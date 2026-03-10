Curious about what kinds of things people end up discovering, we looked around the internet and found a load of stories from homeowners who stumbled upon strange, creepy, and fascinating items left behind by previous occupants. And it’s not as if all of them can be easily explained.

But when you acquire an older property, plenty of chapters have already been completed. And while you’ll probably never know many of them, some traces of the past often remain.

If you build a house or move into a brand-new construction, you’re the one who begins writing the story of that home. The walls, rooms, and attic spaces are blank pages waiting to be filled with your own memories.

#1 We moved into a huge federalist home circa 1910, when I was in middle school. The basement was like the catacombs. The former owner was the town coroner. In the basement, in the back room were long freezers, shelves of jars with unidentifiable items in them. We found a bag with a metal hip joint, and it was labeled Mary Kimble’s hip joint. True story.

#2 We moved into an old house where the same family had lived from about 1945 to 1998. I was cleaning the attic and happened to move some of the blown-in insulation. I saw what looked like a book. I dug around and found several things. The 1969 Sears Roebuck catalog was intact, so I set that aside and kept digging because there was more. The most interesting item was a girl's diary which she had kept from around 1952 to 1957, her teenage years. I read the whole thing, and it made me sad in a way because here was this young girl writing about her life and now she must be in her 60s and these old memories have been locked away here all this time. The girl had long since grown up and moved away, and the parents had gone into a nursing home somewhere. But I started doing a little sleuthing and found the father's obituary (he had [passed away] a few years before, unknown to me) and it listed his survivors. There were two daughters, and it listed their married names and cities of residence.



I looked up the girl whose diary it was, and sent a letter to her last known address. I told her what I had found and included pictures as proof. Within a week she called me, and not only wanted the diary, but was willing to drive out and get it. She lived about 100 miles away! She and her husband came over, and the other sister and her husband as well. It almost felt like a family homecoming. She was 61 and her sister was 56. I gave her the diary and she said she never knew what happened to it. She couldn't remember hiding it in the attic and thought maybe her mom hid it. Anyway, we gave them a tour of the house and they showed me where their rooms were, and where there used to be a staircase that I never knew about, and some other details (the house had been added onto extensively). So it was a kind of happy ending for her and the diary, and I felt better instead of just keeping it.

#3 I have a weird hidden cubby hole in the dining room. The room has solid oak wall paneling. Well, one of the panels pops off the wall and there is a secret space behind it. My husband and I can fit in the space at the same time. I have no idea why it’s there or what others have used it for in the past.

#4 A girl I know went into the basement of the old house that she was renting and found a spine in the ceiling (it was an unfinished ceiling). She called the landlord and he quickly said it was a dog spine, took it and left.



Later she went to check out a noise in the attic and when she opened the attic door a ton of crayons showered down on top of her.

#5 Friends moved into a house and found a package of meat in the fridge. They called up the previous owners (who'd recently moved to a bigger house after having a baby) and asked them did they want to come back and collect the package of meat they'd forgotten in the fridge...

"Definitely, we'll be over after the weekend for it..."

"Ok, but sure you don't want it for the weekend?"

"Can't make it, but don't throw it out, we, well my wife needs it".

"Uhhhh, ok, fair enough, but why is it that important?"

"It's her placenta. She'll cook it and eat it. It's good for nursing mothers y'see..."



They didn't call back for it after the weekend, so my friend dug a hole in the back yard (a small 125sq plot out the back of UK inner city terrace) and buried the placenta, some decent sized rocks. The next few nights the yard was filled with screeching cats wailing and stalking the area looking for it.

#6 When I was a kid we moved into a house that had been built in the 1920's. Mom found a barrel in the crawl space full of crystal glasses from before the depression and lots of other very nice dishes. Mom was stoked.

#7 I was told a hoarder once lived in my house. When she passed, a guy bought the house from the estate, cleaned it up, fixed it up, and sold it to me. He had gotten rid of almost all the bizarre junk but he missed a few things. For example, there was a cabinet on the wall in the garage that contained a big burlap sack full of chicken feathers. Not nice downy feathers like you might make into a pillow--just all kinds of coarse feathers, like if you [ended] a chicken yourself and plucked it and saved all the feathers, and kept doing this until you had a big bag full of feathers. Some of the feathers were bloody.

