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Building your own home is a dream for many, and it’s easy to see why. People pour in time, money, and a whole lot of energy to create a space that feels just right. But what happens when the very professionals you trust (architects and interior designers) end up turning that dream into something… questionable?

We’re talking about design fails that will make you do a double take. From windows placed in the most confusing spots to beds and layouts that make absolutely no sense, some of these choices are truly baffling. Honestly, a few of them might even make you wonder how they got approved in the first place. Today, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you some of the most unbelievable examples—consider this your checklist of what not to do. Maybe even show these to your contractor, just to be clear about what you definitely don’t want.

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#1

Bathtub installed next to an open stairwell, a glaring home design disaster with poor safety and aesthetic appeal.

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Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶And she's bathing the stairway, to heaven...🎶

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    #2

    Kitchen sink with an electrical outlet installed inside the basin, a clear example of a home design disaster.

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    7points
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    #3

    Closet door installed in a narrow stairwell blocking access, a clear home design disaster and poor aesthetic choice.

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    6points
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    While many of us were stuck at home during the pandemic, our daily routines took some interesting turns. Working from home meant more time in the kitchen (hello, dalgona coffee craze!) and many of us also picked up DIY home projects, from simple decor tweaks to full-on room makeovers. For a lot of people, it wasn’t just about passing time; it became a way to feel productive, creative, and in control of their space. Slowly, confidence grew, and taking on small projects didn’t feel so intimidating anymore.

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    And honestly, that newfound confidence makes moments like these even more ironic. Some of these design fails are so bad, they almost make you feel like you should just DIY everything. If this is what professionals come up with, maybe taking matters into your own hands doesn’t sound like such a bad idea after all.
    #4

    Old sink installed awkwardly inside a large hole cut unevenly in the wall showing a major home design disaster.

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    6points
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    #5

    Kitchen design disaster with a hidden toilet inside red cabinets, creating a confusing and unaesthetic home design flaw.

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    6points
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    #6

    House with unusual and confusing home design disasters featuring misaligned roof and awkward architecture under clear blue sky.

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    5points
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    In 2020, despite all the disruptions to the global economy and supply chains, the DIY and home improvement market still managed a staggering €701 billion in turnover. People everywhere were rolling up their sleeves, proving that even during a crisis, the urge to create and improve our spaces never goes away. DIY wasn’t just about making homes prettier; it became a way to cope with uncertainty, bring satisfaction, and feel productive when so much else felt out of control.
    #7

    Kitchen interior showing home design disaster with stove placed awkwardly in center of room disrupting flow.

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    5points
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    #8

    Small refrigerator oddly recessed into wall between two doorways, showcasing a home design disaster.

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    5points
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    #9

    Bathroom with stairs leading directly into the space, showcasing a home design disaster with poor layout and aesthetics.

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    5points
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    Fast forward to 2026, and DIY hasn’t lost its charm. Homeowners are juggling rising costs and economic pressures, but DIY remains a huge trend. Bored Panda spoke with Trupti Dipak Kokani, a home decor artist, who explained, “People today are more eco-conscious and selective about the products they choose. Their lifestyles are changing, and so are the ways they want to personalize their homes.” Sustainability, affordability, and creativity have become guiding principles, and people are looking for ways to make their spaces truly theirs.
    #10

    Bathroom with bathtub surrounded by counter space and chairs, showcasing unusual home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    5points
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    #11

    Bathroom setup with toilet and sink placed at the top of stairs, illustrating a home design disaster and poor aesthetics.

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    5points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't they just enclose it ? I know the window is there but putting a partition in middle of window has to be better than this.

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    #12

    Two toilets with wooden seats placed side by side in a bathroom, illustrating home design disasters and poor layout choices.

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    4points
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    Trupti adds, “There’s a big desire for customized, unique pieces that reflect personal style. People aren’t just buying off the shelf anymore; they want homes that tell their story and evolve with them.” Whether it’s hand-painted wall art, upcycled furniture, or DIY lighting projects, homeowners are experimenting more than ever. The goal is to create spaces that feel lived-in, meaningful, and 100% personal, rather than cookie-cutter interiors.

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    #13

    Toilet placed on tiled steps in a bathroom showcasing a home design disaster with poor functionality and aesthetics.

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    4points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have seen this when they couldn't run the drain pipes in floor but the shower disproves this

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    #14

    Small door installed high on wall above tiled ledge, an unusual and confusing home design disaster in a modern living room.

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    4points
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    #15

    Stairs covered in mismatched denim fabric creating a confusing and unappealing home design disaster.

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    4points
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    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like that freaky couch of human skin Bill Cipher made

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    Trupti, who often shares easy and budget-friendly decor ideas, says, “Many people are motivated to tackle projects because it saves money, of course. But honestly, the joy of doing the work yourself—watching an idea come to life—is unmatched.” Even small victories, like perfectly lining up a new shelf or successfully staining a table, bring a sense of pride. For many, DIY projects have become mini celebrations of creativity and accomplishment.
    #16

    Dining area with table and chairs awkwardly placed near bathroom fixtures, a clear home design disaster lacking aesthetic appeal.

