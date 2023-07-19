‘Aged Like Milk:’ 111 Things That Aged So Bad, They Went Sour (New Posts) Interview
Hindsight is 20/20. If you were to analyze all the things you believed were true one, five, or ten years ago, you’d see how not all of them hold up anymore. Maybe you admired a celebrity that has now fallen from grace, or bought a ticket to Fyre Festival, or believed that NFTs are a good investment. We’re all allowed to make mistakes, and we should aim to learn from them.
Still, one cannot deny that some of those mistakes are painfully hilarious, especially when they’re not ours. Looking at them can make us go “oh, honey,” and “I might act silly sometimes, but at least I’m not that stupid.”
So, if you need a little bit of that warm and fuzzy feeling of being just a little superior than everyone else, we have you covered. We are presenting to you the best of the worst of the r/agedlikemilk subreddit. Enjoy!
Cyclists At Tour De France In The 1920s Smoking Cigarettes. It Was Thought Cigarette Smoking Expanded The Lungs And Helped With Endurance
The worst cases of 'aged like milk' content has to be predictions. They are usually made by observing the past changes and often assuming the most likely trajectory it will continue progressing towards. They can be related to anything, from finance to political matters. Many professionals around the globe specialize in making accurate forecasts, such as business and political strategists, as well as journalists. However, they are not always correct.
In hindsight, many predictions can seem so wildly wrong even though at the time they were made, there was a chance something like that was possible. A paper on detrimental thinking patterns about the future, a.k.a. future fallacies, agrees with that. In it, the scientist Ivana Milojevic states: “Given how many predictions are made on a daily basis, it is always possible to find some that have, in retrospect, been shown to be true. At the same time, it is also always possible to find even more that have been off the mark.”
The problem with such predictions is that if genuine warnings do miss the mark, people are less likely to believe in them next time. A good way to avoid this is to drop the overconfidence when talking about the future possibilities. Add a disclaimer that whatever you’re talking about is a prediction, not a concrete fact. As readers, we also should try avoiding forecasts of know-it-all experts that are completely set on their outlooks. Instead, try to find sources that admit that things can go many different ways.
The New Elton John
Elton john didn't give up touring and glasses, but did give up on the lasses!
Suppositories Guaranteed To Contain Healthy, Healing Radium!
Back in the 1930s and 1940s people thought that radiation was a miracle item that could be used to cure anybody and improve any product. This is obviously not the case as radiation is highly lethal when used improperly.
Another future fallacy discussed in the same paper is being overly optimistic about your personal future. As in, thinking that the world will be going down the drain in the future, but you’ll be perfectly fine. A great example of it is someone who gloats when everyone else is being laid off because they believe it will not happen to them. Of course, eventually, their turn comes as well and they are flabbergasted and devastated.
We all do that, though. We tend to believe that our lives will turn out just fine, which, on one hand, is a great coping mechanism. When a situation turns sour and we break up, falter on our career path, or experience financial insecurity, we tend to believe things will turn around at some point. However, when taken to an extreme, this positive outlook can turn into denial.
What I Found On Linkedin The Other Day
There's A Pun Here, But I Can't Place My Foot On It
Sorry, Walter
The same kind of optimism fallacy can be seen when looking at posts that mention how many different dangerous materials were added to various beauty products back in the day. You think the moment people found out about how dangerous mercury, radium, and arsenic are, they must have shivered in horror and chucked every product that they had with it. However, of course, that wasn’t a thing.
Anyone Remember The Bus?
u/LukeofNorth:
The NHS is struggling to survive, nurses being underpaid, appointment being delayed and patients waiting over a year for appointments.
UK politicians on three figure salaries are saying nurses on 30k a year should learn how to budget and cook meals, when they last year expenses came to £200,000 figure.
During Brexit they had a bus to promote how much money they would pump into the NHS...
This Cap Promoting The Aberdeen International Drilling Services
Did He Do It 12 Times Already?
People found out about many dangers of these products by the turn of the 20th century and still continued to use them. The possible reason why consumers didn’t give up on beloved but dangerous products was that it was implied that the real danger is long-time use. Many assumed using it only a little bit here and there will probably not do much harm. Optimistic, right?
Boycott? Boycott
Chris D’elia Talking About Girls Maturing Because Of Creepy Older Men
Chris D’Elia referring to girls having to mature because creepy older guys are trying to get inside them. He was later accused by multiple girls and women of inappropriate behaviour including grooming and soliciting child p*rnography.
50 Years Isn't That Long
The same optimism seems to kick in with consumers these days. There are still many people who use tanning salons, even though many studies have proven their harm. People haven’t given up on smoking, they drink diet drinks with artificial sweeteners, and use non-stick pans with forever chemicals. In other words, we can’t help but be optimistic.
