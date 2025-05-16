70 Incredible Before And After Pics That Prove Just How Powerful A Haircut Can Be (New Pics)Interview With Expert
In a world where you can be anything, why be boring? One of the best ways to stand out among the crowd is to go for a drastic hair transformation. And nowadays, there’s so much to choose from in terms of cut, color, length, and even texture. It's not unusual to see men and women walking around with bright pink, blue, or even rainbow hair. Gone are the days when a cut needed to be symmetrical and perfect. Or your eyebrows had to match your locks. Not that either of those are bad things...
People have been sharing how they decided to go big or go home, with a series of before-and-after hair makeover pics. Some chopped off their long hair, others decided to grow it. The really brave got rid of their color and opted for a head of shocking pink, violet, or even a mix of electric blue and purple. Whatever they did at the salon, these netizens aren't afraid to flaunt their beauty.
Bored Panda has put together the best hair transformations that scream "Brand New Me!" We've also spoken to master stylist and founder of At Stylar, Ronel van Vollenhoven, about the highs and lows of dyeing your hair an unusual color.
1 Year Difference. My Hair Is Finally Coming Back In Nice & Curly Ever Since I’ve Finished My Intense Sessions Of Chemotherapy, Not Finished Yet But I Will Be Next Month! :)
Congratulations and wishes for good health on the completion of your chemo! Cancer sucks!
I once bought a box of electric-blue hair dye. I must have been feeling brave at the time. Either that, or I needed a drastic change. Needless to say, the bravery fizzled. The box is still sealed in the bathroom cupboard—and has been for the past six years. I should probably dispose of it before my bathroom gets an unwanted and unexpected permanent makeover.
I might have chickened out, but thankfully, there are dozens of people who have had the guts to follow through on a dramatic hair transformation. As you'll see while scrolling through this list, many weren't afraid to "go big or go home." Gone are the days of plain cuts and dull colors. The streets are bursting with brightness and spunk, thanks to these brave souls who went strands to the wall, and opted to do something totally different.
Help! Just Went Dark Brown
After 14 Years I Finally Chopped It Off. Goodbye 42 Inches
Dyeing your hair an unusual color can be scary. What if it comes out the opposite of what you expect? What if the bright blue ends up more of a dull mauve? We reached out to award-winning stylist and owner of At Stylar, Ronel van Vollenhoven, to find out what could go wrong - and right - during a drastic color change.
"Bright hair is an art form!" the expert told Bored Panda during our interview. "And maintenance is part of the experience," she added.
Van Vollenhoven says the most popular bright shades people go for are vibrant pinks, electric blues, rich purples, and fiery reds. "Recently, neon greens and pastel hues have also made a strong comeback," revealed the stylist.
I Did The Big Chop & Went Ginger! I Love It, What Do We Think?
Is This Bad? Wife Keeps Asking If I Like It, And Daughter Calls Me A Thumb
I Chopped 17 Inches Off ✂️😁
The longer hair was dragging her down. The shorter bob looks lighter, more manageable and a lot easier to care for. Just my opinion.
Van Vollenhoven says if you’re considering a bold color, the key is confidence and commitment. "These colors make a statement, so be ready to stand out."
The founder of At Stylar cautions that it's always best to consult a professional to help you choose a shade that complements your skin tone and lifestyle. "Some colors fade faster than others and require more upkeep," she explained.
If you're wondering what the process entails, the expert says going from brunette to a bright color usually involves a two-step process. "First, the hair needs to be lightened (often bleached) to a pale blonde to allow the bright color to show up vibrantly. After that, the fashion color is applied," Van Vollenhoven told Bored Panda.
Finally Got Rid Of The Black Box Dye
? It is not possible to lighten dark dye. You'd have to do a horriffic amount of color remover first and hope the overdye does not react.
It’s Been 4 Years Since I Last Donated To Wigs For Kids So I Thought I Would Do It Again! This Time I Went Shorter!
Which Style We Feeling R/Hair?
And how long should you expect to sit in the stylist's chair? "Depending on your hair’s current condition, thickness, and color, this can take anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, sometimes longer," reveals the expert. "If your hair is dark or previously dyed, you may need multiple sessions to safely reach the desired level of lightness."
Update: Went For The Big Chop!
I like it shorter, and the softer makeup looks better, too.
After 8 Months With This Crazy Hairstyle I Had To Switch Up My Look And Style And I Feel So Much Better About Myself Now
We were curious to know whether the "crazy" colors are more damaging than the "ordinary" shades of hair dye... "Bright, bold colors themselves aren’t necessarily damaging—it’s the pre-lightening (bleaching) process that can weaken the hair if not done correctly," replied van Vollenhoven.
She explained that lightening lifts the natural pigment from the hair, which can compromise its structure. "That said, with a skilled colorist and the right aftercare, your hair can still remain healthy. In comparison, going darker (like brunette or black) is less stressful on hair, while blonde usually also requires lightening, though perhaps not to the same extreme," the expert told us.
Cut And Coloring My Hair 💜
Was Cutting My Hair A Mistake
I Did A Thing
As van Vollenhoven told us earlier, bright hair is an art form, and maintenance is part of the experience. She believes you should embrace the journey, be patient with the process, and always prioritize hair health over fast results.
"Color-treated hair needs extra love!" she explains. "Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for color-treated hair—sulfates strip color fast." The stylist also suggests washing your hair in cool water to help lock in the pigment.