#8 We bought an old Victorian, the previous owner only had it for 3-4 years when he sold it. He didn't leave much, mostly just some junk and odds and ends, except... everywhere kind of out of the way: In the attic, in the crawlspace, in the water heater closet, in the space under the base of the sink, stuck under floorboards, was just full of machetes. Over 50 machetes. Hidden all over the place. Over ten years and occasionally we still turn one up. Just really creepy.

#9 We bought a house that was previously a children's home for orphans and abandoned

Kids. Huge house. 8 bedrooms 4 big suite full baths etc. 4000 sq ft with big garage. When we were cleaning to move in I opened some cabinets and there were little labels, shoes, t shirts, towels etc. enough for 12 kids in several cupboards. This struck me as so sad. No dressers, just a shelf with labels. Institutional life. We ripped them out painted and lived there for 19 years. Surprisingly often had people drop by and tell us they lived there as children and had good memories of the place.

#10 Here's a story my mother told me.



One day police came and knocked on her door and told her she had to evacuate her house temporarily. The city brought a bus and picked up all the residents of her block and took them away to a safe place for a few hours. It turned out there was a house up the block that had been occupied by a retired ~~high-school chemistry teacher~~[*]. When he passed away, someone discovered that he had hoarded a bunch of chemicals in his basement that were highly toxic and unstable and might leak or explode. The truck that was going to haul the stuff away needed to pass by my mom's house, so they evacuated the whole block as a precaution. There was no leak or explosion, as it turns out.

#11 In the shed out back it was a clown lamp with a scrawled on open black mouth painted over the actual mouth. He's holding two candles which light up. It doesn't work and I suspect it's haunted.

#12 A really big army type rucksack with nothing in it but false teeth. I don't know why but that was really creepy to me.

#13 There was an old red headed doll in the garage in the new house we moved in to last may, it's still there, I refuse to move it because I've watched enough movies to know it won't end well.

#14 When the previous owners [passed away], their kids cleaned out the freezer and just threw everything away. Apparently, they didn't know that their parents had wrapped up their savings in meat paper and stuck it in the freezer.

#15 When we went to the open home, the sleepout had maybe a dozen taxidermy animal skeletons (by memory I saw a possum, some birds, mice and rats etc) and the room stunk of chemicals to the point of standing at the door was too much. We had to replace the carpet and give the room a decent clean before we even wanted to stay in there longer than 5 mins. I've since found under the house what I assume are some old chemicals for the preserving - or the guy was just making [illegal substances].

#16 I wish to god I had saved it, but it was over 20 years ago. We moved into this old house where the lady had passed away and her family lived far away, so they just sold it as is.



She was 90 when she passed, born in 1905, and she had saved EVERYTHING. There were secret closets filled with old newspapers, phone books from the 1800s, and a collection of old camera.



My favorite thing I found was an old school book. It had little lessons that the young girl would finish. Her mom would comment on each with little notes. "You are so smart and precious to me." "You got X wrong, but I can see how much your handwriting is improving."



It was such a beautiful, simple look into the relationship this woman had with her mom.

#17 $5,000 in cash in a small box.

#18 I briefly lived in an old house way out in the middle of nowhere in North Dakota. On the ceiling in a bedroom in the basement was a hand painted poem that read "I wrote a little poem. I wrote it on my wrist. I wrote it with a blade. I wrote it with a twist". My parents told me the previous owner [took his own life] in the backyard and before that an ederly couple had passed away inside the house. Needless to say, we didn't stay very long.

#19 We found an old legit looking wooden Ouija board in our attic. There was an elderly white lady who lived here before us.



We still get random crazy mail for her son (letters from Scientology groups, catalogs).



We have not used or disturbed the Ouija board.

