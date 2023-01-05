Comic books, Porsche 911s, and Vincent Van Gogh paintings are just a few examples of things that have managed to stand the test of time; they have remained popular and valued for decades and centuries. However, there's plenty of stuff that have a much, much shorter lifespan. And you can find most of it on the subreddit 'Aged Like Milk.'

This online community of over 1 million members offers a humorous look at ideas, opinions, and items that were once (somewhat) popular or trendy but are now considered outdated and downright cringeworthy. 'Aged Like Milk' is like a magnifying glass, showing the changes happening in popular culture and broader society that we might miss otherwise. It's a reminder that the world evolves and we need to as well.

#1

…

john_rabb

35points
POST
Purple Bayes
Purple Bayes
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hardest ever game of guess who….raise your hand if you get sexually aroused at the thought of personally killing millions through the exploitation of addiction?

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#2

Nice One Google

Nice One Google

jablanovix

30points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

A Lot Here On Andrew Tate At The Moment, But This Really Sticks Out

A Lot Here On Andrew Tate At The Moment, But This Really Sticks Out

DarkDerekHighway

28points
POST
View more comments
#4

9 Days

9 Days

GriffinFTW

27points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
53 minutes ago

What's worse, I think with a span of only nine days Wright brothers were already building and experimenting on their plane prototypes when this article was posted.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#5

If You Can't Even Clean Up Your Own Room, Who The Hell Are You To Give Advice To The World?

If You Can't Even Clean Up Your Own Room, Who The Hell Are You To Give Advice To The World?

Fertility18

24points
POST
ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Community Member
1 hour ago

He is the poster child for the incel/ toxic masculinity crowd. And just a misogynistic, transphobic hypocrite. He also preached personal responsibility while being a raging drug addict. And yet there are a pile of douche bros who defend him "for teaching the importance of masculinity".

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#6

The Musker Really Showing His True Colors…

The Musker Really Showing His True Colors…

Bigringcycling , twitter.com

22points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Aged Like Milk In 24 Hours

Aged Like Milk In 24 Hours

OurLeagueIsShit

22points
POST
View more comments
#8

Cnn Strikes Again

Cnn Strikes Again

NoFaithInTheAdmins

22points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
51 minutes ago

"WE* people suck" would be more accurate

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

“I Can Say Antisemitic Things And Adidas Can’t Drop Me” -Kanye

“I Can Say Antisemitic Things And Adidas Can’t Drop Me” -Kanye

gregmasta

20points
POST
Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
1 hour ago

The point is, he WAS dropped.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#10

A Truly Awful Aged Like Milk

A Truly Awful Aged Like Milk

BrokenShutters , twitter.com

19points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yeah, TJ isn't getting out of prison.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

"They Don’t Put Pretty People Like Me In Jail"

"They Don’t Put Pretty People Like Me In Jail"

jhovudu1

19points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I still laugh every time I hear soundclips of he speaking....how the hell did she think anyone would believe her voice naturally sounded that deep?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Classic Law & Order

Classic Law & Order

weirdlittleflute

19points
POST
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
1 hour ago

They are rare. Not in USA, but in the civilized world they are rare.

35
35points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

So, Is That A No To Dignity?

So, Is That A No To Dignity?

Cactusaremyjam

19points
POST
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Now she's claiming to be the duly elected governor. Denial runs strong in the republican party.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Kanye In Highschool

Kanye In Highschool

A_Parks_

18points
POST
View more comments
#15

Widely Aged Like Milk Things

Widely Aged Like Milk Things

SackCody

16points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

Spore is a great game, love making funky little guys on it, wish there was a new game.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Sugar As Diet Aid 1971

Sugar As Diet Aid 1971

bycrackybygum

15points
POST
ginny weasley
ginny weasley
Community Member
1 hour ago

Surprise! this was published by the sugar lobby, which is why checking who wrote an article/ posted info is always important.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#17

Milk Normally Lasts Longer Than A Day

Milk Normally Lasts Longer Than A Day

elbowpatchhistorian , twitter.com

15points
POST
Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Yes, we are the official Twitter support page.

