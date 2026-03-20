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The world is not stagnant. We’re constantly learning more information, inventing new technologies, and realizing that we didn’t know as much as we thought we did in the past. So it’s perfectly natural to change your opinions over time or decide that your previous statements don’t align with your views anymore. 

But if you were making bold claims publicly, you can’t be surprised if your digital footprint comes back to bite you. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda curated of photos that definitely did not age well. From statements praising corrupt public figures to advertisements from companies that seem comical today, we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that definitely aged like milk!

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#1

Found This In The Supply Closet(It’s A Box Of Plastic Bags)

Old photo of a cardboard box with ironic text about plastic being the smart environmental choice.

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    #2

    This Did Not Age Very Well

    Two men sitting indoors with boats visible outside, captured in an old photo that aged badly for a facepalm moment.

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    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    for the context of the show I'd says its aged brilliantly

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    #3

    I Wonder If They Changed The Name

    Sign for The Duke of York pub with a portrait and an unusual welcome message for under 18s in old photos that aged badly.

    BaronVonBroccoli Report

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    Because the world is constantly evolving, we cannot be expected to stay the same forever. But hindsight is 20/20, and not everything can age like a fine wine. Netizens are quick to point out things that age like milk, or turn sour, disgusting, and undesirable (or in this case, inaccurate) in a mere number of days. Now, many things can age like milk, including fashion choices, films, social media trends, and more.

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    But it’s best not to use this phrase when describing people or things that have aged naturally. A woman in her 40s with visible wrinkles is not aging like milk; she’s just aging naturally as humans do. However, a politician’s claims that they want to save the environment might age like milk if they’re later caught taking a private jet between Los Angeles and San Francisco and eating red meat at every meal.
    #4

    Anyone Remember These Ads?

    Vintage Apple computer advertisement displaying $29.99/month price, an example of old photos that aged badly and cause facepalms.

    texas-is-the-reason Report

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    #5

    She Outlived The Guy Who Wrote The Article

    Vintage TV life magazine cover featuring Betty White and other classic celebrity photos, an old photo that aged badly.

    ZaBaronDV Report

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    #6

    Inc Magazine “The Next Steve Jobs”

    Woman on magazine cover posing confidently, representing iconic figures in tech from old photos that aged badly facepalm moments.

    On the cover of INC Magazine's October 2015 issue, Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is seen to be "The next Steve Jobs" unfortunately she went on to become one of the most notorious fraudsters in history. There are multiple documentaries on how she was able to obtain funding for a company that had no real product and lied about the ability to have devised blood tests that required only small amounts of blood and could be performed very rapidly using small automated devices the company had developed.

    kkuan91 Report

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    Films and television shows are some of the best examples of things that can age like milk. A comedy that was a huge hit in the 1980s might be considered extremely problematic today if it includes jokes that are racially insensitive, misogynistic, or ableist. Unfortunately, filmmakers could get away with saying pretty much whatever they wanted back in the day, and viewing these jokes through a modern lens can be extremely uncomfortable.

    There are plenty of romantic comedies from even just two decades ago that objectify women in shocking ways or use a character’s weight as a punchline. Most people today know that it’s inappropriate to comment on someone else’s body, and it’s never right to make a joke about it. But some shows and films from the 1990s make it seem like talking about other people’s physical features was no big deal.  
    #7

    Sugar To Help Diet

    Black and white vintage photo of a woman drinking a soft drink with old dieting advice from 49 old photos.

    brownmanatwork Report

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    #8

    Sure It Won't Jump Over 14$

    Screenshot of a tweet from 2011 showing Bitcoin valued at $14 per coin in an old photo that aged badly.

    defu_24 Report

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    #9

    Nice

    Tweet exchange about ChatGPT disappearing in 12 months, humorously linked to aging badly and facepalming.

    longhorntrades Report

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    It’s also common for us to find out over time that certain trends and claims aged like milk. For example, did you know that doctors in the 1930s-1950s were actually endorsing cigarettes? Just like influencers shill sketchy products today, the tobacco industry had physicians promoting certain brands or types of cigarettes way back then. Of course, today, it’s well documented how dangerous smoking is for a person’s health. So those ads definitely did not age well!  
    #10

    Drake The Type Of Bad Luck Brian To Underestimate The Power Of The Seattle Seahawks

    Tweet about Drake betting $1 million on New England Patriots to win Super Bowl, with images of Drake and Patriots logo.

    theonewhoknack Report

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    #11

    Back When Netflix Didn’t Only Care About Money

    Old photo with sense8 title and a comment about Netflix originals, illustrating 49 old photos that aged badly and cause facepalms.

    Foochie506 Report

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    #12

    One Of The Most Viewed Netflix Shows Of All Time

    Old photo of a vintage TV guide review showing a critical take on Steve Carell’s character in the 2005 comedy series.