"Deep-condition weekly, avoid excessive heat styling, and use a UV protectant if you’re out in the sun a lot. You can also use color-depositing conditioners to refresh the vibrancy between salon visits," added van Vollenhoven.
From Long To Mullet
Here's A Color Correction I Did The Other Day. Poor Girl Wore That For Over A Month
New Bang And Color For My Friend And Client 💛
As they say, all good things come to an end. Either that, or you get sick of them. But it's not always easy to get rid of that bright, bold color you've been sporting on your head this season. "Transitioning back depends on the color you had and your natural shade," says van Vollenhoven. "For fashion colors like blue or green, the pigments often linger in the hair, so it’s best to consult a colorist."
Much Needed Update! :d
My Best Friend Is A Hairdresser, And She Turned My Faded, Messy, Self-Dyed Pink Hair Into A Tangerine Dream!
GF Says I Look Ugly With Long Hair. Is It Really That Bad? Should I Go Back To Photo 2?
The expert says the colorist may use a color remover, followed by a color correction process, to get your hair to another shade. "You might need to tone or fill the hair before going back to your natural shade to avoid it looking dull or uneven," reveals the expert.
She says it’s a process. "Don’t expect it to happen in one session if you want to maintain hair health," van Vollenhoven warns. But again, she believes you should embrace the process. And if bright green, pink, or rainbow hair is what you want, then go for it—if even for just a little while!
Exactly One Year Of Hair Growth
Got My Botched Hair Fixed!
I Shaved My Head, Did I Mess Up? Be Honest I Don’t Care
Keep Or Go Shorter?
Is Brown Nice On Me Or Should I Go Back To Blonde?
Back To Black
My Head Feels 30lbs Lighter!
Today vs. 3 Days Ago
It's Been About A Year And A Half Since The Most Recent "Britney Spears Moment". The Growth Is Lovely. I Feel Like Myself Again
1 Year Of Growth! 🥇
Did I Make A Mistake?
Hair Update: I Appreciate Everyone’s Feedback! I Ended Up Going With A Medium Cut With Layers. I Hated Having Long Hair And I Hated Having A Pixie So This Is My Happy Place!
Brunette -> Blonde. Decent Or Did I Fall For The Meme?
Before And After 14 Months Later… Showing Some Curly Asian Representation Here Again! I Posted Here Before And Bright Side Actually Put My Photo In An Article But Now People Are Saying That They Don’t Believe That It’s A Real Before And After, Just Because The Other Image Was A Mirror Image. Whaat
My Stylist Asked Me To Send Her A Before And After Picture
Periwinkle Makes Me Giddy 😁
My Hair Using ‘Natural’ Products vs. Embracing Sulphates And Silicones Again
I've Always Had The Same Haircut My Whole Life, 7 Months Ago A Friend Of Mine Forced Me To Get A Mullet, I Thought It Was A Bad Idea But Now Im Grateful I Listened, What Do You Guys Think?
Should I Cut My Hair? Entering The Job Market For The First Time In 5 Years. Afraid My Long Hair Will Deter Me From Getting A Job In Healthcare
I Had A Hair Appointment The Day After American Elections - I Planned For A Trim… Went For A Shag Instead! We’re Cooked Anyway!
Went Bold And Got A Wolf Cut! Whatcha Guys Think?
Crazy How Much Better My Natural Colour Looks On Me
You Might Hate Me… I Shaved My Hair
I Got Bangs! Before And After
I Finally Got A Pixie Cut!
Gave Myself Bangs
Blond Or Brown?
Finally Decided On Getting Bangs!
Never Going Back To Long
Transitioned For 11 Months & Just Got My Big Chop! Before And After 🌷
Before And After 2 Years Of No Heat And 2 Weeks Of Cg Method!!
Sometimes You Just Feel Like Chopping All Your Hair Off And Dyeing It Pink Idk
My Hair And I Have Been Through Some Things Since January! Golden, Pastels, Platinum, And Finally Toned Down Into Copper Yesterday. Who Knows Where I’ll Go By December
Years Of Cutting My Own All One Length Hair, Finally Got Groovy Baby ☮️
So I Went For A Pretty Big Change Yesterday (Before/After)
I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today!
Y'all Said Do It So I Did It!
I Just Cut My Own Hair - Was It Better Before?
First Time Having Shortish Hair In Like 2 Years
I Finally Did It! I’ve Been Wanting To Dye My Hair Red Since The Age Of 12 (Now 23), But Was Always Too Nervous And Talked Myself Out Of It. Anyways, Here It Is- From Blondie To Red Head! C:
A little concerned about this young lady's face...
Before Or After ? I Was Aiming For A Cleaner Look, Not Sure If I Made A Mistake
Before And After Of My Recent Haircut, Finally Using The Right Kinda Products For My Hair
One Year Of Hair Growth!
Total Hair Transformation . Change Is Good !!!
Who Knew That Short Hair Would Make Me Feel So Fierce!?
It Took A Year, But My Stylist Finally Turned My Black Dye To Pearly Blonde
Seven Months Ago, I Posted Here Because I Was Scared Of Going From Long Hair To A Pixie. Things Have Changed!
Ever since I was a child I was allowed to do whatever I wanted with my hair because according to my mother : "You're the one who'll have to go out with your hair on your head, so as long as it's not too expensive you'll have it". I have an afro so I did a lot of braids, in total I had my hair blue, red, green, platinum blond, pastel pink, neon pink, grey, purple, and now my head is shaved but I have amazing pics of myself through the year, so thanks mom !
