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Hair grows back, and technically that means you can always start over. But that idea does very little to comfort you when you’re staring at a fresh disaster in the salon mirror. A bad haircut has a way of making you feel like the ugliest person alive, all rationality be damned.

Sadly, the people below know that feeling all too well. They ended up with haircuts nobody should ever have to live with, and they took to the internet to share the evidence. It’s not hard to see why they’re upset. Scroll down and show them some sympathy—they could really use it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after photos of a woman showing traumatizing hairdresser results with damaged and uneven hair locks.

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editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it was the 80's you'd be thrilled with it.

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    #2

    Person with curly hair showing a before and after haircut, illustrating a hairdresser mishap with their locks.

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    #3

    Side-by-side comparison of desired hair color versus hairstylist's failed hair coloring causing lock trauma.

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    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d be calling my lawyer before I left the salon

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    #4

    Side-by-side images of a young man showing shock and disappointment after a hairdresser's unexpected haircut trauma.

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    #5

    Young man showing before and after photos of a traumatic haircut experience with his hairdresser affecting his locks.

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    #6

    Blonde woman with smooth blowout hairstyle versus woman with frizzy, uneven curls showing hairdresser hair trauma results.

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    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm kind of loving that snaky Medusa look.

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    #7

    Before and after images showing hair damage caused by a hairdresser, highlighting hairdresser trauma with damaged locks.

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    #8

    Side-by-side comparison of long blonde hair before and after a traumatizing hairdresser haircut and color treatment mistake.

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    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the stylist have a seizure mid-cut?

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    #9

    Before and after photos showing hair transformation that left people traumatized by what their hairdressers did to their locks.

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    #10

    Young woman with long blonde hair showing a before and after of a hairdresser mishap causing distress and disappointment.

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that's fresh bangs without product and one reason why I wont wear short bangs anymore

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    #11

    Young man before and after traumatic haircut, showcasing shocking hairdresser results and hair transformation gone wrong.

    ryoik1_a Report

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    #12

    Side-by-side photos of a man before and after a traumatizing hairdresser haircut gone wrong.

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    #13

    Side-by-side comparison showing hairstyle expectations versus reality with hairdresser mistakes traumatizing hair locks.

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    #14

    Side-by-side photos showing a dramatic hair transformation illustrating hairdresser mishaps with people's locks.

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    mackenzieleecallahan avatar
    asdfghjkl
    asdfghjkl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this one actually looks okay

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    #15

    Side-by-side images showing expected butterfly haircut versus disappointing salon hair disaster.

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    #16

    Side-by-side photos showing hairdresser fail with badly altered hairstyle and disappointing hair transformation.

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    #17

    Side-by-side images showing hairdresser styles versus a damaged and uneven haircut, highlighting hairdresser trauma experiences.

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    #18

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman with styled hair and a woman with poorly cut hair showing hairdresser trauma effects.

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    #19

    Man with uneven blunt haircut looking at camera, example of hairdresser mistakes traumatizing hair locks.

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    #20

    Side-by-side photos of a young man in a car showing a before and after of a hairdresser’s traumatizing haircut on his locks.

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    #21

    Man with messy hair before haircut and swollen lips after a hairdresser's unexpected result causing shock and trauma.

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    #22

    Side-by-side comparison of hair transformation showing expected hairstyle versus hairdresser mishap locking disappointment.

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    #23

    Side-by-side comparison showing a hairdresser fail with a badly cut haircut, highlighting hairdresser trauma from locks mistakes.

    itsme.arabeliswealth Report

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    #24

    Young woman with short blonde hair showing before and after photos of a hairdresser traumatizing her locks.

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    #25

    Side-by-side comparison of hair showcasing different hairdresser results on hair locks with color and style changes.

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    #26

    Collage of women with varied short hairstyles, highlighting shocking hairdresser mistakes that traumatized clients' locks.

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    #27

    Side-by-side images showing a desired stylish short haircut versus a traumatizing hairdresser haircut fail on natural hair.

