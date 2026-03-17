53 Times People Had No Idea How Science Worked But Were Loudly Proclaiming Otherwise
You would think that in this day and age, with the collective knowledge of humankind easily accessible via the internet, people would be more factual and objective. And yet, there are lots of folks out there who can’t even get the basics right and spread misinformation.
Bored Panda has collected some of the most ridiculous examples of science deniers spreading their stupidity on social media, only to make utter fools of themselves in public. Keep scrolling to find out just how ignorant some people can be, and why investing in education is so important.
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Um... What?
What does she hold a doctorate in? Musical theory?
This Has To Be The Dumbest Question Ever Asked By An Antivaxxer
We need shelter, clothes etc. Why did god need us to make them?
Water Turned Rittenhouse Gay
Is he a closeted gay? Note: I read Rittenhouse as Kittenhouse first.
It’s a sad paradox that many people have access to free education through the internet, and yet, some individuals refuse to believe in scientific facts.
Instead, they embrace conspiracy theories and fake news, and end up spreading misinformation (accidentally) or disinformation (deliberately).
“American Women Don’t Have Armpit Hair”
I don't think they know enough women for that.
Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy
Big Pharma Is Bad, But Not Like This
“For generations, science was one of the few things most people agreed on. No matter their education, political beliefs, or religion, most people trusted scientists, the scientific process, and the results of scientific inquiry,” Forbes writes.
“Today, the public’s trust in science is eroding, particularly among young people.” Based on a recent survey of young people between 13 and 21 years old, 40% of them weren’t sure if science helps the world more than it harms it.
On A Post Showing A Hotdog Under A Microscope
Hot dog under a microscope. Someone can make a joke about this.
Blood Is Blue Apparently
The army has shed a lot of blood. They sure must have experience. /s
People Out Here Thinking Air Weighs Nothing
“This skepticism, doubt, or outright disbelief in science (and scientists) may be one reason why conspiracy beliefs have become all too common among the public and our civic and business leaders, and why we need more critical thinking in science. And it has led researchers, philosophers, and others to question how society can reel deniers back in,” Forbes notes.
Bacteria Don’t Exist?
Gee, I Wonder What The “Sound” Means In “Ultrasound”
Health Tips From The Insane
Some people believe that it’s a waste of time and energy to try to change the opinions of science deniers and conspiracy theorists. Others think that it’s still worth the effort to push back against false information, wherever it might be found.
According to Forbes, it matters how you approach these skeptical individuals if you want to change their minds. For one, counterintuitively, you shouldn’t throw tons of facts and evidence at them. You should focus on building trust with them and then arguing against their flawed reasoning, instead.
How Are People Supposed To Stop Calling ADHD A Disorder When It Is Literally An Acronym Containing The Word?
“If You Can Get Pregnant, You’re Not A Child”
Ah Yes, Only Women Have Reproductive Organs!
“Intuitively, this is what most people want to do because most people believe that facts matter and evidence persuades. But they fail to realize that, generally speaking, science deniers are not interested in your evidence. They’ve already seen it and explained it away. Bombarding them with more doesn’t help. In fact, it may cause them to dig in their heels.”
Generally speaking, conspiracy theorists and extremists are driven by anger, resentment, grievance, and ideology, not by ignorance. So, it might be a mistake if you look down on these people’s intelligence or behave condescendingly.
Instead, what you need to focus on is patience, trust, and slowly building a relationship with these individuals.
Salt The Wounds
Today I Learned That I'm Missing A Very Important Bone In My Body
“Creating trust is crucial for hard-core deniers. Also, face-to-face conversations are important. It’s unlikely that a hardcore denier will be convinced by a series of emails or social media posts from someone they do not know,” Forbes notes.
Something else that you should do is use the ‘technique rebuttal’ approach, where you expose the flaws in the other person’s logic and reasoning, instead of arguing facts.
Nancy Mace Does Not Know About Biology
Mammals Aren't Animals?
Humans Can Not Get Sick
Science and fact deniers tend to cherry-pick their evidence, rely on fake experts, believe in conspiracy theories, engage in illogical reasoning, and insist on perfectionist arguments from the people they’re debating with.
In other words, these skeptics demand proof with 100% certainty, or they’ll dismiss a theory as not credible.
Science skeptics tend to rely heavily on confirmation bias, where they seek out information that confirms their beliefs and ignore evidence that contradicts them.
What’s more, fact deniers and conspiracy theorists are big on attacking the character and motives of experts to undermine the credibility of the evidence. They dismiss the expertise of scientists by attacking them personally.
Over A Century Of Aeronautics Has Just Been Rewritten By A Single Visionary
Its Always The Woman’s Body
That Is… Not How Genetics Work
Hardcore skeptics also tend to believe in false dichotomies. In a nutshell, they present situations as either-or choices. They believe that by ‘proving’ one possibility wrong, they automatically ‘prove’ their beliefs to be true. However, they ignore nuances and the fact that there are more than two possible options.
Moreover, conspiracy theorists are fans of making strawman arguments, where they distort their opponents’ positions, making it easier for them to argue against them.
Pandas Are Their Own Species
That's Amoosing, Pal
Don't Forget To Water Your Diamonds
“In debates around evolution, denialists often mischaracterize the theory by claiming that it states ‘humans evolved from monkeys.’ This ignores the actual scientific understanding that humans and monkeys share a common ancestor but evolved along separate evolutionary paths,” Forbes explains.
Menopause Wasn’t Common Until The 20th Century
Posted By An Old Friend’s Mom
Viruses Only Enter The Body By Injection
What do you think, Pandas? What are some of the most bizarre, dumbest, or most dangerous conspiracy theories and fake science facts that you’ve seen being shared on social media?
Do you tend to ignore science deniers online, or do you directly engage with them and their misinformation? Have you ever successfully changed a science denier’s mind? If so, how? Tell us what you think in the comments.