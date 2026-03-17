49 Times People Ordered From Cheap Websites And The Products Were Hilariously Bad
When the pandemic forced people to stay home, daily life changed in ways no one really expected. Kitchens turned into offices, video calls became the new meeting rooms, and suddenly working from the couch in sweatpants didn’t seem so strange. At the same time, online shopping became everyone’s go-to solution for…well, almost everything. People weren’t just buying clothes anymore; they were ordering the most random things imaginable. From toilet brushes and quirky gadgets to home improvement tools and sports gear, if it could be delivered to your doorstep, chances were someone was adding it to their cart.
But while the world of e-shopping has become incredibly convenient, it has also led to more shopping fails than ever before. Recently, when someone online asked people to share the expectation vs. reality of their Temu and AliExpress orders, the responses were both funny and painfully relatable. People posted some of the most hilarious and weirdest examples of what happens when online shopping goes a little…wrong. Scroll through these classic “expectation vs. reality” moments and let us know in the comments if an online purchase has disappointed you, too!
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Amazing, my new vase is plastic and squashed. In all fairness I didn’t read the description I just added to cart 🤣
With so many online marketplaces available today, it’s no surprise that some of them offer products at unbelievably low prices. In fact, sometimes the deals look so cheap that you pause for a second and wonder if they’re even real. Is the item actually going to arrive? Is it going to look like the photo? Or is it one of those purchases that ends up feeling a little too good to be true? And when the package finally shows up, well…sometimes the product inside looks nothing like what was promised.
Picture this: you order a beautiful, flowy red dress that looks elegant in the photos. What arrives is a wrinkled, oddly colored version that barely resembles the original—maybe it’s pinkish, shorter than expected, and made from completely different fabric. Or imagine ordering a powerful drill for a home project and receiving something that looks more like a child’s toy. Moments like these are exactly why the internet is full of “expectation vs. reality” posts.
Coincidentally. My company sells the pup hat you see on the top. Scammers and copy cats use our images, and product description to saturate, swindle and sell their swill. Please, _please_ check the retailer you're buying from. We are grateful for any business, it's a difficult time. ❤️
What my parents ordered vs what they got.
I'm not a lawyer, but that looks like false advertising. If it's from a reputable site, complain!
Hair looks better and more colorful than the product! : - )
In recent years, several Chinese e-commerce platforms have rapidly expanded into Western markets. Platforms like AliExpress have become huge global players in online retail. In 2024 alone, AliExpress reported a gross profit of $51 billion and an operating profit of $18 billion, highlighting just how massive the industry has become. While many people still enjoy visiting physical stores to browse products in person, there’s no denying that online marketplaces offer incredible convenience. With thousands of products available at extremely low prices, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers feel tempted to click “add to cart.”
When will I learn to check reviews before making silly online orders!? Not today.... 😂😂
I live by the reviews, usually 4.5/5 and at least 100 reviewers. If a 100 or more people can agree it's not bad, it's probably worth looking at the specifics to see if there's a deal-breaker in the description.
Another platform that has seen explosive growth is Temu. According to reporting from The Guardian, the company’s EU operations more than doubled their pre-tax profits last year to nearly $120 million, despite having only eight employees managing that region. Profits increased by 171% in 2024, rising from $44.1 million the year before. Much of this growth has been fueled by Temu’s aggressive marketing on social media and its reputation for selling extremely low-cost products that attract curious shoppers.
The first ordered, the second came 😅 Not cool unfortunately. Laughed for a long time when received the package, good tho at least the money returned 😂
The number of people using these platforms is also staggering. Recent data shows that the Temu app now has more than 416.5 million monthly active users worldwide, a dramatic increase from around 167 million users in early 2024. In Europe alone, the platform has over 115 million customers, which is roughly a quarter of the EU’s population. Numbers like these highlight just how quickly online shopping habits are evolving.
Poor kitty has been in a fight and has the black eye to prove it.
What I ordered for 15$ and what I got 😂 Although of course I went through the reviews and everything was ok.