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    #28

    Two women showing different hairstyles, illustrating hairdresser results that surprised and traumatized clients.

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    #29

    Man sitting in a car with a shocked expression and uneven, traumatizing haircut from a hairdresser mistake.

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    #30

    Top image shows a polished formal hair updo, and bottom image depicts a messy hairdresser hairstyle fail on brown hair.

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    #31

    Side-by-side comparison of well-styled curly hair and a badly cut, frizzy hairdo showing hairdresser fails and hair trauma.

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    #32

    Side-by-side images showing a young man’s haircut expectations versus a haircut disaster traumatizing his locks.

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    #33

    Side-by-side images of a man before and after a haircut showing a dramatic change in his hairdresser's styling on his locks.

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    #34

    Side-by-side comparison of two women showing hairdresser results with different hair length and styles indoors and outdoors.

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    #35

    Side-by-side images showing people with regrettable haircuts highlighting hairdresser trauma and hair fail experiences.

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    #36

    Woman with dark hair and red highlights posing next to a person with unevenly dyed bright red hair showing hairdresser lock trauma.

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    #37

    Before and after photos showing hair transformations that left people traumatized by what their hairdressers did to their locks.

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    #38

    Side-by-side photos showing hair transformation with unexpected results causing hairdresser trauma reactions.

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    #39

    Side-by-side photos of a woman with a short uneven haircut, showcasing hairdresser mishaps that traumatized people’s locks.

    theediearchive Report

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    #40

    Young man with messy uneven hair shows shocked reaction, illustrating people traumatized by hairdressers' bad haircuts.

    ryoik1_a Report

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    #41

    Before and after photos showing a dramatic hair transformation that left the person traumatized by their haircut.

    ryoik1_a Report

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    #42

    Two young men showing reactions of distress after bad haircuts done by hairdressers, illustrating traumatic hair experiences.

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    #43

    Before and after photos of a woman traumatized by a hairdresser with drastically different hair colors and styles.

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    #44

    Young man showing before and after photos of a traumatic haircut experience by a hairdresser in a car.

    arcaftershock Report

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    #45

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man’s hair before and after a problematic haircut at a Great Clips salon.

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    2points
    User avatar Indrė Lukošiūtė
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    #46

    Woman before and after a haircut, showing trauma and shock from a hairdresser's unexpected styling disaster.

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    #47

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s hair transformation that might traumatize people by what hairdressers did to their locks.

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    #48

    Side-by-side images of men with different hairstyles showing hairdresser cuts that could cause hair trauma.

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    #49

    Side-by-side photos of two men showing contrast in hairdresser results causing hair trauma and style disappointment.

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    #50

    Side-by-side images showing a woman's damaged and uneven haircut by hairdressers causing hair trauma.

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    #51

    Side-by-side photos showing hairdresser results with unexpected haircut and style, causing hair trauma and disappointment.

    intrinsically_inclin Report

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    #52

    Two people with intricate braided hairstyles showing frustration five hours after their hairdresser's work.

    angiemaclove Report

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    #53

    Side-by-side photos showing a man before and after a haircut disaster that traumatized him and others by hairdressers.

    stylesbysamm Report

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    #54

    Before and after images showing a man’s hair transformation that caused shock and hairdresser-related trauma.

    james_beardwell Report

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    #55

    Before and after photos of a man showing a haircut mistake that traumatized him due to a bad hairdresser experience.

    jvr9999 Report

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    #56

    Young man in a car showing a messy haircut and reaction, highlighting hairdresser mistakes traumatizing people's locks.

    ryoik1_a Report

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    #57

    Before and after photos showing a young man’s curly hair drastically cut and styled by a hairdresser gone wrong.

    taylortitus Report

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    #58

    Side-by-side photos showing men with different curly hairstyles after hairdresser mishaps causing distress.

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    #59

    Comparison of expected versus actual haircut showing people traumatized by what hairdressers did to their locks.

    ---kennypoo--- Report

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