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Not everyone has the time or money to call in a specialist when faced with a problem that needs fixing. Sometimes we just need to do what we can with whatever we have available. In South Africa, we call it making an "akkeltjie". I'm yet to find a direct English translation for that Afrikaans slang but think "quick-fix," "modification," "creative solution," or "DIY mend that kinda, sorta works."

Whether it's putting a bumper sticker over a dent in your car door, or using a stapler to tailor your pants, us humans have the uncanny ability to figure something out. In Afrikaans, we say, "'n boer maak 'n plan" (a farmer makes a plan). Clearly the country has a knack for being innovative, resilient and never taking "no" for an an answer.

Around the world, people have been coming up with clever ideas to fix everyday issues. Some stranger and funnier than others. They proudly share the proof on a page called There I Fixed It regardless of whether said problem was truly "fixed" or not. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts to inspire anyone on the verge of giving up...

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Stepdad Backed My Car Into A Semi… Fixed It

Black car with rear dents and scratches, featuring a humorous decal reading "’Tis but a scratch," showcasing a technically works fix.

Chicka360 Report

6points
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    #2

    "But Boss, I Don't Think A 4x4 Plank Will Hold Up That Telephone Pole." "Do I Pay You To Think Or Do I Pay You To Do What I Tell You?"

    Car wrapped in caution tape on a pole, demonstrating a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    TheCheshireCody Report

    6points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It appears to be holding up, but for how long?

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    0points
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    #3

    I Have No Title, Still Trying To Perceive What I’m Looking At

    Technically works plumbing solution with a pipe awkwardly bent to fit around a vertical drainpipe against a rough exterior wall.

    Naptownfellow Report

    5points
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    #4

    Not Really, But Ok

    Cracked car windshield humorously patched with clear plastic phone screen protectors as a technically works solution.

    kesavadh Report

    5points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are those screen protectors for a cellphone? 🤦‍♀️

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    #5

    Deactivated Esclator=stairs

    Escalator temporarily used as stairs with a handwritten sign, a technically works solution to a broken escalator problem.

    [deleted] Report

    5points
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    #6

    So I'm Basically An Electrician Now

    Road blocked by a traffic cone and a tall stick wired overhead, a hilariously dumb solution that technically works.

    temporalwanderer Report

    5points
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    #7

    Religious Signage In Public Toilet

    Hand holding a black Sharpie near a taped note with altered text and doodles, showing a hilariously dumb solution.

    This-is-not-eric Report

    5points
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    #8

    Boeing Fixed The Door Blowout Problem. Thank Goodness!!

    Airplane emergency exit temporarily fixed with duct tape in a technically working but unconventional solution.

    Chronstoppable Report

    5points
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    #9

    I Like To Consider Myself A Handyman. Gotta Do What You Gotta Do To Pass University Dorm Inspections

    Patch of peeling paint on wall left, empty plastic switch cover mounted on wall right, showing dumb but technically works solution.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This kid is going places...

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    #10

    Lighting Fixture Found In My Grandparents Basement

    Improvised light fixture made with a foil pie pan reflecting light from a bulb, showcasing a technically works hack.

    DoctorBurger Report

    4points
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    #11

    Post Brain Surgery Rehab. My Hand Doesn't Work So They Taped It Up So I Could...firmly Grasp It

    Prosthetic hand with a makeshift attachment gripping an exercise machine handle, illustrating a technically works solution.

    TheBlackCat13 Report

    4points
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    #12

    Why... Just Why

    Warped wooden baseboard awkwardly installed in a corner, showing a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    BertfromNL Report

    4points
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    #13

    Idk, I’m Impressed

    Car with a wooden rear bumper and trunk replacement, showcasing a technically works but makeshift solution to vehicle damage.

    thanksamanda Report

    4points
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    #14

    This Sub Was Suggested

    Rusty clamp securing a broken washing machine k**b in place, a technically works DIY solution to fix the problem.

    prybarwindow Report

    4points
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    #15

    My Cousin's: From Multiple Rage Controller Flexes

    PlayStation controller with taped handles and gold buttons, a technically works but makeshift gaming solution.

    MOEB74 Report

    4points
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    #16

    The Lord Giveth

    Roof air conditioning unit rigged with multiple box fans and insulation material, a technically works but unconventional solution.

    PBSabre Report

    4points
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    #17

    Amateur Mechanic Hack. Got Tired Of The Size Moving. Didn’t Have A Short Open End 17mm So This Worked

    Adjustable wrench with duct tape fixing the jaw, a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a tool problem.

    PBSabre Report

    4points
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    #18

    Who Needs Em

    Trailer with no working brake lights has a handwritten sign that says no lightz, showing a hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    Actually_is_Jesus Report

    4points
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    #19

    My Dad's Solution To Keep The Dishwasher Door From Opening Mid Cycle 😂

    Kitchen cabinets with a dishwasher door held open by a tension rod as a funny, technically works solution to a problem.

