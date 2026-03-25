From the mortified person who laughed too hard that they ended up farting and then pooping a little, to the poor soul who spilled scalding, hot coffee on their date's lap, we’ve compiled a list of the worst… Many are further proof that this dating thing is definitely not for the faint of heart.

If you’ve ever endured a date so bad that you briefly considered life in a convent (or monastery), you’re not alone. People have been lifting the lid on the terrible things they, or someone else, has ever said or done during what should have been an enjoyable night out. It was all prompted by the question, " Worst thing you've ever done on a first date? "

First dates are meant to be exciting. Who knows? You might just meet the love of your life. Many of us will put our best foot forward in the hopes that we can secure a round two. But sometimes, things go south faster than Katy Perry’s astronaut career, and turn into a story we’ll be telling our friends about (or sharing online) for years to come.

#1 Ended up going back to his house where he lived with his father, in the middle of the night I farted so loud I woke up him, my self, and his dad.



Because you can't be blamed for anything you do whilst sleeping, I just stayed as still as possible.



When we emerged from the bedroom in the morning , running into his dad, he said 'Son, you woke me up with that one last night!' Chuckling away.



'Yeah sorry, dad, must have been all the beer,' replied my date, winking at me.



We've been together for three and a half years now and are due to be married in 2017.

If you have sleepless nights stressing about what to say on a first date, you might want to reconsider your priorities. Research shows that people are likely to size you up before you even open your mouth. In other words, you've already made your first impression within the first 4-7 seconds of meeting someone. ADVERTISEMENT "It only takes seven seconds for someone to look at you and form assumptions about your age, education, economic level, profession, heritage, and more," notes the Toastmasters site. Yes, us shallow human beings make judgements about each other based on looks, and sounds, way before we hear what the other person has to say. And get this: we've already decided whether a person is attractive and trustworthy within a tenth of a second. That's according to research conducted by Princeton University. Blink and you'll miss it!

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#2 Went on a blind date with a friend of a friend and the first thing out of her mouth was "well sarah wasnt kidding when she said you werent tall" (Spoiler alert: I am fairly short). 5 minutes in, told me she didnt really see it going anywhere, but proceeded to order a grey goose martini and a $30 appetizer for herself. Got up, said I was going to the bathroom, paid for my one beer and left. felt great.

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#3 I went on a blind date when I was 16 to dinner and a movie. We went to go see 'I still know what you did last summer.' I got peer pressured into taking mushrooms for the first time (Id never done ANY before).



I ate them with a few friends that tagged along for dinner. We went to the movies after dinner, just us two. Well, at the beginning of the movie Jennifer Love Hewitt wakes up from a nightmare screaming, I proceeded to scream and run out of the theater.



The rest of the night for me finished in this order: called dad from the payphone and told him I was tripping balls (60s dad, he understood). Stayed in fetal position out front of the theater. Girls dad picks her up with her crying, he kicks me angrily asking what my problem was. Dad picks me up. Dad drives me home while on the way looking at me and moving his mouth without saying anything just to mess with me. Dad tells me to go to my room and don't talk to my mom. I have a conversation with my cat and black out.

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“The link between facial features and character may be tenuous at best, but that doesn’t stop our minds from sizing other people up at a glance,” explains Princeton University psychologist Alex Todorov. “We decide very quickly whether a person possesses many of the traits we feel are important, such as likeability and competence, even though we have not exchanged a single word with them. It appears that we are hard-wired to draw these inferences in a fast, unreflective way.” The expert adds that people respond intuitively to faces so rapidly that our reasoning minds don't necessarily have time to influence the reaction. But before you give up altogether, there are some "first impression factors" that you can control...

#4 Met my current GF on Tinder. We had been talking for about 2-3 weeks before we decided to meet up. Agreed that we would take my motorcycle out for a ride.



Took her on a ride to a park about ~20 minutes away (and pretty much in the middle of nowhere). We got off the bike, sat at a picnic table and just talked for about an hour. We get up to leave, and I realize I left the lights on... the whole time. I'm like "This battery is going to be toast...". It was.



I spent the next 20 minutes trying to bump-start my bike, awkwardly saying "I swear I'm not a criminal". How I ended up with her is beyond me.