#20 A box of greeting cards, report cards, letters and pictures. When we put them in chronological order they documented the difficult life of a boy with problems: grades, truancy and difficult relationships. And into a man with a drinking problem and eventual schizophrenia. The final piece with a date was a card from him to his ex-wife from a regional mental institution. In it he writes he's getting better and he will show her he can be a good husband. It's been a while but I recall that other parts of the letter did not indicate he was improving. We found other members of the family in the phone book in town(this was while ago) but realized this box was left on purpose and returning it would not be a happy event for the family. I burned the whole box and prayed for the man and his family.

#21 Baby shoes in the ceiling of the kitchen. The contractor that removed them got Diverticulitis and ended up in the hospital after removing them. They are back up there post renovation.

#22 This photo in the walls with a sad note attached saying “lost just disappeared”.

#23 A set of ‘Frozen Charlotte’ ceramic dolls, buried in the dirt on the side of the house. Someone was playing funeral I guess?

Only found because my own children were digging in the dirt one summer.

#24 I had a row of four vertical drawers in the kitchen and found a bunch of junk when I pulled out the bottom drawer. I guess some of the drawers were crammed full and things just fell back there but nothing much interesting. There was a full bar of soap still in the package and the title to a car but otherwise it was just junk drawer stuff. The basement had a lot of the usual field stone, bricks, odd wood and plumbing fittings but there was also a mummified cat.

#25 Above a drop ceiling we found a cheap white leather purse containing a manila envelope with 2 ticket stubs, hotel res, and itinerary from someone's romantic 1980's Caribbean getaway.



The names on the tickets didn't match any of the previous owners.

#26 Binoculars, in a bathroom that faces the neighbor's bedroom 🤦.

#27 The words "look and see the doom that will come to ye" are scratched on the basement wall above a weird picture of like a meadow.

#28 Not me but a neighbor - They found partially burned records of exorcisms that that occurred in the house.

#29 Not super creepy but I found a sheet of blue ruled notebook paper in my attic. It’s a page of handwritten homework.. dated 1898.. with the day and month of my birthday (not the weird part)..



Now, I immediately thought “surely no one had blue lined notebook paper back then.”. Looked it up.. it was actually a thing back then.



The weird and perhaps somewhat creepy part.. there’s an address on it.. presumably from the student. It’s not from my town. The address is from the nearest big city.. and it’s about 15 miles from my house.



We’ve got it hung in a frame now. The holes are from mice.

#30 A child’s leg brace buried in the yard. Likely from polio.

#31 I found 15 deer legs. From the knee down. Just in a pile in the shed. Bought my sister's neighbors house. He was a really weird guy. Everyone who knew him keeps telling me that it could be worse.

#32 A friend of mine from highschool had something like this. When we were freshman and his older brother a junior, his brother found 94 bottles of liquor in the attic under the insulation. They were bottles of Takka brand vodka, Takka gin, and Kentucky Tavern Bourbon.



The three of us all quietly used it as our own private stash until Dean (older brother) got a dui and finally told his dad where he got all the old booze that the cops found in the car. Was a great year.



The labels said the booze was from 1979. This occurred in 2005.

#33 My parents live in a century home that had wallpaper throughout. When they were removing the in one of the bedrooms it had a drawing on the wall. This was an aerial view of the property from 45-50 years in the past. It showed that the property was a farm and all of the out buildings/ animal enclosures. He signed his name at the bottom.







One day an rv pulled up. The older gentleman got out and was staring at the house. My mom said "are you *** ? " He said "how did you know" and they talked about living in the house and was surprised anyone saw the drawing. At the time he moved to the US (we live in Canada).







He also told us a story about how when he was young, his grandma wasn't a fan of his grandpa's gun. She gave it to him when his grandpa was out and he took it to the unfinished attic and dropped it down one of the walls. We were never able to locate it.

#34 My brother bought a house. It was full of elephants.

Small ones, big ones, elephants in one color, elephants in many colors. Everywhere.

From the basement to the attic, the whole house. Seriously a [ton] of elephant sculptures.

#35 When we moved into my parents current house, it had been empty for almost 30 years. It was packed full of things that the previous owners family had left there when the owners had passed away.