    PBSabre Report

    4points
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    #20

    That Ought To Do It

    Car tire patched with tape while lifted on a red jack illustrating technically works funny problem solutions.

    BosEsq Report

    4points
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    #21

    Forbidden Jenga

    Bridge supported by a stack of uneven wooden logs as a hilariously dumb yet technically works solution to structural support.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They used Lincoln Logs

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    #22

    You Are The Weakest Link

    Close-up of a bike chain fixed with a bent wire, showing a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    DrThrowawayToYou Report

    4points
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    #23

    Needed A Lid Without A Hole. Didn't Have A Lid Without A Hole. Screw It

    Pot with a s***w used as a steam vent in the lid, showcasing a hilariously dumb but technically works cooking solution.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
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    #24

    Fixed The Pcb

    Close-up of a circuit board with a technically works fix using white patch wires soldered around a chip.

    KRider92 Report

    4points
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    #25

    Almost Blends In

    Chandelier made using upside-down plastic cups as light covers in a technically works DIY solution.

    MRairden Report

    4points
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    #26

    I Saw This Gracefully Repaired Car. Pretty Smart Gotta Admit

    Silver compact car with a damaged rear bumper humorously covered by a painted cartoon figure, showcasing a technically works solution.

    Roar_Im_A_Nice_Bear Report

    4points
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    #27

    In Order To Open The Oven We Mounted The Drawer Handles In This Way. It's Perfect!

    White kitchen drawers with mismatched handles and an uneven arrangement, showing a technically works solution.

    0x5742 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Feels Like Shoddy Car Mirror Fixes Are Everywhere, But Here's Another One

    Side mirror of a green car replaced with a taped tablet as a technically works solution to a problem.

    semus0 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Husband Dropped His Water Bottle On His Cell And New Immediately How To Fix It

    Smartphone with a cracked screen held in hand displaying a bright, fiery wallpaper and fingerprint unlock icon.

    Vampyre_Lilith Report

    4points
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    #30

    Genius

    Rusty chain secured to metal gate post with a zip tie in a technically works but hilariously dumb solution.

    Livid_Day_985 Report

    4points
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    #31

    You Could’ve At Least Used The Right Color Bricks

    Hole in brick wall filled with loosely stacked bricks as a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    rastroboy Report

    4points
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    #32

    What Do You Mean I Need A New Windshield Wiper?

    Silver Pontiac Torrent SUV with gloves tied to rear windshield wiper, showing a technically works solution to a problem on the road.

    polenta23 Report

    4points
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    #33

    When Opening The Dishwasher Is Too Much Work

    Dishwasher installed with a cutout in the countertop as a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to fit the appliance.

    Fr33_load3r Report

    4points
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    #34

    Electrical Pole Doesn't Need Further Repair Just Put Up A Warning Gummy - Don't Crash Here Again!

    Electric pole supported by a tilted road sign post on a city sidewalk, a technically works solution to stability.

    espero Report

    4points
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    #35

    Just Arrived In Houston To Visit The Boyfriend’s Dad For The First Time In 11 Months. I Think He Was A Little Confused As To Why I Was So Excited! 😄

    Person demonstrating a hilariously dumb solution by taping a microwave handle, showcasing a technically works kitchen hack.

    TNmelissaTX Report

    3points
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    #36

    Somebody At The Gym Threw A Medicine Ball Into The Drywall. They Fixed It By Putting A Vent Grate Over It

    Air vent with black marks behind the grill, showcasing a technically works but dumb solution to a ventilation problem.

    AverageLCP Report

    3points
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    #37

    Brand Loyalty

    Car with a mismatched Chevrolet emblem humorously demonstrating a technically works but dumb solution to a problem.

    smithers85 Report

    3points
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    #38

    Fixed The Outlet, Boss

    Electrical outlet setup with warning sign showing a technically works but confusing, dumb solution to power connection problems.

    KingArfer Report

    3points
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    jjdilligaf avatar
    John Dilligaf
    John Dilligaf
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fixed outlet created fire hazard

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Fixed The Leaking Roof Vent Boss

    White glove placed over a rooftop vent pipe as a technically works but dumb solution to block something.

    stilsjx Report

    3points
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    #40

    My Sis In Law Just Posted This. She Told My Brother, “Use Those DIY Books And Fix The Chair!” Done

    Couch propped up with stacked books and a pillow used as a makeshift support in a technically works solution.

    BertfromNL Report

    3points
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    #41

    My Fiancé Has Ripped His Joggers At Work And Used Cable Ties 🤦‍♀️🤣

    Black pants held together with black zip ties as a technically works funny solution to a ripped fabric problem.