I Think You Guys Already Know
Once Upon A Time…
Asbestos Filter Cigarettes
A cigarette company added asbestos to its filters to try to combat the cancer causing effects of smoking. Asbestos is a dangerous chemical that causes cancer after inhalation of its particles.
One way to combat that kind of individualistic optimism is to promote the idea of interconnection between everybody. We all rely on one another to create a better future and we will with thrive or suffer together. Researchers also suggest using exposure to show that individuals are not immune to society’s fate. So, in a way, this list is a social contribution to the greater good.
See Ya Tucker. Don’t Let The Door Hit You On The Way Out
Abandon Ship
This image glorifies Brexit and insinuates that Britain is saving itself from a "sinking ship". In reality, 10% of UK Bank assets moved or will be moving to the EU and about 440 banking and financial institutions have left the UK. The UK has suffered immensely and lost workers, decreased value of the GBP, and caused overall more harm to the UK. The UK Tory party could not keep a PM due to everyone passing the buck on what was happening and being unable to find a solution. Tories in shambles.
The Miss Atomic Bomb Pageant, 1950 Nevada
The advances in the field of nuclear physics inspired this pageant. Today this pageant seems macabre, morbid, distasteful and disgusting, frankly. It was already horrible back then but I don’t think the American people yet knew the vast impact(no pun intended) the bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki had. Also the Cold War had yet to strike the fear of god into people.
Still, looking at some of these posts that have spoiled with age can make one feel a little better about the times we live in. For example, people don’t think domestic abuse is normal and likely would not dare to publicly condone it. Blackface is also rightfully considered to be deplorable and out of line. These are signs that things are getting better in our society.
Super Tough Russian Bear Showing His "Massive Gainz" To The West, Circa 2016. In Later Years, It Was Found That The Bear Was A Coward Full Of Drugs
Should Women Be Spanked?
And this is what Republicans want to return to. They view the 50's as when the country was "Great".
Hopefully No One Listened
In the end, it’s always best to be cautiously optimistic and not go too hard on one opinion—you never know how misinformed you might be (see other examples of aged like milk content here and here). Better yet, keep at least some of your opinions off the internet, especially the more controversial ones. Unless, you’d love to get on the next of aged like milk post collection. Then go ahead, log into Twitter and tell them how it is!
We Need To Talk About Kevin
Ezra Miller seems to be collecting allegations and criminal charges like it's a hobby
There Was A Big Push To Buy Homes And Flats In My Country A Few Months Ago...the Interest Rate Has Gone Up Twice Since
Jesus F**king Christ
Dan Schneider, the creator of popular Nickelodeon shows such as Drake & Josh, iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101, has faced allegations from viewers over the years of having an inappropriate foot fetish, and having young stars of his shows engage in scenes that involved feet.
CEO Publicly Admits She Expects Younger Employees To Work For Free. One Of Her Stores Now Faces 360 Charges Over Allegations Of Illegal Child Labor
What Colour Is Your Bugatti?
Sad When Cah Ages Like Milk; We Tried To Correct It, But Even The Correction Has Aged
Spotted In Another Subreddit
I'm a swiftie and I don't want to be reminded of those dark times. Some fans were literally cancelling their album preorders, that's how bad it was
A Lot Can Change In Just 3 Years: Not Only Did Ye Tank His Value But Jay-Z Added ~$550 To His Net Worth Since 2020
Uh Actually I’ve Only Ever Had Miller!
Aged like milk because he claims to like Bud Light and is happy to have not supported Coors and their lgbtq stance. Now Bud Light has a trans spokesperson.
I was originally looking for something to dunk on an old coworker for posting something similar about “knew I was a Coors man for a reason” and wanted to ruin his good time by showing they have actually supported lgbt communities as well. Stumbled across this gem on twitter.
Bud Light doesn't even have a trans spokesperson. They literally sponsored a transwoman *once* with *one can of beer*. They've also backpedalled a whole bunch on it.
Well...all Clear, Then
‘The Most Future-Proof Mac Ever’ Would Never Be Updated In Six Years
Prediction From 1913
Redditor Questions Whether A Parking Garage Is Stable And Is Assured That It Is, One Year Before It’s Collapse
57 Ann Street in New York City's Financial District, NY. It was built in 1925 and authorized to operate as parking garage with limited occupancy. It received several building code violation since 1957. On 18 april 2023 the second floor collapsed, killing the garage's 59-year-old manager.
"These Trans People Are Getting Out Of Hand!"
u/Poot_McGoot:
Guy who says trans and gay people are "getting out of hand" is now in prison for r*ping his daughter.