    @RetroNewsNow Report

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    Politicians and public figures also often make claims that age like milk, as everything they say is broadcast to the masses. Plus, they sometimes say what they think people want to hear, regardless of what’s actually the truth. For example, American Vice President JD Vance told voters in 2024 that a vote for Donald Trump is the “best way to prevent” a world war. Well, as we can see today, the American president has only gotten us closer to another world war, after inciting a war in Iran. 
    #13

    Saved By The Bell

    Two scenes from an old TV show featuring 80s style homecoming decorations and fashion, highlighting old photos that aged badly.

    TonyGunk77 Report

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    #14

    This Ad I Found In The Newspaper Today

    Old photo of a newspaper ad for Game of Thrones final season, showcasing epic TV show quotes that aged badly.

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    #15

    Found In A Local Thrift Shop

    Old photo of a faded Hillary 2016 Madam President shirt, a vintage image that aged poorly and causes facepalm reactions.

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    But politicians aren’t the only ones who end up looking silly after claims they make (or claims made about them) age poorly. Remember Elizabeth Holmes? This infamous fraudster was referred to as “the next Steve Jobs” when her company Theranos began to take off in 2016. Forbes also claimed that she was the “youngest self-made female billionaire.” By 2022, however, Holmes was facing potentially decades in prison after she was found guilty of conspiring to defraud investors out of billions of dollars. 
    #16

    Found One Of My Old Target Shirts That Aged Horribly

    Red shirt with text supporting Black families and communities, reflecting old photos that aged badly with a facepalm-worthy message.

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    #17

    They Had To Unalive Him In The End

    Scene from Breaking Bad TV show with Bryan Cranston sitting on a couch, an old photo that aged badly.

    s1nur Report

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    #18

    This Ad In A 2024 Issue Of The Atlantic

    Couple wearing sunglasses in a vintage-style photo illustration from old photos that aged badly and cause facepalms.

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    Unfortunately, we sometimes find out information about our favorite celebrities that makes us question why we ever liked them in the first place. If you grew up watching The Cosby Show, you might have been shocked to hear about the disturbing allegations made against the show’s star, Bill Cosby. Apparently, he wasn’t the kind, loving man that he portrayed on television. In reality, he was a terrifying predator. So any wonderful claims made about him certainly aged like milk. 

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    #19

    Found This In Wired Magazine From April 1999

    Man in old photo showing empty pockets with World Trade Center escape kit items on table, reflecting aged items.

    ntdo_34269 Report

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    #20

    It Sure Did

    Tweet showing Superman in a costume with a comment about old photos that aged badly, highlighting a humorous internet post.

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    #21

    I Feel Kanye Is Going To Dominate For A While

    Man smiling and wearing glasses beside text about Kanye West as the best president in US history, old photo concept.

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    Humans have been humbled time and time again after attempting to predict the future. We often assume that we know much more than we really do, but time will show us just how wrong we are. For example, in 1977, the president and founder of Digital Equipment Corporation, Ken Olsen, made a bold claim. “There is no reason anyone would want a computer in their home,” he stated. As we now know, he couldn’t have been more wrong. But we can’t really blame him; he wasn’t a psychic!
    #22

    November 27, 1995. New York Magazine - RFK Jr: The Kennedy Who Matters

    Vintage magazine cover showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a notable political figure, featured in old photos that aged badly.

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    #23

    Found On IG Overheardonwallstreet

    Old photo showing a highlighted book excerpt about Jeff Bezos and early business advice at Harvard in 1997.

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    #24

    The First 10 Seconds Of David Harbour And Lily Allen's AD Home Tour Is Prophetic About His Cheating Scandal

    Man with beard and mustache standing at a doorway in an old photo that aged badly and causes facepalm reaction.

    David Harbour makes a joke in the beginning of his AD tour by pretending the crew knocking on his door is an ex showing up to reignite things. YouTube is wild for recommending this video on my homepage right now regardless, but the first words spoken definitely take the cake.

    HorseGirl666 , Architectural Digest Report

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    Are you enjoying seeing all of these claims and photos that aged absolutely horribly, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe seemed normal at one point, and let us know in the comments below what else you’ve observed that has aged like milk. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring posts that did not age well, we’ve got the perfect list to check out next right here!
    #25

    “Photorealistic Videos From A Few Sentences Is Something Only Our Great-Grandkids *Might* Have”

    Screenshot of an online discussion about AI and photorealistic videos, related to old photos that aged badly.

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    #26

    HD DVD Magazine Ad 2007

    Vintage HD DVD ad showcasing early high-definition movie technology and outdated media formats that aged poorly over time

    HD DVD was released in March 2006 and was promoted as the successor to the DVD. It lost the title to Blu-Ray and was discontinued in March 2008.

    doyoulikepineapple89 Report

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    #27

    This Vice Magazine From 2007

    Vintage police officer portrait on a worn magazine cover showing old photos that aged badly and facepalm moments

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    #28

    Just Found This Gem During A Rewatch For N’th Time…

    Man in a suit with a confused expression discussing a DUI situation in an old photo that aged badly.