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#5 About 2 years ago I divorced my wife after she cheated with a guy she met at my mother's funeral. 6 months after the divorce I'm on my first date with a girl named Heidi.



She wanted to stop by a local tavern that was hosting a charity benefit. We did.......worst decision ever. Walk in the front door and immediately I am face to face with the guy who [slept with] my wife.



He and I grew up as friends but lost touch until he came to mom's funeral. He attempted to say something to me and I immediately cut him off and threatened him rather harshly. He left.



Spent the next 30 minutes explaining what just happened to her. She said I should have punched him....

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#6 Not something I did but something my date did. We went back to my place after dinner. Afterwards, she said something to the tune of "I'm not ready to do this just yet." Put on the Daily Show. She starts talking about faith. I tell her I'm jewish and it's not a big part of my life. She proceeds to download the bible on my phone while I'm in the kitchen.

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Darren Menabney is a Fast Company & Forbes contributor, and TEDx speaker. He says there are three things that are vital in making a good first impression: your posture, your dress and your facial expression. The expert says you should be aware of how you stand, how you’re walking, what your arms are doing. "Be aware of yourself and what your body is doing at all times," he writes. According to Menabney, you want to avoid stooped shoulders, walking quickly with your head down, and keeping your arms crossed or held in front of you. Doing so can make you look like you lack confidence. "Shoulders straight, walking at a steady pace with your head up, arms at your side? Great! We’ve all subconsciously sized you up as looking confident, relaxed, and implicitly trustworthy," he adds.

#7 Went out with a girl in high school and did the usual, movie and a dinner. It had been going great up until dinner, when she stumbled over a curb. I went to catch her, and promptly whacked her in the face with my head. This actually broke her nose, which lead to me panicking and trying to fix it. Of course that was a bad idea, and I think I made her nose bleed more to be honest. Thankfully she wasn't upset at me (I spent a good half hour freaking out over it), but there was a *veeeeeeeeeery* awkward and at one point terrifying conversation with her dad when I brought her home. He was a former marine who served in Vietnam and did the usual "scare the bejesus out of the daughter's date" by coming out sharpening his kabar knife when I picked her up, needless to say he really didn't like or trust me after that.



The girl and I dated for a year and we're actually still pretty good friends. So I guess it worked out okay in the end.

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#8 The tl;dr of it is I laughed too hard, started coughing, farted, pooped a little. It was a dealbreaker.

#9 In the 90s I managed a busy furniture store with lots of customers. As an attractive girl in her mid-twenties (and not wearing a wedding ring as I wasn't married) I definitely got hit on. Frequently. We sold a lot of mattresses so that alone lent itself to many awkward exchanges for me..



One day I had a customer, a lovely lady in her 50s who I spent a lot of time with in the store. As we were finalizing her invoice, she went on and on about her son who had just moved into town (from near where grew I up) and how I really needed to meet him. She explained how attractive he was (she also told me about his schooling and job, but really pushed his physical attractiveness) and after much badgering I agreed to meet him on a very blind date.



We talked on the phone (probably on land lines, this was pre-cell-phone era!) and met at the pub. He was one of the most physically unattractive men I've ever met. What she described and what I met were not in the same universe let alone ballpark, at least to me. So I talked with him for a bit but unfortunately talking to him was like wrestling wet cardboard. I'm a sucker for a sarcastic, witty guy and no matter how he looked, if he had been a bit cocky and had a sharp sense of humor he could have won me over. But no. So I tried for a few hours to make some conversation and realized it wasn't happening and so I found an exit point and used it.



I didn't just bolt on him, I did give an excuse to leave, but at that point I learned that MOTHERS WILLL ALWAYS THINK THEIR SONS ARE GODS no matter what the kid looks or acts like. That was the first and last time I was ever "set up" by a relative stranger.

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Whether you like it or not, your date may judge you based on how you're dressed. Clean and presentable = professional and confident, says the TEDx speaker. Obviously, you'll want to wear clothes that are appropriate to the setting. So if you're going to the beach, a business suit probably isn't the right fit. Menabney advises that you always look in the mirror before leaving home. And we'd add: again for good measure, before meeting your date for the first time. "Is your hair messy, or worse, dandruffy? Too much makeup? Unshaven, and not in a stylish manner? Your tie is loose, jacket is unbuttoned, shoelaces untied," writes Menabney, adding that while these may seem like minor things, they can make you look sloppy. "Again, we’ve subconsciously tagged you, and not in a positive way."

