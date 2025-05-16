ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where you can be anything, why be boring? One of the best ways to stand out among the crowd is to go for a drastic hair transformation. And nowadays, there’s so much to choose from in terms of cut, color, length, and even texture. It's not unusual to see men and women walking around with bright pink, blue, or even rainbow hair. Gone are the days when a cut needed to be symmetrical and perfect. Or your eyebrows had to match your locks. Not that either of those are bad things...

People have been sharing how they decided to go big or go home, with a series of before-and-after hair makeover pics. Some chopped off their long hair, others decided to grow it. The really brave got rid of their color and opted for a head of shocking pink, violet, or even a mix of electric blue and purple. Whatever they did at the salon, these netizens aren't afraid to flaunt their beauty.

Bored Panda has put together the best hair transformations that scream "Brand New Me!" We've also spoken to master stylist and founder of At Stylar, Ronel van Vollenhoven, about the highs and lows of dyeing your hair an unusual color.

#1

1 Year Difference. My Hair Is Finally Coming Back In Nice & Curly Ever Since I’ve Finished My Intense Sessions Of Chemotherapy, Not Finished Yet But I Will Be Next Month! :)

Side-by-side photos showing a hair transformation from bald to short, curly, gorgeous hair on a person’s head.

Lady_In_Pink_ Report

Babs McGurk
1 hour ago

Congratulations and wishes for good health on the completion of your chemo! Cancer sucks!

I once bought a box of electric-blue hair dye. I must have been feeling brave at the time. Either that, or I needed a drastic change. Needless to say, the bravery fizzled. The box is still sealed in the bathroom cupboard—and has been for the past six years. I should probably dispose of it before my bathroom gets an unwanted and unexpected permanent makeover.

I might have chickened out, but thankfully, there are dozens of people who have had the guts to follow through on a dramatic hair transformation. As you'll see while scrolling through this list, many weren't afraid to "go big or go home." Gone are the days of plain cuts and dull colors. The streets are bursting with brightness and spunk, thanks to these brave souls who went strands to the wall, and opted to do something totally different.
    #2

    Help! Just Went Dark Brown

    Before and after hair transformation of a woman with tattoos showing gorgeous hair color and style changes.

    ecologyslut Report

    #3

    After 14 Years I Finally Chopped It Off. Goodbye 42 Inches

    Side-by-side hair transformations showing a guy with long wavy hair before and short styled hair after.

    NixisTM Report

    Dyeing your hair an unusual color can be scary. What if it comes out the opposite of what you expect? What if the bright blue ends up more of a dull mauve? We reached out to award-winning stylist and owner of At Stylar, Ronel van Vollenhoven, to find out what could go wrong - and right - during a drastic color change.

    "Bright hair is an art form!" the expert told Bored Panda during our interview. "And maintenance is part of the experience," she added.

    Van Vollenhoven says the most popular bright shades people go for are vibrant pinks, electric blues, rich purples, and fiery reds. "Recently, neon greens and pastel hues have also made a strong comeback," revealed the stylist.
    #4

    I Did The Big Chop & Went Ginger! I Love It, What Do We Think?

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations showing a woman with long brown hair and shorter vibrant red hair.

    ThatKozmicHistory Report

    #5

    Is This Bad? Wife Keeps Asking If I Like It, And Daughter Calls Me A Thumb

    Man showing hair transformations before and after haircut and beard trim in two mirror selfies indoors.

    someguywith5phones Report

    #6

    I Chopped 17 Inches Off ✂️😁

    Before and after hair transformation of a young woman showing gorgeous hair changes in a locker room selfie.

    blairsmash Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    The longer hair was dragging her down. The shorter bob looks lighter, more manageable and a lot easier to care for. Just my opinion.

    Van Vollenhoven says if you’re considering a bold color, the key is confidence and commitment. "These colors make a statement, so be ready to stand out."

