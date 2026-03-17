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You would think that in this day and age, with the collective knowledge of humankind easily accessible via the internet, people would be more factual and objective. And yet, there are lots of folks out there who can’t even get the basics right and spread misinformation.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most ridiculous examples of science deniers spreading their stupidity on social media, only to make utter fools of themselves in public. Keep scrolling to find out just how ignorant some people can be, and why investing in education is so important.