#10 Well back in college I took this girl out one Friday night. I made an effort, some cologne, I thought I'd set the mood.



So after the date we start making out, she took off my pants but then I turned on the tv.



And that's about the time she walked away from me.

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#11 Ate salad in such a nervous, clumsy way that I must have looked like an alien trying on a human suit for the first time.

#12 Went on a double date. I was with my girlfriend at the time, she brought a friend, Sarah, and I brought my friend Darren. Sarah was super into Darren. Darren was super not into Sarah. At the end of the date we were all saying goodnight and Sarah kept throwing hints she wanted to go with Darren. Darren looked at her, patted her on the head, and said "Okay goodnight.".

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If you're unsure of what to wear, image consultant and fashion expert, Jill Swanson says that everyone has a signature color. “Color is huge,” she says. “Find out what your signature colors are—hair color, eye color, lip color. Look in the mirror and find something similar to your eye color for starters." ADVERTISEMENT Swanson adds that when we look at someone, or meet them for the first time, our eyes automatically search their face for a particular color and zone in on it. “If you’re wearing a red shirt, right away someone will notice your red lipstick,” she explains. “If you have brown eyes and wear a brown shirt, that helps hold the person’s gaze a little longer.”

#13 Went to her dorm to hang out and watch a movie, we'd both never seen No Country for Old Men, and her roommate had it, so we watched it. There were no moves made during that movie. All I could think about was the Seinfeld episode about making out at Schindler's List.



Recovered though, luckily she had some horrible Rom Com to put in to lighten the mood.

#14 We went for Thai food. We both got the same spicy eggplant dish. Each dish had one tiny pepper from which it got all its eat, and we dared each other to eat them. He spat his out right away. In an effort to impress him, I swallowed mine. It wasn't bad, at first. And then my mouth was a cataclysm. The waiters brought several glasses of milk so I could be cogent again.



Initially everything seemed okay. But then I had to go to the washroom, which wasn't terrible. But then I had to go to the washroom again, and again, and again. Half of our dinner date was him sitting alone while I exorcised this pepper from my bowels. Remarkably, he didn't seem too irked about it.



We were downtown and, both being kids from the suburbs, decided to go window shopping at the local stores. We got separated briefly while inside a clothing store, which I was alright with because there wasn't much chemistry between us.



Suddenly, I had to poo. I had to poo immediately. I ran to the nearest store attendant, begging him to let me use their washroom. No success. I dashed to the next store, and still found no toilet. Nothing. It was a desert and I was about to rupture. Then finally a store let me in! Success! I darted down their stairs to the sweet relief of porcelain but, just as I reached it, my bowels, as if it in fit of cruelty, loosened and my underwear became filled with warm mush. Oh god. Oh god oh god oh god oh god.



I sat there contemplating what to do. "Do I message this guy? What do I say? How do I deal with the fact that my pants are filled with poo? Why did this happen? Which god did I offend?" I opened my phone. No reception. "Okay, well, at least that's dealt with." I cleaned myself up, slowly and meticulously. I used all of the toilet paper available in the washroom and then improvised. I went Turkish. An hour passed and I left.



He had disappeared, shockingly. I took public transit home, and spent an hour on the subways and buses convinced that everyone knew. I felt marked. My friend texted me and asked why I had ditched him, and then I remembered that I was supposed to have met him directly after the date.



I told everyone I had gotten violently ill. I guess, in a way, I had.



And that's the story of my first date ever, when I was fifteen years old. Oh David, you turned out so weird later on. I guess it was for the best.

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#15 Tell them ALL about my ex I wasn't over.

