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When the pandemic forced people to stay home, daily life changed in ways no one really expected. Kitchens turned into offices, video calls became the new meeting rooms, and suddenly working from the couch in sweatpants didn’t seem so strange. At the same time, online shopping became everyone’s go-to solution for…well, almost everything. People weren’t just buying clothes anymore; they were ordering the most random things imaginable. From toilet brushes and quirky gadgets to home improvement tools and sports gear, if it could be delivered to your doorstep, chances were someone was adding it to their cart.

But while the world of e-shopping has become incredibly convenient, it has also led to more shopping fails than ever before. Recently, when someone online asked people to share the expectation vs. reality of their Temu and AliExpress orders, the responses were both funny and painfully relatable. People posted some of the most hilarious and weirdest examples of what happens when online shopping goes a little…wrong. Scroll through these classic “expectation vs. reality” moments and let us know in the comments if an online purchase has disappointed you, too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Distorted reflection in a warped mirror purchased from cheap websites showing humorous and hilariously bad product quality.

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    #2

    Comparison of a stylish white vase on display versus the distorted version received from cheap websites showing hilariously bad products.

    Amazing, my new vase is plastic and squashed. In all fairness I didn’t read the description I just added to cart 🤣

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    #3

    Person wearing a black knit balaclava with pointy ears and blue stitching, illustrating hilariously bad cheap website orders.

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this flipped? Because the one on the right looks better.

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    With so many online marketplaces available today, it’s no surprise that some of them offer products at unbelievably low prices. In fact, sometimes the deals look so cheap that you pause for a second and wonder if they’re even real. Is the item actually going to arrive? Is it going to look like the photo? Or is it one of those purchases that ends up feeling a little too good to be true? And when the package finally shows up, well…sometimes the product inside looks nothing like what was promised.

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    Picture this: you order a beautiful, flowy red dress that looks elegant in the photos. What arrives is a wrinkled, oddly colored version that barely resembles the original—maybe it’s pinkish, shorter than expected, and made from completely different fabric. Or imagine ordering a powerful drill for a home project and receiving something that looks more like a child’s toy. Moments like these are exactly why the internet is full of “expectation vs. reality” posts.
    #4

    Two dogs wearing birthday hats showing hilarious differences in products ordered from cheap websites.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coincidentally. My company sells the pup hat you see on the top. Scammers and copy cats use our images, and product description to saturate, swindle and sell their swill. Please, _please_ check the retailer you're buying from. We are grateful for any business, it's a difficult time. ❤️

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    #5

    Comparison of a black foldable camping chair from a cheap website versus the hilariously bad product received.

    What my parents ordered vs what they got.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not a lawyer, but that looks like false advertising. If it's from a reputable site, complain!

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    #6

    Rainbow-colored Christmas tree from cheap websites with a poorly made product shown next to the original image.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hair looks better and more colorful than the product! : - )

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    In recent years, several Chinese e-commerce platforms have rapidly expanded into Western markets. Platforms like AliExpress have become huge global players in online retail. In 2024 alone, AliExpress reported a gross profit of $51 billion and an operating profit of $18 billion, highlighting just how massive the industry has become. While many people still enjoy visiting physical stores to browse products in person, there’s no denying that online marketplaces offer incredible convenience. With thousands of products available at extremely low prices, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers feel tempted to click “add to cart.”
    #7

    Comparison of a food ring mold from a cheap website showing the expected product versus the hilariously bad received item.

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    #8

    Side-by-side comparison of knitted coats highlighting hilariously bad cheap website order fails.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    TBF, you could make a pretty cool Halloween costume out of that.

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    #9

    Side-by-side comparison of designer dress versus hilariously bad cheap website dress order fail.

    When will I learn to check reviews before making silly online orders!? Not today.... 😂😂

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live by the reviews, usually 4.5/5 and at least 100 reviewers. If a 100 or more people can agree it's not bad, it's probably worth looking at the specifics to see if there's a deal-breaker in the description.

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    Another platform that has seen explosive growth is Temu. According to reporting from The Guardian, the company’s EU operations more than doubled their pre-tax profits last year to nearly $120 million, despite having only eight employees managing that region. Profits increased by 171% in 2024, rising from $44.1 million the year before. Much of this growth has been fueled by Temu’s aggressive marketing on social media and its reputation for selling extremely low-cost products that attract curious shoppers.
    #10

    Two hilariously bad aprons from cheap websites featuring a dinosaur with pizza and a collage of mismatched faces.

    The first ordered, the second came 😅 Not cool unfortunately. Laughed for a long time when received the package, good tho at least the money returned 😂

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The original one is really sweet, the Bieber one, not so much.

