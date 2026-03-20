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Building your own home is a dream for many, and it’s easy to see why. People pour in time, money, and a whole lot of energy to create a space that feels just right. But what happens when the very professionals you trust (architects and interior designers) end up turning that dream into something… questionable?

We’re talking about design fails that will make you do a double take. From windows placed in the most confusing spots to beds and layouts that make absolutely no sense, some of these choices are truly baffling. Honestly, a few of them might even make you wonder how they got approved in the first place. Today, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you some of the most unbelievable examples—consider this your checklist of what not to do. Maybe even show these to your contractor, just to be clear about what you definitely don’t want.