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Ah, weddings. Watching two people say “I do” in front of everyone they love is supposed to be one of life’s most beautiful moments. It’s a happily ever after in the making. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, as it turns out—a lot. Maybe even everything. Because as beautiful as these celebrations are meant to be, they’re also high-pressure, emotionally charged events packed with family drama, open bars, and impossible expectations. And when things go sideways, they really go sideways.

People across the internet have been sharing the most disastrous and chaotic things they’ve ever witnessed at a wedding, and we’ve rounded up some of the wildest ones below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote the stories that left your jaw on the floor.