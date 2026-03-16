ADVERTISEMENT

Hair grows back, and technically that means you can always start over. But that idea does very little to comfort you when you’re staring at a fresh disaster in the salon mirror. A bad haircut has a way of making you feel like the ugliest person alive, all rationality be damned.

Sadly, the people below know that feeling all too well. They ended up with haircuts nobody should ever have to live with, and they took to the internet to share the evidence. It’s not hard to see why they’re upset. Scroll down and show them some sympathy—they could really use it.