81 Things That Didn’t Stand The Test Of Time And Ended Up In The ‘Aged Like Milk’ Online Group (New Posts)
Comic books, Porsche 911s, and Vincent Van Gogh paintings are just a few examples of things that have managed to stand the test of time; they have remained popular and valued for decades and centuries. However, there's plenty of stuff that have a much, much shorter lifespan. And you can find most of it on the subreddit 'Aged Like Milk.'
This online community of over 1 million members offers a humorous look at ideas, opinions, and items that were once (somewhat) popular or trendy but are now considered outdated and downright cringeworthy. 'Aged Like Milk' is like a magnifying glass, showing the changes happening in popular culture and broader society that we might miss otherwise. It's a reminder that the world evolves and we need to as well.
So continue scrolling to check out its latest content and for more, fire up our earlier publications on the subreddit here and here. Enjoy. Or hate it. Sometimes these two acts can be equally addictive and pleasing.
This post may include affiliate links.
…
Hardest ever game of guess who….raise your hand if you get sexually aroused at the thought of personally killing millions through the exploitation of addiction?
Nice One Google
A Lot Here On Andrew Tate At The Moment, But This Really Sticks Out
9 Days
What's worse, I think with a span of only nine days Wright brothers were already building and experimenting on their plane prototypes when this article was posted.
If You Can't Even Clean Up Your Own Room, Who The Hell Are You To Give Advice To The World?
He is the poster child for the incel/ toxic masculinity crowd. And just a misogynistic, transphobic hypocrite. He also preached personal responsibility while being a raging drug addict. And yet there are a pile of douche bros who defend him "for teaching the importance of masculinity".
The Musker Really Showing His True Colors…
Aged Like Milk In 24 Hours
Cnn Strikes Again
“I Can Say Antisemitic Things And Adidas Can’t Drop Me” -Kanye
A Truly Awful Aged Like Milk
"They Don’t Put Pretty People Like Me In Jail"
Classic Law & Order
They are rare. Not in USA, but in the civilized world they are rare.
So, Is That A No To Dignity?
Now she's claiming to be the duly elected governor. Denial runs strong in the republican party.
Kanye In Highschool
Widely Aged Like Milk Things
Sugar As Diet Aid 1971
Surprise! this was published by the sugar lobby, which is why checking who wrote an article/ posted info is always important.
Milk Normally Lasts Longer Than A Day
This Postcard Aged Bad
Lots Of Experience With Little Kids…
On the 2008 reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, Josh Duggar and his wife Anna announce that they are expecting a new child. In a cutaway, his little sister Jessa comments on how he’ll be a good dad, considering his extensive experience with little kids. In 2015, allegations against Josh came out that when he was 14-15 years old, he molested 4 of his younger sisters. Today, Josh is currently serving a 12 year prison sentence after being convicted for downloading images of child sex abuse from his work computer.
An Ad From The 1950's Gives Tips On How To Dispose Of Batteries
According to a fact checking site: applying the advice mentioned above to a 1950s dry-cell zinc battery would not produce the same explosive results you would encounter if you tossed a modern battery into a fireplace.
Lol
No One Forces You To Have A Baby
From Hero To Villain
Jip, not so easy when you have to do it yourself...but im sure the yes men will tell him it's not him but the workers
Fyi They Do Now
10 Years Later
No Symbol Of My Childhood Have Aged So Horribly
This Did Not Take Long
How To Ruin Your Company
This Oil-Disposal Tip
Mmmhh Love Me Some Aged Milk
This Dude Was Caught Robbing A Bank 3 Days After He Tweeted This
A "Victorious" Prime Minister Declares "Peace For Our Time" After Hitler Agrees Not To Invade Any More Territories In Europe, 1938
This Toothpaste Had To Be Rebranded Twice, First For The Name, And Then For The Logo
Stick To Weekly Programming “Predictions”
This Photo
"Don't Tell Ruth Ginsburg To Retire" In 2014
How It Started / How It’s Going
Oh, Netflix
Thanks A Lot Anti-Vaxxers!
Where can i invest in the modern version of the iron lung?
Speaks For Itself. I’m An Antique Dealer, And This Is From My Personal Collection
This Pastor Just Admitted To Having Sexually Abused A Teenager (Or, As He Tried To Frame It, "Committed Adultery") 20+ Years Ago
Ewww. Oh my god, the amount of sexual abuse, rape, harassment, inequality and patriarchy in religion is starting to get to a ridiculous level. I am gonna die with all of the downvotes here, but religion is the most toxic thing known to man. It is used to get away with hate crimes and homocide. It is f*****g ridiculous.
This Quote By Author Of The Witcher Books
I don't think this belongs here. Henry Cavill quit The Witcher because they didn't stay true to the books or the direction the writers were going in. I think that's pretty commendable.
This Knitting Recipe From 95
"Knitting recipe" is a cute way of saying it... it's called a pattern, lol.
This Aged Beautifully
They Confirmed It Today
This Article From 2013 Just Before The Final Season Or Breaking Bad
Terrifier 2 Scene
Surely
Well they didn't count on Pootin going full steam to Crazy Dictator Land
1st Edition Ussr Guide Book Published Less Than 26 Days Before The Ussr Collapsed
Drew Is Our Last Hope
Makes Me Think About The Iraqi Wmd
Amazingly they were slowed by NATO, so all times could have been correct. Remember the virus that shut down their nuclear facilities?
How Innocent Were We
Yeah, I’ve actually not been able to complete job applications because I can’t leave the social media portion blank and I have no social media presence. Entering none usually caused it to error out.
"I'll Put My Reputation On The Line. Multiple Times"
Justice Served
Twitter Announcing It Would Allow Employees To Work From Home Forever
There Could Be 99 Elon Posts In A Room, And They Could All Be Different
End Of Traditional Consoles, You Say?
Google has a graveyard of failed projects. They drop them faster than a hot frying pan.