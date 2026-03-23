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Anyone who has asked their parents to let them get a tattoo at a young age has no doubt experienced all the classic clichés, that they will regret it, it’s permanent. Sometimes these fears are overblown, but some tattoos are so poorly done as to vindicate the adults.

The “Ink Shaming” Facebook group is dedicated to tattoos so bad, people had to document, and, yes, shame them online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook

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#1

Tattoo of band name Korn on thigh with uneven, shaky lines showing questionable tattoo artistry and choices.

Ink Shaming Report

3points
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    #2

    Colorful butterfly and rose tattoo on a person's back, showcasing unique tattoo art and design details.

    Ink Shaming Report

    3points
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    #3

    Two forearm tattoos of robotic hands reaching toward each other, showcasing unusual and detailed ink work.

    Ink Shaming Report

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    #4

    Close-up images of unusual eyeliner tattoos on eyelids, showcasing controversial tattoo art and questionable designs.

    Ink Shaming Report

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    #5

    Tattoo of a shadowy figure wearing a hat on a person's forearm, a curious example of unusual tattoos and tattoo artists.

    Ink Shaming Report

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    #6

    Man showing neck tattoo of lips with caption about getting wife's lips tattooed, highlighting unusual tattoos and artists.

    Ink Shaming Report

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    #7

    Comparison of a cartoon leprechaun tattoo design and a poorly executed tattoo version on a muscular arm, showcasing questionable tattoos.

    Ink Shaming Report

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    kimett81 avatar
    TsavoE
    TsavoE
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grounds keeper W***y

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    #8

    Minimalist black line tattoo of an abstract leaf design on light skin, showcasing unique tattoo art style.

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    #9

    Man with a fire and barbed wire tattoo covering his bald head, showing unusual tattoos that make you question the art and wearers.

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    tompacza avatar
    tom (bat/man)
    tom (bat/man)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am the God of Hell fire and I bring you fire

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    #10

    Close-up of a questionable tattoo featuring a large, distorted smiling mouth on the back of a person's hand.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bopping his baloney must be like doing it while watching S*****e Squad and listing to Insane Clown Posse at the same time.... W*f???

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    #11

    Side profile of a man with a questionable face tattoo resembling a simplified bow and arrow, showcasing unusual tattoos.

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    3points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He must have either lost a dare, or passed out at a party full of fake friends.

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    #12

    Arm tattoo with large black ink blotch covering butterfly and floral designs, showcasing questionable tattoo art and modifications.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are these just available to anyone?

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    #13

    Tattoo of a black cross with arrows on arms, showing questionable tattoo art and design on pale skin.

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    #14

    Tattoo of a green liquor bottle and blue energy drink can connected like IV bags on person's upper arm outdoors.

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    3points
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    #15

    Tattoo on arm with uneven lettering and unclear design, showcasing one of the tattoos that make you question the work.

    Ink Shaming Report

    3points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Floral and abstract black ink tattoo on skin, showcasing a unique and questionable art style among tattoos.

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    #17

    Heart-shaped tattoo featuring a skull design with red hearts, showcasing unusual tattoos that make you question the artists.

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    #18

    Tattoo of a distorted castle with faded colors and the phrase once upon a dream, showcasing unusual tattoo art.

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    #19

    Tattoo on arm featuring a surreal eye, distorted clock, and abstract shapes, showcasing unique and questionable tattoo art.

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    3points
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    #20

    Tattoo of a helicopter with figures rappelling down on a person's back, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo art.

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    #21

    Tattoo of a mermaid with red hair and blue scales on a forearm, showcasing unique and questionable tattoo art styles.

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    #22

    Red tattoo of a corset lace with a bow on irritated skin, one of the tattoos that make you question the artists.

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    2points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is going on with that goopy stuff? They forgot to crisscross the ribbons.

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    #23

    Tattoo on arm with text Did you know who are my inspiration with some letters decorated in black and red patterns.

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    2points
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    #24

    Close-up of a poorly done self-tattooed rose on arm, raising questions about tattoos and the artists behind them.

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    #25

    Two unique tattoos on ear and forearm featuring abstract line designs, highlighting unusual tattoos and tattoo artists.

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    #26

    Close-up of a questionable tattoo showing two hands with an orange circle highlighting the design on skin.

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    2points
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    #27

    Colorful tattoo of a basketball player guarded by a blue monster, showcasing unusual tattoos that make you question the art and artists.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #28

    Simple black line tattoo of a UFO abducting a stick figure on skin, an unusual tattoo design making viewers question choices.

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    #29

    Two questionable tattoos showing split-face designs of characters, highlighting unusual art styles and e*******n.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not suggesting.....

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    #30

    Minimalist tattoo of two spiders forming a heart shape with their legs, an unusual and questionable tattoo design.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #31

    Hand tattoo with a red pentagram and black bone outline on fingers, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo art.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #32

    Minimalist tattoo showing an adult hand and a baby hand holding fingers, a unique design raising questions about tattoos.

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    #33

    Tattoo of a horror-themed figure holding a weapon above a detailed Jason-style hockey mask on a leg.

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    #34

    Tattoo of a wolf man face on hand with detailed line work, an example of tattoos that make you question the art and the artist

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    2points
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    #35

    Realistic deer tattoo on arm showing questionable tattoo art and decisions by people and artists.

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    2points
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    #36

    Tattoo of a concert crowd scene with a performer and colorful flag detail on a person's arm.

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    #37

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn and oddly shaped animal on a forearm, showcasing questionable tattoo art and design choices.

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    #38

    Unusual tattoo of a horned creature with sharp teeth and a blue flower on a person's forearm in a tattoo studio.