Lastly, the experts suggest paying close attention to your facial expressions when meeting someone. Smile and make eye contact. "We instinctively react positively to smiles, it’s wired into us," reveals Menabney. "We want to share in whatever is making you smile, we want to hear your words." Avoid frowning and letting your eyes dart all over the room in panic. This immediately brings your confidence level down says Menabney. Good eye contact builds trust and inspires confidence, he explains. "If we see your eyes looking everywhere rapidly, we see someone who is nervous, who likes like they’ll panic. Again, our brains are wired for this. Our confidence in you takes a dive." The expert adds that bringing your poker face that you think makes you look serious and professional, or like someone who should be respected and listened to, is also a big "no." ADVERTISEMENT "You’ll come off as arrogant and cold before even opening your mouth," he warns.

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#16 Immediately after the date, I spent 20 minutes complaining via WhatsApp about how bad the date was. I thought I was talking to my friend with the same name as my date. It was my date and not my friend. I felt horrible about it for weeks.

#17 Took this girl that did not look sixteen out on a date. She dropped that she was sixteen at the time and then I was just like "ohhhhhhhhh. Huh." When we were done with the date and I was driving her home she kept playing songs like "I want you to want me" on my ipod and she invited me into her house. I hugged her, gave her a weird kiss on the shoulder, and said goodbye.



Edit: I was 20 at the time, she was 16. In Missouri, age of consent is 17, which is where I was at at the time. Honestly, the kiss on the shoulder was because the date was already awkward, and sometimes when I fall into a blackhole of awkwardness, I just spiral into it.

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#18 I messed up royally on one. Very embarrassing, so I'm using my pseudo-throwaway.



I met this girl online and she was incredibly sweet - I'd written something on a different site (a local news comment section) about having a bad day and she responded, saying she'd like to take me out for drinks to cheer me up. She didn't imply anything spicy at all, but I assumed that's what she meant I guess. I take her up on her offer and we meet and it was just really awkward - she was very quiet and I kept trying to get her to talk, but it became apparent she was just really shy.



So, I'm sitting there, just pouring back beers by this point while she sips her drink. She kept telling me she was having a good time, and I told her she was free to leave, but she said she wanted to stick around. She was hard to read, but I just talked it up to her being shy and polite. After a while, this smoking hot girl comes up and asks for a lighter. I don't smoke and didn't have a lighter, but I start chatting her up and we hit it off immediately. The three of us are now in a conversation, but my original date for the most part was getting left out. Drunk me didn't care - this girl was a 10, seemed into me and I wasn't really feeling the original chick. 10 girl tells me she'd just moved to my town from Canada and had come to the bar to meet an old friend she hadn't seen in a while, but she assures me that he's just a friend - she's extremely flirty and holding my hand and kissing on me in front of my date girl. Meanwhile date girl is still sitting there, adding to the conversation when she could, but mainly just sitting there. And me and the 10 chick are taking shots right and left - I'm getting drunker by the second.



An hour or so later and her friend shows up. He's Canadian too - very friendly, and totally sober. Me and his hot friend are bombed drunk and my original date is still just sitting there watching us. Soon enough, my date and her guy friend are chatting things up, it appears things are going great with them and I can't be happier with this girl I met. After a while, my original date and the hot girl both have to go to the bathroom. They leave and the Canadian guy is asking me how I know his friend and the deal with my original date. I try and fill him in, but I'm drunk, the whole situation was weird and kind of a blur to me. He tells me that he really likes my original date and I tell him to go for it - I tell him I'm in love with his friend, he's cool with that, so we decide that things are working out just the way we wanted.



The night keeps going on, Canadian girl is still ordering round after round of shots and I'm keeping up, but I am like seriously gone by this point. We're all sitting around, chatting and having a great time - like 4 old friends. Eventually the girls have to go to the bathroom again. They leave and the Canadian guy is telling me that he thinks he can take his date home. But he doesn't live here and is staying with my 10 girl. I suggest to him that we all go back to my house - I live right down the street, I'm single and live alone and I'd do anything to get some alone time with my new Canadian girlfriend. He's cool with that and tells me to bring it up to the girls when they get back. (keep in mind that I'm almost blackout drunk by this point and am smoking the Canadian girl's cigarettes - I don't even smoke; that's how you know when it's my time to go home.)