    Tsuki_xo Report

    3points
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    #42

    City Mechanic Repairs Bumper With Drywall Screws

    Car bumper held together with multiple screws as a technically works but unconventional solution to damage.

    TheEVegaExperience Report

    3points
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    #43

    Good Car Repair 🤣

    Red car with a badly damaged trunk repaired using red tape, showing a technically works but dumb solution to a problem.

    gahdzila Report

    3points
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    #44

    Elevator Button Fix Lockout

    Elevator panel with taped-over 3rd floor button and handwritten sign saying use stairs, a technically works solution.

    AAMeye Report

    3points
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    #45

    Hose Clamps To Keep My Office Chair From Involuntarily Descending

    Multiple hose clamps stacked on a chair's metal base pipe as a technically works but dumb solution to fix it.

    freewillcausality Report

    3points
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    #46

    Perfect!

    Improvised air conditioner support made from stacked concrete blocks under a window unit, a technically works solution.

    muffinlady90 Report

    3points
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    #47

    Why Replace My Almost Broken Old Dirty Screen When I Can Do This?!

    Car window screen with multiple cracks patched with white tape, a technically works but dumb solution to damage.

    Emerald_bamboo Report

    3points
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    #48

    My Car After A Fender Bender

    Classic white car with a creatively attached white pipe on the side, demonstrating a technically works solution.

    StyleBosse Report

    3points
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    #49

    Remember Him? He Is All Grown Up Now

    Shower with multiple showerheads connected in a DIY setup, illustrating a technically works but unusual solution.

    Ransidmeat Report

    3points
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    #50

    My Cats Were Destroying My Plants, So I Fixed It

    Plants placed inside a wire cage on a windowsill as a technically works solution to protect them indoors.

    muninn99 Report

    3points
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    #51

    Spectrum Fixed My WiFi A Few Months Ago. Just Realized They Used Two 4-Way Splitters

    Hand holding a complicated setup of coaxial cables and splitter, showing a technically works but awkward cable solution.

    Edosurist Report

    3points
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    #52

    Mini Fridge Didn’t Come With A Bar To Hold My Drinks In Place, So I Improvised With LEGO. I’m Convinced Mostly Anything Can Be Fixed With LEGO

    Water bottles held in place by a homemade barrier made of LEGO pieces inside a fridge door, technically works solution.

    master_mather Report

    3points
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    #53

    Louisiana Walmart. DIY Windshield Replacement

    White car with a cracked windshield held together by wooden planks, showcasing a hilariously dumb but technically works solution.

    AppleSeed81 Report

    3points
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    #54

    So Smart

    A yellow car and a blue truck humorously combined to create a technically works solution for transportation problems.

    Even_Watercress_9212 Report

    3points
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    #55

    Fixed My Bed

    Close-up of a shoe stuck between a couch and wall, showing a hilariously dumb solution that technically works for keeping the couch in place.

    Antique_Law_8081 Report

    3points
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    #56

    Good Bracing

    Car headlight held in place with wooden planks and wires showing a technically works but dumb solution to a problem.

    Idontnoidonhaveredit Report

    3points
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    #57

    Washing Machine Literally Falling Apart? Just Tie That Shii Up - By My Mom

    Washing machine with broken door held shut by a tied strap, a technically works but dumb solution to the problem.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #58

    I'm Honestly Impressed With This 'Repair'. If They Had Used Red Wire Ties, It Would Resemble A Baseball

    White Chevrolet pickup truck with duct tape patching a large rusted hole on the rear side, a technically works solution.

    dericn Report

    3points
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    #59

    The Hotel Door Literally Didn’t Have A Lock. So A Little More Safety Measurements Were Needed

    A chair tied with a colorful rug tied to a door handle as a makeshift doorstop, a technically works solution.

    hallia4334 Report

    3points
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    #60

    The Door On The Copier Kept Coming Open. Not Anymore

    Printer held together with a pink rubber band as a technically works solution to a broken or loose part.

    bnfdhfdhfd3 Report

    3points
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    #61

    “Don’t Buy A Car If You Have To Park It Outside The Streets Of Manila”. I Suppose This Counts As Being Inside

    Orange car technically works by squeezing through a narrow garage entrance with the gate partially open.

    JustZara11 Report

    3points
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    #62

    You Can Always Fix It Right Or

    Door latch gap fixed with stacked coins as a technically works but dumb solution to door problems.

    wwhijr Report

    3points
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    #63

    Heater Valve On Old Chevy Cracked. Random Box Of Plumbing Garbage To The Rescue

    Car engine with a faucet attached to a hose as a technically works but dumb solution to a problem.

    rugernut13 Report

    3points
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    #64

    Better Than New

    Coffee mug with broken handle fixed using metal hose clamps and a bent metal piece, a technically works DIY solution.

