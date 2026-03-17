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You would think that in this day and age, with the collective knowledge of humankind easily accessible via the internet, people would be more factual and objective. And yet, there are lots of folks out there who can’t even get the basics right and spread misinformation.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most ridiculous examples of science deniers spreading their stupidity on social media, only to make utter fools of themselves in public. Keep scrolling to find out just how ignorant some people can be, and why investing in education is so important.

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#1

Um... What?

Screenshot of a social media post loudly proclaiming incorrect science about sugar causing various diseases and conditions.

medic-dad Report

14points
POST
anirudhdineshani avatar
Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What does she hold a doctorate in? Musical theory?

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    This Has To Be The Dumbest Question Ever Asked By An Antivaxxer

    Social media post showing misunderstanding of vaccines with humorous p**p emojis, illustrating confusion about science.

    enenamas Report

    13points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need shelter, clothes etc. Why did god need us to make them?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Water Turned Rittenhouse Gay

    Tweet claiming fluoride in water "makes people gay" with fact-check context debunking the misinformation about science.

    Biscuitarian23 Report

    13points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is he a closeted gay? Note: I read Rittenhouse as Kittenhouse first.

    1
    1point
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    It’s a sad paradox that many people have access to free education through the internet, and yet, some individuals refuse to believe in scientific facts.

    Instead, they embrace conspiracy theories and fake news, and end up spreading misinformation (accidentally) or disinformation (deliberately).
    #4

    “American Women Don’t Have Armpit Hair”

    Twitter thread showing people loudly disputing biological facts, highlighting misunderstandings about science and biology.

    FalconLynx13 Report

    13points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think they know enough women for that.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #5

    Hormone Ain't A Thing According To This Guy

    Reddit post from r/childfree incorrectly explaining post-partum depression as a woman's reaction to losing attention after pregnancy.

    LittleBreadBun Report

    13points
    POST
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    #6

    Big Pharma Is Bad, But Not Like This

    Social media post wrongly linking pharmaceutical profits to poisoning children, reflecting misunderstandings about how science works.

    Rose275 Report

    13points
    POST

    “For generations, science was one of the few things most people agreed on. No matter their education, political beliefs, or religion, most people trusted scientists, the scientific process, and the results of scientific inquiry,” Forbes writes.

    “Today, the public’s trust in science is eroding, particularly among young people.” Based on a recent survey of young people between 13 and 21 years old, 40% of them weren’t sure if science helps the world more than it harms it.
    #7

    On A Post Showing A Hotdog Under A Microscope

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user misunderstands basic science about bacteria sizes, showcasing science misconceptions.

    pommybear Report

    13points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hot dog under a microscope. Someone can make a joke about this.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #8

    Blood Is Blue Apparently

    Text conversation debating misconceptions about blood color, highlighting common misunderstandings about basic science facts.

    Mundane_Son4631 Report

    12points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The army has shed a lot of blood. They sure must have experience. /s

    1
    1point
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    #9

    People Out Here Thinking Air Weighs Nothing

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread where users debate science with misunderstandings about air having weight.

    Clear_Presence401 Report

    12points
    POST
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    “This skepticism, doubt, or outright disbelief in science (and scientists) may be one reason why conspiracy beliefs have become all too common among the public and our civic and business leaders, and why we need more critical thinking in science. And it has led researchers, philosophers, and others to question how society can reel deniers back in,” Forbes notes.
    #10

    Bacteria Don’t Exist?

    Social media post wrongly claims bacteria do not exist, accompanied by photos of raw meat and sliced cheese, highlighting science misunderstanding.

    Intrepid_Employ_9962 Report

    12points
    POST
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    #11

    Gee, I Wonder What The “Sound” Means In “Ultrasound”

    Screenshot of a social media comment loudly proclaiming incorrect science about ADHD and autism causes without proper knowledge.

    TrumpMadeMeLate Report

    12points
    POST
    #12

    Health Tips From The Insane

    Social media post with incorrect science claims about menstruation, showing how people misunderstand science loudly.

    TFG89 Report

    12points
    POST
    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG!! Does this guy know any women? Rhetorical question.

    0
    0points
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    Some people believe that it’s a waste of time and energy to try to change the opinions of science deniers and conspiracy theorists. Others think that it’s still worth the effort to push back against false information, wherever it might be found.

    According to Forbes, it matters how you approach these skeptical individuals if you want to change their minds. For one, counterintuitively, you shouldn’t throw tons of facts and evidence at them. You should focus on building trust with them and then arguing against their flawed reasoning, instead.

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    #13

    How Are People Supposed To Stop Calling ADHD A Disorder When It Is Literally An Acronym Containing The Word?

    Social media comments showing confusion about ADHD, highlighting misunderstandings in science knowledge and explanations.

    Quorn_mince Report

    12points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trust me, it belongs there. If you could see inside my thought process, you would probably vomit from the acceleration and deceleration as we round random corners and stop to look at random things.

    1
    1point
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    #14

    “If You Can Get Pregnant, You’re Not A Child”

    Screenshot of a social media post showing misunderstandings about science and biology, highlighting science misconceptions.

