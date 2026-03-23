83 Tattoos That Make You Question Both The People Who Got Them And The Artists Who Did Them (New Pics)
Anyone who has asked their parents to let them get a tattoo at a young age has no doubt experienced all the classic clichés, that they will regret it, it’s permanent. Sometimes these fears are overblown, but some tattoos are so poorly done as to vindicate the adults.
The “Ink Shaming” Facebook group is dedicated to tattoos so bad, people had to document, and, yes, shame them online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
More info: Facebook
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Bopping his baloney must be like doing it while watching S*****e Squad and listing to Insane Clown Posse at the same time.... W*f???
He must have either lost a dare, or passed out at a party full of fake friends.
What is going on with that goopy stuff? They forgot to crisscross the ribbons.