A 22 Billion Dollar Mistake
"Extremely Well Maintained" Building Collapsed 22 Days Later, Killing 98 People
For context- homie killed his entire family two years after this picture. Her saying he is "super nice in real life" is definitely some very old, unrefrigerated milk.
These Headlines Were Published 5 Days Apart
One Year Since This
Ouch. (From March 2020)
this article is from the very early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when remote work was required. elon has since become very stringent with working from home.
Alternate text: "apartheid trust fund baby shocks everyone by being a horrible boss."
Perfectly... Bad It Turned Out 😅
My Aunt’s Old High School Letterman Jacket
Found my Aunt’s old letterman jacket from High School. The school’s name is Lenape and their mascot and “wampum!” slogan have not aged well. The mascot is less racist these days but the school is still Lenape.
And Now She Is A Transphob And Shoots Against People Who Argue Like This
Someone Commenting On James Franco And The Movie ‘Oz: The Great And Powerful’ Nine Years Ago…
“James Franco can never do anything wrong” says a redditor nine years ago. Numerous sexual misconduct allegations later, including using his acting school to prey on and exploit women, and it’s safe to say this opinion aged like milk.
The Konmari Method™
Home Developer “Confirmed Homes Were Structurally Sound” 5 Months Before Collapse
Two Days Before The Invasion Started
Oh, How Wrong They Were
It has been announced that Credit Suisse will be taken over by rival bank UBS.
“The Average Retirement Age Is Now 61.5… And It’s Getting Even Lower.” -How To Study In College, Walter Pauk, 1993
The average age of retirement continues to climb in the US, with many deciding to push back retirement into their mid- to late- 60s or even 70s.
Blackface "Tribute" In The Record Store Bargain Bin
Oof
Oops
Imperial Russian Propaganda Poster Envisioning The Russian Navy Being Able To Easily Take Down The Japanese
Hank Green Tweeted That He Was Receiving Chemo Earlier Today
Twitter user @buoysflow posted about the attention that Hank Green had received for two recent events, wondering what escalating event the next day would hold for Hank Green as a lighthearted joke.
Hours later, Green revealed that he had cancer.
Hence the "lol"
Amanda Riley Scammed Friends, Family And Followers Out Of $100,000 For Cancer Diagnosis She Faked
Guess Tucker Wasn’t That Safe After All
Tucker Carlson and Fox News parted ways days after massive defamation lawsuit.
Not The Best Place For Romantic Suggestions Anymore…
Saw this at the libarary. Ned Fulmer, the Try Guy who always talked about his wife and made his relationship a core part of his branding, cheated on his wife with an employee and fractured the Try Guys.
This cookbook is a collection of him and his wife’s favorite recipes.
Found An Old New Yorker Behind The Bed…
Wanted to make the biggest global impact for good… lost a lot of other peoples’ money.
Spineless Media…
Sunnyv2 Talking About Other Youtubers Ruining Their Image With One Video
SunnyV2, the youtuber in the picture, recently posted a video himself about Chris, from the channel MrBeast, transitioning and how it will be a nightmare for the channel, which ruined his image among a lot of people.
Steven Crowder's Wife Is Leaving Him Without His Consent
Crowder wrote that tweet to proudly announce that his wife enjoys being treated like a servant and a sex object. Now she's divorcing him because of his abusive behavior. And suddenly consent matters. Not hers, of course, but his.
This Cartoon Blaming School Deaths On Secular Environments - Not Meant As An Attack On Christian Schools Btw
This cartoonist implied that prayer being taken out of schools is the reason kids were dying in school. Sadly a school shooting happened in a Christian school. This post is not meant as an attack on religion.
One Year Ago, Paul Joseph Watson Thoroughly Debunked Western Governments' Hysteria About An Imminent Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
u/Nekrose:
What didn't age well was: Russian invaded a few days after the mentioned video.
Forbes Really Nailing It
Samsung Ad From 1989 Predicting The Best Vcr To Play The Most Popular Movies Of 2007
Money Always Wins In The End
When asked about the ending of Toy Story 4 and if it really is the final chapter, the producers of the film, including Jonas Rivera, said that the film would be the final film for both Woody's characters as well as the last Toy Story movie. A few days ago, Disney announced sequels to various films, including a fifth Toy Story film.
That Shirt's Slogan
"Married Tennessee cop Maegan Hall was recently fired from her position for being involved in an affair with six of her fellow officers at the La Vergne Police Department."
~100 Year Old Milk: Then Prince Edward Talking About His Future In A Book Printed During His Father’s Reign
Edward VIII, Prince Edward at the time of this photo, famously abdicated the throne so he could marry an American divorcee. He never even had a coronation, so he did not follow in his father King George V’s footsteps.