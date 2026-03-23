ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has asked their parents to let them get a tattoo at a young age has no doubt experienced all the classic clichés, that they will regret it, it’s permanent. Sometimes these fears are overblown, but some tattoos are so poorly done as to vindicate the adults.

The “Ink Shaming” Facebook group is dedicated to tattoos so bad, people had to document, and, yes, shame them online. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Facebook