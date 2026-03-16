Around the world, people have been coming up with clever ideas to fix everyday issues. Some stranger and funnier than others. They proudly share the proof on a page called There I Fixed It regardless of whether said problem was truly "fixed" or not. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts to inspire anyone on the verge of giving up...

Whether it's putting a bumper sticker over a dent in your car door, or using a stapler to tailor your pants, us humans have the uncanny ability to figure something out. In Afrikaans, we say, "'n boer maak 'n plan" (a farmer makes a plan). Clearly the country has a knack for being innovative, resilient and never taking "no" for an an answer.

Not everyone has the time or money to call in a specialist when faced with a problem that needs fixing. Sometimes we just need to do what we can with whatever we have available. In South Africa, we call it making an "akkeltjie". I'm yet to find a direct English translation for that Afrikaans slang but think "quick-fix," "modification," "creative solution," or "DIY mend that kinda, sorta works."

#1 My Stepdad Backed My Car Into A Semi… Fixed It

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#2 "But Boss, I Don't Think A 4x4 Plank Will Hold Up That Telephone Pole." "Do I Pay You To Think Or Do I Pay You To Do What I Tell You?"

#3 I Have No Title, Still Trying To Perceive What I’m Looking At

#4 Not Really, But Ok

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#5 Deactivated Esclator=stairs

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#6 So I'm Basically An Electrician Now

#7 Religious Signage In Public Toilet

#8 Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness!!

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#9 I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections

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#10 Lighting Fixture Found In My Grandparents Basement

#11 Post Brain Surgery Rehab. My Hand Doesn't Work So They Taped It Up So I Could...firmly Grasp It

#12 Why... Just Why

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#13 Idk, I’m Impressed

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#14 This Sub Was Suggested

#15 My Cousin's: From Multiple Rage Controller Flexes

#16 The Lord Giveth

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#17 Amateur Mechanic Hack. Got Tired Of The Size Moving. Didn’t Have A Short Open End 17mm So This Worked

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#18 Who Needs Em

#19 My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂

#20 That Ought To Do It

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#21 Forbidden Jenga

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#22 You Are The Weakest Link

#23 Needed A Lid Without A Hole. Didn't Have A Lid Without A Hole. Screw It

#24 Fixed The Pcb

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#25 Almost Blends In

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#26 I Saw This Gracefully Repaired Car. Pretty Smart Gotta Admit

#27 In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect!

#28 Feels Like Shoddy Car Mirror Fixes Are Everywhere, But Here's Another One

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#29 Husband Dropped His Water Bottle On His Cell And New Immediately How To Fix It

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#30 Genius

#31 You Could’ve At Least Used The Right Color Bricks

#32 What Do You Mean I Need A New Windshield Wiper?

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#33 When Opening The Dishwasher Is Too Much Work

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#34 Electrical Pole Doesn't Need Further Repair Just Put Up A Warning Gummy - Don't Crash Here Again!

#35 Just Arrived In Houston To Visit The Boyfriend’s Dad For The First Time In 11 Months. I Think He Was A Little Confused As To Why I Was So Excited! 😄

#36 Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It

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#37 Brand Loyalty

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#38 Fixed The Outlet, Boss

#39 Fixed The Leaking Roof Vent Boss

#40 My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

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#41 My Fiancé Has Ripped His Joggers At Work And Used Cable Ties 🤦‍♀️🤣

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#42 City Mechanic Repairs Bumper With Drywall Screws

#43 Good Car Repair 🤣

#44 Elevator Button Fix Lockout

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#45 Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

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#47 Why Replace My Almost Broken Old Dirty Screen When I Can Do This?!

#48 My Car After A Fender Bender

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#49 Remember Him? He Is All Grown Up Now

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#50 My Cats Were Destroying My Plants, So I Fixed It

#51 Spectrum Fixed My WiFi A Few Months Ago. Just Realized They Used Two 4-Way Splitters

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#52 Mini Fridge Didn’t Come With A Bar To Hold My Drinks In Place, So I Improvised With LEGO. I’m Convinced Mostly Anything Can Be Fixed With LEGO

#53 Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement

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#54 So Smart

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#55 Fixed My Bed

#56 Good Bracing

#57 Washing Machine Literally Falling Apart? Just Tie That Shii Up - By My Mom

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#58 I'm Honestly Impressed With This 'Repair'. If They Had Used Red Wire Ties, It Would Resemble A Baseball

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#59 The Hotel Door Literally Didn’t Have A Lock. So A Little More Safety Measurements Were Needed

#60 The Door On The Copier Kept Coming Open. Not Anymore

#61 “Don’t Buy A Car If You Have To Park It Outside The Streets Of Manila”. I Suppose This Counts As Being Inside

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#62 You Can Always Fix It Right Or

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#63 Heater Valve On Old Chevy Cracked. Random Box Of Plumbing Garbage To The Rescue

#64 Better Than New

#65 The Fan On The Portable AC Unit Was Too Weak So I Fixed It

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#66 Found In The Wild

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#67 Spotted This On The Men's Room Door At A Service Call Today. At Least They Sanded It Smooth To Prevent Splinters, LOL

#68 My Dad Uses Water Filled Milk Jugs To Prop The Door Open In Their Hi Rise Balcony

#69 My Partner Fixed The Handle On Our Freezer Door

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#70 My Brothers Landlords Solution To A Leaking Shower

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#71 Which One Of You Is This? Lmao

#72 Spotted At The Supermarket

#73 I Was Really Sick Of My Tomatoes Splitting Open In The Garden

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#74 Saw This Vintage Toy At A Local Flea Market And Thought Of This Sub

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#75 The Front Of My Coffee Maker Keeps Popping Open So I Put A Jewelry Box Latch On It

#76 This Was The Easiest Solution

#77 My Popsocket Broke So I Designed A New One

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#78 Found In The Celing Of Our Office Building. Projctor Mounted. Metal Bar Sticks About 4 Ft Out Of The Ceiling Tile Below. Previous Tentant

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#79 At The Local Waffle House

#80 Master Mind

#81 At A Bar Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Upstate New York

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#82 Tie Rod End

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#83 This Supermarket Quick-Fix Is Questionable

#84 Blinkers Stopped Working And I Can't Figure It Out

#85 What Broken Window? This Is A Handy Boot Storage Solution

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#86 My Rice Cooker Lid Latch Broke So I Had To Get Creative

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