    The founder of At Stylar cautions that it's always best to consult a professional to help you choose a shade that complements your skin tone and lifestyle. "Some colors fade faster than others and require more upkeep," she explained.

    If you're wondering what the process entails, the expert says going from brunette to a bright color usually involves a two-step process. "First, the hair needs to be lightened (often bleached) to a pale blonde to allow the bright color to show up vibrantly. After that, the fashion color is applied," Van Vollenhoven told Bored Panda.

    #7

    Finally Got Rid Of The Black Box Dye

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations showing dark straight hair changed to long wavy reddish hair in a salon setting.

    FormerlyFluffyNowFit Report

    keithhandlyike avatar
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Keith Handly (Ike)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    ? It is not possible to lighten dark dye. You'd have to do a horriffic amount of color remover first and hope the overdye does not react.

    #8

    It’s Been 4 Years Since I Last Donated To Wigs For Kids So I Thought I Would Do It Again! This Time I Went Shorter!

    Before and after hair transformations showing long straight hair changed to a stylish short wavy haircut on a woman.

    emnemz Report

    #9

    Which Style We Feeling R/Hair?

    Side-by-side comparison of a young man’s hair transformation from long curly hair to short styled hair, showcasing gorgeous hair transformations.

    xRayeS Report

    And how long should you expect to sit in the stylist's chair? "Depending on your hair’s current condition, thickness, and color, this can take anywhere from 3 to 6 hours, sometimes longer," reveals the expert. "If your hair is dark or previously dyed, you may need multiple sessions to safely reach the desired level of lightness."

    #10

    Update: Went For The Big Chop!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and lengths.

    dreadfulrobot Report

    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    I like it shorter, and the softer makeup looks better, too.

    #11

    Short Or Long Hair?

    Before and after hair transformation of a man showing a shift from short styled hair to long flowing hair in mirror selfies.

    CleanBattleOff Report

    #12

    After 8 Months With This Crazy Hairstyle I Had To Switch Up My Look And Style And I Feel So Much Better About Myself Now

    Before and after hair transformation of a man showing a stylish, groomed haircut and beard makeover.

    reddit.com Report

    We were curious to know whether the "crazy" colors are more damaging than the "ordinary" shades of hair dye... "Bright, bold colors themselves aren’t necessarily damaging—it’s the pre-lightening (bleaching) process that can weaken the hair if not done correctly," replied van Vollenhoven.

    She explained that lightening lifts the natural pigment from the hair, which can compromise its structure. "That said, with a skilled colorist and the right aftercare, your hair can still remain healthy. In comparison, going darker (like brunette or black) is less stressful on hair, while blonde usually also requires lightening, though perhaps not to the same extreme," the expert told us.
    #13

    Cut And Coloring My Hair 💜

    Woman with red glasses showing a gorgeous hair transformation from wavy light purple to sleek vibrant purple with bangs.

    Vuish Report

    #14

    Was Cutting My Hair A Mistake

    Young woman with long curly hair on the left and short wavy hair outdoors showing gorgeous hair transformations.

    m3mphiis Report

    #15

    I Did A Thing

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing a hair transformation with long hair and a shorter styled haircut.

    leslie_burns Report

    As van Vollenhoven told us earlier, bright hair is an art form, and maintenance is part of the experience. She believes you should embrace the journey, be patient with the process, and always prioritize hair health over fast results.

    "Color-treated hair needs extra love!" she explains. "Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for color-treated hair—sulfates strip color fast." The stylist also suggests washing your hair in cool water to help lock in the pigment.

    "Deep-condition weekly, avoid excessive heat styling, and use a UV protectant if you’re out in the sun a lot. You can also use color-depositing conditioners to refresh the vibrancy between salon visits," added van Vollenhoven.
    #16

    From Long To Mullet

    Young person showing a stunning hair transformation with curly long hair to short styled hair wearing glasses indoors.