    Fr33_load3r Report

    3points
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That mug has seen better days, just let it go and buy a new one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #65

    The Fan On The Portable AC Unit Was Too Weak So I Fixed It

    Improvised cooling setup with a fan taped to a cardboard attached to an air conditioner showing a technically works solution.

    chrisyroid Report

    3points
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    #66

    Found In The Wild

    Car headlight covered with taped light switch as a hilariously dumb solution that technically works.

    MrMixer Report

    3points
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    #67

    Spotted This On The Men's Room Door At A Service Call Today. At Least They Sanded It Smooth To Prevent Splinters, LOL

    Close-up of a door with a technically works wooden k**b replacing a traditional door handle on a white metal door.

    dericn Report

    3points
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    #68

    My Dad Uses Water Filled Milk Jugs To Prop The Door Open In Their Hi Rise Balcony

    Plastic jug placed to keep a sliding door open, a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    grumpsuarus Report

    3points
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    #69

    My Partner Fixed The Handle On Our Freezer Door

    Stainless steel refrigerator drawer held shut with blue tape as a technically works DIY solution to a problem.

    Separate_Inflation69 Report

    3points
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    #70

    My Brothers Landlords Solution To A Leaking Shower

    Shower corner with poorly constructed floating shelf and uneven tile grout showing a technically works but dumb solution.

    DarthJerJer Report

    3points
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    #71

    Which One Of You Is This? Lmao

    A car with a hilariously dumb but technically works solution, replacing the rear door with corrugated metal sheet.

    WithaK19 Report

    3points
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    #72

    Spotted At The Supermarket

    Bicycle with a wooden stick attached using zip ties and rope as a technically works solution to a problem.

    kr4t0s007 Report

    3points
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    #73

    I Was Really Sick Of My Tomatoes Splitting Open In The Garden

    Tomato with a deep cut patched up using staple pins, a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to the problem.

    mikebellman Report

    3points
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    #74

    Saw This Vintage Toy At A Local Flea Market And Thought Of This Sub

    Yellow toy construction vehicle with a cashew crunch can used as a roller, a technically works funny solution to a problem.

    Calliope719 Report

    3points
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    #75

    The Front Of My Coffee Maker Keeps Popping Open So I Put A Jewelry Box Latch On It

    Coffee maker with a latch installed to keep the lid closed, a hilariously dumb but technically works solution to the problem.

    GreenT1979 Report

    3points
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    #76

    This Was The Easiest Solution

    Door cut to fit around a ceiling light fixture, showing a technically dumb but functional solution.

    nullr0uter Report

    3points
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    #77

    My Popsocket Broke So I Designed A New One

    Smart yet dumb solution with a phone glued to a blue spool using tape, demonstrating a technically works fix.

    smoosh13 Report

    3points
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    #78

    Found In The Celing Of Our Office Building. Projctor Mounted. Metal Bar Sticks About 4 Ft Out Of The Ceiling Tile Below. Previous Tentant

    Improvised tech repair using zip ties, screws, and cardboard to secure a pipe in an awkward setup under a floor.

    zodiac200213 Report

    3points
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    #79

    At The Local Waffle House

    Mini fridge inside an ice machine compartment, a technically works hilariously dumb solution to cooling problems.

    iceman92066 Report

    3points
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    #80

    Master Mind

    Car windshield cleaned using a large sponge strapped to the wiper arm in a technically works solution.

    Fr33_load3r Report

    3points
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    #81

    At A Bar Somewhere In The Middle Of Nowhere In Upstate New York

    Red truck with a makeshift fence attached to the bed, a technically works but hilariously dumb solution to a problem.

    Existing-Face-6322 Report

    3points
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    #82

    Tie Rod End

    Car suspension part with a nut held by a metal bracket as a technically works, hilariously dumb solution.

    Not_me_no_way Report

    3points
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    #83

    This Supermarket Quick-Fix Is Questionable

    Bananas arranged on a tiered display stand with mismatched wheels in a grocery store showing a technically works fix.

    crasagam Report

    3points
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    #84

    Blinkers Stopped Working And I Can't Figure It Out

    Car dashboard with a zip-tied switch panel and loose wiring as a technically works but unconventional solution.

    manoteee Report

    3points
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    #85

    What Broken Window? This Is A Handy Boot Storage Solution

    Old window on a house with worn paint and sandals nailed to the closed panes as a dumb but technically works solution.

    RainbowSkink Report

    3points
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    #86

    My Rice Cooker Lid Latch Broke So I Had To Get Creative

    Instant pot with lid secured by a metal latch, showing a creative and technically works solution to keep it closed.

    lesleh Report

    2points
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    #87

    Found This In The Wild

    View from car window showing a truck with a hilariously dumb but technically works tie-down solution at the side step.

    BBTransLady Report

    2points
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