    PainSpare5861 Report

    12points
    POST
    #15

    Ah Yes, Only Women Have Reproductive Organs!

    Screenshot of a social media reply showing misunderstanding of reproductive organs, highlighting errors in science knowledge.

    kiwiiikee Report

    11points
    POST

    “Intuitively, this is what most people want to do because most people believe that facts matter and evidence persuades. But they fail to realize that, generally speaking, science deniers are not interested in your evidence. They’ve already seen it and explained it away. Bombarding them with more doesn’t help. In fact, it may cause them to dig in their heels.”

    Generally speaking, conspiracy theorists and extremists are driven by anger, resentment, grievance, and ideology, not by ignorance. So, it might be a mistake if you look down on these people’s intelligence or behave condescendingly.

    Instead, what you need to focus on is patience, trust, and slowly building a relationship with these individuals.

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    #16

    Salt The Wounds

    Social media post incorrectly claiming salt water heals, highlighting misconceptions about how science works during lockdown.

    Rose275 Report

    11points
    POST
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    #17

    Racist Creationist Says What

    Twitter post by Craig Swanson loudly proclaiming incorrect science about DNA loss and interbreeding.

    Yunners Report

    11points
    POST
    #18

    Today I Learned That I'm Missing A Very Important Bone In My Body

    Screenshot of a social media post incorrectly claiming men do not have a pelvis, showing misunderstanding of basic science concepts.

    hopit3 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments

    “Creating trust is crucial for hard-core deniers. Also, face-to-face conversations are important. It’s unlikely that a hardcore denier will be convinced by a series of emails or social media posts from someone they do not know,” Forbes notes.

    Something else that you should do is use the ‘technique rebuttal’ approach, where you expose the flaws in the other person’s logic and reasoning, instead of arguing facts.

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    #19

    Nancy Mace Does Not Know About Biology

    Twitter post screenshot showing a scientific misconception about chromosomes discussed by users, highlighting errors in science claims.

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    11points
    POST
    #20

    Mammals Aren't Animals?

    Screenshot of a social media comment debate where people loudly proclaim misunderstandings about how science works.

    CoolFork33 Report

    11points
    POST
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    #21

    Humans Can Not Get Sick

    Comment claiming humans cannot get sick but only acidic, showing misunderstanding of basic science concepts.

    amyaurora Report

    11points
    POST

    Science and fact deniers tend to cherry-pick their evidence, rely on fake experts, believe in conspiracy theories, engage in illogical reasoning, and insist on perfectionist arguments from the people they’re debating with.

    In other words, these skeptics demand proof with 100% certainty, or they’ll dismiss a theory as not credible.

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    Science skeptics tend to rely heavily on confirmation bias, where they seek out information that confirms their beliefs and ignore evidence that contradicts them.

    What’s more, fact deniers and conspiracy theorists are big on attacking the character and motives of experts to undermine the credibility of the evidence. They dismiss the expertise of scientists by attacking them personally.
    #22

    Over A Century Of Aeronautics Has Just Been Rewritten By A Single Visionary

    Tweet claiming airplanes fly using hydrogen gas fuel and buoyancy like fish with air bladders, showing misunderstanding of science concepts.

    Yunners Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    Its Always The Woman’s Body

    Screenshot of a social media post incorrectly explaining menstruation, illustrating misunderstandings about science.

    RadiantWarriorOfUrka Report

    11points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'll take Random Cr@p That I Just Made Up for $500!" Edited because OMG the censorship on this thing.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    That Is… Not How Genetics Work

    Screenshot of a social media post showing someone testing a wacky science theory about sun exposure and blonde children.

    amongthesunflowers Report

    11points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one baffles me a lot. But uh, if we are collecting data, that's a big no, as I am a ginger.

    0
    0points
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    Hardcore skeptics also tend to believe in false dichotomies. In a nutshell, they present situations as either-or choices. They believe that by ‘proving’ one possibility wrong, they automatically ‘prove’ their beliefs to be true. However, they ignore nuances and the fact that there are more than two possible options.

    Moreover, conspiracy theorists are fans of making strawman arguments, where they distort their opponents’ positions, making it easier for them to argue against them.
    #25

    Pandas Are Their Own Species

    Conversation where people loudly proclaim incorrect science facts about pandas and bears, showing misunderstanding of how science works.

    whereisthefrog Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    That's Amoosing, Pal

    Online comments debate whether milk is dairy, showcasing confusion about science and facts in a loud discussion.

    romeovf Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    Don't Forget To Water Your Diamonds

    Screenshot of a tweet incorrectly explaining carbon-14 dating and diamonds, highlighting misunderstandings about science.

    Yunners Report

    10points
    POST
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    “In debates around evolution, denialists often mischaracterize the theory by claiming that it states ‘humans evolved from monkeys.’ This ignores the actual scientific understanding that humans and monkeys share a common ancestor but evolved along separate evolutionary paths,” Forbes explains.
    #28

    Menopause Wasn’t Common Until The 20th Century

    Screenshot of a tweet incorrectly claiming type 3 diabetes, Alzheimer's, and menopause were uncommon before the 20th century, showing science misconceptions.

    juanito_f90 Report

    10points
    POST
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    #29

    Posted By An Old Friend’s Mom

    Homemade experiment with batteries and water illustrating people loudly proclaiming science without understanding it.