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    4points
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    #17

    Kitchen cabinets and bathtub combination in an unusual layout showcasing home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    4points
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    #18

    House with a door installed high above ground level, an unusual home design disaster making zero sense visually.

    thebadagent Report

    4points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back porch removed. Original design was probably okay.

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    She points out, “Access to high-quality tools and resources has never been easier. Instead of relying solely on contractors, people can learn almost anything online. YouTube tutorials, Instagram reels, and countless blogs make projects approachable, even fun.” And the best part? Mistakes don’t feel disastrous; they become part of the learning process. With so many resources, even a first-time DIYer can feel like a pro in their own home.
    #19

    Small seating area with chair, TV, and decor placed awkwardly on a high ledge, a home design disaster example.

    badrealestatepics Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, if you can parkour it and don't mind heights that's a pretty sweet hangout nook. Me personally , I would turn it into a cat space

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    #20

    Old TV awkwardly recessed into a plain white wall, showcasing one of the many home design disasters lacking aesthetic appeal.

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    4points
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    #21

    Kitchen island with sink and faucet lacking a functional backsplash, showcasing a home design disaster and poor aesthetics.

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    4points
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    She continues, “DIY is also a way to relax. It’s a creative outlet after work, a fun couple’s activity, or even a family project. It gets people away from screens, lets them bond, and adds a personal touch to every corner of their home.” Kids can paint walls, partners can assemble furniture, and suddenly a home project becomes a shared adventure. Beyond aesthetics, it’s about making memories while transforming your living space.
    #22

    Kitchen with a grill placed under a heavy vent hood in a tiled space showing one of the worst home design disasters.

    badrealestatepics Report

    3points
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    #23

    Kitchen with a sink placed awkwardly on a corner cabinet, illustrating home design disasters and poor aesthetic choices.

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    3points
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    #24

    Narrow hallway with confusing carpeted staircase design illustrating home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    3points
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    Trupti concludes, “At the end of the day, DIY is about expression, fun, and making a house feel like your own. It’s not just a trend; it’s a lifestyle. The beauty of doing it yourself is that every project is unique, just like the people creating it.” From small weekend tasks to larger renovations, DIY empowers people to take ownership of their environment.

    #25

    Air conditioner poorly installed in corner of pink room with floral wallpaper and lace curtains, home design disasters.

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    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, those wall-mounted air-conditioners aren't cheap, I bet they did this to cool two rooms for less...kinda brilliant if you can make it work...

    0
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    #26

    Indoor inflatable pool setup with ladder and wooden beam, illustrating home design disasters and poor aesthetic choices.

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    3points
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    #27

    Corner double sink with uneven and impractical design, showcasing one of the worst home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    3points
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    Well, Trupti’s insights are definitely eye-opening, and it’s clear DIY and home projects can be both rewarding and tricky. Well, these posts show exactly what can go wrong when creativity meets overambition or a little carelessness. These design fails are equal parts questionable, hilarious, and downright shocking. We’d love to hear from you—what are your thoughts on these blunders? 
    #28

    Light fixture hanging awkwardly from the ceiling medallion in a home design disaster lacking aesthetic appeal.

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    #29

    Toilet and tank covered entirely in frilly white fabric with lace, showcasing home design disasters that are impractical and unaesthetic.

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    3points
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    #30

    Kitchen with brick-patterned cabinets, walls, and arches showcasing home design disasters and poor aesthetic choices.

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    3points
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    #31

    Toilet placed on carpeted stairs next to a small sink in a cramped space illustrating home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    3points
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    #32

    House with chaotic home design disasters featuring random signs, toys, and McDonald's logo on the roof under a clear sky.

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    #33

    Hidden cabinet designed to look like a bookshelf in a kitchen with wooden countertop and sink, showcasing home design disasters.

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    3points
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    #34

    Awkward home design disasters showing warped kitchen cabinets with impractical aesthetics and unusual shapes.

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    3points
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    #35

    Kitchen with a refrigerator oddly framed by trim, highlighting one of the many home design disasters lacking aesthetic appeal.

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    3points
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    #36

    House with odd design disaster showing windows and door placement that make zero sense in home design.

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    3points
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    #37

    Old stove placed next to a toilet in a small room, an example of bizarre home design disasters affecting aesthetics.

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    3points
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    #38

    Toilet covered in an excessive and mismatched blue fabric set, illustrating home design disasters with poor aesthetics.

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    #39

    A green house covered with numerous stuffed animals hanging on walls and windows showing home design disasters.

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    3points
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    #40

    Bathroom with orange mosaic tiles and an unusual raised bathtub and toilet, showcasing home design disasters.

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    #41

    Crystal chandelier hanging off-center from decorative ceiling medallion in home design disaster with poor aesthetics.