    Myown_medication Report

    #17

    Here's A Color Correction I Did The Other Day. Poor Girl Wore That For Over A Month

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations showing smooth, styled, and shiny hair with soft highlights in a salon setting.

    painpathways Report

    #18

    New Bang And Color For My Friend And Client 💛

    Woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with new pastel pink and blonde short hairstyles against brick walls.

    horsefeathertickle Report

    As they say, all good things come to an end. Either that, or you get sick of them. But it's not always easy to get rid of that bright, bold color you've been sporting on your head this season. "Transitioning back depends on the color you had and your natural shade," says van Vollenhoven. "For fashion colors like blue or green, the pigments often linger in the hair, so it’s best to consult a colorist."
    #19

    Much Needed Update! :d

    Young woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with vibrant purple and blue curls versus natural black and green ombre waves.

    grrraceface Report

    #20

    My Best Friend Is A Hairdresser, And She Turned My Faded, Messy, Self-Dyed Pink Hair Into A Tangerine Dream!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman with gorgeous hair transformations featuring pastel pink and vibrant orange hairstyles.

    bonschweetz Report

    #21

    GF Says I Look Ugly With Long Hair. Is It Really That Bad? Should I Go Back To Photo 2?

    Man with long curly hair and beard before and after hair transformation showing a stylish short haircut and groomed beard.

    Professional-Fly-956 Report

    The expert says the colorist may use a color remover, followed by a color correction process, to get your hair to another shade. "You might need to tone or fill the hair before going back to your natural shade to avoid it looking dull or uneven," reveals the expert.

    She says it’s a process. "Don’t expect it to happen in one session if you want to maintain hair health," van Vollenhoven warns. But again, she believes you should embrace the process. And if bright green, pink, or rainbow hair is what you want, then go for it—if even for just a little while!

    #22

    Exactly One Year Of Hair Growth

    Young man showing a stunning hair transformation with a before image of short hair and after with long, thick hair.

    Otein98 Report

    #23

    Got My Botched Hair Fixed!

    Before and after hair transformation showing gorgeous long brown hair styled with soft curls in a salon setting.

    Katiec221 Report

    #24

    I Shaved My Head, Did I Mess Up? Be Honest I Don’t Care

    Young man showing gorgeous hair transformations with curly longer hair and a new short buzz cut style in two photos.

    Tthamilton Report

    #25

    Did I Make A Huge Mistake Buzzing My Hair

    Side-by-side hair transformation showing a young man with medium brown hair before and a shaved head after.

    PapaGenie69 Report

    #26

    Keep Or Go Shorter?

    Young man with glasses showing before and after gorgeous hair transformation with shorter, styled haircut.

    dickieandrew Report

    marge-rode avatar
    Marjorie
    Marjorie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Either, both are appropriate. “Before” just needed a trim

    #27

    Is Brown Nice On Me Or Should I Go Back To Blonde?

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman showing gorgeous hair transformations from blonde to dark brown.

    bxvz11 Report

    #28

    Finally Cut It Short Again

    Two girls showing off their gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and colors in casual settings.

    Testingtesting424 Report

    #29

    Back To Black

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showcasing gorgeous hair transformations with blonde highlights and sleek black hair styles.

    coopcakess Report

    #30

    My Head Feels 30lbs Lighter!

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations of a woman with long straight hair changing to curly medium-length hair.

    average_yupik Report

    #31

    Today vs. 3 Days Ago

    Side-by-side hair transformation of a man showing a buzz cut and long hair with a full beard, highlighting hair transformations.

    Ragnarsson__ Report

    #32

    It's Been About A Year And A Half Since The Most Recent "Britney Spears Moment". The Growth Is Lovely. I Feel Like Myself Again

    Person showing a hair transformation from a shaved head to medium-length styled hair with glasses and makeup.

    panickedfreak Report

    #33

    1 Year Of Growth! 🥇

    Different gorgeous hair transformations shown by a woman with short to medium black hairstyles in selfies.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Did I Make A Mistake?