So, they get back and I bring it up - "Hey, Pierre (or whatever Canadian guys name is) and I were discussing it. We think we should all go back to my house and do it." Now, I don't know why I said that - I was wasted drunk, but that was totally inappropriate and out of character for me. But you would have thought I took a dump on the table. It was dead silence as the other three just all stared at me. I looked around and they're all shaking their heads. My Canadian 10 girl is going "I'm not like that. Dude, I am not like that." Canadian guy keeps yelling "I'm not gay. Why'd you say that?? C'mon man, I'm not gay!!" and the original date just looks at me like I stomped her kitten to death - it was a look of pure hatred and disgust.



Immediately, the Canadian girl tells me they're leaving and to never contact her. I'm pleading with her, telling her I'm sorry and she's screaming at me, telling me I'm disgusting. They pack up and leave and now I'm stuck at the awkward table with my original date. I finish my drink and tell her that it's time we leave. She agrees and we both walk outside, her not saying anything. She asks how I'm getting home and I tell her I live close and am walking, she tells me that she'll drive me home - and again, drunk me takes that as a sign she's interested. I agree and we drive to my house. She pulls up and I get out and she stays in the car - I walk over to her window and ask her to get out - I thought she was coming inside. She gives me this "hahaha - ehhhh.. NO." So, I tell her okay - and then lean in to kiss her... And she just turned her head with a look of sickness that I've never seen before. So, I suggest maybe a hug, and thank her for meeting me for drinks (something she is surely regretting at this point.) She tells me fine, a hug is okay... And again, I hug her and then try and kiss her. (And I should point out, I am very reserved, somewhat shy myself and not like that. I don't know what my deal was). She stops me - says "Seriously?? I see why you're single" and speeds away.



Yea - never heard from any of those three again.



TL;DR - went on blind date with very nice girl, ditched her for different girl, drunkenly suggested a 4-some, disgusted all parties and then tried to hit on original girl after the new girl left. I'm an jerk when I get that drunk.

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#19 Went for burritos.



I'd never eaten burritos before, and what I didn't realize was that there's definitely a wrong way to do it. There's planning involved.



Towards the end of the burrito, I felt something slip in the structure of my meal. It became clear that the burrito was going to slither into an unwrapped state imminently, the tinfoil it was wrapped in wasn't going to stop it, and I had a choice; I could either watch my tasty treat of cheesy beef flop onto the floor, or I could eat it, all of it, *right now*.



I didn't regret my decision; but I did have enough of a vague sense of dignity to vocalize a muffled "*fffwrrry..*" to my date as I fished tinfoil out of my packed and leaking gob, and used the other hand to wipe a stray fleck of beef that was oozing down my beard. To compound the awkwardness, it must have been a full minute and a half of silent heavy breathing through my nose before I could clear my mouth enough to more thoroughly apologise and explain. I don't know if she agreed with my choice; but I think she respected it.



Thing is, there was actually a second date, and a third, and I think a fourth. No matter how disappointing you are, sometimes a lady with the pout of Myleene Klass will either be in a dry spell longer than your own. Or possibly have like a fat scruffy man suddenly and inexplicably fisting an entire burrito into their already-stuffed and dripping maw, I never quite ruled that one out.

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#20 9th grade, freshman year of high school. There was a guy that everyone was repeatedly telling me apparently liked me. He had asked if I was going to the school football game a week prior, but I had just chalked it up to friendliness and answered him with an honest no.



Eventually got annoyed of hearing it from everyone else. I confronted him with a blunt, "Dude, do you like me or not?" Upon his confirmation, I asked why the hell he hadn't just told me earlier. "I invited you to go with me to the football game, but you said no!"



"No, you asked if I was *going* to the game!"



From that interaction, we decided to go out on a first date. We went to McDonalds. Where I paid for everything, and the dessert that he wanted. We then went back to the school. I tried to kiss him and he freaked out slightly, I'm talking hyperventilating and muttering to himself.



We dated for a few more months before I kissed him a little too passionately one day, and upon his freak out, re-considered dating him. We broke up the next day.

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#21 So there was this really sweet girl my buddy had been interested in but was too afraid to ask out, so dawning my captain block costume I swooped in and asked her on a date.