We're talking first edition books. Vintage typewriters. A vintage washing machine dryer combination. I have decorative moths and butterflies under glass. Vintage license plates. I have letters from the forties that the woman who lived in the house had written (they were Songs She Wrote and tried to submit them to different record labels in New York City).



Before the owner of the home's antique appraisers came and emptied the place out, we got in there and took a few things. One of them being a porcelain doll.



I used to collect porcelain dolls when I was younger. I probably had close to 75. So I did what I normally did whenever I got a new doll, I named her. I decided that her name was Beatrice. Later come to find out that that was the name of the woman who had passed in the house.



I always thought that was kind of funny.

#36 I'm a contractor. Went on a walk through of an estate sale property with a customer and his real estate agent to inspect the house and plan renos.



I climbed into the attic and came face to face with a giant glass eye doll. You know the ones, when you lay them back the eyes close. The thing was 4 feet tall, laying on its side, and right in my face,with one eye open and one half freaking shut.





I was a little weirded out. I told the customer to take a look. He climbed up and was a little freaked out.



The real estate agent climbed up, and jumped back down screaming. I still chuckle over that one.

#37 In a closet was the original blueprint and the contract from the contractor that built it. My $160,000 dollar house was built new for 12 grand in 1962...

#38 1.5 tons of neatly folded and baled paper grocery bags.

#39 I moved into my house recently; in the attic was a Sega Saturn box. I was overwhelmed with joy when I lifted it up and there was something in it.



Contained in it was a broken PS1. Despite nursing it back to health, I could only reason that their kids broke their PlayStation and they replaced it with a Saturn. This made me feel sad for them.

#40 We found some kind of 8-9 foot homemade surf board. Looked like it was made from plywood and enamel paint. Must have been 40-50 years old.

#41 An old bottle of wine.

Tasted like honey, and me and my friends had the giggles all night. It was some great stuff.

#42 A 3ft high crawlspace that runs under the entire house, which I only learned about last year. I've heard weird banging that sounded like running coming from it before, but i'm pretty content to never go down there.

#43 When we were like 14 my friend moved into a weird (that was even on the listing for it) house with her family. We were hanging out in her bedroom and saw a hole in the wall so we checked it out and there was a little stick doll thing, a bunch of dried herbs, hair stuff wrapped in twine, and a bunch of other weird stuff I don't remember. Nothing happened but needless to say we put that back real quick and didn't mess with it again.

#44 Safe. Couldn't open it.



Drama ensued for months. Bruckheimer called for the rights.



It was empty.

#45 Magazines full of boxers, male models, and other various magazines that could be [attractive] for covert gays that are, today, really old.

#46 They left a very thick bundle of dried sage hanging behind the furnace. Which some people use to ward off bad spirits. In the other room hey left a painting of a stork (?) (The bird that delivers baby's in movies) with very human eyes even though the rest is cartoonish.

#47 Bought our home from a lady who was into Wicca. I used to practice, so I wasn't put off. We even made an offer on the house on Samhain, and figured it'd be auspicious to her (complete coincidence for us; it's just when we saw the listing).



After she moved out and we moved in, I noticed pushpins in the corners of many of the rooms. My wife is pretty paranoid and still believes in supernatural stuff to an extent, so I didn't tell her what I figured. I couldn't find a common-sense rationale for why they were there, so I figured it was some weird sympathetic magic thing.



She came over one time to pick up some mail, or some plant shoots from the garden she'd started or something, and I asked her.



It was from party decorations.

#48 Our house had been vacant for nearly 20 years and was still full of the previous owners’ things, including a doll collection.

#49 The oldest part of our house was once a general store. When we gutted it, we found this in a wall patching a hole. The store was moved to this site some time before 1910.

#50 Oh this is good. 6 years ago I moved into my century, built 1923. Solid foundation of a basic rectangular shape. Looks like the builders added a bump out foundation and small bedroom on one long side, only 9x 11 feet. In the basement first night in, I am inspecting the basement about 9 at night. Top of the block wall, there was an opening top of the block, between the floor joists, open into the bump out foundation. On my ladder I-got a flashlight, I could see the far wall. Ok I could run a Cat5 cable there as it’s perfect for an office.



