Book cover with a boy trapped inside a test tube, illustrating mutation, representing one of the funny awful book covers.

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    1point
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    #54

    I Am Haunted - Living Life Through The Dead By Zak Bagans And Kelly Crigger

    Book cover featuring a man surrounded by ghostly hands and figures, illustrating a funny and awful book cover design.

    FilmFizz Report

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    #55

    "Watchers" By Dean Koontz

    Dean Koontz book cover with a glowing dog in a dark tangled forest, an example of funny awful book covers.

    campaxiomatic Report

    1point
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Koontz is known for having dogs in his novels, especially Goldens, and giving them angel-like qualities. It's his tribute to his own dog, Trixie. But I don't see anything hilarious or cringe about this book cover.

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    #56

    A Clockwork Orange, Anthony Burgess

    Book cover of A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess featuring a close-up of a person in a hoodie, among other books on shelves.

    rigdomna Report

    1point
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    #57

    Slim For Him - Patricia B. Kreml

    Book cover with a woman standing on whipped cream and strawberries, surrounded by measuring tapes in an awkward design.

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