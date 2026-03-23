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Ah, weddings. Watching two people say “I do” in front of everyone they love is supposed to be one of life’s most beautiful moments. It’s a happily ever after in the making. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, as it turns out—a lot. Maybe even everything. Because as beautiful as these celebrations are meant to be, they’re also high-pressure, emotionally charged events packed with family drama, open bars, and impossible expectations. And when things go sideways, they really go sideways.

People across the internet have been sharing the most disastrous and chaotic things they’ve ever witnessed at a wedding, and we’ve rounded up some of the wildest ones below. Scroll down to read them, and don’t forget to upvote the stories that left your jaw on the floor.

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#1

Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the bride showed up late in a yoga outfit causing the wedding to be called off.

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    #2

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster during a best man speech, highlighting awkward emotional moments.

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    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To wait until the wedding with love declarations is such a horrible, tacky, selfish thing to do.

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    #3

    Comment discussing a wedding disaster where meals differed between bride and groom’s side causing awkward situations at the event.

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    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about pooling funds and meeting in the middle?

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    #4

    Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster with rainy weather and family conflicts during the ceremony.

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    #5

    Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the bride got drunk and ignored the groom at the head table.

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    #6

    Wedding disasters story of a bride dislocating her knee during jumping photos, causing pain and chaos at the reception.

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    #7

    Comment describing a wedding disaster at a Mormon church with indoor basketball courts disrupting the reception.

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    #8

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster moment where the groom struggled singing his vows, causing awkward silence.

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    #9

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster during vows at a large wedding event.

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    #10

    Comment describing a groom opening gifts and counting money, a painful wedding disaster involving a friend taking cash.

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    #11

    Comment describing a bride’s loud meltdown over a guest’s hat causing one of many painful wedding disasters to watch unfold.

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    #12

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the drunk mother of the bride stumbled, fell, and rolled into a lake.

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    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Video? Asking for a friend.

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    #13

    Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster where a boy ate confetti and vomited during the ceremony.

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    #14

    Comment on a wedding disaster where the bride’s entire family didn’t show, causing empty tables at the event.

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    #15

    Comment describing a bride's painful experience during wedding, highlighting wedding disasters that were painful to watch unfold.

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    #16

    Reddit comment describing a wedding disaster where the groom got drunk, trashed the suite, and was arrested, illustrating wedding disasters.

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    #17

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the groom’s ex showed up drunk and caused a scene, leading to a fight.

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    #18

    Comment about a unique wedding disaster where a couple rented a movie theater to watch Ninja Turtles after their ceremony.

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    #19

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the couple delayed guests by traveling by horse carriages and insisting on consummating the marriage early.

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    #20

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving an awkward, repetitive first dance without alcohol to dull the embarrassment.

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    #21

    Comment describing a wedding disaster involving a potluck with food kept in hot cars and a dollar dance gone awkward.

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    #22

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where a cringe-worthy video ruined the party during the ceremony.

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    #23

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a drunk best man causing chaos during a wedding event.

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    #24

    Screenshot of a heartfelt story sharing a painful wedding disaster involving low guest turnout and wasted food.

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    #25

    Text conversation describing a painful wedding disaster where the bride finds her husband with his ex, causing a fight.

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    #26

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a middle-aged man forcibly taking a bouquet from a little girl during the toss.

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    #27

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the wrong meal delayed the reception and caused guests to leave early, ruining the event.

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    #28

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a $15,000 catering bill causing a huge brawl at the wedding social.

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    #29

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where a German shepherd walked down the aisle and defecated, causing a painful moment to watch unfold.

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    #30

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster of a husband making out with a bridesmaid during the reception.

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    #31

    Comment on a wedding disaster where the couple never showed up, highlighting a painful wedding disaster moment.

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    #32

    Comment about a painful wedding disaster where guests were made to watch the couple open their gifts.

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    #33

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where a groom fistfights a bartender and causes an ambulance to be called, a painful wedding disaster moment.

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    #34

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster with a drunk bride and awkward dance floor moment.

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    #35

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where a cigarette caused a fire during the ceremony at a New England venue.

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    #36

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the best man mistakenly thanked the wrong person for paying the meal.

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    #37

    Text post describing a painful wedding disaster where the groom dislocated both hips while running with beer bottles.

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    #38

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the groom insulted his mother-in-law before the ceremony and caused chaos afterward.

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    #39

    Online comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the groom got cold feet and left before the ceremony.

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    #40

    Comment about a painful wedding disaster where the bride and groom argued and ran off separately after the ceremony.

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    #41

    Comment sharing a painful wedding disaster involving a sister's injury and a unique reception location, highlighting wedding disasters.

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    #42

    Comment about a wedding disaster where the groom's cake toss accidentally hit a guest, a painful wedding disaster to watch.

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    #43

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving an overly censored DJ playlist at a conservative wedding.

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    #44

    Crowd moment during a wedding ceremony causing an awkward and painful wedding disaster to watch unfold.

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    #45

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the hostess dropped a 3-tier cake, causing embarrassment at the reception.

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    #46

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the dad disrupts the professional photographer, a painful wedding moment to watch unfold.

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    #47

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where the best man and groom get drunk and fight, leading to police intervention.

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    #48

    Comment about a painful wedding disaster with a maid of honour's long slideshow during the ceremony.

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    #49

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a difficult ceremony and unappetizing gluten-free cake.

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    #50

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the groom smashed cake on the bride’s face despite her asking him not to.

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    #51

    Guests huddling under shelter at an outdoor wedding bar drenched by heavy rain, a painful wedding disaster to watch unfold.

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    #52

    Comment about a painful wedding disaster where the step sister’s wedding caused food poisoning and a major tantrum.

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    #53

    Comment describing a wedding disaster involving an awkward church ceremony with unusual rituals, highlighting painful wedding disasters.

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    #54

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a difficult family member creating drama before and during the ceremony.

    reddit.com Report

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    #55

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment sharing a painful wedding disaster involving a maid of honour's silent protest.

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    #56

    Maid of honor causes multiple wedding disasters by knocking over lit candles, setting the bride's dress on fire during the ceremony.

    Handsome121duck Report

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    #57

    Screenshot of a wedding disaster story describing a reception with Walmart sandwich trays and interrupted music selections.

    BighouseJD Report

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    #58

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving an underage marriage and restrictive reception rules.

    TheKodachromeMethod Report

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    #59

    Comment describing a bridesmaid’s painful outdoor wedding disaster with a beehive causing chaos during the ceremony.

    Muppet_Rock Report

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    #60

    Wedding disaster with groom left at altar, family brawl at reception, guests injured, and emergency called.

    reddit.com Report

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    #61

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a wedding disaster involving a mall wedding and a reception at an old folk's home.

    Swimming_Secret_3032 Report

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    #62

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster where the groom's side chick crashed the ceremony revealing a pregnancy.

    reddit.com Report

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    #63

    Comment describing a bride sneezing on the wedding cake, illustrating a painful wedding disaster moment.

    optcynsejo Report

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    #64

    Comment describing a painful wedding disaster involving a chaotic Scottish-themed celebration with a bride struggling to cut the cake.

    40sleeps Report

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    #65

    Comment describing a wedding disaster where guests were ignored, causing long hours of boredom, illustrating painful wedding disasters.

    obscureferences Report

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    #66

    Comment describing a wedding disaster with no alcohol and a boombox as music, leading to an empty venue by 9.

    waterbuffalo750 Report

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    #67

    Comment about a toddler causing a wedding disaster by pulling the fire alarm during a ceremony, one of many wedding disasters.

    DocJohn85 Report

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