Picture this, my head is between the joists jammed in there, not a lot of room, but looking down into the wall on the other side I was standing, I could just make out something at the top of the wall, inside this bump out room.



WTH? I got my USB camera on my phone and shown it in over the top.



I was shocked at first, then I laughed. I saw what it was. A literal pyramid of whisky bottles, right to the near top of the foundation. Hundreds. I could reach in a pull some out. All Lord Calvert, old fifths, pints, quarts, no 1.75’s. I pulled out about ten before I couldn’t reach. I took video and pics. I’ll find some tomorrow to post.



I spoke to my new neighbor and she told me the old guy that lived there worked in his basement on wood projects, smoked like a chimney and drank a lot. She said he thought he was hiding it from his wife, why he dropped them there.



Just crazy.

#51 Found in attic insulation.

#52 As creepy as I think the headless doll is, I think the one in the pink dress (back right in photo) is even creepier. Under the bonnet, its head is all misshapen like it was melted.

#53 Bought a house that had not been lived in since 1970. Its like the owners just dissapeared. Hoarders house. Every room full of [trash]. But their cake safe still had a cake in it and the bread box had bread. Both rock hard.

#54 When I moved into our house it was pretty spotless. They didn't leave a single thing behind except in one of the drawers in the main bathroom they had left a slightly used tube of hemorrhoid ointment. I'm pretty sure he left it there on purpose.

#55 I renovate and remodel houses for a living. We did an old house a few years ago for a guy who bought the house from the estate of an old norwegian man who had lived there before he passed away.



We found an Gewehr 43 hidden behind a false wall in the basement as well as ammunition for something much bigger that we never found.



Sadly, we weren't allowed to keep the gun. The owner knew there were firearms hidden somewhere in the house from the estate, and he got to keep it because the place was his.

#56 The previous owner of our home left her late ex-husband's heart monitoring and medical tech.

#57 Renovator here for the past 5 years. I've torn into many a house but have only found 1 truly cool thing.



House built in the 1830's. The attic was used as storage but had later been filled with blown in insulation. One of our tradesmen was drilling into the attic to install a new plumbing pipe when he hit some resistance. His drill bit hit a stack of paintings from the 1800's and luckily only broke the glass on the first one.



They were some very cool portraits of a few women and some military officers. We gave them to the homeowner who said she would get them appraised but I never heard anything after that. I still hope someday they hire us again to do something and I can ask about the paintings.



I'm always hopeful when we tear into a house however finding anything more than old bottles, cigarettes, or the odd old coin is really quite rare. Occasionally we find notes or old writing from tradesmen which is always fun.

#58 I found an old empty trunk that was too large to fit through the attic hatch, or through any of the attic vents - which kind of puzzled me because I have yet to find any evidence of any prior hatch or access in which that trunk could have been brought into the attic.

#59 My parents bought a rental property and rented it out to my brother and 5 of his friends when he turned 18. They lived there for 2 years and my bro couldn't handle living in a party house anymore so they all moved out and I moved in.



In the basement they left a soiled Matress and on that mattress was a Dead Kennedy's record, a rusty blade off a circular saw and a white hockey mask. One of them was an artist and lived in a room upstairs that was painted purple and pink with a unicorn border around the walls. He drew these pictures of scorpions, and skeletons and zombies and such all over the walls in black sharpie. It's was very odd.



In the laundry room there was a curtain hanging on the window that had children's hand prints in white paint all over it. Not sure what that was about. I think it was there when my parents bought the house. Always creeped me out.

#60 Ahhhh yes, the previous owners left this huge (6 by 9ft) awesome old map of Houston from 25 years ago, missing entire neighborhoods that had been developed since. It was screwed into the wall of the garage apartment and I stared at it for hours. Then we fixed up the apartment and gave the map to some friends who were really excited about it.

#61 Half a gallon of cut-rate vodka from the 60's or 70's. The label had the grooviest fonts.

