The worst cases of 'aged like milk' content has to be predictions. They are usually made by observing the past changes and often assuming the most likely trajectory it will continue progressing towards. They can be related to anything, from finance to political matters. Many professionals around the globe specialize in making accurate forecasts, such as business and political strategists, as well as journalists. However, they are not always correct.

In hindsight, many predictions can seem so wildly wrong even though at the time they were made, there was a chance something like that was possible. A paper on detrimental thinking patterns about the future, a.k.a. future fallacies, agrees with that. In it, the scientist Ivana Milojevic states: “Given how many predictions are made on a daily basis, it is always possible to find some that have, in retrospect, been shown to be true. At the same time, it is also always possible to find even more that have been off the mark.”

The problem with such predictions is that if genuine warnings do miss the mark, people are less likely to believe in them next time. A good way to avoid this is to drop the overconfidence when talking about the future possibilities. Add a disclaimer that whatever you’re talking about is a prediction, not a concrete fact. As readers, we also should try avoiding forecasts of know-it-all experts that are completely set on their outlooks. Instead, try to find sources that admit that things can go many different ways.