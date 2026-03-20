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The world is not stagnant. We’re constantly learning more information, inventing new technologies, and realizing that we didn’t know as much as we thought we did in the past. So it’s perfectly natural to change your opinions over time or decide that your previous statements don’t align with your views anymore.

But if you were making bold claims publicly, you can’t be surprised if your digital footprint comes back to bite you. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda curated of photos that definitely did not age well. From statements praising corrupt public figures to advertisements from companies that seem comical today, we hope you’ll enjoy scrolling through these pics that definitely aged like milk!