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    3points
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    #42

    Bedroom with a jacuzzi tub awkwardly placed next to the bed and a wall-mounted TV highlighting home design disasters.

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    3points
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    #43

    Kitchen with black cabinets painted with uncoordinated banana and egg designs, showcasing home design disasters.

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    2points
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    #44

    Small bathroom with confusing wall signs and home design disasters showing poor aesthetic choices.

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    2points
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    #45

    Table with pants and boots acting as legs holding a lamp, an unusual home design disaster with zero aesthetic sense.

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    2points
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    #46

    Toilet placed on a raised platform in a small room with wooden cabinet and slanted ceiling, a clear home design disaster.

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    2points
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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many questions. And I am not sure I want the answers.

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    #47

    Open kitchen with tile and carpet flooring transition creating a confusing home design disaster in an otherwise modern space.

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    2points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHY are the sink and dishwasher over carpet??! AAAAAAHHHHH-

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    #48

    Door with a home design disaster showing an obstructed decorative wooden frame that affects door function.

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    2points
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    #49

    Modern kitchen with blue cabinets and a marble island featuring bold black and white design home design disasters.

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    #50

    Staircase with bold leopard print carpet contrasting modern black railing and wooden floor in home design disaster.

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    2points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "What's wrong, babe? You haven't gone up the jaguairs..?"

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    #51

    Bedroom with matching floral curtains, bedspread, and walls in a home design disaster lacking aesthetic appeal.

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    2points
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    #52

    Staircase with black carpet strips and motivational home design text, illustrating a home design disaster.

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    #53

    Unusual home design disaster featuring a bed with oversized toes as the base in a modern bedroom setting.

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    2points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the first one on this list I absolutely genuinely hate with every fiber of my being

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    #54

    Empty room with zebra-striped ceiling and bright pink walls showcasing home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    2points
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    #55

    Balcony with a brick pillar bent awkwardly, illustrating a home design disaster that lacks both function and aesthetic appeal.

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    2points
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    #56

    Small kitchen with inconsistent cabinet design and mismatched red and white colors, a home design disaster example.

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    #57

    Vintage wooden kitchen with mismatched appliances and overcomplicated stove hood design, showing home design disasters.

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    #58

    Concrete room with sofas placed next to a toilet and sink, showcasing a bizarre home design disaster with poor aesthetics.

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    2points
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    #59

    Bathroom with mismatched brown floral tiles and frilly shower curtain illustrating home design disasters.

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    2points
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    #60

    Bathroom with numerous decorative crosses on the walls, stained glass window, and mixed design elements creating a home design disaster.

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    #61

    Living room with a tropical mural wall and large columns showing a striking home design disaster with mismatched styles.

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    #62

    Bathroom with matching bright yellow carpeted toilet cover and rug, showcasing one of the home design disasters.

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    2points
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    #63

    Modern home design disaster with mismatched windows and awkward architectural lines in suburban setting.

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    2points
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    #64

    Exercise equipment oddly placed in a spacious bathroom showcases one of many home design disasters lacking both function and aesthetic appeal.

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    #65

    Bedroom and bathroom with confusing home design disasters featuring mismatched patterns, colors, and ornate decor elements.

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    2points
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    #66

    Poorly executed home design disaster with uneven wooden floor edging and mismatched trim pieces by a damaged white door frame.

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    2points
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    #67

    Half-built white kitchen drawer with a cracked front panel and exposed wooden interior, a home design disaster.

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    2points
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    #68

    Bathroom with a damaged bathtub, old toilet, dirty floor, and a mounted deer head showcasing home design disasters.

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    #69

    Kitchen sink above dishwasher with empty racks and outdated wooden countertop, illustrating home design disasters and poor aesthetics.

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    #70

    Bathroom with bathtub and sink, featuring home design disasters with awkward steps leading up to a toilet.

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    2points
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    #71

    Electrical outlet with a short, cut power cord plugged in, showcasing one of the worst home design disasters.

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    2points
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    #72

    Modern house with mismatched oversized columns creating a glaring home design disaster in the front yard exterior.

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    2points
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    #73

    Small dog sitting on armrest of brown couch in living room with oversized positive word wall decor design disaster.

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    #74

    Narrow staircase with a railing mounted in the middle, creating a confusing and impractical home design disaster.

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    2points
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    #75

    Two toilets separated by a narrow wall in a small bathroom, showcasing a home design disaster with poor layout.

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    2points
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    #76

    Narrow bathroom with two toilets side by side in a small space, showcasing a home design disaster lacking aesthetics.

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    2points
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    #77

    Tiny bathroom with poorly planned toilet and sink placement, showing a clear home design disaster and lack of aesthetic.

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    #78

    Toilet with a transparent seat cover filled with gold flakes, showcasing a home design disaster lacking both sense and aesthetic appeal.

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    2points
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    #79

    Outdated kitchen with mismatched hardware and poor layout illustrating home design disasters and aesthetic failures.

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    1point
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