#62 Knocked down a wall in a 1913 house and found an empty whiskey pint from a local druggist with a 1912 date on it. Had an address of a downtown location that no longer exists due to redoing street layouts i guess. Can't find anything on the internet about the druggist, but it's sitting on a shelf I built now.

#63 Mine's a little different, as we don't have a basement/attic, but a LOT of stuff was buried in my yard. It was almost treated like a garbage dump.



So I'm digging a hole for a post a few years back and I hit something. I'm about 30cm down at this point, and assume it's rock, so I hit it again. Nope, hollow sound. I reach down there and puill out not 1 but 2 antique bottles. Filthy, but undamaged. Sweet, I think to myself, but I feel something else.



A little more work and up comes the body of a revolver. No handle, no chamber, really beat. I immediately notice a seam down the length of the barrel, so it's not an actual gun, but a replica. A bit of research tells me that it's actually a 50 year old cap gun worth around $300-500 mint.



I sold that beat up thing for $50. We're planning an extension soon, so hopefully I can dig up some more treasure!

#64 When my parents and I moved into our house when I was 6, the previous owners had left a bunch of stuff in the attic. One of the things they left was this copper sheet that had all these weird gruesome things carved into it, like people being hanged. It scared the hell out of me and I never went up to the attic because it scared me so much.

#65 My house is in one of the postwar suburbs of Los Angeles, built 1951. I was trenching for some conduit and found what must have been the trash pit before formal trash collection began. Just a few old bottles and rusted-away cans. Interestingly, there was a bottle of Manischewitz and a Christian Brothers Winery bottle touching each other.

#66 When we got our house, the bank wanted more clearance under the floor than was there, so my parents spent a few weeks going down the crawlspace every night after work and digging for a few hours (No foundation or slab, just a cement sill around the perimeter) Under there, they found bottles from probably the 1930s, a letter dated 1911, and a nice pair of leather men's shoes, buried side by side with the laces tied together about 18" down.

#67 Just moved into a new place last week. Not so much weird or creepy, more WTH, but they both left their college diplomas behind: one beautifully framed that I found in the basement, and one in a box in the attic. Apparently the couple had a very contentious divorce and hated each other by the time they moved out, and each thought the other was going to take the random boxes that were left. I have no clue what to do with them.

#68 We have a very large safe in the basement. It was left open, so no surprises. It is staying there forever, I have no idea how they got it down in the first place. It's impossible to lift and would collapse the wooden stairs if we could get it that far.

Y husband took the back off the interior door so we could set the lock our own combo, but just never close it. I don't even know what the combo is now. I think we just have our marriage license in it.

#69 Realtor here. I sold a house to my buyer client brother last year. The people left near everything but their clothing (which was a whole other issue at closing).



Among the most interesting things were: A few books on magic spells, several legs and torsos from shop mannequins, over a dozen pairs of crutches...



The weirdest thing left behind were actually buried in the walls, behind the insulation. Quick backstory, the homeowner hated me from the start and I had a nagging feeling it was a race issue. I was kind and professional throughout the entire ordeal regardless. At the closing table he Absolutely loses his mind and waves his finger at me and says I'm not allowed to step foot in the home with heavy implications it's because of my ethnicity (not his). The attorneys had to ask him to leave, it was a huge embarrassing mess.



Fast forward about a week, the deal is done and my brother moves in to start remodeling. As he is working from room to room we find various photographs of children of my ethnicity, buried in the walls. He is the original owner so no one of my ethnicity was living there as far as we know. A huge mystery to this day.

#70 One of those pill containers with a pill for each day of the week still inside. My "informed" housemate tells us they are Valium. One night we decided to give them a try [for fun]........only they turn out to be more like Rohypnol extra strength. We were like anesthetized walking morons for hours. My boyfriend fell down the stairs, and I took an hour to pour a glass of water that I promptly dropped, smashing the glass and creating a scar on my leg I still have to this day. Fun times. Cos you should just take random strange medications....yeah........

