Bored Panda has put together the best hair transformations that scream "Brand New Me!" We've also spoken to master stylist and founder of At Stylar , Ronel van Vollenhoven, about the highs and lows of dyeing your hair an unusual color.

People have been sharing how they decided to go big or go home, with a series of before-and-after hair makeover pics. Some chopped off their long hair, others decided to grow it. The really brave got rid of their color and opted for a head of shocking pink, violet, or even a mix of electric blue and purple. Whatever they did at the salon, these netizens aren't afraid to flaunt their beauty .

In a world where you can be anything, why be boring? One of the best ways to stand out among the crowd is to go for a drastic hair transformation . And nowadays, there’s so much to choose from in terms of cut, color, length, and even texture. It's not unusual to see men and women walking around with bright pink, blue, or even rainbow hair. Gone are the days when a cut needed to be symmetrical and perfect. Or your eyebrows had to match your locks. Not that either of those are bad things...

#1 1 Year Difference. My Hair Is Finally Coming Back In Nice & Curly Ever Since I’ve Finished My Intense Sessions Of Chemotherapy, Not Finished Yet But I Will Be Next Month! :) Share icon

I once bought a box of electric-blue hair dye. I must have been feeling brave at the time. Either that, or I needed a drastic change. Needless to say, the bravery fizzled. The box is still sealed in the bathroom cupboard—and has been for the past six years. I should probably dispose of it before my bathroom gets an unwanted and unexpected permanent makeover. I might have chickened out, but thankfully, there are dozens of people who have had the guts to follow through on a dramatic hair transformation. As you'll see while scrolling through this list, many weren't afraid to "go big or go home." Gone are the days of plain cuts and dull colors. The streets are bursting with brightness and spunk, thanks to these brave souls who went strands to the wall, and opted to do something totally different.

#2 Help! Just Went Dark Brown Share icon

#3 After 14 Years I Finally Chopped It Off. Goodbye 42 Inches Share icon

Dyeing your hair an unusual color can be scary. What if it comes out the opposite of what you expect? What if the bright blue ends up more of a dull mauve? We reached out to award-winning stylist and owner of At Stylar, Ronel van Vollenhoven, to find out what could go wrong - and right - during a drastic color change. ADVERTISEMENT "Bright hair is an art form!" the expert told Bored Panda during our interview. "And maintenance is part of the experience," she added. Van Vollenhoven says the most popular bright shades people go for are vibrant pinks, electric blues, rich purples, and fiery reds. "Recently, neon greens and pastel hues have also made a strong comeback," revealed the stylist.

#4 I Did The Big Chop & Went Ginger! I Love It, What Do We Think? Share icon

#5 Is This Bad? Wife Keeps Asking If I Like It, And Daughter Calls Me A Thumb Share icon

#6 I Chopped 17 Inches Off ✂️😁 Share icon

Van Vollenhoven says if you're considering a bold color, the key is confidence and commitment. "These colors make a statement, so be ready to stand out." The founder of At Stylar cautions that it's always best to consult a professional to help you choose a shade that complements your skin tone and lifestyle. "Some colors fade faster than others and require more upkeep," she explained. If you're wondering what the process entails, the expert says going from brunette to a bright color usually involves a two-step process. "First, the hair needs to be lightened (often bleached) to a pale blonde to allow the bright color to show up vibrantly. After that, the fashion color is applied," Van Vollenhoven told Bored Panda.

#7 Finally Got Rid Of The Black Box Dye Share icon

#8 It’s Been 4 Years Since I Last Donated To Wigs For Kids So I Thought I Would Do It Again! This Time I Went Shorter! Share icon

#9 Which Style We Feeling R/Hair? Share icon

And how long should you expect to sit in the stylist's chair? "Depending on your hair's current condition, thickness, and color, this can take anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, sometimes longer," reveals the expert. "If your hair is dark or previously dyed, you may need multiple sessions to safely reach the desired level of lightness."

#10 Update: Went For The Big Chop! Share icon

#11 Short Or Long Hair? Share icon

#12 After 8 Months With This Crazy Hairstyle I Had To Switch Up My Look And Style And I Feel So Much Better About Myself Now Share icon

We were curious to know whether the "crazy" colors are more damaging than the "ordinary" shades of hair dye... "Bright, bold colors themselves aren't necessarily damaging—it's the pre-lightening (bleaching) process that can weaken the hair if not done correctly," replied van Vollenhoven. She explained that lightening lifts the natural pigment from the hair, which can compromise its structure. "That said, with a skilled colorist and the right aftercare, your hair can still remain healthy. In comparison, going darker (like brunette or black) is less stressful on hair, while blonde usually also requires lightening, though perhaps not to the same extreme," the expert told us.

#13 Cut And Coloring My Hair 💜 Share icon

#14 Was Cutting My Hair A Mistake Share icon

#15 I Did A Thing Share icon

As van Vollenhoven told us earlier, bright hair is an art form, and maintenance is part of the experience. She believes you should embrace the journey, be patient with the process, and always prioritize hair health over fast results. "Color-treated hair needs extra love!" she explains. "Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for color-treated hair—sulfates strip color fast." The stylist also suggests washing your hair in cool water to help lock in the pigment. "Deep-condition weekly, avoid excessive heat styling, and use a UV protectant if you’re out in the sun a lot. You can also use color-depositing conditioners to refresh the vibrancy between salon visits," added van Vollenhoven.

#16 From Long To Mullet Share icon

#17 Here's A Color Correction I Did The Other Day. Poor Girl Wore That For Over A Month Share icon

#18 New Bang And Color For My Friend And Client 💛 Share icon

As they say, all good things come to an end. Either that, or you get sick of them. But it's not always easy to get rid of that bright, bold color you've been sporting on your head this season. "Transitioning back depends on the color you had and your natural shade," says van Vollenhoven. "For fashion colors like blue or green, the pigments often linger in the hair, so it’s best to consult a colorist."