We went out to eat and I forgot my wallet so she paid for me. Then went to a party at a mutual friends house where I got black out drunk and passed out and I was supposed to be the dd. My buddy was at the party and seeing my stupidity worked up the courage and asked her out...they dated 3 years



Edit: just to clarify, I was an ACCIDENTAL wing man. I did not consider looking bad so my friend would look good. I was just...a scummy bear.

#22 Spilled scalding hot coffee on his lap. Surprisingly, we ended up dating for 4 years.

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#23 Took a girl to Swiss Chalet. Turns out she was vegan. I ordered the bacon cheeseburger anyway.

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#24 When I was a teenager, I *decided* I was in love with a girl I was more infatuated with. My honesty got the better of me, and I kinda told her. Creeped her out so quick the butter on our movie's popcorn hadn't dried yet. Sorry Cari.

#25 I had a night class with a guy who was not able to drive. I saw him walking home one night and offered to give him a ride, which became a weekly thing for the rest of the semester. He was pretty nice, a little quirky, but still sweet. At the end of the semester, he offered to take me to dinner since I had given him so many rides home. He had been talking about going to this restaurant and getting Chicken and Waffles for weeks! So he said that’s where we were going.



I picked him up the next night, drove us there, and we went in to sit down. I ordered a diet coke and he ordered a water. He asked what I was going to have and I said “I figured I would get an order of chicken and waffles since that is what you have been telling me about”. He said he had to admit he was a bit low on cash and that my Diet Coke might put us over the edge.



I felt bad and unfortunately I had not brought any money either so I said “Well, why don’t we just go somewhere else? We can pay for the soda and then we can just hit a drive through tonight and go out again when we have more money.” – He said “No No No I want to eat here.” So he says “can you cut down what you are getting to a smaller order?” There was a single waffle which was $5.00 and the cheapest thing they had so I suggested I could get that? It was completely weird and awkward and I just wanted us to leave but instead….



The waiter comes by and the date explains to the waiter that he really needs some help and wanted to take me out to eat but doesn’t have the money could the waiter do him a solid and get us both a meal for under $9.00?…and as I am Mortified.., the waiter says “Totally man, I’ve been in your situation, I know you’re both hungry, what can I get you”….And that angel waiter got him a giant plate of 2 pieces of chicken and 2 waffles…and I got the one waffle that I said I would have been willing to get (Which was awful)…and the waiter charged us $7.50 and still got a tip.



I was stunned! I was both impressed at such a con this kid had pulled and mortified that He did it!



Then I had to drive him back home.



TL: Offered to take a girl out for dinner but didn’t have enough money to pay for it, asked the waiter to help him out and ate like a king.

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#26 Ran over her cat... RIP Snickers.

#27 On our first date, my boyfriend snot-rocketed a huge glob of boogers so hard it splatted on the carpet of the house I was staying in at the time. Poor guy had a bad cold but didn't want to cancel the date.

#28 Date went well. Was walking her home. Would've been another 2 blocks and she said "You don't have to walk me home" so I said "Ok have a good night". Immediately regretted my decision. We actually ended up dating for a couple months.

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#29 Guy and I agreed we wanted more than a one night stand. Ended up being a one night stand. Pretty sure he played me. I'm pretty gullible. (Not interesting but true).

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#30 I'm a serial online dater and I've had my fair share of bad first dates. The best one was when I put Blistex on a cold sore before a date. During the date I got nervous and started biting my lip and the Blistex went into my mouth and made my tongue numb...and consequently difficult to speak without sounding like I was hammered.

#31 Wow, 1 single question that brings back so many memories. I met her when I was still a 15yo teenager in Singapore during an OBS (Outward Bound School) camp. OBS is usually an inter-school camp, with students of different schools participating. We did things like kayaking, pitching and sleeping in tents, outdoor cooking etc.





Now, if you didn't know, secondary schools in Singapore are graded and their rankings are published yearly in the national papers. So for me, coming from a neighbourhood school which was presumed the worst in the West side during my time, imagine the joy that we got when we found out that our group was paired with students from a convent school (Top #50 school). Another little bit of background, convent shcools in Singapore are naturally an all-girls schools and they are like the Holy Grail (pun intended) of boy's dreams. To say that you are dating a convent girl will elicit oohs and ahhs of admiration from your peers.