#71 A furby in the wall boarded up. It randomly went off one day when my mom and I were eating breakfasts after we'd lived there for months. I still think those things are creepy.!

#72 I purchased a home from the original owner who, along with her husband, had the house built in 1940. She didn't want to sell the house, but since she was in her 80s and had been falling down, her kids all got together and decided to move her into a small assisted living apartment and pretty much forced her to sell her house.



When I took possession of the house, they had left TONS of her stuff there. It was sad. They moved her out in one day. One bedroom hadn't even been touched, it had the furniture in it and everything.



The garage was the late husband's favorite place to be, it seems, and that also had not been touched except they took out all the electric tools. Everything else was still there, including the guy's entire history. There were file cabinets filled with his meticulous exploration of the mountains nearby for gold and good fishing locations. He was a civil engineer and woodworker so he had documentation of many projects, all neatly catalogued. There was an army foot locker full of everything he'd done in his career with the city, his college degree, and all of his army records!



I called the oldest son and told him they forgot all of his dad's stuff in the garage, and I didn't know what to do with it all. He said, "Oh, sorry, we didn't have time to throw all that stuff away." I thought he must not understand what type of things were still there, but he did. He said, "Look. My dad was a [jerk]. Nobody liked him. Throw it away." and hung up on me.



Considering all the things he clearly did for his kids, I kind of liked the guy. He kept very neat records of everything, and eventually after snooping for weeks, I found an actual log of every penny he loaned his adult kids, and also evidence of his efforts to get the loans paid back. He has letters the kids sent back with excuses, complaints, and ingratitude. One letter says, "Also, Harold, you don't have to end every letter with, 'This money is necessary for your mom to live after I am gone.' We all know you'll outlive her by years."



I found a silver trinket box with the lady's name and 1st Prize in a local gardening club competition. She won for some Iris. She seemed to belong to this club for years. Sure enough, eventually my yard exploded with beautiful Iris. I cut a bunch of them, and brought her a huge bouquet of them to her little apartment. She was so happy when I presented her with her silver box, and I asked her what else I could bring from her house. She made out a list of things for me to search for, and thus was the beginning of a too-brief but happy friendship.



I found lots of really cool stuff at that house, but the neatest thing for me was an entire wall of shoeboxes filled with different types of rocks, many unidentified, but all grouped together by composition. I have no idea how to identify rocks, but the lady told me to look in a certain shoe box for a small jar. I did, and it was labeled "Gold." She told me to keep it as her gift to me. I still have it and I have no idea if the rocks in there really do have gold in them.

#73 As far as found.. marbles, a corn cob pipe that was smoked, rim fire bullets (under the floor boards), old match books (1950s), a fancy white cotton glove, and a sheet of old homework dated about 100 years ago.

#74 A wheelchair dated to 1910, a 1920s cigarette packet with cigarettes inside, a 1902 photograph of a very dour lady, part of a porcelain child’s tea set that dated to pre 1900s Japan, piles of photos from the early 1950s, university pennants from 1972-74. The most amazing discovery though was in a ceiling of a house that didn’t appear to have any access into the ceiling space/attic. The access had been covered in. I found tables, grow lights, and a sophisticated hydroponic setup. That’s how I learned what the 1970s student tenants had been up to (neighbor had lots of great stories about them).

#75 Two Playboy magazines from 1966. We found these hidden under the floorboards in the area near to where the plumbing stack went through what had been a walk up attic. Previous owners had finished out the attic space to be a master suite around 2000 but they had never finished the space designated for a bathroom.

#76 We found the old hearth when we tore out the kitchen walls.

#77 We have a 1760 house and the coolest thing we found were 1770 account ledger sheets in the wall.





The *strangest* thing we found were these news articles about gangster Legs Diamond being shot, and some lady showing up at the hospital to anonymously donate $3,000 cash to his care.

#78 Growing up we lived in a century home. The walls of garage were plastered with original covers of the Saturday Evening Post. All those Norman Rockwell drawings! Anyways … I was a teenager at the time and considered maybe removing them to preserve them better. But then I thought that they belonged with the house and I left them to their fate.