1
1point
reply
#18

This Postcard Aged Bad

This Postcard Aged Bad

technix_the_fox

15points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have so many people I want to send this to.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#19

Lots Of Experience With Little Kids…

Lots Of Experience With Little Kids…

On the 2008 reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar and his wife Anna announce that they are expecting a new child. In a cutaway, his little sister Jessa comments on how he’ll be a good dad, considering his extensive experience with little kids. In 2015, allegations against Josh came out that when he was 14-15 years old, he molested 4 of his younger sisters. Today, Josh is currently serving a 12 year prison sentence after being convicted for downloading images of child sex abuse from his work computer.

b_enn_y

15points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
39 minutes ago

The most disgusting thing? His parents protected him. They KNEW he was abusing his sisters and they protected him. They USED their abused daughters as a shield for him.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#20

An Ad From The 1950's Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries

An Ad From The 1950's Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries

beerbellybegone

15points
POST
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

According to a fact checking site: applying the advice mentioned above to a 1950s dry-cell zinc battery would not produce the same explosive results you would encounter if you tossed a modern battery into a fireplace.

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#21

Lol

Lol

LeeYan2007

14points
POST
View more comments
#22

No One Forces You To Have A Baby

No One Forces You To Have A Baby

Spirited-Draw-8189

14points
POST
#23

From Hero To Villain

From Hero To Villain

Logan_Mac

13points
POST
Lothar Ohr
Lothar Ohr
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Jip, not so easy when you have to do it yourself...but im sure the yes men will tell him it's not him but the workers

1
1point
reply
#24

Fyi They Do Now

Fyi They Do Now

TheLostCaptain03

13points
POST
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
58 minutes ago

It's the other way around now??

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#25

10 Years Later

10 Years Later

radiatia

12points
POST
Beautys solace
Beautys solace
Community Member
1 hour ago

A lot of things he has said has not happned.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

No Symbol Of My Childhood Have Aged So Horribly

No Symbol Of My Childhood Have Aged So Horribly

Superquzzical825

12points
POST
Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't get this one. Someone help.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

This Did Not Take Long

This Did Not Take Long

diegolpzir

12points
POST
#28

How To Ruin Your Company

How To Ruin Your Company

WhoCaresAnyway2017 , twitter.com

12points
POST
#29

This Oil-Disposal Tip

This Oil-Disposal Tip

reddit.com

12points
POST
Lothar Ohr
Lothar Ohr
Community Member
12 minutes ago

How do we dispose of it?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Mmmhh Love Me Some Aged Milk

Mmmhh Love Me Some Aged Milk

abyigit

12points
POST
View more comments
#31

This Dude Was Caught Robbing A Bank 3 Days After He Tweeted This

This Dude Was Caught Robbing A Bank 3 Days After He Tweeted This

_Atoms_Apple

12points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
32 minutes ago

What is everyone talking about? Robbing a bank takes a lot of hard work. Don't let any else tell you otherwise/s

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

A "Victorious" Prime Minister Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938

A "Victorious" Prime Minister Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938

screen_name

12points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Czechoslovakia send kisses, you traitorous bastard.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#33

This Toothpaste Had To Be Rebranded Twice, First For The Name, And Then For The Logo

This Toothpaste Had To Be Rebranded Twice, First For The Name, And Then For The Logo

AboutHelpTools3

12points
POST
View more comments
#34

Stick To Weekly Programming “Predictions”

Stick To Weekly Programming “Predictions”

Str33twise84

12points
POST
View more comments
#

This Photo

This Photo

use_vpn_orlozeacount Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#36

"Don't Tell Ruth Ginsburg To Retire" In 2014

"Don't Tell Ruth Ginsburg To Retire" In 2014

dev_vvvvv Report

11points
POST
Damitria
Damitria
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

R.I.P. Truly an amazing woman

3
3points
reply
#37

How It Started / How It’s Going

How It Started / How It’s Going

happymancry Report

11points
POST
#38

Oh, Netflix

Oh, Netflix

BulljiveBots Report

11points
POST
#39

Thanks A Lot Anti-Vaxxers!