    The actor playing Todd Packer, David Koechner, was charged with a DUI on New Years Eve after a hit and run.

    SmeltedCheeseIsLove Report

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    #29

    One Super Bowl Later

    Headline about Tom Brady signing with Buccaneers and doubts on Tampa Bay's return on investment from future Hall of Famer

    CBS's Tom Fornelli claimed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a mistake signing a 42 year old Tom Brady last March. In 2020 he ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the team.

    notgeckogary Report

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    #30

    This Cartoon From 1967

    Old photo cartoon depicting Martin Luther King in a chaotic scene, illustrating photos that aged so badly facepalm reaction.

    Burgahkang Report

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    #31

    Widely Aged Like Milk Things

    List of 10 wildly overhyped tech items including the iPhone, Facebook, multiple GPUs, and Battlestar Galactica, old photo.

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    #32

    "This Generation Was The First To Be Raided Online"

    Young person with rainbow hair and backpack beside text about being raised online, a nostalgic old photo concept.

    ZincoDrone Report

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    #33

    This Book Didn’t Livestrong

    Book cover featuring a smiling man, highlighting old photos that aged badly with a facepalm-worthy expression theme.

    he was found guilty of doping and stripped of all his major titles

    good4ubingbunny Report

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    #34

    In An Old Australian Telephone Book, Apparently Before "STD" Was A Widely Recognized Term

    Vintage Telecom Australia STD phone guide cards with cartoon owl, showing outdated personal telephone number ads.

    calebvander Report

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    #35

    This 40 Year Old Children’s Book I Found (Why Did Anyone Not Find This Massively Creepy At The Time?)

    Illustration of two cartoon characters in a greenhouse, with one character hidden behind plants in an old photo style.

    rfyoung Report

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    #36

    It Took 3 Years But It's Still Bad

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a vintage Santa Claus image next to a modern photo, highlighting old photos aged badly.

    MrNokiaUser Report

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    #37

    The Commenter Said The Joker Always Falls Into Acid, But In The 2019 Film "Joker" He Is Thrown Into Society Instead

    Comment about DC Comics Joker origin story with humor, fitting the theme of old photos that aged badly and cause facepalms.

    ErikTheVikingFul Report

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    #38

    Keeping These Magazines Over Time Does Prove Entertaining

    Old photos aged badly shown on vintage magazine covers featuring Kate and Meghan in a basket with other retro magazines.

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    #39

    They Started Their “Romance” When She Was 13 (People Magazine 1/1/1990)

    Vintage magazine photo of Rolling Stone bassist Bill Wyman and model Mandy Smith, showcasing outdated fashion and age gap controversy.

    Successful-Winter237 Report

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    #40

    Hugh Jackman Said Goodbye To Wolverine On Entertainment Weekly Magazine 2017

    Close-up of Hugh Jackman on a magazine cover, showing an aged photo style with dramatic shadow lines on his face.

    RegularVast1045 Report

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    #41

    Weeeeeeeeell…

    Singer performing on stage in an old photo that aged badly, illustrating 49 old photos that make us facepalm.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s favorite lead singer.

    ProfessorSucc Report

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    #42

    Author Of "The Left Behind" Series Of Christian Novels Sites Bruce Jenner And OJ Simpson As, "Models Of Manhood" In 1970 Book

    1970s book page with controversial views on manhood, featuring names like Bruce Jenner and O.J. Simpson in old photos that aged badly

    reddit.com Report

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    #43

    Putting That Stern Business School Degree To Good Use

    Scott Galloway headshot with text about Macy’s retail success prediction from May 2015 in a professional profile layout.

    fv7061 Report

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    #44

    Or Perhaps A White Bronco?

    Vintage Hertz car rental ad featuring OJ Simpson promoting the Hertz 1 Club membership card in the 1970s.

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    #45

    She Seems More Comfortable With It These Days

    Old photos showing children in a detention center, highlighting moments that aged badly and evoke facepalm reactions.

    Kiss-a-Cod Report

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    #46

    Think It'll Become A Collector's Item?

    Hand holding a vintage bottle commemorating Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's 1986 royal wedding in old photos that aged badly.

    Geochap Report

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    #47

    Found This Wizard Activist Sticker From A Few Years Ago When Cleaning Out My Desk

    Sticker pack with pride colors and text wizard activist held against a gray fabric background in old photos facepalm collection.

    The symbol is a reference to Harry Potter whose author, JK Rolling, has embraced being a TERF.

    Illuminessence Report

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    #48

    This Poorly Aged Magazine Cover In My Dentist’s Office

    Cover of Fortune magazine featuring Sam Bankman-Fried with vintage style photo and aged appearance.

    2019starter Report

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    #49

    This Line By Mel Gibson (Simpsons Episode From 1999)

    Animated characters from The Simpsons with caption about not saying things we can't take back in a funny old photo context

    JohnnyRock110 Report

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