#19 Much Needed Update! :d Share icon

#20 My Best Friend Is A Hairdresser, And She Turned My Faded, Messy, Self-Dyed Pink Hair Into A Tangerine Dream! Share icon

#21 GF Says I Look Ugly With Long Hair. Is It Really That Bad? Should I Go Back To Photo 2? Share icon

The expert says the colorist may use a color remover, followed by a color correction process, to get your hair to another shade. "You might need to tone or fill the hair before going back to your natural shade to avoid it looking dull or uneven," reveals the expert. She says it's a process. "Don't expect it to happen in one session if you want to maintain hair health," van Vollenhoven warns. But again, she believes you should embrace the process. And if bright green, pink, or rainbow hair is what you want, then go for it—if even for just a little while!

#22 Exactly One Year Of Hair Growth Share icon

#23 Got My Botched Hair Fixed! Share icon

#24 I Shaved My Head, Did I Mess Up? Be Honest I Don’t Care Share icon

#25 Did I Make A Huge Mistake Buzzing My Hair Share icon

#26 Keep Or Go Shorter? Share icon

#27 Is Brown Nice On Me Or Should I Go Back To Blonde? Share icon

#28 Finally Cut It Short Again Share icon

#29 Back To Black Share icon

#30 My Head Feels 30lbs Lighter! Share icon

#31 Today vs. 3 Days Ago Share icon

#32 It's Been About A Year And A Half Since The Most Recent "Britney Spears Moment". The Growth Is Lovely. I Feel Like Myself Again Share icon

#33 1 Year Of Growth! 🥇 Share icon

#34 Did I Make A Mistake? Share icon

#35 Hair Update: I Appreciate Everyone’s Feedback! I Ended Up Going With A Medium Cut With Layers. I Hated Having Long Hair And I Hated Having A Pixie So This Is My Happy Place! Share icon

#36 Brunette -> Blonde. Decent Or Did I Fall For The Meme? Share icon

#37 Before And After 14 Months Later… Showing Some Curly Asian Representation Here Again! I Posted Here Before And Bright Side Actually Put My Photo In An Article But Now People Are Saying That They Don’t Believe That It’s A Real Before And After, Just Because The Other Image Was A Mirror Image. Whaat Share icon

#38 My Stylist Asked Me To Send Her A Before And After Picture Share icon

#39 Periwinkle Makes Me Giddy 😁 Share icon

#40 My Hair Using ‘Natural’ Products vs. Embracing Sulphates And Silicones Again Share icon

#41 I've Always Had The Same Haircut My Whole Life, 7 Months Ago A Friend Of Mine Forced Me To Get A Mullet, I Thought It Was A Bad Idea But Now Im Grateful I Listened, What Do You Guys Think? Share icon

#42 Should I Cut My Hair? Entering The Job Market For The First Time In 5 Years. Afraid My Long Hair Will Deter Me From Getting A Job In Healthcare Share icon

#43 I Had A Hair Appointment The Day After American Elections - I Planned For A Trim… Went For A Shag Instead! We’re Cooked Anyway! Share icon

#44 Went Bold And Got A Wolf Cut! Whatcha Guys Think? Share icon

#45 Crazy How Much Better My Natural Colour Looks On Me Share icon

#46 You Might Hate Me… I Shaved My Hair Share icon

#47 I Got Bangs! Before And After Share icon

#48 I Finally Got A Pixie Cut! Share icon

#49 Gave Myself Bangs Share icon

#50 Blond Or Brown? Share icon

#51 Finally Decided On Getting Bangs! Share icon

#52 Never Going Back To Long Share icon

#53 Transitioned For 11 Months & Just Got My Big Chop! Before And After 🌷 Share icon

#54 Before And After 2 Years Of No Heat And 2 Weeks Of Cg Method!! Share icon

#55 Sometimes You Just Feel Like Chopping All Your Hair Off And Dyeing It Pink Idk Share icon

#56 My Hair And I Have Been Through Some Things Since January! Golden, Pastels, Platinum, And Finally Toned Down Into Copper Yesterday. Who Knows Where I’ll Go By December Share icon

#57 Years Of Cutting My Own All One Length Hair, Finally Got Groovy Baby ☮️ Share icon

#58 So I Went For A Pretty Big Change Yesterday (Before/After) Share icon

#59 I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today! Share icon

#60 Y'all Said Do It So I Did It! Share icon

#61 I Just Cut My Own Hair - Was It Better Before? Share icon

#62 First Time Having Shortish Hair In Like 2 Years Share icon

#63 I Finally Did It! I’ve Been Wanting To Dye My Hair Red Since The Age Of 12 (Now 23), But Was Always Too Nervous And Talked Myself Out Of It. Anyways, Here It Is- From Blondie To Red Head! C: Share icon

#64 Before Or After ? I Was Aiming For A Cleaner Look, Not Sure If I Made A Mistake Share icon

#65 Before And After Of My Recent Haircut, Finally Using The Right Kinda Products For My Hair Share icon

#66 One Year Of Hair Growth! Share icon

#67 Total Hair Transformation . Change Is Good !!! Share icon

#68 Who Knew That Short Hair Would Make Me Feel So Fierce!? Share icon

#69 It Took A Year, But My Stylist Finally Turned My Black Dye To Pearly Blonde Share icon

#70 Seven Months Ago, I Posted Here Because I Was Scared Of Going From Long Hair To A Pixie. Things Have Changed! Share icon