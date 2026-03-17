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When the pandemic forced people to stay home, daily life changed in ways no one really expected. Kitchens turned into offices, video calls became the new meeting rooms, and suddenly working from the couch in sweatpants didn’t seem so strange. At the same time, online shopping became everyone’s go-to solution for…well, almost everything. People weren’t just buying clothes anymore; they were ordering the most random things imaginable. From toilet brushes and quirky gadgets to home improvement tools and sports gear, if it could be delivered to your doorstep, chances were someone was adding it to their cart.

But while the world of e-shopping has become incredibly convenient, it has also led to more shopping fails than ever before. Recently, when someone online asked people to share the expectation vs. reality of their Temu and AliExpress orders, the responses were both funny and painfully relatable. People posted some of the most hilarious and weirdest examples of what happens when online shopping goes a little…wrong. Scroll through these classic “expectation vs. reality” moments and let us know in the comments if an online purchase has disappointed you, too!