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    #11

    Comparison of a high-quality black bear hoodie and a poorly made version from cheap websites, highlighting hilarious product fails.

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    #12

    Comparison of two dolls ordered from cheap websites showing hilariously bad product quality and differences.

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    The number of people using these platforms is also staggering. Recent data shows that the Temu app now has more than 416.5 million monthly active users worldwide, a dramatic increase from around 167 million users in early 2024. In Europe alone, the platform has over 115 million customers, which is roughly a quarter of the EU’s population. Numbers like these highlight just how quickly online shopping habits are evolving.
    #13

    Handmade cat figurines ordered from cheap websites with hilarious bad quality and noticeable differences in appearance.

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    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor kitty has been in a fight and has the black eye to prove it.

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    #14

    Comparison of a well-fitting blue bodysuit versus a poorly made wrinkled shirt, showing cheap website product fails.

    What I ordered for 15$ and what I got 😂 Although of course I went through the reviews and everything was ok.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First one in this topic that made me chuckle ; - )

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    #15

    Two 1000-piece puzzles showing a yellow vintage car in a city and a colorful pop art portrait, highlighting cheap website product fails.

    Box of puzzles and what I've collected from them

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's actually pretty cool.

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    So why exactly are these platforms so popular? In a piece for the BBC, retail analyst Neil Saunders mentions the experience itself plays a big role. He describes Temu as “almost addictive,” explaining that the combination of low prices and constant deals gives shoppers a small rush of excitement each time they browse. Promotions, flash sales, and endless product listings keep people scrolling, while the chaotic, treasure-hunt style layout of the site makes it feel like shoppers might discover an incredible deal at any moment.

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    #16

    Person holding poorly made denim shorts after ordering from cheap websites, highlighting bad product quality and disappointment.

    I ordered the dress

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    #17

    A poorly made yeti-like Christmas tree topper from a cheap website, humorously failing to meet expectations.

    My wife purchased this 3 years ago and it still tops our tree.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Teenage mutant ninja yeti.

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    #18

    Black cutlery set packaging advertised versus empty box received from cheap website order fail.

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    badgergall avatar
    ScallyVampy
    ScallyVampy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got caught same bar was set o knifes wi guards seller was a propa (unt deleted item b4 relisting I only got the guards never got refund even asked bank said nope 😡

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    In many ways, these platforms have successfully blended shopping with elements of gamification. The browsing experience often feels less like traditional online shopping and more like a digital treasure hunt. People keep scrolling, hoping to find the next unbelievable bargain. And with prices that are often far lower than those offered by competitors, it becomes very difficult for shoppers to resist taking a chance on an item—even if they aren’t entirely sure what will arrive.
    #19

    Comparison of original doll versus poorly made product from cheap websites showing hilariously bad quality.

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    #20

    Two cats playing with a cat scratcher showing hilariously bad products from cheap websites.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least it looks close to the promised version.

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    #21

    Mid-century modern wall clock next to a cheap website order of a faulty, broken clock with missing parts, showing product quality fail.

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    However, not everyone is enthusiastic about this trend. While many shoppers appreciate the extremely low prices, others have raised concerns about product quality, environmental impact, and the large amounts of plastic packaging often used for shipping. Some governments have also started introducing stricter regulations for fast-growing e-commerce platforms to ensure consumer protection, product safety, and fair competition in local markets.
    #22

    Sweaters with dinosaur designs showing comparison of cheap website orders and the hilariously bad products received.

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    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gather round kids, be amazed at the pipe smokiing dinosaur with arthritis.

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    #23

    Comparison of a glamorous pink robe versus a hilariously bad cheap website product version with poor quality material.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one on the right looks like a Baby Jane Hudson dress.

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    #24

    Miniature cheap furniture set ordered online, showcasing hilarious product size and quality fail from discount websites.

    We lived in a hotel for migrants, and there was little space, so I decided that the children needed a table and chairs to draw there, to engage, but to fold, this was my first order from Temu, and when it didn't come for a long time, I explained to my husband that they probably make such furniture to order, and finally the message came that my order was waiting at the reception, went after him I thought whether I could reach that table myself

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    Another interesting part of the story is why so many people don’t return the disappointing items they receive. Often, it simply isn’t worth the effort. If you paid five or six dollars for something that arrived looking completely different, the time and energy required to return it might feel like more trouble than it’s worth. Many shoppers simply shrug it off, take a funny photo, and move on.

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    #25

    Side-by-side comparison of a wedding dress ordered from a cheap website and the hilariously bad received product.

    I have nothing to add. Size xs

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    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the final dress is wearable, unlike some others here.

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    #26

    Framed gift poster with handwriting versus poorly printed Psalm 23 poster showing funny cheap website product fail.

