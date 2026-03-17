57 Books Covers That Are So Incredibly Awful That They’re Actually Funny (New Pics)
The phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” sounds nice on paper, but if everyone actually followed it, publishers wouldn’t spend so much time and money creating them. And that’s not something we, the readers, want.
The subreddit ‘Terrible Book Covers’ is dedicated to finding the thoughtless, poorly executed, or otherwise baffling designs that were eventually greenlit and sent to print. Turns out, there’s no shortage of them.
We put together some of our recent favorites from the community that got our attention—albeit for all the wrong reasons—and invite you to take a look as well.
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Your Erroneous Zones By Dr. Wayne W. Dyer
Emma By Jane Austen
Animal Farm By George Orwell
Basic Self-Defense By Fred Neff 1976
Recipes For Romance By I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!
Little Women By Louisa May Alcott
Drácula By Bram Stoker
Tilly Mae And The Toothache By Renita A. Burgess
Make Way For Dragons By Thorarinn Gunnarsson
Well that's the most aggressively 90s thing I've seen in a long time.
Jurassic Park By Michael Crichton
The Old Man And The Sea
Follow it up with the whimsical family beach caper, The Pearl!
We Like Kindergarten
Self-Defence For Women
I'm feeling frisky today so I better put on my all-black creep uniform
Skin Of The Soul
Satan Was A Lesbian, By Fred Haley
I still can't believe this is an actual book. But it is. I watched a full run-down of the plot on YouTube. Basically it was one of those w.ank rags posing as a novel which hid its leering depictions of lesbianism behind a façade of "oh it's BAD and WRONG and the lesbian is punished by dying at the end. But before we get to that, please enjoy some more girl on girl action."
The Metamorphosis, By Franz Kafka
Hatchet… Amazing Book, Terrible Original Cover. There’s Just Too Much Going On
The copy I read in highschool had a b****s hatchet smashing through ice on it. It is indeed a great book. An exciting story, and you learn a LOT about the North American wilderness.
Im Taumel Des Lebens By Erwin Sittig
Psychic Pets: The Secret World Of Animals By Joseph Wylder
Margaret L. Miller - "Love In The Time Of Coronavirus"
Love in the Time of Cholera is a 1985 novel by Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez. Maybe Margaret thinks she dreamed it.
Schrödinger's Cat By Robert Anton Wilson
The Gaean Enchantment By T. Jackson King
The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow By Washington Irving
Put Your Hands Up! [An Arrest Warrant From God]
Hi There, High School! By Gay Head
Anne Of Avonlea: That Time Green Gables Was Cursed By A Witch
The Joy Of Pasta
His Monkey Wife By John Collier
The Picture Of Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde
Wasn't there a movie adaptation? Maybe this is the tie-in edition with the actor's face on it.
El Retrato De Dorian Gray By Oscar Wilde
Crabs: The Human Sacrifice
Regalbop By Leonard Wasserman
Dracula By Bram Stoker
3 Guys And A Squirrel: A Slacker's Guide To Adventuring
The Monk (...About A Catholic Monk In Spain)
...how the hell did FOUR different cover designers somehow miss the part where it's about a Catholic monk, not a Buddhist monk?
The Gay Teacher, By Randy Reid
Dorian Gray: What Would You Do?
Brave New World - Aldous Huxley
He-Man And The "Lost The Will" Dragon
The Plot Against The “King” Don’t Delete Mods, It’s A Real Book
In case you didn't know. The author is the orange dictator's head of the FBI.
This Old French Edition Of Bilbo The Hobbit
The Picture Of Dorian Grey By Oscar Wilde
Baby Consealed By Leah Mills
Yeah, a lot of romance novels have really dreadful cheap covers. Often because it's self-published and that was the best the author could afford.
Candide By Voltaire
Poirot's Early Cases By Agatha Christie (1979 Fontana Books Edition)
Northanger Abbey By Jane Austen
Arrrgh early 2000s computer graphics alert *scrubs eyeballs*
A Little Princess By Frances Hodgson Burnett
I've read the book and it definitely didn't star a child beauty pageant victim. Heck, the protagonist isn't even blonde.
The Legacy Begins By E C Pando
Publisher: The space is too narrow for 2 horses in this pic. Artist: Ok no one will notice this edit. Publisher: Looks great
Everworld Brave The Betreyal By K.a. Applegate
The Case Of The Lame Canary
Lolita By Nabokov
Fred Durst Coloring Book By Yamaguci A. Hyuga
Mutation
I Am Haunted - Living Life Through The Dead By Zak Bagans And Kelly Crigger
"Watchers" By Dean Koontz
Koontz is known for having dogs in his novels, especially Goldens, and giving them angel-like qualities. It's his tribute to his own dog, Trixie. But I don't see anything hilarious or cringe about this book cover.
A Clockwork Orange, Anthony Burgess
Slim For Him - Patricia B. Kreml
I was expecting to see a horrific Watership Down cover… the cartoon certainly fit that. A CGI version was made several years later; definitely an improvement, although I felt some of the characters’ personalities were altered, not for the better.
What the hell did poor Oscar Wilde do to deserve appearing on this list THREE TIMES?
I was expecting to see a horrific Watership Down cover… the cartoon certainly fit that. A CGI version was made several years later; definitely an improvement, although I felt some of the characters’ personalities were altered, not for the better.
What the hell did poor Oscar Wilde do to deserve appearing on this list THREE TIMES?