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The first haircut my dad gave me was in our old apartment. I was sitting on a stool in front of the corridor mirror, with a white bedsheet wrapped around my shoulders. I looked like a tiny ghost!

He placed a bowl on my head and carefully traced its edge with a pair of scissors. I don’t remember exactly how it turned out, but it must’ve been pretty bad because right after, he took me out to get some ice cream — a bribe for my forgiveness.

Ronald N Toll had the exact same experience, only he came out of it with a picture to prove it. Recently, Ronald shared it on Threads, sparking a wave of nostalgia as others chimed in with their own unforgettable childhood haircuts.

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#1

Mom Cut My Bangs For Picture Day, 70s Edition

Childhood photo of a boy with a vintage haircut showing a classic hair disaster from past decades.

ronaldntoll Report

4points
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    #2

    My Mom Teased My Hair. After Years Of Therapy, I Have Finally Forgiven Her

    Childhood photo of a girl with a large voluminous hairstyle, showcasing a classic hair disaster from the past.

    loriinrealife Report

    3points
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    #3

    Mom Cut Our Bangs Early 60s Edition

    Two young children sitting together, showcasing vintage outfits and early childhood hair disasters.

    folderolderiddle Report

    3points
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    #4

    I Spent The Night Before Sleeping With Those Grey Prickly Curlers In My Hair, For My Grade 3 School Photo. I Look Like A 70s Real Estate Receptionist

    Childhood photo of a smiling child with a vintage hairstyle showing a classic hair disaster from the past.

    tinkerbon Report

    3points
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    #5

    My “Dorothy Hamil” Haircut 😂🫣🤣

    Childhood photo showing a young child with a classic hair disaster bowl cut wearing glasses and a turtleneck sweater.

    knoellesmith Report

    3points
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    #6

    My Mother Insists That She Is Not To Blame. She Lies. Haircuts In The Kitchen

    Childhood photo of a boy with a vintage hairstyle and a red plaid shirt showing a classic hair disaster.

    tennessee_wolfman Report

    3points
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    #7

    My Bangs Needed A Trim But I Took The Scissors To The Side Of My Head Instead

    Child smiling girl with long blonde hair and bangs, showcasing a childhood hair disaster in a vintage school photo.

    lynnva68 Report

    3points
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    #8

    You Just Needed A Bobby Pin To Really Spruce Up The Bangs LOL

    Black and white photo of a smiling child with a vintage curly hairstyle, showcasing a childhood hair disaster style.

    mjoancullen Report

    3points
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    #9

    My Hair Was As Wide As My Mother’s Body! Grade Eight

    Childhood photo showing children with hair disasters, including an exaggerated voluminous hairstyle and awkward cuts.

    ptbofan Report

    3points
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    #10

    Hmm, I Might Win This One. My Mom Gave Me A Mullet And Also A Perm, But Just On The Bangs

    Young girl with a childhood hair disaster hairstyle featuring uneven curls and long straight hair, smiling in a portrait.

    _kellyharvey Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    Not Me, My Wife

    Childhood photo showing a hair disaster with a mullet haircut and large glasses, capturing a vintage awkward hairstyle moment.

    ldm1959 Report

    3points
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    #12

    The Night Before My First Grade Picture Was Taken, I Decided To Give Myself My Own Haircut

    Vintage childhood photo of boy with a hair disaster, wearing a checkered shirt and smiling at the camera.

    kahuna_bopo Report

    3points
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    #13

    My LEGO Lady Phase

    Smiling child with a vintage hairstyle featuring voluminous curls, showcasing a classic hair disaster from childhood photos.

    keliraed Report

    3points
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    #14

    Crimes Against Humanity

    Child with a thick, voluminous hairstyle from childhood showing a classic hair disaster in a school photo.

    jamesblonde76 Report

    3points
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    #15

    Nothing Says Childhood Quite Like A Home-Permed Dorothy Hamill Haircut

    Young girl with vintage curled hair posing for photo showcasing childhood hair disasters in a twirling school outfit.

    juliesalek Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Sister Cut My Hair For Pictures And Hid The Hair In Her Little Purse So Noo One Would Know. 70s