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    #27

    Tall shoe rack ordered from cheap website, showing poorly assembled and unstable product with mismatched pieces.

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    In the end, online shopping has made life easier in many ways, but it has also given us a steady stream of amusing “expectation vs. reality” moments. Whether it’s a strangely sized dress, a gadget that barely works, or a product that looks nothing like the listing, these experiences have become part of modern internet culture. And while some purchases may disappoint, they often leave us with something else instead: a funny story to share online.

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    Now we’re curious to hear from you. Which of these posts had you laughing the most or made you do a double-take? Have you ever ordered something online that looked amazing in the photos, only for the package that arrived to be completely different? Let us know your funniest “expectation vs. reality” shopping experiences in the comments!
    #28

    Side-by-side comparison of a vinyl record ordered from a cheap website and the poorly made received product.

    My newest record :(

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    #29

    Side-by-side comparison of a Phillies mascot costume ordered from a cheap website and its hilariously bad real-life product.

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most movie monsters are less scary!

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    #30

    Topiary dog sculptures showing hilariously bad results from cheap websites with poorly made products and fake greenery.

    Thought it would look cute on the porch

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So use it on the coffee table instead. 😂

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    #31

    Comparison of original and hilariously bad cheap website product resembling The Godfather movie poster with distorted text.

    My mom tried to order me a Godfather metal plate poster from Temu.

    The Father

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    #32

    Comparison of original figurine vs hilariously bad product received from a cheap website, showcasing order fails.

    This is what I wanted, and this is what I got 😭

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    2points
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    #33

    Two pairs of duck-themed shoes with unusual designs, illustrating funny products ordered from cheap websites.

    Daughter (12) wanted Duck Sneakers, but we could only find temu trash... And we don't buy from temu. ...so we bought White Sneakers and leather colours, and I let her do her thing.
    I think those are 10000000 Times better than that temu AI slop and will probably last way longer.

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree they're better, but this doesn't belong here.

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    #34

    Woman modeling a beige dress from a cheap website, compared to a funny imitation of the Christ the Redeemer statue pose.

    I'm sorry. I thought I would look just as cool

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    #35

    Foldable storage bins from cheap websites showing a significant difference in quality and structure.

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    #36

    Cat using a slow feeder bowl bought from a cheap website, showing a disappointing but funny product quality difference.

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks as advertised to me. Hard to judge when you don't take a picture from the same angle. I've gotten these types of feeding dishes before. They're to help your pet not eat too fast and provide enrichment by letting them figure out how to get the food. My pupper loved his. He slowed down from eating in 30 seconds to 35. A new record! /s

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    #37

    Cheap website product fail showing a cutting board with an oversized pen holder missing its intended functionality.

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    #38

    Comparison of black strappy top ordered from cheap websites showing expected vs hilariously bad product received.

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again need similar angle to judge.

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    #39

    Irregular baroque pearl necklace ordered from cheap website showing difference between listing and actual product quality.

    these were supposed to be pearls

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    bobremillard avatar
    That’s all what I yam
    That’s all what I yam
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no idea what they are but at first glance they appear to be teeth. My guess is that they'd make an impression, though.

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    #40

    Comparison of gray sweatpants from cheap websites showing expected fit versus poorly fitting product worn by a customer.

    The Chinese do not know how to sew on long legs 😂

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    #41

    Comparison of a vegetable chopper product from cheap websites showing expectation versus hilariously bad reality.

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    #42

    Red reindeer holiday socks ordered from cheap websites with a hilariously bad product design and quality.

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    #43

    Dimly lit room with a modern geometric lamp showing a hilarious fail from cheap website orders.

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    #44

    Comparison of a collectible figure from cheap websites showing a poorly made and hilariously bad product version.

    so happy with my purchase

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    #45

    Comparison of hoodie ordered from cheap websites and the hilariously bad product received displaying poor quality and fit.

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    #46

    Cheap website order fail showing a poorly made monkey toy compared to the advertised product on a wooden surface.

    Trying a small plush for my brother's kid. It's a first, so not that bad. I hope my brother and his wife will love it Plus, it has some personality '

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    #47

    Plush pet bed from cheap websites with humorous size and quality discrepancies seen in actual versus advertised product.

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    #48

    Comparison of hoodie ordered from cheap websites with a poorly made version showing hilariously bad product quality.

    got a good chuckle from the big size difference; def just going to return it

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your mom was right. You do have small bones!

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    #49

    Comparison of a detailed skeleton and rose dress versus a poorly made cheap website version of the same product on a gray surface.

    It was £49.99... I'm trying to get it back though. Lesson learned, I did laugh when I opened it. Oh my, when I went on the site after it arrived, I realised how a.i it was... the dangers of Internet shopping after wine! 🤣🤣

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