    AwesomeJoel27 Report

    9points
    POST
    #30

    Viruses Only Enter The Body By Injection

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation showing misunderstanding of how bacteria and viruses work with incorrect science claims.

    WeatheredGenXer Report

    9points
    POST
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    What do you think, Pandas? What are some of the most bizarre, dumbest, or most dangerous conspiracy theories and fake science facts that you’ve seen being shared on social media?

    Do you tend to ignore science deniers online, or do you directly engage with them and their misinformation? Have you ever successfully changed a science denier’s mind? If so, how? Tell us what you think in the comments.
    #31

    Sunscreen Causes Cancer Y’all

    Screenshot of a social media post with comments incorrectly discussing sunscreen and cancer, showing science misunderstanding.

    emmamom Report

    9points
    POST
    #32

    To Understand Genetics

    Anonymous post debating how DNA and nose shape inheritance works, showing people loudly proclaiming incorrect science claims.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
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    #33

    Excuse Me?

    Social media debate where people loudly proclaim incorrect science facts about germs and bacteria without understanding science.

    ExpertAccident Report

    9points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    On behalf of my 4th-grade teacher, who told us about Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, I have to say that you are sadly misinformed.

    0
    0points
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    #34

    Mixed Breeds Are Coming

    Social media post showing misunderstanding of science, fear of bio weapons, and misinformation about boosters spreading in public.

    SmilingSarcastic1221 Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    Cancer Didn’t Exist Before Vaccines

    Screenshot of a social media post with misinformation about cancer and vaccines, illustrating misunderstandings of science.

    SunWukong3456 Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    Checkmate Libs

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a science misconception about water expanding and ocean level changes.

    VampiirKing Report

    9points
    POST
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    #37

    What?

    Screenshot of a social media comment with misunderstandings about science and human biology from people lacking science knowledge.

    DylanRb20 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #38

    This Just In, Drinking Water Caused Tooth Decay

    Social media post showing misunderstanding of science about hydration and fluoridation with critical user response.

    vidanyabella Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    This Comment

    Social media comments showing people misunderstanding basic science about plastic molecules and sponges.

    Indie_Dragon-897 Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    Millipedes Are Not Insects, Frogs Are Not Reptiles, Arthropods, Reptiles, Amphibians Are All Animals

    Screenshot of a social media comment where someone incorrectly explains science and is corrected by the creator, showing science misunderstandings.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
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    #41

    There's No Detox For Insanity

    Person sharing misinformation about urine therapy with red eyes and discharge, highlighting misunderstandings of science.

    muiz1 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #42

    Talking To People Like Red

    Online discussion where people misunderstand and debate the science behind chemicals in pads and tampons affecting periods.

    ihaveneverdonemeth Report

    8points
    POST
    #43

    Um, Sweaty, Bees Aren't People?

    Reddit thread showing users loudly proclaiming misinformation about insects and biology, highlighting science misunderstandings.

    YankeeWalrus Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    Evolution Is Unscientific

    Online comments showing confusion and arguments about how evolution works in science discussions.

    Venice_Wizard Report

    8points
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    #45

    Blood Nearlyboiling But Heart Rate Normal

    Person claims heart rate is zero at 98.7°C, highlighting misunderstandings about how science works online.

    luigi517 Report

    8points
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    #46

    Found One In The Wild On Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media post loudly proclaiming incorrect science about diet and health without understanding science.

    Henrywongtsh Report

    8points
    POST
    #47

    "0.1% Is Less Than 0%"

    Twitter conversation showing misunderstanding of basic science concepts about trace gases and percentages.

    brndndly Report

    8points
    POST
    #48

    Think

    Social media post wrongly claiming hand sanitizer contains cancer-causing chemicals, showing misunderstanding of science.

    Rose275 Report

    8points
    POST
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    #49

    Blood Racism

    Tweet about Japan developing universal artificial blood with a reply loudly proclaiming misunderstanding of science concepts.

    Strange_Collection79 Report

    8points
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    #50

    Red Blood Cells Are Not Real Cells

    Twitter conversation showing people loudly proclaiming incorrect science facts about red blood cells and DNA.

    bumblebleebug Report

    8points
    POST
    #51

    On A Video About Dissolving Pills In Water Using A Syringe

    Online discussion showing misunderstanding and correction about how pills dissolve, highlighting science misconceptions and debates.

    -SgtSpaghetti- Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    Another Day, Another Mental Conspiracy

    Tweet claiming fresh water is endless and Niagara Falls is caused by Primary Water, showing a video of Niagara Falls, reflecting misunderstandings of science.

    Yunners Report

    6points
    POST
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    #53

    That Dastardly Mrna

    Tweet asking if mRNA is in everything including livestock and food supply, followed by a basic biology reply about messenger RNA.

    juanito_f90 Report

    6points
    POST
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