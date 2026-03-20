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The first haircut my dad gave me was in our old apartment. I was sitting on a stool in front of the corridor mirror, with a white bedsheet wrapped around my shoulders. I looked like a tiny ghost!

He placed a bowl on my head and carefully traced its edge with a pair of scissors. I don’t remember exactly how it turned out, but it must’ve been pretty bad because right after, he took me out to get some ice cream — a bribe for my forgiveness.

Ronald N Toll had the exact same experience, only he came out of it with a picture to prove it. Recently, Ronald shared it on Threads, sparking a wave of nostalgia as others chimed in with their own unforgettable childhood haircuts.