Thanks A Lot Anti-Vaxxers!

sheisthebeesknees Report

11points
POST
Barbra E. Nyberg
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can i invest in the modern version of the iron lung?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Speaks For Itself. I’m An Antique Dealer, And This Is From My Personal Collection

Speaks For Itself. I’m An Antique Dealer, And This Is From My Personal Collection

No-Beginning1846 Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#41

This Pastor Just Admitted To Having Sexually Abused A Teenager (Or, As He Tried To Frame It, "Committed Adultery") 20+ Years Ago

This Pastor Just Admitted To Having Sexually Abused A Teenager (Or, As He Tried To Frame It, "Committed Adultery") 20+ Years Ago

ExpiredExasperation Report

11points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ewww. Oh my god, the amount of sexual abuse, rape, harassment, inequality and patriarchy in religion is starting to get to a ridiculous level. I am gonna die with all of the downvotes here, but religion is the most toxic thing known to man. It is used to get away with hate crimes and homocide. It is f*****g ridiculous.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

This Quote By Author Of The Witcher Books

This Quote By Author Of The Witcher Books

Just-Aman Report

10points
POST
Gracious Wings
Gracious Wings
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think this belongs here. Henry Cavill quit The Witcher because they didn't stay true to the books or the direction the writers were going in. I think that's pretty commendable.

20
20points
reply
View more comments
#43

This Knitting Recipe From 95

This Knitting Recipe From 95

desperadomaco Report

10points
POST
InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Knitting recipe" is a cute way of saying it... it's called a pattern, lol.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

This Aged Beautifully

This Aged Beautifully

Dirty_Gurdy Report

9points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now they don't do it at all.

3
3points
reply
#45

They Confirmed It Today

They Confirmed It Today

Inspire_resistal Report

9points
POST
Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, hand it over.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#46

This Article From 2013 Just Before The Final Season Or Breaking Bad

This Article From 2013 Just Before The Final Season Or Breaking Bad

WhiteKnight1992 Report

9points
POST
#47

Terrifier 2 Scene

Terrifier 2 Scene

israelfdez06 Report

9points
POST
#48

Surely

Surely

Logan_Mac Report

9points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well they didn't count on Pootin going full steam to Crazy Dictator Land

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

1st Edition Ussr Guide Book Published Less Than 26 Days Before The Ussr Collapsed

1st Edition Ussr Guide Book Published Less Than 26 Days Before The Ussr Collapsed

lemonmouse45 Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#50

Drew Is Our Last Hope

Drew Is Our Last Hope

Environmental_Ear148 Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Makes Me Think About The Iraqi Wmd

Makes Me Think About The Iraqi Wmd

damn_boy17 Report

8points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazingly they were slowed by NATO, so all times could have been correct. Remember the virus that shut down their nuclear facilities?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#52

How Innocent Were We

How Innocent Were We

absolutelinoob Report

8points
POST
Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I’ve actually not been able to complete job applications because I can’t leave the social media portion blank and I have no social media presence. Entering none usually caused it to error out.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

"I'll Put My Reputation On The Line. Multiple Times"

"I'll Put My Reputation On The Line. Multiple Times"

Mrmini231 Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Justice Served

Justice Served

Pachalafaka24 Report

8points
POST
#55

Twitter Announcing It Would Allow Employees To Work From Home Forever

Twitter Announcing It Would Allow Employees To Work From Home Forever

ButchWilly Report

7points
POST
#56

There Could Be 99 Elon Posts In A Room, And They Could All Be Different

There Could Be 99 Elon Posts In A Room, And They Could All Be Different

Tryptophan7 Report

7points
POST
#57

End Of Traditional Consoles, You Say?

End Of Traditional Consoles, You Say?

Magile Report

7points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Google has a graveyard of failed projects. They drop them faster than a hot frying pan.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#58

Aged Like Milk, Literally

Aged Like Milk, Literally

throwaway-3000003 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#59

Pretty Self Explanatory

Pretty Self Explanatory