    Young man showing a hair transformation with longer curly hair before and shorter straight hair after styling.

    No_Insurance_6436 Report

    #35

    Hair Update: I Appreciate Everyone’s Feedback! I Ended Up Going With A Medium Cut With Layers. I Hated Having Long Hair And I Hated Having A Pixie So This Is My Happy Place!

    Before and after hair transformation of a woman with long brown hair cut to a shorter, styled look showcasing gorgeous hair transformations.

    locksofconfusion Report

    #36

    Brunette -> Blonde. Decent Or Did I Fall For The Meme?

    Side-by-side hair transformations of a young man showing a change from dark brown to blonde hair color.

    IronMarch Report

    #37

    Before And After 14 Months Later… Showing Some Curly Asian Representation Here Again! I Posted Here Before And Bright Side Actually Put My Photo In An Article But Now People Are Saying That They Don’t Believe That It’s A Real Before And After, Just Because The Other Image Was A Mirror Image. Whaat

    Before and after hair transformation showing a woman with natural long hair and styled gorgeous curly hair.

    jynxypanda Report

    #38

    My Stylist Asked Me To Send Her A Before And After Picture

    Split image showing a woman with gorgeous hair transformations from dark brown to blonde wearing black glasses.

    baimoli Report

    #39

    Periwinkle Makes Me Giddy 😁

    Side-by-side hair transformation showing before and after vibrant purple color and styled curls for gorgeous hair changes

    GayLatte Report

    #40

    My Hair Using ‘Natural’ Products vs. Embracing Sulphates And Silicones Again

    Before and after photos of a young woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with natural long dark hair.

    RandomRedditUser1337 Report

    #41

    I've Always Had The Same Haircut My Whole Life, 7 Months Ago A Friend Of Mine Forced Me To Get A Mullet, I Thought It Was A Bad Idea But Now Im Grateful I Listened, What Do You Guys Think?

    Side-by-side photos of a guy showing a gorgeous hair transformation with different hair length and style.

    LeonardBattista Report

    #42

    Should I Cut My Hair? Entering The Job Market For The First Time In 5 Years. Afraid My Long Hair Will Deter Me From Getting A Job In Healthcare

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and colors.

    4loridaKilos Report

    #43

    I Had A Hair Appointment The Day After American Elections - I Planned For A Trim… Went For A Shag Instead! We’re Cooked Anyway!

    Before and after hair transformation of a young woman showing long straight hair and shorter layered hair with dyed tips.

    huhokaysure Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    It makes her look so much younger, and the colour is amazing !

    #44

    Went Bold And Got A Wolf Cut! Whatcha Guys Think?

    Woman showcasing gorgeous hair transformations with different pink hairstyles and cuts in before and after photos.

    doodlesinthedark Report

    #45

    Crazy How Much Better My Natural Colour Looks On Me

    Side-by-side photo showing a person's gorgeous hair transformation from blonde medium waves to short brown hair with glasses.

    leakyricefrog Report

    #46

    You Might Hate Me… I Shaved My Hair

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s gorgeous hair transformations from curly red hair to a bright red buzz cut style.

    syzygy161 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I don't hate you, you're now officially part of the "Shaved Head Gang", welcome !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    I Got Bangs! Before And After

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations featuring long wavy hair and an updo with bangs on a woman indoors.

    MrsDwightscott Report

    #48

    I Finally Got A Pixie Cut!

    Side-by-side photos of a person showing a gorgeous hair transformation with a stylish short haircut and red hair color.

    Skybug__ Report

    #49

    Gave Myself Bangs

    Before and after hair transformation of a young woman with red hair, showcasing a gorgeous hair makeover in natural light.

    ClaimIntelligent719 Report

    #50

    Blond Or Brown?

    Two young women showing gorgeous hair transformations with long blonde and rich brunette hairstyles indoors.

    aromatic_cherrimoya Report

    #51

    Finally Decided On Getting Bangs!