    Childhood photo of a smiling boy with a messy hair disaster and missing front teeth, wearing a collared shirt and jacket.

    toddmelanconphotos Report

    2points
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    #17

    My Mom Actually Was A Beautician In The 30’s But Only Did Perms And Sets. Obvi Not A Hair Cutter

    Childhood photo of a girl with a vintage hairstyle featuring short, uneven bangs and curled ends, a classic hair disaster.

    wellness_kit Report

    2points
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    #18

    I Feel Ya On That! (60s Edition)

    Childhood photo of a young child showing a hair disaster with an uneven, choppy haircut and a plaid yellow shirt.

    laure_noe_creative Report

    2points
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    #19

    Gotcha Beat!

    Black and white photo of a young boy with a serious expression showing a childhood hair disaster pose outdoors.

    ckane64 Report

    2points
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    #20

    1960's. Why???? (I'm In The Middle)

    Three children with childhood hair disasters posing for a vintage photo in matching outfits and unique hairstyles.

    dianedefazio Report

    2points
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    #21

    My Kindergarten Picture 1975

    Childhood photo of a young girl with braided pigtails tied with ribbons, showcasing a classic hair disaster style.

    schnibbyb Report

    2points
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    #22

    Me - 1st Grade. I Was Supposed To Take The Sweater Off But I Forgot

    Childhood photo of a girl with a hair disaster hairstyle featuring uneven bangs and messy pigtails, wearing a light blue sweater.

    brbarb Report

    2points
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    #23

    Easter Bangs

    Two children in vintage coats and hats posing outdoors, showing childhood hair disasters with short, uneven hairstyles.

    mcord13 Report

    2points
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    #24

    1969. My Dad Would Cut My Hair With Fingernail Scissors (Iykyk). Silver Lining, They Let Me Go Without My Eyepatch For Pictures. It’s Amazing We Survived 🤣😬

    Vintage childhood photo showing a young child with a hair disaster and glasses wearing a plaid dress.

    finch_and_thorn Report

    2points
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    #25

    Mom Gave Me An Ogilvie Home Perm Back In The 70s. But Let’s Be Honest, Nobody Was Looking At My Awful Curls. 🫣🕺🏻

    Childhood photo of a girl with a hair disaster, wearing patterned clothes, standing by a wood-paneled fireplace.

    pdxkren Report

    2points
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    #26

    Not A Homemade Haircut, But Scary 70’s Hair Nonetheless. I Look Like I’ve Been Cattle Prodded

    Child with wild curly hair posing indoors, showcasing a classic childhood hair disaster moment.

    preciousjules13 Report

    2points
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    #27

    My Mom Thought She Made A Good Choice With This Perm

    Childhood photo of a child with a hair disaster wearing a colorful floral shirt and holding a silver ball.

    paperforthepeople Report

    2points
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    #28

    I Think There's A Whole Can Of Hair Spray In This One

    Childhood photo of a young girl smiling with a vintage hairstyle showing a classic hair disaster from the past.

    deborah_a_adamsbg Report

    2points
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    #29

    Oh Yay! I Just Found This Gem And I Think I Fit Right In Here

    Smiling young girl from childhood with a noticeable hair disaster wearing hoop earrings and a patterned sweater.

    akeema Report

    2points
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    #30

    2nd Grade: Pincurls (And A Mustard Color Dress)

    Childhood photo of a young girl with a unique haircut showing a classic hair disaster from the past.

    wynv27 Report

    2points
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    #31

    Finnish Kid In Canada. All I Wanted Was To Be French Canadian Catholic So I Too Could Be Cute

    Child with hair disaster sporting uneven blunt bangs and pigtails wearing a blue sweater with a colorful collar.

    satulindell Report

    2points
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    #32

    My Dad Let Me Put Myself Together And I Was Apparently Allergic To Hairbrushes

    Childhood photo of a girl with a hair disaster wearing glasses and a beige sweater against a studio backdrop.

    dogsandduchesses Report

    2points
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    #33

    Pretty Sure Gum Was Cut Out Of One Side Here

    Childhood photo of a young child with a hair disaster hairstyle wearing a white turtleneck with a teddy bear logo.