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    #39

    Small blurry bee tattoo on ankle above a pink and brown sock, an example of questionable tattoos and tattoo artists.

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    2points
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    #40

    Arm tattoo of a poorly drawn anime character with colorful background, showcasing unusual tattoo art and questionable designs.

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    #41

    Black and grey tattoo of an angel defeating a demon, showcasing detailed shading and intricate linework on an arm.

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    #42

    Tattoo of a brown bull with a floral crown on a thigh, one of the tattoos that make you question the art and choices.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #43

    Close-up of a questionable tattoo showing a rough, circular design on pale skin, highlighting unusual tattoo artistry.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #44

    Black and gray tattoo of a fox inside a dreamcatcher with feathers on a person’s upper arm, showcasing unusual tattoo art.

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    #45

    Colorful questionable tattoos featuring cartoon characters and a motorcycle on a forearm showing unusual tattoo art styles.

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    #46

    Tattoo of a distorted, bloodied male face with uneven shading and an unclear expression on skin.

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    2points
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    #47

    Black ink tattoos with distorted gothic lettering cover fingers of a person wearing a pink shirt and black nail polish.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #48

    Tattoo of a skull, playing cards, dice, and a clock on a person's forearm, showcasing unusual tattoo art.

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    #49

    Unusual dog tattoo on leg with detailed but questionable design showcasing unique and questionable tattoo art.

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    #50

    Tattoo of a red rose with the year 1981 inked below, showing unusual texture and color quality on the skin.

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    2points
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    #51

    Tattoo of a poorly drawn Pikachu on a hairy leg, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo art and choices.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #52

    Tattoo of a black dragon with red wings on upper arm, an unusual tattoo that makes you question the art and the wearer.

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    #53

    Tattoo of a large feather covering the back of a hand, showing unusual design and questionable tattoo art quality.

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    #54

    Legs covered in dense text tattoos with cartoon-themed socks, showcasing unusual and intricate tattoo designs.

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    2points
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    #55

    Heart-shaped tattoo with the name Oliver Ethan and colorful shading on a person's shoulder, showcasing unique tattoo art.

    Ink Shaming Report

    2points
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    #56

    Close-up of a person’s ear tattooed with an intricate leopard print pattern showcasing unusual tattoo designs.

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    #57

    Forearm tattoo featuring Bigfoot, trees, mountains, and a hiker, showcasing a unique and questionable tattoo design.

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    #58

    Tattoo of a beast with fangs on forearm, showcasing a unique and bold design from a questionable tattoo collection.

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    2points
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    #59

    Pixelated orange fish tattoo on freckled skin covered with clear protective film, showcasing unusual tattoo art.

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    2points
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    #60

    Black supernatural tattoo on chest with a sun, pentagram, and text questioning tattoos and their artists.

    Ink Shaming Report

    1point
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    #61

    Minimalist wrist tattoo of two sparkling stars with subtle redness around fresh black ink in a new tattoos collection.

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    #62

    Colorful tattoo of a howling wolf with a sun and moon background, surrounded by orange and blue flowers on a forearm.

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    1point
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    #63

    Hand tattoo of a red g*****e with bold black outlines, a questionable design from unusual tattoos collection.

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    1point
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    #64

    Tattoo on forearm featuring a poorly executed anime-style face, highlighting questionable tattoos and artists.

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    #65

    Colorful clown tattoo with balloons and dripping red details on the back of a thigh, a unique and questionable tattoo art.

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    #66

    Tattoo of a distorted face with exaggerated features, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo art styles.

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    1point
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    #67

    Tattoo on forearm with the phrase get busy livin and a small pink and black ribbon design on light skin.

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    1point
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    #68

    Finger and shoulder tattoos of initials with heart outlines, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo designs.

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    #69

    Realistic portrait tattoo on forearm with green eyes and red markings, showcasing unusual tattoos that make you question choices.

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    #70

    Tattoo of a tiger jumping through a flaming ring on skin, showcasing unusual and questionable tattoo art style.

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    1point
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    #71

    Neck tattoos featuring a moth and a spider with web, showcasing unusual and bold tattoo art on skin.

    Ink Shaming Report

    1point
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    #72

    Cute dinosaur tattoo with simple black outlines on skin, one of the tattoos that make you question both the people and artists.

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    #73

    Red dragon tattoo with orange wings on a person's side, showcasing bold lines and vibrant colors in unique tattoo art.

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    #74

    Tattoo of a stag with large antlers standing in a forest scene on an upper arm, showcasing detailed black ink work.

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    1point
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    #75

    Close-up of a poorly done tattoo behind the ear with misspelled text questioning tattoo artists and choices.

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    1point
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    #76

    Close-up of unusual tattoos featuring coiled designs, illustrating tattoos that make you question the people and artists involved.

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    #77

    Black ink tattoo of a roaring gorilla face on a person's foot, showcasing unusual tattoo art and design.

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    #78

    Man showing black spiral line arm tattoo in front of a mirror, part of tattoos that make you question the artists.

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    #79

    Close-up of a poorly redone infinity symbol tattoo with hearts and the word love, showcasing questionable tattoo art and choices.

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    1point
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    #80

    Back tattoo featuring a detailed horror-themed cat and characters, showcasing tattoos that make you question the art.

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    #81

    Tattoo of a distressed face wrapped in hands with a cross, showcasing one of the 83 tattoos that question the artists and wearers.

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    #82

    Side-by-side photos of neck tattoos with names Dallas and Peggy, showcasing unusual tattoo choices and artistry.

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    #83

    Tattoo featuring a PlayStation logo and a hand-drawn gaming console and controller on a person's forearm.

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