    Young woman showing her gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and hair colors in casual settings.

    silvia_mp Report

    #52

    Never Going Back To Long

    Side-by-side photos of two women showcasing gorgeous hair transformations with different curly hairstyles indoors.

    Lunafireskye Report

    #53

    Transitioned For 11 Months & Just Got My Big Chop! Before And After 🌷

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations showing natural curly hair styled in different looks and lengths.

    Curlygirl514 Report

    #54

    Before And After 2 Years Of No Heat And 2 Weeks Of Cg Method!!

    Side-by-side comparison showing gorgeous hair transformations of a woman with long wavy hair changing to curly styled hair.

    titsabelina Report

    #55

    Sometimes You Just Feel Like Chopping All Your Hair Off And Dyeing It Pink Idk

    Before and after hair transformation showing long black hair changed to vibrant pink, highlighting gorgeous hair transformations.

    stariari Report

    #56

    My Hair And I Have Been Through Some Things Since January! Golden, Pastels, Platinum, And Finally Toned Down Into Copper Yesterday. Who Knows Where I’ll Go By December

    Four women showing gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and colors in bright indoor settings.

    firewalkwithme0926 Report

    #57

    Years Of Cutting My Own All One Length Hair, Finally Got Groovy Baby ☮️

    Before and after hair transformation showing a woman with long ombre hair cut into a layered, textured style.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    So I Went For A Pretty Big Change Yesterday (Before/After)

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man showing a stylish short haircut from long hair in multiple selfies.

    Wofiel Report

    #59

    I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with long dark hair and short layered haircut.

    RandomRedditUser1337 Report

    #60

    Y'all Said Do It So I Did It!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with different hairstyles and colors.

    Such-List680 Report

    #61

    I Just Cut My Own Hair - Was It Better Before?

    Young woman showing her gorgeous hair transformation with new hairstyle and color in casual indoor settings.

    pyam_to_go Report

    #62

    First Time Having Shortish Hair In Like 2 Years

    Side-by-side selfies of a young man showing a stylish hair transformation with curly and short textured hairstyles

    Revolutionary_House5 Report

    #63

    I Finally Did It! I’ve Been Wanting To Dye My Hair Red Since The Age Of 12 (Now 23), But Was Always Too Nervous And Talked Myself Out Of It. Anyways, Here It Is- From Blondie To Red Head! C:

    Side-by-side hair transformation of a young woman with blonde curled hair and red straight hair showcasing gorgeous hair transformations.

    lawfaust Report

    #64

    Before Or After ? I Was Aiming For A Cleaner Look, Not Sure If I Made A Mistake

    Two men showing hair transformations with long and styled short hair in indoor settings, highlighting gorgeous hair transformations.

    gokul113 Report

    #65

    Before And After Of My Recent Haircut, Finally Using The Right Kinda Products For My Hair

    Young man showing a gorgeous hair transformation with longer to shorter curly hairstyle in indoor casual setting

    Nanowith Report

    #66

    One Year Of Hair Growth!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing gorgeous hair transformations with natural curly afro hairstyle and glasses.

    2noserings Report

    #67

    Total Hair Transformation . Change Is Good !!!

    Side-by-side hair transformation showing long natural hair before and sleek medium-length hair after a stunning hair transformation.

    stargazed97 Report

    #68

    Who Knew That Short Hair Would Make Me Feel So Fierce!?

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s gorgeous hair transformation from medium blonde to chic short platinum blonde style.

    wildlikechildren Report

    #69

    It Took A Year, But My Stylist Finally Turned My Black Dye To Pearly Blonde

    Before and after gorgeous hair transformations showing dark straight hair and light blonde wavy hair styles.

    potaytoposnato Report

    #70

    Seven Months Ago, I Posted Here Because I Was Scared Of Going From Long Hair To A Pixie. Things Have Changed!

    Three women showing gorgeous hair transformations including long hair, undercut, and a completely shaved head.

    xdesdemona Report

