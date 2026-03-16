“Technically Works”: 87 Times People Came Up With Hilariously Dumb Solutions To Problems (New Pics)
Not everyone has the time or money to call in a specialist when faced with a problem that needs fixing. Sometimes we just need to do what we can with whatever we have available. In South Africa, we call it making an "akkeltjie". I'm yet to find a direct English translation for that Afrikaans slang but think "quick-fix," "modification," "creative solution," or "DIY mend that kinda, sorta works."
Whether it's putting a bumper sticker over a dent in your car door, or using a stapler to tailor your pants, us humans have the uncanny ability to figure something out. In Afrikaans, we say, "'n boer maak 'n plan" (a farmer makes a plan). Clearly the country has a knack for being innovative, resilient and never taking "no" for an an answer.
Around the world, people have been coming up with clever ideas to fix everyday issues. Some stranger and funnier than others. They proudly share the proof on a page called There I Fixed It regardless of whether said problem was truly "fixed" or not. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts to inspire anyone on the verge of giving up...
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My Stepdad Backed My Car Into A Semi… Fixed It
"But Boss, I Don't Think A 4x4 Plank Will Hold Up That Telephone Pole." "Do I Pay You To Think Or Do I Pay You To Do What I Tell You?"
I Have No Title, Still Trying To Perceive What I’m Looking At
Not Really, But Ok
Deactivated Esclator=stairs
So I'm Basically An Electrician Now
Religious Signage In Public Toilet
Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness!!
I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections
Lighting Fixture Found In My Grandparents Basement
Post Brain Surgery Rehab. My Hand Doesn't Work So They Taped It Up So I Could...firmly Grasp It
Why... Just Why
Idk, I’m Impressed
This Sub Was Suggested
My Cousin's: From Multiple Rage Controller Flexes
The Lord Giveth
Amateur Mechanic Hack. Got Tired Of The Size Moving. Didn’t Have A Short Open End 17mm So This Worked
Who Needs Em
My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂
That Ought To Do It
Forbidden Jenga
You Are The Weakest Link
Needed A Lid Without A Hole. Didn't Have A Lid Without A Hole. Screw It
Fixed The Pcb
Almost Blends In
I Saw This Gracefully Repaired Car. Pretty Smart Gotta Admit
In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect!
Feels Like Shoddy Car Mirror Fixes Are Everywhere, But Here's Another One
Husband Dropped His Water Bottle On His Cell And New Immediately How To Fix It
Genius
You Could’ve At Least Used The Right Color Bricks
What Do You Mean I Need A New Windshield Wiper?
When Opening The Dishwasher Is Too Much Work
Electrical Pole Doesn't Need Further Repair Just Put Up A Warning Gummy - Don't Crash Here Again!
Just Arrived In Houston To Visit The Boyfriend’s Dad For The First Time In 11 Months. I Think He Was A Little Confused As To Why I Was So Excited! 😄
Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It
Brand Loyalty
Fixed The Outlet, Boss
Fixed The Leaking Roof Vent Boss
My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done
My Fiancé Has Ripped His Joggers At Work And Used Cable Ties 🤦♀️🤣
City Mechanic Repairs Bumper With Drywall Screws
Good Car Repair 🤣
Elevator Button Fix Lockout
Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending
Perfect!
Why Replace My Almost Broken Old Dirty Screen When I Can Do This?!
My Car After A Fender Bender
Remember Him? He Is All Grown Up Now
My Cats Were Destroying My Plants, So I Fixed It
Spectrum Fixed My WiFi A Few Months Ago. Just Realized They Used Two 4-Way Splitters
Mini Fridge Didn’t Come With A Bar To Hold My Drinks In Place, So I Improvised With LEGO. I’m Convinced Mostly Anything Can Be Fixed With LEGO
Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement
So Smart
Fixed My Bed
Good Bracing
Washing Machine Literally Falling Apart? Just Tie That Shii Up - By My Mom
I'm Honestly Impressed With This 'Repair'. If They Had Used Red Wire Ties, It Would Resemble A Baseball
The Hotel Door Literally Didn’t Have A Lock. So A Little More Safety Measurements Were Needed
The Door On The Copier Kept Coming Open. Not Anymore
“Don’t Buy A Car If You Have To Park It Outside The Streets Of Manila”. I Suppose This Counts As Being Inside
You Can Always Fix It Right Or
Heater Valve On Old Chevy Cracked. Random Box Of Plumbing Garbage To The Rescue
Better Than New
That mug has seen better days, just let it go and buy a new one.
The Fan On The Portable AC Unit Was Too Weak So I Fixed It
Found In The Wild
Spotted This On The Men's Room Door At A Service Call Today. At Least They Sanded It Smooth To Prevent Splinters, LOL
My Dad Uses Water Filled Milk Jugs To Prop The Door Open In Their Hi Rise Balcony
My Partner Fixed The Handle On Our Freezer Door
My Brothers Landlords Solution To A Leaking Shower
Which One Of You Is This? Lmao
Spotted At The Supermarket
I Was Really Sick Of My Tomatoes Splitting Open In The Garden
Saw This Vintage Toy At A Local Flea Market And Thought Of This Sub
The Front Of My Coffee Maker Keeps Popping Open So I Put A Jewelry Box Latch On It
This Was The Easiest Solution
My Popsocket Broke So I Designed A New One
Found In The Celing Of Our Office Building. Projctor Mounted. Metal Bar Sticks About 4 Ft Out Of The Ceiling Tile Below. Previous Tentant
At The Local Waffle House
Master Mind
At A Bar Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Upstate New York
Tie Rod End
This Supermarket Quick-Fix Is Questionable
Blinkers Stopped Working And I Can't Figure It Out
What Broken Window? This Is A Handy Boot Storage Solution
My Rice Cooker Lid Latch Broke So I Had To Get Creative
Found This In The Wild
I’m making $23000 to $29000 a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. First month i received $24758 just working on the laptop for 3 hours per day. This is what I do……........................…… WWW.LIVEJOB1.COM
I’m making $23000 to $29000 a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. First month i received $24758 just working on the laptop for 3 hours per day. This is what I do……........................…… WWW.LIVEJOB1.COM