There was this one cute girl with a bob haircut in my group. I was totally infatuated with her the moment I met her. Being 15 and hormones raging didn't help at all. Fortunately, we started off really nicely. Throughout the 5 day 4 night camp, we talked, did activities together and at night, talked about everything we can think of till way too late while looking at the stars. It was all in all, a great time. On the last day of the camp when we were saying our goodbyes, we exchanged house phone numbers and mail addresses (hey, this was before email and IM were the de facto mode of communication). Rather unwillingly, we said our goodbyes and headed home.





So, for the next couple of months, we kept in touch via snail mail and also through long phone calls whenever we can sneak those in. If memory serves me well, she was probably the only or the youngest child and her parents were rather protective of her and restricted her phone call duration and her after-school activities. We lived in different ends of the island and our schools were also in different regions so meeting up were difficult.





This continued until finally, there was an opening when we were able to meet and go on a date. Here's where the the long list of "Hey reddit, TIFU" begins. I was too chicken to go alone, so I decided to ask my equally dumb best friend to go along with me. Telling him and her a 'double date' might be fun. **Mistake #1** (not my friend, the fact that I asked for a double date)

This was actually my first actual date with another girl. Nervous was a major understatement. I was practically frozen. Gripped with terror. I'm surprised I didn't pee in my pants.





* I was so happpy to see her I didn't know how to react and decide to play it cool. No smile, no conversation, no hug, just a curt "Hi". **Mistake #2**

* Could've just said "let's walk around the mall" but no, I suggested the outdoor deck where the hot tropical afternoon sun was on full power. **Mistake #3**

* Asking her "so, what do you wanna do?". I mean seriously?! You asked a girl out for a first date and you don't even have a game plan? I would slap my 15yo self if I ever see him on the streets. **Mistake #4**

* Nervousness does stupid things to people. We were practically sitting on the bench on this outdoor deck *silently*, no conversation. Just staring at the imaginary kids playing at the outdoor deck playground and perspiring our butts off under the hot sun. And what does my smart 15yo brain thinks of next? I pull out a pack of ciggies and start smoking. I guess I was thinking, "look at me and my rebelliousness, am I tough or what? Are you impressed". **Mistake #5**





I think everything just went downhill from there. She and her friend said that they were way past curfew and had to leave. And my smug self was like "ah yeah, ok", while my heart was singing Timmy Thomas' "Dying Inside To Hold You". She was probably way too disgusted at me, and I was just too ashamed to contact her. Communication ceased and we never saw each other again.





So Pamela from CHIJ (TP). If you are ever reading this. Sorry for that super horrible date.

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#32 Apparently "tried to pay," qualifies as bad. Some girl reamed me out for offering to pay. Thing were going great until the check came. Cant win.

#33 I know a girl who was on a first date and was having dinner with the guy some place. Any whom, he goes to the bathroom and she finally gets to let loose a well deserved, smelly fart and does so.

But this fart was held in for like an hour so it lingered.



When he got back he said.



"Can you smell that? Smells like someone pooped their pants.''



She just said she couldn't smell it and was very embarrassed.



Lesson to be learnt: Don't let loose smelly farts during dates.

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#34 I met this girl online. We met. We hung out for a while. She said that she no longer felt the 'spark'. This was fine. The problem was that I still had the whole weekend with her. I spent that whole weekend trying to get her to kiss me. Constantly begged her to kiss me as I came all of that way for her. She said no.



We didn't speak for six months afterwards. I then moved in with her best friend, and that original girl still hangs out with me. The original awkardness has gone. I no longer beg her to kiss me.

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#35 The standard, farting in a cupped hand and and then throwing it at them.

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#36 The girl said that she's free all day today and I said I have work to finish.

#37 When out with this chick to the movies and during the opening credits we started making out like no tomorrow.



The only bad part was that she wasn't good at making out so she had her tongue far deep in my mouth. This went on for like 10 mins or whatever time it is till the movies start.



So the movie starts and I tell her that I'm going to use the restroom. As I'm walking down I realized I had both tickets and that I can just leave her there. I ended up ditching the girl, getting my money back because the movie didn't start and just probably left her thinking taking I'm taking a huge dump.

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