    mostlyjenine Report

    2points
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    #34

    Bad Bangs 90s Edition

    Side-by-side childhood photos of girls with uneven bangs and hair disasters, reflecting popular childhood hair trends.

    ashravioli Report

    2points
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    #35

    Not Sure Why I’m Wearing A Headband Except I Think They Were Popular In The 60’s

    Childhood photo of a girl with a vintage hair disaster style wearing a headband and a collared dress.

    susan_tornqvist Report

    2points
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    #36

    My Hair Still Flips This Way

    Childhood photo of a girl with a hair disaster smile, wearing an orange dress outdoors with a blurred fall background.

    simpliinathalie Report

    2points
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    #37

    Everybody’s Mom Did The Bangs. And I Guess I Have Always Had Cankles

    Three children standing outside showing childhood hair disasters with mismatched hairstyles and outfits from the past.

    noniekins7364 Report

    1point
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    #38

    Fifth Grade Circa 1970-71. My Shirt And Pants Matched. Horrid. Had Just Started Wearing Glasses. And The Hair!

    Childhood photo of a boy with round glasses and a messy hair disaster hairstyle wearing a checkered shirt.

    brendakev165 Report

    1point
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    #39

    I Think Mom Kept Trying To Get Them Straight Until She Couldn’t Cut Any More

    Young child with a vintage hairstyle wearing a pink dress, showcasing a memorable childhood hair disaster moment.

    old_cal_gal_too Report

    1point
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    #40

    My Husband. Those Bangs Were Covering A Forehead That Has “Grown” Over The Years

    Childhood photo of a boy with a vintage hair disaster, wearing glasses and a plaid suit jacket and tie.

    terri_latham Report

    1point
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    #41

    I’ve Got The 1980s Edition. Trimmed These Myself!

    Childhood photo of a girl with a hair disaster, short uneven bangs and shoulder-length blonde hair smiling.

    sarahwatson42 Report

    1point
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    #42

    Dad With Kitchen Scissors - 90's Style

    Child smiling in a vintage photo showing a childhood hair disaster with a mismatched mullet hairstyle and uneven bangs.

    helio_vaska Report

    1point
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    #43

    Dad Felt The Need To Trim My My Bangs Before Each Picture Taking

    Three childhood photos of a girl with retro hairstyles showing classic hair disasters from past decades.

    lynnblovesbooks Report

    1point
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    #44

    Crooked Bangs, Crooked Bows. 1982

    Smiling young girl with a childhood hair disaster featuring uneven bangs and long hair tied with white ribbons.

    bedheadforever Report

    1point
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    #45

    Mmhmm

    Childhood photo of a young girl smiling with a vintage hair disaster and wearing a patterned dress with a bow.

    wynnde13 Report

    1point
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    #46

    I Cut My Own Bangs For My 4th Grade Picture. 🫤 60’s Edition

    Child smiling with a childhood hair disaster featuring uneven, blunt bangs and shoulder-length hair in a floral dress.

    upstart94 Report

    1point
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    #47

    Farm Kids Didn’t Go To Stylists

    Two childhood photos of a girl with notable hair disasters, showcasing uneven and awkward haircuts.

    just_getting_thru Report

    1point
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    #48

    I Always Had Boy Cuts

    Childhood photo of a smiling young person with a hair disaster and wearing a houndstooth patterned sweater vest.

    thelindasmith Report

    1point
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    #49

    60's Me By Mom

    Childhood photo of a young girl with a hair disaster haircut, wearing a floral blouse and a pink pinafore dress.

    hollymcknight50 Report

    1point
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    #50

    The 50s

    Childhood photo of a young child with a hair disaster featuring uneven bangs and styled in pigtails.

    krabagail Report

    1point
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    #51

    Gee I’m Not Alone. Our Mothers Should Have Never Been Allowed To Own A Pair Of Scissors

    Childhood photo of a young child with a vintage hairstyle showing a classic hair disaster from the past.

    theleashlady Report

    1point
    POST
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