First one in this topic that made me chuckle ; - )
Box of puzzles and what I've collected from them
So why exactly are these platforms so popular? In a piece for the BBC, retail analyst Neil Saunders mentions the experience itself plays a big role. He describes Temu as “almost addictive,” explaining that the combination of low prices and constant deals gives shoppers a small rush of excitement each time they browse. Promotions, flash sales, and endless product listings keep people scrolling, while the chaotic, treasure-hunt style layout of the site makes it feel like shoppers might discover an incredible deal at any moment.
I ordered the dress
My wife purchased this 3 years ago and it still tops our tree.
Got caught same bar was set o knifes wi guards seller was a propa (unt deleted item b4 relisting I only got the guards never got refund even asked bank said nope 😡
In many ways, these platforms have successfully blended shopping with elements of gamification. The browsing experience often feels less like traditional online shopping and more like a digital treasure hunt. People keep scrolling, hoping to find the next unbelievable bargain. And with prices that are often far lower than those offered by competitors, it becomes very difficult for shoppers to resist taking a chance on an item—even if they aren’t entirely sure what will arrive.
However, not everyone is enthusiastic about this trend. While many shoppers appreciate the extremely low prices, others have raised concerns about product quality, environmental impact, and the large amounts of plastic packaging often used for shipping. Some governments have also started introducing stricter regulations for fast-growing e-commerce platforms to ensure consumer protection, product safety, and fair competition in local markets.
Gather round kids, be amazed at the pipe smokiing dinosaur with arthritis.
We lived in a hotel for migrants, and there was little space, so I decided that the children needed a table and chairs to draw there, to engage, but to fold, this was my first order from Temu, and when it didn't come for a long time, I explained to my husband that they probably make such furniture to order, and finally the message came that my order was waiting at the reception, went after him I thought whether I could reach that table myself
Another interesting part of the story is why so many people don’t return the disappointing items they receive. Often, it simply isn’t worth the effort. If you paid five or six dollars for something that arrived looking completely different, the time and energy required to return it might feel like more trouble than it’s worth. Many shoppers simply shrug it off, take a funny photo, and move on.
I have nothing to add. Size xs
In the end, online shopping has made life easier in many ways, but it has also given us a steady stream of amusing “expectation vs. reality” moments. Whether it’s a strangely sized dress, a gadget that barely works, or a product that looks nothing like the listing, these experiences have become part of modern internet culture. And while some purchases may disappoint, they often leave us with something else instead: a funny story to share online.
Now we’re curious to hear from you. Which of these posts had you laughing the most or made you do a double-take? Have you ever ordered something online that looked amazing in the photos, only for the package that arrived to be completely different? Let us know your funniest “expectation vs. reality” shopping experiences in the comments!
My newest record :(
Thought it would look cute on the porch
My mom tried to order me a Godfather metal plate poster from Temu.
The Father
This is what I wanted, and this is what I got 😭
Daughter (12) wanted Duck Sneakers, but we could only find temu trash... And we don't buy from temu. ...so we bought White Sneakers and leather colours, and I let her do her thing.
I think those are 10000000 Times better than that temu AI slop and will probably last way longer.
I'm sorry. I thought I would look just as cool
Looks as advertised to me. Hard to judge when you don't take a picture from the same angle. I've gotten these types of feeding dishes before. They're to help your pet not eat too fast and provide enrichment by letting them figure out how to get the food. My pupper loved his. He slowed down from eating in 30 seconds to 35. A new record! /s
these were supposed to be pearls
I have no idea what they are but at first glance they appear to be teeth. My guess is that they'd make an impression, though.
The Chinese do not know how to sew on long legs 😂
Trying a small plush for my brother's kid. It's a first, so not that bad. I hope my brother and his wife will love it Plus, it has some personality '
got a good chuckle from the big size difference; def just going to return it
It was £49.99... I'm trying to get it back though. Lesson learned, I did laugh when I opened it. Oh my, when I went on the site after it arrived, I realised how a.i it was... the dangers of Internet shopping after wine! 🤣🤣